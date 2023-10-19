Local News
Mountain View Music Now Licensed Center for Music Together®
Mountain View Music has recently become a licensed center for Music Together® classes and will soon offer classes for families with children ages birth through five years old. Families with young children can experience the high-quality music and movement curriculum beginning in January. Visit www.mountainviewmusic for further information and to register your child. In addition, free demonstration classes will be held Nov. 14, 29 and Dec. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at our downtown location- 217 E. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
According to Mountain View Music Founder and Owner, Karena Tapsak, “We are so excited to be starting our early childhood music classes this January. The chance to come together and make music is exactly what we need right now. There’s nothing quite like music to strengthen community and relieve stress. It brings us together and builds important social connections like no other activity. Making music is something the whole family can enjoy doing together, and it naturally supports children’s developing brains!”
This January, Music Together® classes at Mountain View Music will be held in Front Royal. Mixed age classes are available for children ages birth through five. Tapsak recommends registering early at www.mountainviewmusic.org, as classes are filling quickly.
All Music Together® classes are designed to teach the way young children learn: through play with the grownups they love. During each weekly class, families sing, dance, and jam their way through the 45 minutes of music and movement activities led by a highly trained teacher. Parents are inspired to extend the musical fun and learning throughout the week, supported by take-home materials, including a beautifully illustrated songbook and the CD/download of the music from class.
Registration for the Music Together classes at Mountain View Music is now open, with classes starting January 2nd. Visit www.mountainviewmusic.org to learn more and register.
As a special bonus this semester only, we are allowing free registration for siblings with each registered paid family. Classes are $180 for 10 sessions.
Music Together® is an internationally recognized, developmentally appropriate early childhood music and movement program for children birth through grade two. The Music Together® curriculum was coauthored in 1987 by Kenneth K. Guilmartin and Rowan University Professor Emeritus of Music Education Dr. Lili M. Levinowitz, and offers programs for families, schools, at-risk populations, and children with special needs in more than 3,000 communities worldwide. The company is passionately committed to bringing children and their caregivers closer through shared music-making and helping people discover the joy and educational value of early music experiences.
Legislative Update
Warner and Kaine Announce Over $71 Million to ‘Rapp’ Electric Co-op & Dominion Power to Improve Electric Grid Resiliency Across Virginia
WASHINGTON – Today (Oct. 19), U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $71,816,110 in federal funding to reduce power outages, enable more clean energy sources to reach the electric grid, and provide consumers with cost-saving insights into their power use. The funding, made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law, which both senators helped pass, was awarded through the Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program.
“Communities across Virginia need access to consistent, affordable power – especially as we face increasing threats of severe weather and surging demand on our electric grid,” said the senators. “We’re glad to see federal money headed straight to Virginia to make sure we limit power outages, utilize more clean energy, and help folks save money on their power bills.”
The funding is distributed as follows:
- $38,162,015 for the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for the Enabling EV and DER Adoption through DERMS, AMI, and Fiber Integration Project. This funding will deploy a distributed energy resources management system, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and a fiber utility network. AMI allows consumers to access cost-saving plans that offer different electricity prices throughout the day. This project will also support the expansion of clean energy within the Rappahannock Tribal Designated Area and lay the fiber network necessary to transmit vast amounts of grid data.
- $33,654,095 for Dominion Energy for the Analytics and Control for Driving Capital Efficiency Project. This funding will expand grid management capabilities to integrate $70 million of clean energy and eliminate approximately 500 outages per year. Additionally, funding will improve grid planning by collecting real-time electrical grid data, increase network capacity to accommodate rising electric use, and work alongside academic institutions to invest in the clean energy jobs pipeline.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have long supported efforts to improve resiliency and invest in clean energy across the Commonwealth. In addition to the GRIP program, the bipartisan infrastructure law provided $47 billion for climate resilience measures to help communities address the impacts of severe weather and $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Sens. Warner and Kaine also supported the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), landmark legislation that will reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030. In August, Sen. Warner broke ground on the largest-ever clean energy project at a U.S. airport alongside Dominion Energy, which will power 37,000 homes and businesses in Northern Virginia. In April, Kaine hosted an event with the U.S. Department of Energy in Big Stone Gap to discuss clean energy tax credits, economic development, and job creation in the IRA. Additionally, Sens. Warner and Kaine have advocated and secured hundreds of millions in federal funding for initiatives that reduce utility costs for Virginians, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
(From a release by the Office of Sen. Mark Warner)
FRWRC Accepting Applications for 2024 Dare to Dream Grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2024 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams a reality. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant which is paid directly to the school or vendor.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 12, 2024. Applications are reviewed by committee members and a consensus is established regarding final applicants to be interviewed. Applications are considered based on the merit of the project; research and efforts made toward the dream and financial need. Recipients will be announced in March 2024.
Begun in 1999, by FRWRC Founder JoEllen McNeal, the purpose of the grant is to provide women living or working in Warren County, with opportunities to move forward with their lives whether it be to continue their education, start or expand their business, buy a computer or provide a specific service to the community, etc. A flagship program of the FRWRC the grant programs have expanded over the years, providing nearly 200 grants totaling $150,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available now at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.frwrc.org/dare-to-dream or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 26-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $150,000 in grants and scholarships to nearly 200 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate
The GIANT Company Donates $150,000 to Local Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Operations
On Tuesday afternoon, October 17, in conjunction with its 100th anniversary celebration, the GIANT Company donated $100,000 (plus another $50,000 it turned out) to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Partner Impact & Innovation Grants program, which supports the agency’s partners with equipment and supplies to ensure safely preserved food distribution to those in need.
MARTIN’S team members were also slated to spend time that day volunteering at First Baptist Church in downtown Front Royal, where the presentation occurred. Their announced duties included preparing dinner for community members. First Baptist Church is a recent recipient of a Partner Impact & Innovation Grant to install a new walk-in freezer for expanded community support,” according to a release by the GIANT Company about the event.
Royal Examiner arrived to see the official presentation – which included the extra $50,000 to the original press release-cited $100,000, and speak to involved officials about the GIANT/Martins, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, First Baptist Church partnership in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County.
“We are proud that this year is our 100th anniversary of the GIANT Company. And we’re also proud of the fact that we are a purpose-led organization, connecting families to a better future,” Martins Regional Director Luke Dreese told us, observing of that better future, “Part of that is food security. Food security is out there every day, so whether we serve customers in the store or off the shelf, or we partner with great organizations like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, we believe everybody deserves that access to food. And so we’re very proud to be able to donate this $150,000 to the Blue Ridge Food Bank and the programs that will extend nutritious foods, protein, produce to the local community.”
“We’re all about community, and this is a wonderful example of how when community partners come together, we are stronger together,” Millie Winstead, Director of Development and Community Engagement with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank told us. “And so we’ve got this fantastic partner in First Baptist Church and “Dinners Together”, the program they’ve built with the surrounding churches in the area. And then Martins is helping us and them to improve that program and grow and be stronger and be ready to serve more and more of the community through our Partner Impact & Innovation Grants. They donated $150,000 to that initiative. And through that we were able to provide this program a brand new walk-in freezer, so that they can have the proteins, the more nutritious foods to provide to the community.”
Winstead added that, “In previous years (First Baptist) received freezers and refrigerators and shelving and other items to build the program. But the program has grown so much that they needed an additional freezer. This is something that we’re seeing across our entire 25-county service area. All of our partners are seeing increase in demand. And we need to be here to prepare them and stand along side them and make sure that they have what they need to serve the community.”
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Communications and Public Relations Manager Les Sinclair concurred with Winstead’s standing stronger together observation. “Millie can speak to their partnership,” Sinclair said of the GIANT/MARTINS contributions, noting, “They’ve donated hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of our partnership.”
“They’ve partnered with us for many, many years. And, in fact, have provided over half a million dollars during our partnership. But also 2.3-million pounds of food that they donate directly,” Winstead added on Sinclair’s prompt. “And then their team members, Martins employees come out and volunteer with us all the time and have provided countless numbers of hours too. So, they are giving back to the community in a variety of ways. And we are so incredibly grateful for their partnership.”
First Baptist Pastor Christy McMillin-Goodwin also addressed the increased demand theme speaking to those contributors present. “I think once more of the government SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as Food Stamps) money disappeared we’ve definitely seen more families that are coming, more working families with children coming to get meals. We have senior adults come through on fixed incomes who need a little extra help. We do serve a number of folks with mental health issues. And then we do have a number of folks who are un-housed, we also serve here. So, it’s a variety of people … I think a lot of the people who come for the hot meals is a way to just make ends meet,” Pastor McMillin-Goodwin said of segments of the local population being served by the multi-pronged alliance present at First Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon, October 17, 2023.
The pastor gave a special nod to the GIANT/MARTINS contingent present for their invaluable contribution over the years, before suggesting a change of location for the small group gathered in a kitchen area of the church’s Fellowship Center with a door to the parking lot open: “I think we’re in the way. They’re trying to bring in some food … and we don’t want to be in the way,” the pastor observed, drawing some laughter. It was a lighter moment punctuating her heartfelt appreciation to the GIANT/MARTINS contingent present that day, adding significantly to the church and food banks operation financially, with food supplies, and volunteer hours to be put in later in the day as the dinner hour approached.
For additional information on the local Blue Ridge Area Food Bank assistance program, access their website at <www.BRAFB.org> Need a computer to do so? Try your friendly Samuels Public Library for computer access.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Gray Treefrog
This little patient was found dragging their right hind leg. The kind finder drove to us from Loudoun County to ensure this tiny frog (about the size of a golf ball) got the help it needed.
Intake exam revealed that this gray treefrog also had very tacky skin—a sign of severe of dehydration. Our knowledgeable veterinary team made the call to hold off on a full exam until this patient was rehydrated.
This required water soaks over multiple hours. By the end of the day, this patient’s weight went from 11 grams to 14 grams. That’s a 25% weight gain just in hydration!
Now that the patient was ready, radiographs were taken to assess the damage to the leg. Luckily, no breaks were found and we suspect nerve damage may be causing the problems seen on exam.
Staff is providing pain medication and hydration while we give the leg time to heal on its own. There is a possibility that no amputation will be required.
Thankfully, if amputation is required, frogs do incredibly well without part of a leg so this patient will still be eligible for release.
However, regardless of surgery and ongoing care, this frog will be with us until May 1st (the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptiles or amphibians from October through April).
Because amphibians can be incredibly sensitive and have many specific requirements, their care is unique and necessitates specialized training and knowledge—which it will get at BRWC. This includes specialized diet, water, substrate, and diluted medications.
We are asked frequently whether we admit small or “nuisance” species like mice, frogs, small snakes, etc.— the answer is, “of course”! We provide veterinary and continuing care to all species of native wildlife, no matter the size, species, or reputation. That includes providing radiographs, supportive care, and pain medications and antibiotics when needed.
Although smaller patients can come with their share of challenges, each contributes to our native ecosystems and deserve a shot at a return to the wild!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Environmental Group Finds Less Rain, Lower River Levels Have One Upside – Less Water Quality Issues – But Warn Against Lapsed Vigilance
In a report issued October 10th by the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), a D.C. and Austin, Texas-based non-profit environmental watchdog group, reduced fecal bacteria levels that contribute to unsafe conditions for recreational river and waterway uses in the Shenandoah Valley was cited. From the report: “The health risks from farm manure runoff were somewhat reduced this summer because of the low rainfall conditions,” said Eric Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Environmental Integrity Project. “This does not mean the Shenandoah River is cleaned up or the problem of farm runoff pollution is solved. Virginia should keep up its efforts to convince farmers to fence their livestock out of streams and reduce their over-application of manure.”
The report noted that: “the percentage of sites with unhealthy bacteria levels was the lowest in the last eight years, in part because the amount of rainfall this year was also the lowest over that period.” EIP representative Tom Pelton noted that the bacteria monitoring numbers are not only from the Shenandoah River and its North and South Forks but “also the many streams and smaller rivers that feed into the Shenandoah in the Valley.”
The new report cited 2019 stats released by EIP in conjunction with the Shenandoah Riverkeeper on lagging efforts by Valley cattle ranchers in fencing their properties off so that pollution levels impacted by cattle manure will be reduced and maintained at safe levels.
That 2019 report found “that only 19 percent of the livestock farms in the Shenandoah Valley’s biggest livestock counties – Augusta and Rockingham – had fenced their cattle out of streams … despite a pledge by the state of Virginia to EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) that 95 percent of streams through pastures would have livestock fencing by 2025 to meet the goals of the state’s cleanup plan for the Chesapeake Bay.”
The new report, also with input from the Shenandoah Riverkeeper, observed that at least in part due to that 2019 joint EIP/Riverkeeper release: “In 2022, the Virginia General Assembly approved a record $265 million for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 for farm pollution-control ‘best management practices’ – including stream-side livestock fencing and other steps to reduce runoff into waterways,” adding that, “As a result of the increased state funding, a growing number of farmers in Virginia have been enrolling in a state program to install livestock fencing. Statewide, 626 farmers signed up for the livestock fencing program in the (fiscal) year that ended July 1, including 33 in Augusta and Rockingham Counties, according to data from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.”
Those efforts need to be maintained, as suggested by Valley stats on cattle and other livestock operations: “The Shenandoah Valley has the largest concentration of livestock operations in Virginia, with almost 528,000 cows, 160 million chickens, and 16 million turkeys raised annually in Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, and Rockingham Counties. Most of their manure is spread on surrounding farmland as fertilizer, but it contains far more phosphorus than crops need for growth. The excess manure leaks pollutants into groundwater and is washed by rain into streams,” EIP reported.
That a balance between the economic benefit of those livestock businesses and the dependence upon a healthy Shenandoah River, its forks, and associated waterways by other business interests such as tourism, as well as community water use throughout the valley was also stressed in the new report by Shenandoah Riverkeeper Mark Frondorf: “Countless businesses and people in the Shenandoah Valley rely upon having a clean, healthy river system. These figures demonstrate that more needs to be done in the way of stream exclusionary fencing on farms, enhancement of buffers of trees and vegetation along streams, and a commitment of both the General Assembly and the agricultural community to put best management practices in place to make the river healthier for everyone. A healthy economy and a healthy environment must walk hand in hand,” Frondorf concluded.
Now, if we could figure a way out to mandate increased rain and an end to the drought in conjunction with improved livestock fencing and reduced fertilizer washing into our rivers, waterways, and groundwater, we’d really be onto something.
Click here to see the full October 10, 2023, Environmental Integrity Project/Shenandoah Riverkeeper Report.
Community Events
Festival of Leaves dodges some Weather and Power bullets for a Successful 2023 Fall Leaf-Season Kickoff
The 2023 Festival of Leaves in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District managed to skirt a more lengthy rain weather forecast and early-morning power outage that accompanied the rain that did come in those early-morning vendor set-up hours to have a successful homage to the Autumn leaf changing season. Skies cleared not long after the sun rose, and the power came back on, drawing an enthusiastic crowd throughout the day to vendor offerings and to view downtown Front Royal’s Fall seasonal backdrop, as many of the photos below will show.
Royal Examiner sat down with “Downtown Front Royal” festival organizers Rick Novak, Sue Laurence, and Michael Whitlow mid-afternoon between festival staffing assignments to get a perspective on the day’s event.
“It got off to a great start last night with the Dancing Downtown. I think we probably had between 1,500 and 2,000 people here last night off and on,” Novak observed of the festival’s kickoff, Friday, October 13th pre-Festival event. “More than we had last year,” Whitlow added, noting of the featured musical performer to jump-start that dancing, “Kashmir was amazing.”
But refocusing on Saturday’s festival, Novak noted the rain-accompanied power outage that morning, “There were some tense moments for some folks that were trying to make coffee and beans … but we persevered. And this is an amazing crowd today,” he noted in the wake of nearly a week of rain-throughout-the-day forecasts. “So, I mean Front Royal and the Festival of the Leaves is blessed, and we turned it into a great day with the help of our customers who showed up.”
“Even with the rain forecast yesterday, we had people calling and asking to set up,” Laurence said of some intrepid vendors.
“Our modest goal was 150, our shoot for the stars goal was 175, but we exceeded that,” Novak said of the 190 vendors who were contracted, adding that some of those did not end up making it due to the forecast and early morning rains. “So, congrats to Arlene and Sue, who did a phenomenal job,” Novak said of the vendor recruiting staff.
“Everyone did – you did a great job with sponsoring, getting sponsors, it was just everyone,” Whitlow said with a nod to Novak’s pre-festival efforts as well. That led Novak to continue to pass the organizational credit around with additional nods to Tom Eschelman and Lizzie Lewis, the latter the Town’s new tourism director. And speaking of tourism, as Dancing Downtown was a kickoff for the the Festival of Leaves, the Festival of Leaves is the kickoff to the heart of the Autumn leaf-changing season and its draw as a tourist attraction to this community inside and outside the town limits. Laurence noted a recent, almost pre-festival “overnight” spreading of the Fall leaf-changing color blanket in the Village Commons/Gazebo area — again, the festival seemed blessed. As it did once again several hours later when the rains that stopped around 8 a.m. returned in an aggressive and torrential way at 6:40 p.m., about 40 minutes after the festivals’ close and vendor breakdowns.
And speaking of good jobs, the festival organizers also gave a nod to some participating local organizations like Randolph-Macon Academy’s color guard, the Sons of the American Revolution, as well as youth volunteers through various sources. It was also noted that a number of scheduled bands were canceled due to the weather forecasts and the dangers of plugging in electronic equipment in the rain. However, a DJ was there, and some musical acts were performed that could make it with the DJ’s equipment.
Below are some additional perspectives on the Oct. 14, 2023, Festival of Leaves:
