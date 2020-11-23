Movember : How men can take control of their health

Did you know that around the world, life expectancy among men is six years less than it is among women? This is due in part to the higher rate of suicide in men. The incidence of prostate and testicular cancer also plays a role. So does physical inactivity among men, with its attendant medical risks, notably heart disease.

It’s against this backdrop that Movember takes place every year. This month-long event aims to encourage men to take better care of their physical and mental health.

Five tips

Here are some ways men can be healthier:

1. Remain in touch with family and friends and seek out new connections.

2. Talk with people you trust about important personal issues (breakups, fatherhood, financial problems, and anything else that’s going on).

3. Learn more about your family history to assess your level of risk for developing serious medical conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

4. Stay active. Run, cycle, go to the gym, participate in team sports, and find other ways to keep moving.

5. Consult your doctor right away whenever you have a health concern.

For more information about Movember, visit movember.com.