Mozella Buck Wallenfelsz (1927 – 2024)

Mozella Buck Wallenfelsz, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Warren Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Mozella was born on July 29, 1927, in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, to the late Wheeler Buck and Bonnie McKinney Buck. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Woodward Wallenfelsz, Sr., in 2012 and her son, Fred Woodward “Woody” Wallenfelsz, Jr., in 1981.

Mozella attended Milligan College, where she met her beloved husband of 61 years. Mozella and Fred traveled together, driving to Alaska and California in an RV. They flew to Italy for their grandson’s wedding and also flew to Israel to visit the Holy Land. They enjoyed spending time in Florida and the Outer Banks, NC, with their family. She enjoyed attending sporting events at the University of Virginia and frequently traveled for tournament events in nearby states. She was devoted to her love for her Lord and approached her impending death without fear. For those who were fortunate enough to have enjoyed a relationship with her, the unconditional love she had for others was extraordinary. Her legacy will live on in her family as they attempt to emulate the example she set.

Mozella is survived by a son, Joe Wallenfelsz (Barb) of Front Royal; three daughters, Katherine Orye and Karen Millin (Rick), both of Front Royal, and Mary Anne Hardin (Ben) of Lakeland, FL; eleven grandchildren, Ashley Wallenfelsz, Nathan Wallenfelsz, Jamie Orye, Josh Orye, Leah Dunbar, Renee Millin, Richelle Orndorff, Mattie Tondreault, Mosby Hardin, Benjamin Hardin III and Bryce Hardin; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m.

on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Wayne Woodard officiating. The family will receive guests starting two hours prior to the service. Interment will take place the following day at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons Jamie Orye, Josh Orye, Ashley Wallenfelsz, Nathan Wallenfelsz, Benjamin Hardin III, Bryce Hardin, Billy Dunbar, Mike Orndorff, and Jamison Tondreault.