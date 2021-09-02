Crime/Court
Multi-jurisdiction effort nabs Front Royal trio in burglary-theft ring
On August 19th, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department received a report of a burglary that occurred at the Hydro Spray Car Wash in the 500 block of North Commerce Avenue. While under investigation, detectives linked a series of other recent burglaries and thefts in Front Royal and other area jurisdictions to several suspects residing in Front Royal. Arrest warrants were obtained for Tyler S. Lockette, Stephanie R. Miller, and Justin L. Conner for their involvement in a 25-day crime spree that included commercial burglaries at Royal Pawn, LDees Pancake House, Hydro Spray Car Wash, and Spot Laundromat in Front Royal. Additional charges were obtained for the theft of 2 motor vehicles and theft of property from 3 unsecured motor vehicles.
On 08/25/2021, Stephanie Miller was arrested and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) where she was ordered to be held on a $2500 secured bond.
On 08/29/2021, Tyler Lockette was arrested in Howard County, MD where he was held without bond and extradited back to Virginia. Mr. Lockette is currently being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Winchester, VA.
On 09/01/2021, Justin Conner was arrested and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) where he was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for all offenses has been set for various dates in September in Warren County General District Court.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to extend our thanks to the multiple citizen tips received in these cases. We would also like to thank the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Winchester Police Department, Mt. Airy Police Department (MD), Carrol County Sheriff’s Office (MD), and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office (MD) for their support during this investigation.
This investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming.
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Detective M.P. Gallagher at (540) 635-2208 or by email at mgallagher@frontroyalva.com
Virginia State Police seeking public’s help with Culpeper arson
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual who set fire to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) Adult Probation and Parole office building in the Town of Culpeper.
At 4:58 a.m. on June 16, 2021, the Town of Culpeper Police responded to a report of arson at the 1800 block of Orange Road. Surveillance video from the building shows the individual light something in his hand and throw it at a window of the building. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The suspect is described as an adult male. He was seen wearing a white or grey sweatshirt and baggy pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information about this individual is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7742 or contact us by email at bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.
Update: Federal Prosecutors charge McDonald on 34 criminal counts in EDA financial scandal
On Tuesday morning, August 31, former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Executive Director Jennifer McDonald was arrested on a 34 count indictment handed down by the Western District of Virginia Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg. The 40-paragraph True Bill elaborating on the charges to a Harrisonburg Grand Jury is dated August 25, and signed by Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. Of those 34 counts, 16 are for money laundering, 10 for bank fraud, 7 for wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft regarding someone identified only as “T.T.”
The charges and outline of the case in support of them (Jennifer McDonald Indictment) echo earlier criminal indictments filed at the state level before the State Special Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg turned the case over to federal authorities in late 2019. The state special prosecutor had dropped the indictments it had filed to avoid speedy trial issues due to the volume of evidentiary material – estimated at 800,000 to over a million pages at the time. Failure to meet speedy trial deadlines could have led to defense motions for dismissal of charges on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
An attempt to reach McDonald attorney Peter Greenspun at his Fairfax office for detail on his client’s arrest and bond situation was unsuccessful prior to publication. However, a check of the RSW Jail website indicated no new booking of McDonald at the tri-county regional facility.
In a statement on the McDonald prosecution released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisonburg at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, it was noted that McDonald had an initial court appearance on the new federal charges earlier in the day and that she was released pending trial.
While not reaching McDonald’s attorney, Royal Examiner did reach Warren County EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, who circulated the indictment document Tuesday morning. We asked Browne for a reaction to the long-awaited development on the criminal side of the EDA financial scandal case.
“We’re going to continue to pursue the civil case and are pleased that justice is being served on the criminal side – it’s been a long time coming,” Browne said of the nearly two-year lag time on refiling of criminal charges related to what was a $26-million-dollar civil litigation related to the allegations of criminal misdirection and embezzlement of Town-County EDA assets. That total has climbed to a $62-million claim after McDonald’s bankruptcy filing involved the state bankruptcy court in the case.
“We don’t control the criminal side, but there are some familiar numbers in this criminal filing that reflect work done by the Cherry Bekaert staff,” Browne commented of the company the EDA contracted to investigate EDA financial records during the later years of McDonald’s executive director’s tenure. “Any help we can offer, we’ll be there for federal prosecutors. But our focus is on the civil side and bringing assets back to the community,” Browne added. He noted that federal authorities are forecasting a criminal trial for McDonald in 2022.
As recently reported out of the bankruptcy process, the EDA and McDonald have reached a no-fault agreement on a debt of $9-million by the former EDA executive director to the EDA. That agreement in which McDonald admits no wrongdoing, has also been accepted by EDA civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson. Exactly how that agreement will result in payment of that debt remains to be seen on the civil case side.
Early in the civil process, then presiding Judge Clifford L. “Clay” Athey Jr. froze some real estate assets McDonald held in her name alone, while leaving others she co-held with other family members free of possible civil liability. However, since that time several of her family members have been named as co-defendants in the EDA civil litigation alleging a McDonald-led conspiracy to move EDA assets to the personal benefit of her and others. The defendant list in that civil case has climbed to as many as 23 co-defendants alleged to have conspired and/or benefitted from the alleged embezzlements.
What implication movement on the McDonald criminal case might have on charges against some, if any, of the civil case co-defendants, some who also previously faced criminal charges dropped by the state Special Prosecutor’s Office on speedy trial/dismissal concerns, remains to be seen.
Royal Examiner will publish additional information on this evolving situation as it becomes available. This story was updated at 3:55 p.m.
Grandson who reported unresponsive Grandmother charged with her murder
On the morning of August 28th, 2021, at approximately 10:48 A.M., Frederick County Communications Center received a call, in reference to a female who was unresponsive.
The caller, David Austin Rowe, advised that his grandmother (Dianna Lynne Swaner, age 63) was laying on the floor and appeared to be deceased. Rowe advised the location of the incident was in the 1300 block Quail Run Lane, in the County of Frederick.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the scene and secured the residence. The Patrol division requested the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division.
Through the investigation, it was determined the deceased female’s death was suspicious.
Search warrants were obtained, and the Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Through the investigation, it was determined the death was not an accident, but the victim had been murdered.
David Austin Rowe, age 18, the grandson to the victim, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.
Operation Valley Venue IX nets 83 charges & seizure of $130,435 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its ninth annual Operation Valley Venue this week. The three day operation took place from Tuesday (August 24, 2021) to Thursday (August 26, 2021), and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester, and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, District 11 Probation and Parole, the Woodstock Police Department, and tactical teams from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force member agencies also provided additional patrol and investigative personnel to assist during the three day operation. The operation netted 73 felony charges, 8 probation violations, and 2 misdemeanor charges. Additionally, 86 probation searches were conducted, 5 search warrants were obtained and executed, and 22 interdiction traffic stops were completed. During the operation, 881 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $87,800.00, 328 grams of heroin with a street value of $39,610.00, 8 grams of cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 7 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 19 doses of MDMA/Ecstasy with a street value of $380.00, 33 doses of LSD with a street value of $480.00, 3 fluid ounces of PCP with a street value of $300.00, and 70 grams of psilocybin with a street value of $350.00 was seized. The total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $130,435.00. In addition, $16,295.00 in currency, and 8 firearms was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Clarification: Brinklow’s hard drug use with Good, Crouch was sought to ease suspicions he was a police informant
In response to two private emails to Royal Examiner, from a family friend and relative of Tristen Brinklow, critical of this reporter’s coverage of the Friday, August 13, plea agreement hearing of George Lee Good related to Brinklow’s September 26, 2019, murder, Royal Examiner has agreed to print a “Clarification” at the urging of the one writer who responded to a query on the best path forward. As this reporter explained in private emailed responses to both writers, I reported details of what was said in court during the plea agreement hearing that may have impacted the judge’s decision to accept it.
However, what was at issue for the two readers was a lack of detail found in proffer statements by George Good in the Commonwealth Attorney Office’s possession regarding Brinklow’s participation in the use of methamphetamine with Good and Richard Matthew Crouch prior to the murder. That detail was NOT addressed in the Commonwealth’s comments to the court on August 13 on how the Good plea agreement was reached and why it should be accepted by the court. A subsequent conversation with Warren County Commonwealth Attorney John Bell on Monday, August 16, indicated that particular detail was peripheral to the issue at hand three days earlier – whether a 10-year prison term to serve, with 25 years suspended, hanging over Good’s head were he to be convicted of any crime while on 10-years probation after his release, was sufficient punishment for his role in the crime – That role believed at this point by the Commonwealth to be a witness to the murder and accessory after the fact in the disposal of the body.
Informed of the reader complaints, Bell provided this reporter with the relevant portion of Good’s proffered statement to his office. So, for clarification of this reference in the original story: “‘My son was in the wrong place at the wrong time and never came home,’ (Brinklow’s mother) said, focusing on Good’s presence at the scene of the crime, his motel room where the prosecution contends he watched Richard Crouch beat her son to death after all three men had done methamphetamine.” – Let it be clear, Brinklow’s use of meth that day was sought to ease suspicions by the other two that he might be a police informant.
While not addressed in court on August 13, George Good explained it this way to the prosecutor’s office in negotiating his plea agreement, which included being a primary witness in the Crouch prosecution (Crouch has since proffered his own plea agreement, which includes a guilty plea to 2nd Degree Murder):
“I noticed at one point like Tristen he’s like he wasn’t hitting the bubble, he wasn’t doing any lines nothing like that and it kind of freaked me out for a little bit … I was like, uh you don’t get high, what do you do? He was like ‘well, I don’t really mess with meth or anything like that’ … he was like ‘I smoke weed’ and I was like well we don’t got any of that … but to be honest with you, it kind of bugs me a little bit that … you’re not getting high and everybody around us is getting high, talking about selling drugs and sh*t … I was like I want you to hit this bubble. He was like ‘alright, yeah man,’ he was like ‘I’m not a cop, nothing like that’ … and he was like yeah, ‘just show me how to do it,’ so I light it for him and he hits it … I kind of feel like an a**hole … you know my bad dude … I’m like you’re alright and um, so me and Matt get to talking and he’s like, ‘So how much you want’ …”
See previous stories below.
Emotions high as George Good plea agreement in Brinklow murder case accepted by court
Budget Inn trespass call nets meth, heroin dealing busts by FRPD
On Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department responded to the Budget Inn, located at 1122 North Royal Avenue, regarding two individuals trespassing. Officers contacted both subjects, identified as Raymond Lewis II of Front Royal and Angelia Hinkle of New Market. Both were detained after drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were observed in the motel room. A subsequent search revealed 4.9 ounces of Methamphetamine with a street value of $5000, 2.2 Grams of Heroin, and 12 prescription pills with similar characteristics as Suboxone.
Raymond Lewis II and Angelia Michelle Hinkle were arrested and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where both were charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-248 Possession w/ intent to sell, etc. Schedule I or II drugs. Raymond Lewis was held without bond and Angelia Hinkle was ordered to be held on a $5,000 secured bond. Court date for these offenses is set for September 14th, 2021, in Warren County General District Court. Front Royal officers were assisted by members of the Northwest Regional Drug Task Force (NWRDTF).
