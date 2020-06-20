Crime/Court
Murder arrest by Warren County Sheriff’s Office
According to the RSW Jail website, a woman, Melody Dawn Glascock, 54, was booked into the facility at 8:34 a.m. Saturday morning, June 20, on a charge of 1st Degree Murder, non-capital, and Obstruction of Justice – the destruction of evidence of a felony. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was listed as the arresting agency.
More on this story as information becomes available.
Crime/Court
Rappawan, Campbell Realty civil hearing date set; April Petty, Jesse Poe pre-trial hearing request under consideration by court
Although neither she nor her attorney was present live or virtually for scheduled Economic Development Authority civil case hearings Thursday morning, June 18, Jennifer McDonald’s presence was apparent throughout defense motion’s hearing arguments in the cases of defendants April Petty and Jesse Poe.
Prior to those arguments a hearing date of July 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. was set for pre-trial motions in the cases of Rappawan Inc., and principal William Vaught Jr. and Century 21, Campbell Realty Inc., and principals Walter and Jeannette Campbell. Attorneys for those defendants were among the few physically present in the older, larger Warren County Circuit Courtroom with Judge Bruce D. Albertson Thursday morning.
The Campbells were represented by Warrenton attorney Peter Hansen; Rappawan and Vaught by local real estate attorney Joseph Silek Jr., though it appeared Hansen might also have a hand in the Rappawan case. However, he said he would defer to Silek on the availability of the July 30 date for that client.
It was noted that coming motions reply dates were July 10 for a plaintiff response to defense motions, and July 24 for a defense reply to the plaintiff’s assertions in their reply.
‘They didn’t know’
In arguing for a pre-trial plea in bar hearing for his clients, April Petty and Jesse Poe – the latter not to be confused with fellow civil defendant Donald Poe – attorney William Shmidheiser III repeatedly told the court he was not disputing lead civil defendant Jennifer McDonald’s embezzlement of the amounts of money cited in real estate home purchases McDonald achieved for his clients, rather he was asserting his clients had no knowledge that that money (totaling $410,000) had been embezzled.
So, Shmidheiser told Judge Albertson his clients should have the right to present their cases to him at a plea and bar hearing prior to the primary civil trial alleging a conspiracy among all 15 defendants to benefit from McDonald crimes, admitted or alleged, in an amount totaling over $21 million dollars.
The amount of embezzled money he cited involving his clients was $125,000 in Petty’s transaction and $285,000 in Jesse Poe’s. Their attorney said his clients recruited McDonald to be their real estate agent for home purchases from knowing her through family connections. Poe dated a niece of McDonald’s at the time, his attorney said; and Petty knew McDonald as the successful “golden child” of relatives she knew socially.
Shmidheiser said that if his clients could be proven to not have been involved in the larger conspiracy alleged by the plaintiff in a pre-trial plea and bar hearing, it would serve the “judicial economy” in simplifying and speeding up the primary case.
Arguing for the plaintiff EDA after being introduced to the court over phone connection by lead Sands Anderson/EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer, was Sean Hudson. Hudson countered the defense “judicial economy” argument, noting that Schmidheiser’s clients weren’t denying that embezzled funds had been used in their real estate transaction, only that they weren’t aware it was embezzled at the time of their home purchases with former EDA Executive Director McDonald acting as their real estate agent.
EDA attorney Hudson also noted that neither Petty nor Poe had offered to return the embezzled money utilized in their home purchases; adding his firm had not yet been able to depose either defendant, a conversation between plaintiff and defendants that could lead to a pre-trial settlement offer.
Defense counsel Shmidheiser countered that once involved, he had offered multiple dates for depositions of his clients but that an impasse with Sands Anderson over a location for those depositions – the law firm’s Richmond home base or Warren County where the case will be heard – had occurred.
Their attorney also noted that neither April Petty nor Jesse Poe had been indicted by the EDA Criminal Case Special Grand Jury after testifying before it, in Petty’s case at least, multiple times. That indicated the grand jury believed his clients’ stories, Schmidheiser asserted to the court.
“She would like some closure. She has a lot at stake,” her attorney said, pointing to her federal emergency management job.
As the arguments concluded, Judge Albertson returned to the oft-touched topic of “fairness” and asked plaintiff counsel if he thought it “fair” that the court is allowed to at least “consider a pre-trial resolution for two or more defendants”.
After a long pause, Hansen offered that he thought keeping the defendants in the primary civil action would achieve the best chance of a pre-trial settlement, ultimately serving to streamline the case to the desired “judicial economy”.
Judge Albertson then took the arguments under advisement.
Crime/Court
Update: State Police add detail on Saturday night high-speed pursuit
In a press release issued Wednesday, June 17, shortly before 3 p.m. the Culpeper Office of the Virginia State Police added detail to the circumstance of the high speed chase through three counties the previous Saturday evening. As reported in Royal Examiner, that chase and apprehension led to multiple charges, criminal and traffic, against 33-year-old Bryan Douglas Walters of Luray.
Walters is currently being held without bond in the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail.
The full text of the VSP release, which varies slightly on information gathered from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Front Royal Police involvement, is presented below:
“A Luray, Va. man is behind bars on multiple charges in two counties after he fled law enforcement Saturday (June 13, 2020). Virginia State Police have charged Bryan D. Walters, 33, in Warren County with two felony counts of assault on law enforcement, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. In Frederick County, state police have charged Walters with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, and one count of driving while revoked.
“The pursuit Saturday was initiated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. As it continued north on Route 11 entering Frederick County at approximately 8:29 p.m., state police took over the pursuit and continued behind the fleeing 2012 Jeep Patriot, until it finally crashed into the median on I-66 at the 2.8-mile marker in Warren County. The driver, Walters, was taken into custody without further incident. Walters was transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.
“During the course of the pursuit Walters struck two state police cruisers. One of the state police troopers suffered minor injuries in that crash.
“The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
“Please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for details on why/how the pursuit was initiated and their charges.”
Luray man held without bond following lengthy high-speed chase
Crime/Court
Luray man held without bond following lengthy high-speed chase
A Saturday night high-speed pursuit that went through Front Royal and Warren County during a multiple jurisdiction operation that began in the Sperryville area of Rappahannock County and into Frederick County led to 11 initial charges against a 33-year-old Luray man.
Bryan Douglas Walters was booked into the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (RSW) Regional Jail in northern Warren County at 11:39 p.m. Saturday evening. He is being held without bond on five traffic and six criminal charges according to the RSW Jail website.
Those charges are:
- Traffic: 2-Reckless Driving, failure to obey police command to stop;
- Reckless Driving, 20 or more mph above the speed limit;
- 2-Driving Revoked License, 3rd, or subsequent offense.
- Criminal: 2-Narcotics, sell, distribute PWI, marijuana ½ ounce to 5 pounds;
- 2-Assault, simple assault law enforcement, fire/rescue responder or judge;
- 2-Obstruction of Justice, resist arrest without threat or force.
According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major J.A. Driskill Sr., Walters was finally apprehended around the 3-mile marker on Interstate-66 after doubling back southbound in Frederick County on Route 11 at Stephens City.
In a draft report, Walters’ vehicle is listed as becoming disabled and undrivable. While not elaborated on in the draft report, Driskill said the vehicle may have been disabled by a spike strip deployed on I-66, possibly by the Front Royal Police Department which became involved as Walters sped north through town on Route 522 North, then disengaged as the chase entered Frederick County.
Driskill said a “Look Out” was issued for Walters vehicle at 8:29 p.m. by Rappahannock County. During an investigative stop there, apparent illegal substances were observed in quantity at which point Walters fled the scene driving northbound at speed. As Rappahannock was issuing its bulletin Walters was being engaged by the Front Royal Police Department as he continued northbound on Route 522 through Front Royal.
Walters led town police northbound across the bridges and onto I-66 West where the WCSO joined the pursuit. As Walters entered I-81 northbound into Frederick County, the sheriff’s office there was looking to bring spike strips into Walters’ path. Units from Frederick County joined the chase around Middletown at 8:46 p.m. near the commercial truck scales.
As additional agencies became involved and jurisdictional lines were crossed, initially pursuing agencies disengaged from the hard pursuit. Warren County discontinued near Ornita Road the draft report indicates.
In Frederick County between Middletown and Stephens City, the Virginia State Police became the lead pursuing agency. But before spikes could be brought into play, Walters left I-81 for Route 11 near Stephens City and reversed his path southbound and eventually eastbound on I-66.
Three miles later, at 9 p.m. Walters car became disabled and the Saturday evening four jurisdiction pursuit came to an end.
WCSO Major Driskill said the draft report indicated that Walters may have been bitten by a K-9 unit at the scene of his arrest. He said the report indicated WCSO Deputy Griffith was on the scene with his K-9 unit.
The RSW Jail website lists “Warren 187” (WCSO) as the arresting agency since that is the jurisdiction in which he was apprehended – or maybe they drew straws to see who got the honors.
Crime/Court
Charges dropped against N.C. man at scene of friend’s suicide: But that is only the beginning of the story
According to Nicholas Ranstad and his attorney Jerry Talton, the recent dropping of several minor firearms charges against Ranstad is more than a legal story about Ranstad’s name being cleared in the death of a friend. For the distinguished military veteran it is really a story about a failing federal system of Veterans Administration (V.A.) funding, impacting treatments for America’s veterans, including therapy for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
As Royal Examiner’s Norma Jean Shaw reported at the time of his early May 2019 arrest, Ranstad was taken into custody at a residence on the 200-block of Doom Peak Road in Linden by Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a reported suicide. In fact, it was Ranstad who made the 911 call reporting the death of Sean Miller, Talton and Ranstad confirmed.
After first responders arrived to the scene where Miller was dead of a gunshot wound to the head, Ranstad, then 40 and a North Carolina-based retired U.S. Military veteran and serviceman advocate, was informed of his Miranda right not to self-incriminate.
Ranstad then explained to officers at the scene he had come to “check on the welfare” of Miller, a Marine veteran whom he had met and befriended in therapy for PTSD in 2017. When he got no response at the door, Ranstad told officers he had entered the house by picking a window lock.
Upon entering the residence and discovering his friend dead of a gunshot wound to the head, Ranstad told the first responders he “became upset” and “used one of the firearms he carried on his person to shoot four rounds inside the residence” Shaw wrote in our report on the incident and Ranstad’s arrest. Ranstad was released from RSW Jail several days later on a $10,000 secured bond.
Ranstad notes his reaction wasn’t a proper one, but an immediate unleashing of frustration and pain at being too late to help his friend through a building emotional crisis. What Ranstad believes to be the root of that crisis is the story he wants told, more than just charges against him being dropped.
But as to the groundwork for that larger story, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell confirmed that he had sent the “nul pros” (colloquial for nolle prosse) – dropping without prejudice – paperwork to Talton last week to complete for submission to the General District Court for approval by the district judge. Bell said he inherited the agreement to drop the charges from former Acting Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Layton after Bell defeated Layton in a 2019 election to succeed the departed Brian Madden to a judgeship appointment.
The 13-month interval between Ranstad’s arrest on reckless use of a firearm and firing it inside a dwelling and submission of the “nul pros” request to the court was a result of awaiting State Lab ballistics test results.
“If the ballistic reports confirmed his story, the charges would be dropped in the interest of justice,” Bell said of the arrangement.
Initially through his attorney, Ranstad told Royal Examiner he feels a re-routing of V.A. funding into the private sector has crippled the V.A.’s function and negatively impacted treatment options available to veterans creating potential, and as in the case of his Warren County-based friend Sean Miller, verifiably fatal consequences.
An online search of the issue led us to a report by Suzanne Gordon and Jasper Craven on the website “The American Prospect: Ideas, Politics and Power” describing the current funding situation at the VA.
“When questions about VA privatization and the internal staffing crisis arise, Trump allies proudly boast that, on the president’s watch, the V.A. budget has hit historic highs… What this claim fails to mention is that a major driver of Trump’s V.A. spending is on private-sector care, which now makes up nearly 20 percent of total health care spending,” Gordon and Craven reported, adding, “As a result, V.A. hospitals are still being starved. Rather than having plenty of money for recruiting and retaining staff, a senior V.A. administrator told the Prospect that 14 out of 18 of the VHA’s integrated service networks are virtually out of money… ‘Maybe someone up there is sitting on a pot of money but no one knows,’ one (V.A.) administrator told the Prospect.”
While “The American Prospect” is an admittedly liberal news source, we could find nothing online contradicting the base facts in its above description of the situation at the V.A.
We asked Ranstad about his experience of this transition in V.A. funding and services dating to his own and Miller’s 2017 PTSD treatment through the private sector.
“The treatment we received – private treatment facility – felt like we were on a conveyor belt, just going through the motions. The facility was getting an abundance of money from the V.A.; they were able to build a massive military-specific facility (resort). A couple of days in I was extended for two weeks of a five-week in-patient, which ended up being three months.
“I felt our treatment was being watered down in a ward that was to house 20 people when I left; we had 30. They just kept packing us in $1,000-a-day per service member. It was a huge distraction watching staff consistently being spread thin and getting new staffers all the time and having to explain to them where everything was and showing them the ropes.
“They were cutting back on the quality of therapy, to funding the brand-new building. It became the talk of the ward about how the military funding was being spent, and it was a sh*t show, so we simply relied on each other.
“I found the best therapy was after dinner chow, where we sat around talking to each other. I have been through every modality of therapy and found that was the best therapy for me, which made me, and continues to make me question the science behind a lot of these ‘therapies’.”
The Ranstad-Miller story brought a painful memory to the surface for this reporter, who initially told Talton of the early 1980’s death of a close personal friend, Larry Brennan, to suicide after Reagan Administration cuts to V.A. funds that paid for PTSD therapy that Brennan was receiving in the wake of his combat service in Vietnam.
Within three months after his regular therapy sessions were cut off due to the Reagan budget cuts, Brennan died as Miller did, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. I inject this story at Talton and his client’s suggestion as an indicator that the issue of proper funding of the V.A. and treatment of U.S. veterans suffering from the emotional, as well as physical consequences of warfare, is not a new one.
If not this reporter’s concerns based on personal experience, Ranstad’s might be taken seriously, not only by the public, but also the U.S. military and federal government, as substantial and worthy of re-opening discussion of decisions on how the V.A. and veteran services are funded and conducted.
Ranstad was not exactly an unknown quantity nationally at the time of his May 2019 arrest here. As Shaw reported last year, information on the website TeamRanstad.org indicated Mr. Ranstad set a U.S. military standard with the longest confirmed sniper kill by an American soldier in combat. Ranstad told Royal Examiner that since his father’s death his involvement in TeamRanstad has waned, thought the organization appears to be continuing its mission of “getting our front line troops in remote and desolate locations the supplies and morale items they need.”
A visit to that website notes that Ranstad’s record targeted kill at distance with a rifle was reported in Afghanistan in January 2008 at a distance of 1.3 miles. And despite two longer sniper kills being recorded since, by a British sniper in 2009 at 1.5 miles and a Canadian sniper in 2017 at 2 miles, Ranstad’s standard-setting in that realm of warfare has led to a great deal of notoriety. He was featured on the June 2010 cover of Soldier of Fortune magazine with the headline “Sniper in Afghanistan”.
But more than a military cover boy, Ranstad and his team’s accomplishments on the battlefield led to more substantial recognition, including acknowledgement by the Tennessee General Assembly, as well as garnering a 2011 invitation with his sniper team spotter and “best friend” Alex Simpson to the White House. And his sniper camouflage “ghillie suit” is displayed at the NRA museum in Fairfax.
But it is not his past expertise on the battlefield that Ranstad wants the focus on in this story. Rather, it is how and why decisions are made at the federal level on funding and securing quality medical treatment, both physically and psychologically, for our veterans from the wounds of war. And an important follow-up question is whether there is adequate federal oversight of such crucial budgetary appropriations to assure our tax money is being spent as intended, rather than simply used to line private-sector pockets.
They are questions ALL Americans who respect our men in uniform who have served on battlefields around the world to stem threats to the nation should ask themselves – AND ask their elected representatives who vote, sponsor, propose, or continue to justify such appropriations.
If we can’t put political partisanship aside to reach an honest appraisal of whether or not our tax money earmarked for veteran services is, in fact, helping those veterans, for whom and when will we ever do so?
Royal Examiner and this reporter support Ranstad’s desire for an honest appraisal and reassessment of the current Administration’s move to direct much V.A. funding into the private sector, so that more veterans like Sean Miller and Larry Brennan do not slip through the cracks.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man sentenced for role in Baltimore-Front Royal heroin pipeline distribution conspiracy
Nikolai Hall-Andujar, of Front Royal, Virginia, was sentenced yesterday to 46 months in prison for his role in a heroin distribution conspiracy that brought hundreds of grams of the drug from Baltimore to Front Royal between 2015 and 2018. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Field Division made the announcement today.
“The scourge of heroin and other illicit drugs entering the Northern Shenandoah County community has caused pain, addiction, and death for years,” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said today. “Eradicating these potentially lethal substances remains a top priority for law enforcement and I am grateful to the Drug Enforcement Administration and all the agencies involved in the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force for continuing to embrace the challenge.”
“The effect that heroin has had on our communities and families across the DMV has been devastating. The sentencing in this case, along with the help of local and federal agencies across the DMV, is to be commended for the impact it’s had on communities across Maryland, DC, and Virginia,” Special Agent in Charge Fong said today. “The DEA Washington Division is dedicated to continuing combating this deadly problem for our area by taking dangerous criminals and organizations like this off our streets and combating drug trafficking across our area.”
According to court documents, Hall-Andujar, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, was part of the “Chris” heroin distribution organization based out of Baltimore. Between summer 2015 and spring 2018, Hall-Andujar was responsible for distributing no less than 400 grams of heroin to individuals in Front Royal and Winchester.
Hall-Andujar obtained quantities of heroin ranging from 4 to 5 grams at a time, every other day, and sometimes up to 10 grams, from the “Chris” pipeline in Baltimore. Once the purchase was complete, Hall-Andujar returned to Front Royal and Winchester to use and redistribute the heroin he obtained.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Winchester Office, the Front Royal Office of the Virginia State Police Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the Baltimore City Police Department, the Baltimore County Police Department, the Frederick, Maryland Sheriff’s Office, the Loudoun County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office and the Howard County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber prosecuted the case for the United States.
Crime/Court
Local arrest made after purchasing pickup truck with fake check
On June 1, 2020, David S. Twigg Jr. was arrested for using several forged and one fake check to purchase a 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Pickup Truck from a local Auto Dealer. Information obtained as part of this investigation has implicated Twigg in similar scams in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and other parts of Virginia. A record check of Twigg returned an active arrest warrant out of Norfolk Virginia for a larceny charge.
If you have information on this individual, please contact Investigator Jeremy Seabright at 540-635-4128.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph NE
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 3
84/66°F
87/67°F