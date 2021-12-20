Food
Mushroom ravioli
Do you love mushrooms? If so, you’ll want to head straight to the grocery store to pick up the ingredients for this earthy ravioli dish.
Start to finish: 1 hour
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 eggs
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 3.5 ounces dried wild mushrooms
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 large French shallots (or 3 small ones), minced
• 4 cloves garlic, chopped
• 5.5 ounces button mushrooms, finely chopped, divided
• 5.5 ounces cremini mushrooms, finely chopped, divided
• 2 cups very hot water
• 10 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves removed
• 1/2 cup white wine
• 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
• 1-1/2 cups cooking cream
• Leafy greens of your choice, to garnish
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. On a clean work surface, place the flour and form it into the shape of a nest, using your fingers to create a bowl-sized divot in the center. Crack the eggs into the nest, and add the salt and a tablespoon of olive oil. Using a fork, gently whisk the eggs, adding a little bit of flour at a time, making sure not to break the nest. As the dough begins to form, use your hands to incorporate all the ingredients. If the dough is too dry, add 1 teaspoon of warm water. Knead the dough for about 5 minutes, until it’s smooth and shiny. Wrap it in plastic wrap, and let it rest at room temperature.
2. In a small bowl pour the dried mushrooms, and add the 2 cups of water. Set aside.
3. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter. Saute half the shallots until they’re translucent. Add half of the garlic, 3.5 ounces of the button mushrooms, 3.5 ounces of the cremini mushrooms, and half of the thyme leaves. Continue to saute over high heat until all the water from the mushrooms has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper. Deglaze the skillet with white wine and reduce it until it’s dry. Pour the mushroom mixture into a bowl, let it cool for a few minutes, then add the ricotta cheese. Mix well and adjust the seasoning as needed. Set aside.
4. Drain the dried mushrooms, setting aside 1 cup of water. Place the mushrooms on paper towels or a clean cloth.
5. In a large skillet, heat the remaining olive oil and butter. Saute the other half of the shallots until they’re translucent. Add the other half of the garlic, the rest of the button and cremini mushrooms, the remaining thyme leaves, and the rehydrated dried mushrooms. Continue to saute over high heat until all the water from the mushrooms has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper. Deglaze the skillet with the water from the dried mushrooms and reduce it until it’s dry. Lower the heat, add the cream, and let it simmer over low heat for about 5 minutes. Blend the sauce in a blender until it has a smooth, uniform texture. Set aside.
6. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough until it’s about ¼ of an inch thick and separate it into two large sheets. On one sheet of dough place 1 tablespoon of the mushroom filling every 2 inches, and then cover it with the other sheet of dough. Using a round cookie cutter, cut the ravioli into rounds that are about 2 inches in diameter.
7. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the ravioli for 3 minutes. Drain the pasta, and divide it evenly among four serving bowls. Top with the cream sauce, and garnish with a few leafy greens.
Duck à l’orange
Are you tired of serving turkey for the holidays? This Christmas, break up your routine with this perfectly seasoned duck à l’orange. It’s guaranteed to be mouthwatering!
Start to finish: 4 hours (30 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 whole duck, about 5.5 pounds
• 2 cloves garlic
• 2 French shallots, peeled
• 1 lemon, quartered
• 1 apple, quartered
• A few sprigs of fresh thyme
• 1 cup honey
• 2 tablespoons molasses
• 3 tablespoons orange juice
• 1 tablespoon soy sauce
• 2 teaspoons garlic powder
• 2 teaspoons onion powder
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Remove the giblets from the cavity of the duck, if necessary. Pat the skin dry with paper towels and leave uncovered overnight in the fridge.
2. Preheat the oven to 300 F. Using a knife, score the fat on the breasts, taking care not to cut the flesh. Salt the outside and inside of the duck evenly. Stuff the cavity with garlic, shallots, lemon, apple, and thyme. Close the cavity with butcher’s twine or toothpicks.
3. Place the duck in a baking dish, breast side up, and bake for 1 hour. Turn the duck, breast side down, and bake for another hour. Turn it over one last time and bake for one last hour.
4. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the remaining ingredients to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes, until the glaze thickens.
5. After it’s cooked for 3 hours, remove the duck from the oven and increase the temperature to 400 F. Brush the duck with the glaze and place it in the oven for 10 minutes. Baste the duck with the glaze again, and bake for another 10 minutes.
6. Let the duck stand for at least 15 minutes, then present it on a large platter garnished with holly leaves, oranges, and other fresh fruit.
Star cookies with crab-apple jelly
These cute cookies make the perfect holiday dessert, snack or treat to leave out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
Start to finish: 4 hours, 40 minutes (30 minutes active)
Servings: 10 cookies
Ingredients
• 5.3 ounces unsalted butter, room temperature
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1-1/2 cups flour
• 1/4 cup crab-apple jelly
Directions
1. In a stand mixer, cream the butter and vanilla extract. Add the powdered sugar, and mix until well incorporated. Add the salt and flour and mix again, scraping down the sides of the bowl regularly, until the mixture has a sandy texture.
2. Pour the mixture onto plastic wrap placed on a flat surface. Fold the plastic wrap toward the center, and press firmly with your hands to create a solid ball of dough. Make sure the plastic wrap is airtight, and refrigerate the dough for 1 to 4 hours.
3. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Roll out the dough until it’s about 1/4 of an inch thick. Using a star-shaped cookie cutter, shape 20 cookies and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them evenly. For half of the cookies, use a second, smaller cookie cutter to create a hole in the center. Bake for 10 minutes, but make sure to rotate the pan 180 degrees at the 5-minute mark.
4. Let the cookies cool completely. Place 1 teaspoon of crab-apple jelly on top of a full cookie, and top it with one that has a hole. Press lightly to seal the two cookies together.
Festive pomegranate cocktail
Start to finish: 5 minutes
Servings: 1 cocktail
This light and bubbly cocktail are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Serve it at a Christmas brunch or as an aperitif before a sit-down dinner.
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice
• 1/2 cup sparkling wine
• Sparkling lemon water
• 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds
• 1 sprig fresh rosemary
Directions
1. In a champagne flute, pour the pomegranate juice and sparkling wine. Top off with sparkling water.
2. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and rosemary.
Thyme-scented roasted carrots
Are you looking for a sophisticated side dish to accompany your holiday meal? These oven-roasted carrots might be just the ticket.
Start to finish: 25 minutes (5 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 16 thin carrots, with stalks
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 4 sprigs fresh thyme
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. Wash the carrots well, and peel them if the peel seems too thick.
2. Cut the stalks off the carrots, leaving about 3/4 of an inch on the end of each carrot. Place them in a baking dish, then add the olive oil, spices, and leaves from 3 of the thyme sprigs. Season with salt and pepper, then mix well with your hands or tongs to coat each carrot.
3. Place in the oven for about 20 minutes, turning the carrots halfway. Place the carrots on a serving plate, and garnish with a sprig of thyme.
Crostini two ways
A perfect blend of crispy, chewy, and sweet, these two versions of crostini are sure to have guests going back for more.
Start to finish: 20 minutes (10 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 baguette of bread
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
• 1/4 cup pine nuts
• 4 ounces plain goat cheese
• 1 ripe pear, sliced
• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed
• 2 fresh figs, sliced
• A few fresh basil leaves
• 1/4 cup honey
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Cut eight thin slices of baguette. Sprinkle both sides of each slice with olive oil and salt. Place the slices on a baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Set aside.
2. In a small dry skillet, heat the walnuts then the pine nuts over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until lightly browned. Set aside.
3. Spread about 0.5 ounces of goat cheese on each slice of bread. Season with salt and pepper. On four of them, place a few pear slices, walnuts, and rosemary leaves. On the other four, layer the figs, pine nuts, and basil.
4. Arrange the crostini on a serving board, and drizzle with honey.
Simplify your Christmas feast with a pressure cooker
Pressure cookers aren’t serving up tasteless mush anymore. Today’s electric pressure cookers, such as the ubiquitous Instant Pot, can do it all, and with programmable settings, the options are endless. And since most homes don’t have multiple ovens or endless stovetop burners, pressure cookers can provide a useful workaround when your stove is at capacity.
Try pressure cooker mashed potatoes for tender potatoes that mash easily and won’t force you to babysit a pot of boiling water. A large electric pressure cooker can accommodate about three pounds of potatoes and cooks them to perfection in about ten minutes.
Homemade macaroni and cheese are delicious, but it’s also tricky and time-consuming. A pressure cooker can drastically speed up your cooking time and give you homemade flavor with much less effort.
If your family goes nuts for brisket, a pressure cooker can deliver tender and flavorful meat much faster than an oven or grill. The added bonus: You won’t have to get up at three in the morning to start cooking an enormous piece of meat for dinner at seven in the evening.
Traditional English Christmas pudding makes a rich and dramatic dessert (especially if you douse it with brandy and set it on fire), but most cooks decline to spend six to eight hours babysitting the pudding while it boils on the stove. A pressure cooker cuts the cooking time down to an hour and doesn’t require nearly as much supervision.
Provide a colorful, healthy alternative to sodas with infused water. Combine a pot of water with small slices of your preferred fruits, bring the pot up to pressure, and depressurize again, then drain and chill the mixture. You can dilute with plain water for a hint of flavor, drink full strength, or use it as a mixer for cocktails.
