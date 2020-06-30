Musket workshop hosted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution

All of our programs will take place over Zoom and will require you to register on our website at samuelslibrary.net in the events tab. Zoom is accessible as a website or as an app you can download to your phone. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference desk at 540-635-3153 ext. 105.

Books & Beyond Discussion Group

Join us for our book club discussion time! This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00 A.M.

How to use Ancestry and Heritage Quest

Erin Rooney will be teaching us how to use Ancestry and Heritage Quest, two super popular online databases for anyone interested in genealogy. This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, July 8th at 6:30 P.M.

Dig into Art with Strokes of Creativity

Join Teresa Henry, owner of Strokes of Creativity, for a special art workshop that is designed to awaken your creative spirit. Each participant will paint and embellish a unique, aquatic-themed wall plaque. If the library is closed this class will be taught online and craft kits will be made available to participants through curbside pickup. Class size is limited so register early! Saturday, July 11th at 2:00 P.M.

How to use Hoopla

Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Erly Moya will be teaching us how to use Hoopla, our brand new database that has a wide selection of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, television shows, and music! This program will take place over Zoom. Monday, July 13th at 10:00 A.M.

Thinking about Homeschooling this Fall? A Guide for Parents

FOSL hosts a special Zoom program with Mitzi Fox who will lead an interactive discussion to help parents make informed decisions about homeschooling. Mitzi and other homeschoolers and local resources will share their experiences and provide practical guidance on what it really takes to be a parent-educator. Advice will be given on homeschooling styles, requirements, testing, curriculum resources, dealing with multiple ages, socialization, college admissions, and more. This program will take place over Zoom. Tuesday, July 14th at 6:00 P.M.

Books & Beyond Book Discussion Group

Join us for our book club discussion time! This program will take place over Zoom. You will need to provide an email as well as a device that has Zoom on it. Wednesday, July 15th at 10:00 A.M.

Hell Town Campfire Stories

Gather round as we tell you tales of Virginia lore with a twist. Filled with fiction, facts, and fun you won’t want to miss. Registration is not required for this pre-recorded event that will be posted on Samuel Public Library’s YouTube channel. If there are any questions or comments please email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net or call the Adult Reference desk at 540-635-3151 ext. 105. Wednesday, July 15th at 6:30 P.M.

Big Library Read Zoom Book Discussion: The Darwin Affair

Join us for an online discussion of OverDrive’s next Big Library Read, The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason. The next Big Library Read kicks off on June 22nd with the eBook and audiobook available for unlimited access through OverDrive June 22nd – July 13th This program will take place over Zoom. Thursday, July 16th at 6:00 P.M.

How to use Libby by Overdrive

Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Sandra Norman will be teaching us how to use Libby by Overdrive, which provides thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, and movies that can be checked out with your library card! This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, July 22nd at 6:30 P.M.

Photography & Beyond

Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bi-monthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation on a photographic subject or theme. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing. This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses. This program will take place over Zoom. Saturday, July 25th at 10 A.M.

How to use Novelist

Join us as we dig deeper into our databases! Kitti McKean will be teaching us how to use Novelist, a database that will help you find the perfect book to read next! This program will take place over Zoom. Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00 A.M.