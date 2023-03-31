Must-have spring accessories

Elevate your everyday wardrobe and elegant outfits this spring with versatile fashion accessories. Here’s a look at the top trends for 2023.

• Chunky belt. Large, ornate belts are in the spotlight this year. You can easily pair them with pants, skirts, dresses, and jackets.

• Chic hats. Create a distinguished look with classic and elegant hats like a fedora, capeline, Panama, or boater.

• Pearl necklace. Short necklaces made of natural or artificial pearls are all the rage this season. Depending on your outfit, you can opt for classic white or pastel-colored ones.

• Silk scarf. A patterned silk scarf gives off a refined yet bohemian look when worn around the neck instead of a tie.

• Elegant gloves. Gloves aren’t just for keeping your hands warm. Don a pair of leather, satin, or velvet gloves to add character to your spring looks.

• Graphic glasses. Protect your eyes from the sun’s powerful UV rays with futuristic, trendy sunglasses.

• Small crossbody bag. This small but mighty accessory is perfect when you only need to carry the essentials.

• Oversized tote. Ideal for shopping or traveling, an oversized tote bag is a fashion must-have.

• Flat sandals. Flip flops and other open-toe, heel-less shoes allow your feet to breathe while showing off your pedicure.

Visit your local stores to discover trendy fashion accessories to vary your spring looks.