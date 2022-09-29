“My cat hates visitors!”

Does your cat run and hide every time someone comes over? Here are four steps to desensitize your feline to strangers.

1. Associate guests with something positive. For example, give your cat treats before visitors arrive and during their stay. At first, do this somewhere where your pet feels safe.

2. Over time, gradually lure your cat closer to your guests during their visit using its food bowl or treats.

3. Initially, ask your guests to ignore your cat if it approaches them.

4. Encourage your visitors to give your cat treats and play with it once it feels comfortable in their presence. Your cat will slowly understand that having guests over is fun.

Consult a feline behaviorist if you don’t see any improvement in your cat despite your best efforts.