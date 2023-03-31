“My child really doesn’t want to go to day camp.”

Is your child dreading day camp? Have they told you they hate the idea of going this summer? This apprehension may be caused by fear or a need to be more prepared. Here are some strategies to help your child enjoy day camp.

• Enroll your child in group classes or activities during the school year to get them used to going on outings without you. Encouraging your child to take short trips to their grandparents’ or friends’ houses are also good ways to get them to break away from the family routine.

• Let your child choose a camp based on their interests and the activities they want to try. To capture their attention, many camps offer specific themes, like art, music, or sports.

• Ask the parents of your child’s classmates if you could register them for the same camp. This way, your child will be sure to see at least one familiar face.

It’s normal for your child not to enjoy every day at camp. Invite them to (politely) tell the counselors about their boredom. They often have more than one way to get your child engaged.