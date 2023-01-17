Myrtle Frances Corbin (1929 – 2023)

Myrtle Frances Corbin, 93, of Huntly, Virginia, was taken home by the Lord’s Angels on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Corbin Family Cemetery, Huntly.

Mrs. Corbin was born to the late Dennis and Monie Nicholson Corbin on July 30, 1929, in Madison, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Corbin; son, Bobby Lee Corbin; daughter, Nancy I. Foster; brother, Levi Corbin and sister, Virgie Wince. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.

Survivors include her five children, Darlene M. Dehncke of Culpeper, Roy Corbin of Rixeyville, Virginia, Della Mae Bailey of Wasilla, Alaska, John Wayne Corbin of Reva, Virginia and Raymond Corbin and his wife Malinda of Amissville, Virginia and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Joey Nicholson, Mike Fewel, Mike Fewel Jr., Tommy Frazier, Tommy Frazier Jr., and Gary Jenkins will be Pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.