Obituaries
Myrtle Marie Withrow (1930 – 2021)
Myrtle Marie Withrow, 91, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her home.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Withrow was born February 22, 1930, in Hot Springs, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Russell and Stella Bly Carpenter Hise.
Surviving is one son, James Norvel Dean of Hot Springs; two daughters, Catherine Marie “Cathy” Brown of Winchester and Ethel Grace Doyle of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Withrow was preceded in death by her son John Andrew Dean.
Ruth Elizabeth Linger (1937 – 2021)
Ruth Elizabeth Linger, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born on the 30th day of August 1937 in Mammoth, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James H. and Rhoda Stockwell Johnston.
Visitation will take place Friday, December 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. The funeral will be conducted on Saturday, December 11th at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Bunce officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Linger graduated from Walton High School in Roane County West Virginia in 1956 and married Louis W. Linger shortly thereafter. Her high school activities included membership in 4-H Club and student government. Her life in West Virginia consisted primarily of raising her four children and supporting her husband’s football and basketball coaching endeavors.
In 1967 Ruth enrolled into newly formed ECPI (Electronic Computer Programing Institute). In 1969 she became one of the first women to complete ECPI Control Panel Wiring- Tabulating Computer Programming certification.
She and her family moved to Front Royal, Virginia in 1971 where she provided childcare for hundreds of children in Warren County over several decades. And she considered all of them “her kids” and still received letters, calls, and visits from many of them. She worked with local churches and elementary schools, social services, and LFCC to help develop childcare into the Preschool models used today.
Ruth was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church where she attended regularly until her health prevented it.
Mrs. Linger was an avid sports fan, and her favorite sport was football. She was often found decked out in her Washington or West Virginia University gear on fall weekends. Ruth also spent many years in the bleachers of numerous athletic events as a coach’s wife, a football, basketball, and baseball mom, and a cheerleader mom.
Ruth enjoyed many activities including selling Queen’s Way to Fashion, ceramics, taking ballet and tap-dancing lessons and performing in a couple of recitals, and taking a childhood development class at Lord Fairfax Community College. Ruth especially enjoyed the company of her cats and was often found with at least one on her lap. She also traveled with her sons to places such as New York City, Mexico, and New England.
Ruth, along with Louis, spent many weekends with their grandchildren camping and playing at Kings Dominion. Her grandchildren would now declare that it can’t be camping unless ice cream lights are strung across the canopy. She made a connection with each of her grandchildren that was special and unique to each.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Louis W. Linger; her brother, Joseph Ellison; and her sister Leona Cundiff.
She is survived by her sister Iris Brisendine and brothers James Johnston, Michael Johnston, Ray Johnston, and Gay Johnston; sons, Wade Linger, John Linger, Henry Linger, and daughter Kimberly Brooks. She is also survived by grandchildren, Rhoda Martin, Robert Linger, Benn Linger, David Linger, Daniel Westerfield, John Linger, Jr., Matthew Linger, Christopher Linger, Brian Linger, Heather Wilson, Kevin Linger, Amanda Bass, and Blake Brooks. She has eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Barbara Anne “Bobbie” Seaford (1940 – 2021)
Barbara Anne “Bobbie” Seaford, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 3, 3021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Virginia.
Mrs. Seaford was born on July 30, 1940, in Washington, DC to the late Tyson and Annie Simpkins Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Seaford Sr.; brother, Larry Fox, and great-granddaughter, Lydia Tozer. She has been a member of Front Royal Baptist Temple since July 25, 1993, and was a member of Front Royal Quilters. She was the founding member of the O.W.L. club in Front Royal.
Survivors include her four children, Linda Hawkins, Janet McRae, Charles R. Seaford Jr., and Lois M. Wargo; four sisters, Sandra Walker, Carol Linton, Gloria Glaze, and Judy Gribble; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; best friend, Cheryl Crabbe and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Wargo, Charles E. Seaford, Justin Miller, Keith Hawkins, John McRae, Alex McRae, Steven Glaze, and Travis Thibodeau.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please pay it forward in honor of Bobbie’s O.W.L Club, the club she founded in honor of her late husband’s passing. Old Widow Ladies, who serve others and don’t give a hoot. Jeremiah 49:11 Let thy widows trust in me. No membership, No dues, No meetings. Just do something nice for someone else. Pay it forward! If you use Facebook please post the story of how you paid it forward with #owlclub #payitforward #oldwidowladiesclub #Jeremiah49:11.
James “Bebo” Joseph Scott Jr. (1966 – 2021)
James “Bebo” Joseph Scott Jr., 55, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bebo was born on April 3, 1966, in Front Royal to the late James Scott Sr. and Carolyn Butler Bolton. He was also preceded in death by the father who raised him, Allen Bolton; his son, James Robert Scott; grandparents, James and Cora Lee Butler and Mildred Athey and nephew, Britton Robinson. He was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, a graduate of Warren County High School, a big fan of Dale Earnhardt and the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandfather, and loved taking care of Gabby the cat and the two outside cats.
Surviving along with his mother are his son, Joseph Allen Scott; two sisters, Robyn Scott Reynolds and Angela Bolton Salisbury and her husband, Craig; his son’s mother, Sarah Riley; three nephews, Zackery Salisbury, Seth Salisbury, and Jeromie Robinson; niece, Chasity Burner and great-nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Jacob Leigh Smith (1996 – 2021)
Jacob Leigh Smith, 25, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon James “Skipper” Seaberry officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Jacob was born March 26, 1996, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of Robert Scott LaConia of Winchester and Marjorie M. Smith of Bentonville.
Surviving with his parents are his loving companion, Tashyra Coles of Louisa; paternal grandparents, John C. LaConia of White Post and Gloria Messerley of Linville; two sons, Messiah Smith and James Smith both at home; three brothers, John Midkiff, Stephen Hancock and Matthew Featherston; and three sisters, Alyssa Midkiff, Stephanie LaConia and Amanda LaConia.
Jacob was preceded in death by his paw-paw, David Lee Smith; his grandmother Dianna Hepner; and his step-dad Richard Pregnall.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 10 from 2-3 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Ricky Lynn Shepherd (1962 – 2021)
It is with great sadness that the family of Ricky Lynn Shepherd announces his passing on November 29, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital at the age of 59.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 8 at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Ricky is the son of the late Lynn Richardson Shepherd and the late Virgie Mae Owens Shepherd. Ricky was born November 12, 1962, in Fauquier County.
He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Tony Russell Shepherd; sisters, Joy Lee Shumate and Lisa Faye Shepherd; five nieces; three nephews; one aunt; one uncle; and an abundance of great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; many cousins; his CB buddies; and friends.
Ricky had a passion for playing the guitar and singing. You could find him chatting on the CB with his buddies, which he highly enjoyed.
Ricky had a very special dog, “Tiny”, who was his baby and that he loved dearly.
Ricky will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him, but he leaves great memories with each of us.
Forever with us in our hearts, your family.
Gone but never forgotten.
Robert Lee “Skippy” Young (1946 – 2021)
Robert Lee “Skippy” Young, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home.
A memorial service will take place at Bethel Assembly of God, on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at 11:00 am.
Robert was born on December 16, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia to Bowie Lee Young and Alma Maxine Brown. He is preceded in death by his father Bowie Young and his maternal grandparents, Bertha Talbott and William Talbott.
Surviving Robert is his loving wife of 47 years, June Young; his mother, Alma Brown; his daughter, Katherine Young; his siblings, William Young and Linda Young Mace (Bill); his stepsister, Kathy Decker; his nephew, Michael Young; his niece, Melissa Young McShane; other nephews/nieces and numerous friends throughout the years.
Robert attended Bethel Assembly of God and worked for Aecom Services for 28 years before his retirement. If you ever saw him walking around town, he always had a smile on his face or said hello. Skippy was the type of person to give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. He was a hard worker and will be greatly missed.