N. Ann Hoppe (1934 – 2021)

N. Ann Hoppe, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Tom Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Hoppe was born on April 9, 1934, in Michigan, to the late George and Bernice O’Brien Cook. She was also preceded in death by two spouses, Vernon King and Wesley Saul, and two stepsons, Michael Saul, and Larry Saul. She was the first female letter carrier of Front Royal and the previous owner of Ann’s Sugar Shoppe. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she was past president.

Survivors include her husband of 11 years, Kenneth Willis Hoppe of Front Royal; daughter, Debra Midkiff (Charles) of Strasburg, Virginia; two sons, Michael R. King (Dot) of Front Royal and David N, King of Front Royal; stepdaughter, Anita Lloyd (Tim) of Beaufort, South Carolina; three stepsons, Richard Hoppe of Fort Worth, Texas, Steve Hoppe (Wendy) of Gloucester, Virginia and Bobby Hoppe (Barbara) of Virgilina, Virginia; sister, Carolyn Barrett (Fred) of Presque Isle, Michigan; brother, David Cook (Marilyn) of Lynchburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Middy Midkiff (Amy), Becky Midkiff-Lawson, Brian Midkiff (Christina), Edward Midkiff (Jasmine), Zach King (Jess), Steven Melone (Alyssa), Jillian McDunn (Matt), Peggy Haney (Brian) and Jennifer Kendall (Chris); 22 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Brian Midkiff, Zach King, John Midkiff, Courtland Racey, Patrick Racey, and JD Ringer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Midkiff, Middy Midkiff, and John Thompson.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 pm with a Rosary at 7 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.