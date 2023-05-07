Community Events
‘Nacho Average Party’ – Cinco de Mayo by any other name celebrates Downtown Front Royal kickoff
As advertised on the Town website, “Join Downtown Front Royal, Inc. for our kick-off event! Meet DFR, Inc. members and have an evening of fun supporting downtown businesses. Stop by the gazebo for free activities and giveaways. Look for balloons outside of participating businesses …” As we soon learned, the event was the “Nacho Average Party” coincidentally held in the Village Commons park area on the “Fifth of May” or Cinco De Mayo.
There was face-painting for the kids, dance music for the kids and their elders, ethnic costumes, and photo ops galore. See more on Downtown Front Royal and its mission in promotion of the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District below, after the photo collage.
But since a picture is worth a thousand words — enjoy the views:
Downtown Front Royal, Inc. (DFR) is back, and we need you!
The DFR Mission is as follows:
•To promote, preserve and revitalize Front Royal’s historic Downtown district as the commercial and cultural center of Front Royal and Warren County.
•To educate and involve the community in the process of the revitalization and improvement of Front Royal’s historic district.
•To work in partnership with local, state, and federal governments and private businesses, foundations, and private citizens to accomplish these goals.
If you have a passion for our local community and are interested in being a board member, please email a copy of your resume and cover letter explaining why you would be essential to our board.
We are looking for local citizens, business owners, and community partners to serve on the board.
Check Downtown Front Royal’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/downtownfrontroyalva
A brief Cinco de Mayo history lesson, found on the ‘FACTY’ website:
Every year on the fifth of May, millions of people across the world head out on the streets to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Street parties, carnivals, dancing, and music make for a joyous time to celebrate everything about Mexican culture. Many are under the misconception that May 5 is Mexican Independence Day. This is actually celebrated on September 16. In fact, Cinco de Mayo commemorates a battle that took place between the Mexican and French armies in the 1860s.
1. The Battle of Puebla – The France-Mexico conflict began in 1861 when Napoleon III recognized the importance of Mexico being a close neighbor to the US. By taking Mexico, he could lend his support to the Confederate cause in the US civil war that was already underway. But Napoleon III underestimated the resistance he would face on arrival in the town of Puebla.
The Mexicans were underdogs on May 5, 1862. The French military outnumbered them in both men and weaponry. The fate of Puebla looked bleak. Grenades fell on the town as the French tried desperately to enter. But a small band of Mexicans held firm and fought with courage and valor. Eventually, the French were forced to retreat. The underdogs had won the day, and the bells of Puebla rang loud and true that night.
The Battle of Puebla was a triumphant win for Mexico. However, the country failed in its attempts to push out the French. They were defeated, and colonial rule lasted for the next five years. In 1867, with support from the United States, Mexico fought the French and won back their independence.
The unlikely victory at Pueblo remained a source of national pride and inspiration. The then president, Benito Juarez, was quick to make it a national holiday, and its anniversary is still remembered to this day.
And an Average Nacho Party/Fifth of May salute to Mexico and its underdog spirit of independence and that spirit of against all odds many of its people bring with them to this day and period of international history.
Warren Coalition presents “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction”
On Tuesday, May 23rd, Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett will present “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction.” This presentation, the first in a Community Talk series focusing on drug education and prevention, will take place from 12 noon to 1:00 pm at Samuels Public Library in White Meeting Room A.
Shifflett will share the basics about fentanyl along with the latest news and trends. Attendees will learn how opioids work in the body, the changes that occur in the brain from opioid misuse, signs of misuse, pressed pills, Xylazine, what you can do to help prevent opioid misuse and how to help a loved one who struggles with opioid misuse. A Q&A session will follow the presentation if time allows. Bring your lunch if desired (please note that the library is a nut-free zone).
This program is free and open to anyone to attend. For more information, email wc@warrencoalition.org.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Ride with Rotary 2nd Annual Bike Event doubles the attendance
Rotary Club of Warren County hosted the 2nd Annual Ride with Rotary Bike Event at Rockland Park last weekend. We are pleased to announce that we had double the number of bike riders this year compared to last year! Amazing! We are so thankful for the successful turnout. Once again, riders were so thrilled to have a beautiful ride right here in our very own Shenandoah Valley.
We are also SO thankful for our sponsors this year. We have over 20 local businesses who supported this event! Between sponsorship and registrations, we brought in just under 25K!! Huge SHOUT-OUTS to:
- 1000 Sponsors: Warren County Veterinary Clinic, Valley Health, Shenandoah Medical Associates
- 500 Sponsors: Aders Insurance Agency, Element Risk, Turning Leaf Realty, Blue Ridge Community Health, Wells Fargo Advisors, BattleGrounds Fitness, Jean’s Jewelers, Shenandoah Foot & Ankle, First Bank
- 250 Sponsors: Ambler Law Offices, LLC, Riverbend Jiu Jitsu, Cline Construction, Auto Car Clinic, Royal Spice, RG Technical Solutions, LLC
- 100 Sponsors: Cool Techs, Khukuri Restaurant, Irish Miss Farm, MDub Chauffeur Services
Our beneficiary this year is Concern Hotline! Here is a quick video thank you from Concern Hotline at the event. We are looking forward to presenting them with their check soon. Stay tuned! Concern Hotline is a free 24/7/365 anonymous information & referral, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention hotline serving the City of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
We want to thank Blue Ridge Bicycles for being available at the start of the event for any tune ups needed prior to the ride. Thank you to Strites Donuts and Carolina Dreamin’ for keeping our bikers and spectators fueled and fed.
Are you curious about learning more about Rotary? Call me, let’s chat and have coffee! Jen Avery: 540-683-0790
Randolph-Macon Academy in the community, weekend number two
Rockland Church’s Community Prayer Garden Dedication Ceremony was on Saturday from 10am-12pm. The R-MA choir sang as the progression made its way down to the gathering space near the garden. They helped escort Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears, as they sang “Come to the Garden.”
In addition to the singing, we had cadets help with parking, handing out brochures, and greeting guests! The Lieutenant Governor took time to visit with a few cadets.
High Flight attended the Izaak-Walton League Community Day. Community Day is a chance for the public to come out and experience the park and see what they are all about! Cadets helped with face painting after some practice with R-MA art teacher, Mary Cook (she’s also an Izaak-Walton League member, board member, and youth program coordinator.)
R-MA Upper School Interact (sponsored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal) and Color Guard helped welcome Honor Flight veterans to the Ashburn Senior Center this weekend. During the day veterans were given the opportunity to share this event with fellow veterans, remember the ones we have lost, and share their stories and experiences with the cadets who helped. The cadets were greeting and aiding our veterans during this special event. They also loaded up a bus filled with wheelchairs, walkers, and food.
Honor Flight is an organization that currently honors those who served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and veterans of any service era who are critically ill. Part of the Honor Flight mission is to show our nation’s veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. www.honorflight.org
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Fast X”
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
SAR honors veterans at Honor Flight
On April 29, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Honor Flight opening ceremonies held at Ashburn Senior Center, Ashburn, Virginia. Three chapters of the SAR assembled and provided an Honor Guard to recognize and celebrate the service to the country by veterans of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. This was the 16th flight sponsored by the Honor Flight Top of Virginia.
Two bus loads of veterans participated in a day long trip to Washington, D.C. for veterans to see the monuments that honor their service and end with a stop at Arlington National Cemetery to watch the changing of the guard. They then returned to the Ashburn Senior Center where family, friends and supporters were there to greet them. Veterans who served prior to 1975 participate with a guardian assigned to each veteran as an escort. The stops include the World War II Monument, the Korean War and Vietnam Memorials as well as the U.S. Air Force Monument before going to the cemetery.
The opening ceremony consisted of a four cadet color guard from Randolph-Macon Academy presenting the colors, a ten man Honor Guard from the Virginia SAR State Color Guard and the singing of the National Anthem. After the closing of the ceremony, the SAR Color Guard line up on two sides of the exit to form a Walk of Honor. As the veterans pass through the line, the guard comes to attention and present arms to honor them as the pass to their busses.
The Honor Flight is led by Dianne Klopp and her team who ensure the trip is safe and well organized. They have scheduled two more trips in 2023. On June 3rd they will depart from Winchester and September 23rd from Harrisonburg.
The three chapters from the SAR were Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen. All SAR members wore colonial era attire. The compatriots were Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Brett Osborn, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler from CJWII, Ken Bonner, Barry Schwoerer and Mark Sink from SMJC and Bill Schwetke from CMM.
First lady jockey in U.S. horse racing helps promote Rotary fundraiser to eradicate polio: Diane Crump of Linden
As a former Thoroughbred race horse owner and breeder for some 20 years, I met a lot of jockeys but none quite as loquacious as Linden’s Diane Crump, the first female to ride a horse (Fathom) in the Kentucky Derby (1975) and a lady jockey who scored many firsts way-back-when, including the first to even ride in a parimutuel horse race.
Crump, 74, still the diminutive woman who paved the way for the hundreds of women who entered the sport after her, continues connected with horses, now as a sales agent (“something like a realtor, but I sell horses!” she exclaimed) after completing many years as a trainer following her riding years.
No, she was not a regular at our “local” Charles Town Race Track. “I think I only road there twice,” she said, but she and her family have lived most of their lives in the area – her last house was in Browntown, which she sold 15 years ago to local family physician, Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christie. She wants the Balls to know what a “great job” she thinks the couple has done in updating the historic house she used to call home on Gooney Manor Loop.
I interviewed Crump with the great enthusiasm of a former horseman at a Rotary Club of Front Royal fundraiser to reduce the incidence of polio throughout the world last Friday, April 28.
Crump, in fact, spent much of her time breaking the equivalent of the female jockey’s “glass ceiling” in Kentucky and in Florida wracking up 288 winners in her racing lifetime. But she was well prepared. She’d begun riding ponies as a 4-year-old and in 1969, just 17 years later, she rode in her first professional Thoroughbred race aboard a horse named “Tiny Star” at Gulfstream Park, FL. This was followed by riding in some 2,000 races abroad — France, Venezuela — as well as In the United States.
Crump was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015, and is also in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga, NY.
She tells a story of discrimination and harassment from male jockeys and trainers when she first set out but she said she persevered, continuing to enter races, and eventually was accepted.
So, what was she doing at the Rotary fundraiser at a Main Street eatery and bar on a Friday evening? The Rotary organizing group felt her presence would be appropriate with Kentucky Derby week opening the following Monday. The race is on Saturday, May 6, and the favored horse is a local one, Forte, born and bred on a farm in Clarke County!
Wanna bet?
(Ms. Crump, a licensed equine sales agent, may be reached by calling 540-631-4972 – in the event you wish to buy a horse!)
