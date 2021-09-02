Nancy Lee Nichols (1935 – 2021)

Nancy Lee Nichols, 86, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.

Mrs. Nichols was born August 17, 1935, in Fairfax County, Virginia, daughter of the late Lawrence Robey and Edna Mock Trammell. She loved doing crafts and spending time with all of her family.

She was married to the late Stonewall Jackson Nichols.

Surviving are seven children; 37 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Fritz, James Fritz, Sammy Baugher, C.L. Leekins, Billy Nichols, and Donny Grumbine.

Honorary pallbearers will Joseph Fritz and Donny Grumbine.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.