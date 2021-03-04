Nancy Madgaline Barnes (1938 – 2021)

We regretfully announce the passing of Nancy Madgaline Barnes of Front Royal, Virginia, on Friday, February 19th, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Pastor Roy Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.

In 1953, she met Albert Dwight “Zeke” Barnes and they wed that next year. Together they went on to have two children, Albert Duane Barnes, and Vicky Lynn Llewellyn. Nancy was a caretaker at heart. She always wanted to make sure everyone was safe, warm, healthy, and fed. She loved to sit in the rocking chair and sing to all the babies in the family. Her go to songs were, You Are My Sunshine and A Bushel and A Peck. She loved to travel the country with Dwight and attend his Army Reunions. She also had three very best friends, Diane Brinklow, Nancy Morris, and Alice Parks. She never met a stranger and loved everyone. Nancy was one of the kindest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.

Nancy worked at the Bluebell factory in Luray for many years and then went on to work at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal. She was one of the last employees to leave the Avtex Fibers plant in 1989. After retiring from Avtex, she worked at the North Fork Resort store before finally retiring for good. She was a faithful member of the Front Royal Church of Christ.

Nancy was born March 31st, 1938 in Stanley, Virginia to the late June Edward and Mamie Elizabeth Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dwight “Zeke” Barnes, her brother Edward Campbell, her sister, Frances Shenks, and her daughters-in-law, Linda Barnes, and Debbie Fox Serreno.

Nancy was survived by her son, Albert Duane Barnes of Front Royal; daughter, Vicky Lynn Llewellyn, and son-in-law Steve Llewellyn of Front Royal; two sisters, Betty Brooks of Crimora, Joyce Waters of Luray; 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as many “adopted” children.

Pallbearers will be Steven Llewellyn, Jordan Bailey, Mark Barnes, Mark Barnes, Jr., Mike Brookman, and Paul Shaffer.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Malachi Bailey, Jamond Hackley, Greg Vaught, Charlie Thomas, and John Shaffer.