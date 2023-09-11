NASA Eyes the Future: Seeking Community College Talent

NASA personnel coming to Laurel Ridge on Sept. 20 to recruit community college students for internships and other opportunities.

Have you ever gazed up at the starry night and dreamed of being part of the leading team exploring those vast expanses? If you’ve thought that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is only in the market for astronauts and engineers, prepare to have that myth dispelled. On Wednesday, September 20, NASA will be on the hunt, not just for stargazers but for the bright and diverse minds from community colleges.

Setting its sights on the potential within community colleges, NASA personnel will converge at the Carl and Emily Thompson Conference Center located within the Community Development Center on the Middletown Campus. For those at the Fauquier Campus, the event will be streamed virtually, ensuring everyone gets an opportunity to engage.

Leading the charge is Karen Miller, a human resources specialist at NASA. Wearing the dual hats of apprentice program manager and pathways internship program coordinator, Miller emphasizes the breadth of opportunities at NASA. “We take all fields, all disciplines,” Miller exclaimed. The opportunities stretch far beyond the realms of rocket science. From art and automotive to finance and physical sciences, NASA is signaling its recognition of the multifaceted talents that community college students bring to the table.

The event promises more than just a fleeting glance at job opportunities. Miller iterates, “We’re talking about a career. What does a career from the community college system look like with NASA?” Indeed, the emphasis is on lifelong learning and growth. From opportunities available to students during their community college years right up to several years post-graduation, NASA seems committed to nurturing talent every step of the way.

Impressively, the space agency’s current team showcases success stories from this very community. “Out of 11 apprentices, 10 graduated from Virginia community colleges,” Miller noted, also highlighting that three out of four intern technicians are presently studying at a community college in Virginia.

For those eager to learn more, the day’s proceedings kick off with a presentation for the Mountain Vista Governor’s School students at 8:30 a.m. Subsequent sessions are scheduled for other high school students and Laurel Ridge students. Attendees will also be offered a glimpse into the operations of the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton. Questions? Karen Miller and her team are ready to address them in a dedicated Q&A session. Moreover, a representative from the Virginia Space Grant Consortium will unveil additional exciting prospects.

For students, educators, and space enthusiasts, this event embodies a remarkable opportunity to bridge the space between academic pursuits and a stellar career with NASA.

RSVP and learn more at laurelridge.edu/NASA.