NASA to roll out Artemis I for Nov. 14 launch on Moon mission
WASHINGTON – NASA’s Artemis I test flight spacecraft is set to roll out onto launchpad 39B on Friday ahead of the targeted Nov. 14 launch date, despite a possible incoming storm system, NASA announced in a media briefing on Thursday.
The launch was previously delayed by Hurricane Ian in late September, NASA communications official Rachel Kraft said. Due to the storm, the Orion spacecraft had to be moved back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
“Since rolling back to the VAB for Hurricane Ian, the team has been hard at work, work has gone smoothly, and we’ve been able to protect the rocket from the hurricane,” said Cliff Lanham, senior vehicle operations manager of the Exploration Ground Systems Program.
The Artemis I test flight is an uncrewed mission that will travel beyond the Moon and back to Earth to test propulsion and controls on the Space Launch System rocket and the next-generation Orion crew module.
“There are challenges that come with this complex of a vehicle, and where we’re flying, and how we’re getting there,” Jim Free, associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, said.
Meteorologists at NASA are monitoring the development of an area of low pressure near Puerto Rico that will slowly move toward Florida over the weekend, potentially impacting the Artemis I mission.
“There’s still a lot of inconsistencies on exactly where that may end up, and whether or not it does acquire significant tropical characteristics even to become a named storm,” Mark Burger, launch weather meteorologist, said.
NASA officials told reporters on a media call that they had decided to move forward with the rollout Thursday night after assessing the storm’s possible impact on the rocket.
The team anticipates the highest impacts from the system on Monday and into Tuesday, which may include rain squalls with wind gusts of 35-40 knots, but those conditions would be well within NASA’s limits for the spacecraft’s exposure to weather, Burger said.
“We’re confident in the decision process that went into that; we talked about a lot of the same things we talked about with the hurricane,” Free said. “Certainly, the wind force is not the same, and the duration is not the same… so our engineering team said it was an okay risk to go out tonight.”
NASA’s Nov. 14 launch has a liftoff planned in a 69-minute window that begins at 12:07 a.m. EST that day, Kraft said.
There are two backup dates in the November launch window, Free said: Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. and Nov. 19 at 1:45 a.m.
Teams have a preference for launching in the daylight, but it is not a requirement, Free said.
Daylight launch options are restricted through the end of the year because the Federal Aviation Administration regulates holiday air space.
The downside of nighttime launches, Free said, is a loss of visuals, but the “big fire shooting out the back” of the rocket will help light up the launchpad.
“Everybody asks, ‘Are you confident in going after a launch attempt?’ If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t roll out. If we weren’t confident, we wouldn’t start the countdown when we do. So yeah, we’re confident moving forward,” Free said.
The Artemis I mission will send the unmanned Orion and a service module provided by the European Space Agency out to the Moon and into an orbit about 60 miles above the Moon’s service. The spacecraft will orbit the Moon for weeks, then return to Earth.
The mission is slated to cover more than 1 million miles, with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean set for Dec. 9.
The Artemis I will be the opening of a series of space flights aimed at eventually establishing a long-term presence at the Moon.
By DESTINY HERBERS
Capital News Service
VSP still seeking tips on Tuesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is still seeking the public’s help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians Tuesday (November 1) in Spotsylvania County.
Senior Trooper M. Gremillion is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard.
Two pedestrians were walking eastbound along Lafayette Blvd. in the far right of the lane when they were struck from behind by a red pickup truck. The truck did not stop at the scene and should have damage on the front end, passenger side. The truck has a chrome tool box in the bed and a chrome rear bumper.
A male pedestrian, Jon W. Kern, 36, from Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
A female pedestrian, a 36-year-old female, of Spotsylvania, Va., suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call Virginia State Police – Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.
Valley Health and Ensemble Health Partners announce strategic revenue cycle partnership
Valley Health System and Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”) announced today that they are partnering to optimize the nonprofit health system’s revenue cycle operations. Ensemble is the industry leader in revenue cycle management, bringing a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators to drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences.
“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our people is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are thrilled to partner with a trusted name in healthcare that shares in our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”
“We are excited to welcome Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in revenue cycle management, a critical part of our operation,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “Our strategic partnership supports Valley Health’s mission to serve our community by improving health through high quality, accessible, affordable health care.”
Valley Health, like hospitals and health systems nationwide, is working to rebound from COVID-19 related financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges from the pandemic. “We are confident that Ensemble’s infusion of new technology and customer service will create efficiencies and also improve the patient experience,” said Nantz.
Ensemble partners with nearly 300 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.
“The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “Valley Health, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic revenue cycle partner.”
To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Valley Health, visit ValleyHealthLink.com.
U.S. Supreme Court justices cast doubt on affirmative action in college admissions
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday questioned the legality of race-conscious policies in college admissions, as the justices weighed two cases that could upend the admissions process many schools use to try to boost diversity on campus.
At issue are two cases that challenge the lawfulness of affirmative action at Harvard University, the nation’s oldest private university, and the University of North Carolina, one of its oldest public universities.
Depending on the scope of the court’s ruling, the outcome of these lawsuits could affect admissions at hundreds of colleges and universities across the country and even potentially affect broader efforts like workplace diversity programs.
The oral arguments, scheduled to last just over two-and-a-half hours, stretched for nearly six hours in one of the most controversial cases before the court this year
Members of the court’s conservative wing, who now make up a 6-3 majority of the bench, questioned if it is legal for universities to consider race and how long such policies should endure.
Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative justice and the only Black man on the Supreme Court, asked each of the lawyers who argued in favor of UNC’s admissions process to explain how racial diversity benefits the educational experience of students.
“I didn’t go to racially diverse schools, but there were educational benefits. And I’d like you to tell me expressly when a parent sends a kid to college that they don’t necessarily send them there to have fun or feel good or anything like that. They send them there to learn physics or chemistry or whatever they’re studying,” Thomas said to Ryan Park, the attorney representing UNC. “So tell me what the educational benefits are to that?”
Park referenced studies that found diverse groups of people perform at higher levels and have less group-think, more sustained disagreement and more efficient decision-making outcomes.
Thomas sounded unmoved: ”Well, I guess I don’t put much stock in that because I’ve heard similar arguments in favor of segregation too.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked how religious diversity is considered in the admissions process and why it has “disparate treatment” from racial consideration.
Liberals defend ‘pipelines to leadership’
The more liberal justices, who are in the minority, defended the use of race in admissions and argued it would be difficult to achieve diversity without any consideration of race.
Justice Elena Kagan, the former dean of Harvard Law School, noted the importance of racial diversity on college campuses because they are “pipelines to leadership in our society.”
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if a college could consider the breadth of a student’s experience without consideration of race.
She presented a hypothetical example of a Black student, descended from slaves who were not allowed to attend UNC, who would not be allowed to write about that in his application. But a white student, descended from generations of UNC graduates, would be able to reference the importance of that family connection.
“What I am worried about is … the context of a holistic review process of a university that can take into account and value all of the other background and personal characteristics of applicants, but they can’t value race,” Jackson said in arguments with the lawyer challenging UNC’s policies.
“What I’m worried about is that it seems to me to have the potential of causing more of an equal protection problem than it is solving,” Jackson added.
Jackson participated in the debate on the UNC case but not the Harvard case. Jackson, the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice, is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School and sat on the Harvard Board of Overseers until last spring.
‘How do you know when you are done?’
Since 1978, the Supreme Court has maintained that colleges and universities may consider race or ethnicity as a “plus factor” in admissions to try to create more diversity on campuses.
Schools cannot have racial quotas or use race as a sole determining factor. It is one factor among many they may consider in acceptance.
But the victories for affirmative action have been narrow in the last three different Supreme Court decisions, where the justices split 5-4, 5-4 and 4-3 to uphold its constitutionality.
The Supreme Court last ruled on an affirmative action case in 2016, recent history in the timeline of case law.
Chief Justice John Roberts, Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito were the dissenters in the 2016 decision. Now they have three more conservatives on the bench with them: Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch.
Several of those more conservative justices questioned if the policy should endure. They noted that one of the precedent-setting cases itself warned that such policies should not go on forever. The 2003 Grutter v. Bollinger case that allowed the limited use of race in college admissions also forecast that affirmative action would no longer be needed 25 years after the ruling.
The court’s conservative justices asked if colleges are reaching the end of that timeline, 19 years later.
“When do you read or do you calculate, to the extent you consider it at all, the 25-year limit?” Kavanaugh asked.
They also questioned how to determine if the goals of affirmative action are ever reached.
“How do you know when you are done? When would you have the endpoint?” Barrett asked.
“I don’t see how you can say that the program will ever end,” Roberts told UNC lawyer Ryan Park.
DOJ predicts broad effects of potential ruling
Gen. Elizabeth Prelogar, solicitor general for the Department of Justice, joined the defendants to argue in favor of current policies. She noted racial diversity is particularly important at the nation’s military schools and academies to help ensure a more diverse officer corps that reflects the diversity of enlisted soldiers.
But she said the effects of a ruling could be much more broad.
“The petitioner seeks a sweeping ruling that would harm students at schools and colleges throughout the nation. A blanket ban on race conscious admissions would cause racial diversity to plummet at many of our nation’s leading educational institutions,” Prelogar said.
“Race-neutral alternatives right now can’t make up the difference, so all students at those schools would be denied the benefits of learning in a diverse educational environment. And because college is the training ground for America’s future leaders, the negative consequences would have reverberations throughout just about every important institution in America.”
Nonprofit pursued challenge
The nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions filed the lawsuits to argue that consideration of race is discriminatory and violates civil rights laws.
In the North Carolina case, it argues the university discriminates against white and Asian American applicants by giving preference to Black, Native American or Hispanic applicants.
The group accuses Harvard in particular of discriminating against Asian American applicants in order to boost representation from other groups. According to the group, Asian American applicants are significantly less likely to be admitted to Harvard than similarly qualified white, Black or Hispanic applicants.
“What Harvard is doing to Asians, like what it was doing to Jews in the 1920s, is shameful, But it’s a predictable result of letting universities use race in highly subjective processes,” Cameron Norris, the lawyer arguing against the Harvard policy, told the court. Harvard limited the number of Jewish students it accepted in the 1920s.
The cases are the pinnacle of decades of legal challenges from Students for Fair Admissions, a group started by Edward Blum, a retired financier and conservative legal activist who has launched other lawsuits over what he sees as racial preferences in school admissions.
by Allison Winter, Virginia Mercury
by Allison Winter, Virginia Mercury
Community coalition raising public awareness of Warrenton data center plans
A coalition of community-based preservation groups is working to raise public awareness of a threat to Warrenton and Fauquier County. Amazon is seeking the Warrenton Town Council’s permission to build a 220,000 square-foot data center on a 42-acre tract adjacent to Country Chevrolet where Route 17 and Routes 15 & 29 converge. In addition to the data center itself, project approval would likely lead to large electrical transmission lines across Fauquier County, as well as a new 8-acre substation.
Approval of this proposal will permanently change Warrenton’s small-town appeal and Fauquier County’s rural character, and significant noise and visual impacts will affect citizens and visitors alike. Citizens and visitors will be greeted by a fifty-foot-high building on an elevated site, right at the eastern entry to Warrenton. The data center and power lines will be visible from many parts of both Warrenton itself and the surrounding countryside. If this project is approved, it would likely be the first of many to come across Fauquier County.
The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area is proud to join a coalition of preservation partners including Citizens for Fauquier County, the Piedmont Environmental Council, and Protect Fauquier, to raise public awareness of this threat to Warrenton and Fauquier County. The mission of the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area is to educate about and advocate for the preservation of the extraordinary historic landscape and culture of the five-county Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area for future generations.
For more information, visit www.piedmontheritage.org.
A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year
WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit, and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections.
Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in past battles over Obamacare and the Trump border wall. Economic experts say that their potential refusal to adjust the debt limit could bring the nation to the verge of a damaging default.
The debt limit, currently set at $31.4 trillion, allows the Treasury Department to borrow money in order to pay all of the nation’s bills in full and on time. When the federal government nears that limit, likely in the second half of 2023, it can either raise it to a new spending level or suspend it through a certain date.
Taking no action — and thus defaulting on the debt — would mean the U.S. government has no more borrowing authority and can only spend what it brings in through taxes and other revenue streams.
That would lead to unprecedented cuts and would likely affect payments for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, as well as hundreds of other federal programs, along with a tide of economic repercussions.
U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become speaker if the GOP regains control of the House, told Punchbowl News last week that he’s likely to leverage the debt limit for reductions in federal spending.
“You can’t just continue down the path to keep spending and adding to the debt,” the California Republican said. “And if people want to make a debt ceiling [for a longer period of time], just like anything else, there comes a point in time where, okay, we’ll provide you more money, but you got to change your current behavior. We’re not just going to keep lifting your credit card limit, right? And we should seriously sit together and [figure out] where can we eliminate some waste. Where can we make the economy grow stronger?”
When asked if spending cuts would need to include changes to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare, McCarthy said he didn’t want to “predetermine” negotiations.
Republicans are projected to regain control of the U.S. House following the midterm elections, though whether they’ll become the majority in the Senate is less clear.
The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter changed its prediction for House control this week from Republicans gaining 10 to 20 seats to the GOP picking up 12 to 25 seats.
The future of the 50-50 Senate is less clear, with the Cook Political Report rating three seats held by Democrats and two held by Republicans as “toss-ups.”
Past standoffs
One result of a stalemate over government spending could be a government shutdown at some point in 2023, a move the GOP has used in the past to try to get its way.
Republicans, however, have never pushed the country past the debt limit and into default, a move that would likely send the stock market and the world economy into a tailspin. But they pushed up close to the line in a debt limit crisis in 2011, during the Obama presidency, leading S&P to downgrade the nation’s credit rating to AA-plus.
During the Trump administration, lawmakers from both political parties voted three times to suspend the debt limit. Congress voted on the debt limit once during the Biden presidency, raising it by $2.5 trillion on a mostly party-line vote in December 2021. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger was the sole Republican in Congress to vote to raise the limit.
The renewed debate about government spending and the debt limit follows record trillion-dollar spending during both the Trump administration and under President Joe Biden, pushing the nation’s debt upward.
No specifics yet
Republicans have not been clear about what government spending should be reduced.
So far, they have not released a detailed plan for what federal departments would see funding cuts or how they might attempt to alter the fastest drivers of federal spending — Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.
With days to go ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Democrats are calling the GOP’s proposed strategy irresponsible.
“The Republicans have made it clear that if they win control of the Congress, they will shut down the government, refuse to pay our bills, and it’ll be the first time in our history America will default unless I yield and cut Social Security and Medicare. Flat-out saying that” Biden said this week at a Democratic National Committee event.
“In order to cut Social Security and Medicare, they’re threatening to default on the federal debt,” Biden added. “There’s nothing — nothing that will create more chaos, more inflation, and more damage to the American economy than this.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said in a written statement, “The debt limit is a phony issue, and it is appalling and dangerous that Congressional Republicans continue to threaten to hold the U.S. economy hostage to slash Social Security and Medicare. The United States’ full faith and credit must not be used as a political pawn.”
But not all Republicans, including some crucial leaders like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have weighed in on supporting the idea. A spokesman for McConnell declined to say if the Kentucky Republican supports a showdown over the debt limit.
What happens in a shutdown
Government shutdowns, so far kept separate from debt limit battles, are hugely problematic for the federal government, which sends non-exempt employees home without pay and requires exempt employees to work without getting a paycheck.
A shutdown cannot begin at any time but must line up with a funding deadline.
The federal government runs on a fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30, making that the most predictable deadline for negotiations. Congress, though, typically passes a short-term spending package that covers the period through mid-December to work out a bipartisan agreement on spending levels and the dozen spending bills.
This year that deadline is Dec. 16, during the lame duck session of Congress, a typical maneuver that both political parties have used in the past.
If Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on a full-year spending package to fund the government through Sept. 30, 2023, they’ll have to pass another stopgap spending bill, setting up a new fiscal cliff and the opportunity for a shutdown sometime next year.
Obamacare, border wall episodes
Aside from hitting federal operations and employees, government shutdowns also negatively impact the economy.
A 16-day shutdown over Obamacare in 2013 reduced fourth-quarter real GDP growth throughout the country between 0.2 and 0.6 percentage points, or between $2 and $6 billion, according to a report from the Office of Management and Budget.
Republicans also didn’t repeal the 2010 health care law they were frustrated with.
During the Trump administration, a relatively uneventful two-day shutdown began on Jan. 20, 2018. A more significant 34-day partial government shutdown began on Dec. 22, 2018, over Trump’s hope Congress would provide more funding to build his proposed wall at the Mexico border.
The Trump administration’s budget request for that fiscal year asked Congress for $1.6 billion for 65 miles of “border wall system,” which the Senate Appropriations Committee later approved on a bipartisan 26-5 vote.
Trump then upped his request to $5 billion, leading to the longest partial government shutdown in the nation’s history.
The spending package Congress approved afterward included $1.375 billion for 55 miles of barriers along the U.S. Mexico border.
According to an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, that shutdown affected 800,000 federal employees, many of whom live in the Virginia and Maryland suburbs outside of Washington, D.C. While federal workers were paid later, but private businesses lost money.
According to CBO, the episode also reduced GDP in the fourth quarter of 2018 by $3 billion and by $8 billion during the first quarter of 2019.
Defaulting on the debt
The impact of walking up to a default on the nation’s debt, or actually defaulting for the first time in the country’s history, would be much more significant than a government shutdown.
Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said that the way Congress has approached raising or suspending the debt limit during the past decade is “unconstructive, risky, and dangerous.”
He also noted that fights over the debt limit haven’t had the impact that many policymakers have claimed they would.
“We’ve gotten no net deficit reduction from debt limit deals over the past decade,” Akabas said. “In fact, more often than not, they’re being used to increase deficits: ‘You get a little more of your spending, we get a little more of our spending, and we call it a day.’”
“And that’s, of course, not the purpose that they have in mind for it,” he added.
Following the 2011 debt limit debacle, Congress passed, and then-President Barack Obama signed the so-called Budget Control Act, intended to hold down increases to defense and domestic discretionary spending for a full decade.
But lawmakers have regularly passed spending cap deals to raise those “austere” spending limits, bolstered by votes from both Republicans and Democrats.
Political fights over the debt limit in the past have led to dire warnings about the severe consequences for the world economy.
“Global financial markets and the economy would be upended, and even if resolved quickly, Americans would pay for this default for generations, as global investors would rightly believe that the federal government’s finances have been politicized and that a time may come when they would not be paid what they are owed when owed it,” Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi and Assistant Director Bernard Yaros wrote in a September 2021 report released amid the last round of brinkmanship on the debt limit.
“To compensate for this risk, they will demand higher interest rates on the Treasury bonds they purchase,” they added. “That will exacerbate our daunting long-term fiscal challenges and be a lasting corrosive on the economy, significantly diminishing it.”
Effect of default on states
State governments would be significantly affected by a default on the debt as well, according to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a center-left think tank.
Deputy Director of Research Whitney Tucker wrote in a report from September 2021 that the federal government would need to cut spending by $1.2 trillion during that fiscal year if Congress failed to suspend or raise the debt limit.
She wrote that the magnitude of the cuts “would be stunning” and would likely force reductions in programs that “help states provide health care, education, and other services.”
Jason Furman, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for the Obama administration, wrote this week that the “odds of something worse than the 2011 brinksmanship are higher than ever before, and the consequences would be even worse than before.”
He then called on Democrats in Congress to use the budget reconciliation process, which gets around the Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster, to raise the nation’s borrowing limit to $100 quintillion before this session of Congress ends — a figure so high it would essentially eliminate the debt limit.
If Congress waits until next year to address the debt limit, when Republicans are expected to control at least one chamber, Furman warned that debt limit fights could lead to a “more serious, much worse” situation than what took place in the United States in 2011 when the nation’s credit was downgraded.
“The situation could be riskier than 2011 because although the GOP leaders today, like then, understand that default would be terrible, their caucuses are even less governable,” Furman wrote. “Add in the possibility of candidate Trump telling them not to compromise, and it could (be) very difficult.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
