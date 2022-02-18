Community Events
NASDVA hosting 2022 midwinter conference in Alexandria Feb 21-23
The National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA) is hosting its annual midwinter training conference in Alexandria, VA, from February 21-23. NASDVA members represent all fifty states and six territories, and the conference brings them together to share best practices, be briefed by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) officials, and coordinate efforts on tackling veterans’ issues across the United States.
“Our midwinter conference is so important because it brings us to Virginia to hear the latest and greatest from our partners at the federal VA and gives us a chance to ask questions and problem solve in real time,” said Texas Veterans Commission Executive Director and NASDVA President Thomas Palladino. “The midwinter conference is a great source for new ideas, best practice, and innovative programs to take back to the states and territories were serve.”
Senior VA officials will be participating in the conference to brief NASDVA members on various programs and initiatives ranging from suicide prevention to health innovation to employment and training. Members will receive updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration, Board of Veterans Appeals, Veterans Experience Office, and others.
VA Secretary Denis McDonough will be giving an update on VA priorities and presenting the Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Awards. The Pillar of Excellence recognizes state veterans programs focused on improving customer experience, eliminating veteran homelessness, reducing claims and appeals backlog, preventing veteran suicides, and creating innovative state programs. Each year seven states are honored with this VA award.
The conference is made possible by sponsorships from organizations that support the association’s mission of serving America’s veterans. The midwinter conference’s underwriting sponsors are Weber Health Logistics and WellHive.
NASDVA was established in 1947 and is the second largest provider of benefits behind the VA. Membership is made up of senior leadership from the veterans affairs departments or administrations of all fifty states and six territories. More information on the association is available at nasdva.us.
Community Events
Registration open for Edward Jones 5K Race for Education March 12th
The Edward Jones 5K Race for Education will be held Saturday, March 12th at Warren County Middle School. The race will run the length of Leech Run Parkway and back. Registration begins at 8:00 am; the race will begin at 9:00 am.
The funds raised through this race support the Warren County and Skyline High Schools cross country teams as well as scholarships from the Warren Coalition to support AP testing fees and dual enrollment at Lord Fairfax Community College. Now in its 14th year, Race for Education has raised over $50,000.
Walkers are welcome to register and participate in the camaraderie and supporting these local causes.
Learn more on the Facebook page at facebook.com/EdwardJones5k, or visit bit.ly/ej5k2022 to pre-register for the race. Same-day registrations will be accepted, but pre-registrations are strongly encouraged.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s Love Our Community event pulls crowd despite cold
The Warren Coalition concluded a successful membership drive for the “We See You, Warren County” program with a “Love Our Community” event on Tuesday, February 15th outside of Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. During the event, which attracted dozens of people despite the cold weather, community volunteers were doused with cold water balloons in the popular “Polar Pitch.”
Children made valentines and wrote love notes to their community, then took pictures with a giant “love” sign created by the Warren Coalition’s Julia Laurent and Ryan Cubbage. Families enjoyed free hot chocolate, granola bars, and Hershey kisses. There was a guess-the-number-of-candies-in-the-jar game as well as drawings for bracelets, coffee, pop-its, and stuffed animals. The photo booth was entertaining, along with a constant flow of music and some impromptu dancing. In addition, resilience materials were given away to families; these kits help parents and children learn how to build resilience, a key component of preventing drug and alcohol misuse.
Of course, there was also a table for registering for the We See You, Warren County program, which brought in seven new memberships in less than an hour. Overall, the membership drive ran February 7th-15th and resulted in 40 new members for the program, a resounding success.
“We are thankful for the support of all the volunteers who came to the event to set up, run stations, and clean up,” said Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. “We are grateful to the volunteers who were courageous enough to get a water balloon dropped on their head in the middle of February. Their commitment to our community is palpable and hope-inspiring!”
The seven Polar Pitch Burst volunteers were: Beth Waller of What Matters Now & Beth Medved Waller, Inc. Real Estate; Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis; Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler; Jen Avery of Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC; Terry Caldwell of House of Hope; Kyle Dulapa of Marlow Motors; and Bret Hrbek of Edward Jones.
It took five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get a volunteer into the “cold” seat of the Polar Pitch Burst. With no more volunteers on stand-by for the Pitch Burst, when the registrations hit 40, Shifflett took a seat with no hesitation. Once she was dripping wet, Cubbage, who had been running the Polar Pitch, took a seat, getting an extra dousing when the community volunteers helped the kids dump the extra tubs of water onto him.
We See You, Warren County, is a program of intentionally reaching out to others, to help build a sense of connection within Warren County. Developing a sense of belonging within the community helps improve mental health and prevent drug and alcohol misuse. There is no cost to the program; signing up is simply commitment to do your best to participate. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are welcome to join. For more information, visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org, visit the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc, or email wc@warrencoalition.org.
Community Events
The Wildlife Center of Virginia interviews Audubon Society project leader
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which will take place from Friday, February 18, through Monday, February 21. To celebrate, join the Center on its live events channel throughout the month for a collection of themed virtual programs.
Tomorrow, February 15, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, Outreach Coordinator Connor Gillespie will be interviewing a very special guest — Becca Rodomsky-Bish.
Becca Rodomsky-Bish, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s project leader for the Great Backyard Bird Count, will discuss the history of the Great Backyard Bird Count, its importance, and what you can do to become involved. As Rodomsky-Bish writes on her Audubon website biography, “My background is in environmental education, and the GBBC is a great way to engage backyard bird watchers and help guide people in creating bird-friendly homes and yards.” The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their Event Calendar page to find more information on when and where to watch the programs: wildlifecenter.org/events
Advice on how to tell if an injured bird is in need of rescue, tips to keep wild birds safe near your home, and more information can be found year-round on the Center’s Wildlife Help and Advice page: wildlifecenter.org/wildlife-help
Community Events
Cross country bike trip revisited in gripping new memoir, “Uphill and Into the Wind”
When David Reed and his two friends began to pedal up Skyline Drive into Shenandoah National Park, they got more than they bargained for. Five-mile-long hills, a bear encounter which damaged gear and a plane crash, only minutes old, were a sobering start.
But things improved, with an enchanting hike through a now extinct hemlock forest and down White Oak Canyon, ending with a nighttime climb of Old Rag Mountain.
The trio were witness to rare sights: a vast migration of butterflies from a mountaintop, the arrival of warblers in droves through the greening forest, and other wonders of Appalachian spring.
By the time they completed this leg of their long journey, on the most sinewy road ever; a 105-mile-long crinkled worm, that climbs, dips, curls, jogs, and zigzags along the ridge lines of the Shenandoah, they had become seasoned bike-trippers, ready for the adventures which lay ahead.
Recently released, Uphill and Into the Wind, a 1970s bike and hike odyssey from the Garden State to the Golden Gate covers 5,420 miles, eleven crossings of the Continental Divide and two months hiking in the great national parks, beginning with the Shenandoah.
Brimming with adventure, the book chronicles the sudden and surprising glories of nature, the raw beauty of the land, and the ferocious grandeur of the American landscape.
David Reed will be presenting his memoir, Uphill and Into the Wind via Zoom, compliments of Royal Oak Bookshop on February 24, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The talk which is free, will be followed with Q& A. Reservations requested, please contact: uphillandintothewind.com, or connect at: Zoom – The Zoom link will be active 15 minutes before the presentation.
PRAISE FOR UPHILL AND INTO THE WIND
“David Reed’s fine book reminds us of what was unique and often forgotten about the generation that came of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s. The freedom, the love of country, a kind of patriotism rare today; the romanticism, the saying ‘yes’ to life; and most of all, the hope. David’s book reminds us of the America we went looking for, and, with courage and faith, might once again seek.”
– Richard Louv, international bestselling author of Last Child in the Woods and Our Wild Calling
“An exuberant trio takes to the road and invites us to cycle along with them. Together we climb mountains, brave icy storms, wonder at wildflowers and pronghorns, and drift peacefully into a night sky of a million billion stars. From the mundane (PB&J sandwiches, fixing spokes) to the spectacular, lyrical descriptions that do justice to the magnificent scenery), riding along with David Reed as he and his friends pedal across American is to see this country through the eyes of discovery and reverence.”
– Judy Reeves, Author of A Writer’s Bok of Days and Wild Women, Wild Voices
“From seed to stalk, field to plain, Reed’s reverent witness conveys in stunning prose the minute glory and ferocious grandeur of the American Landscape.”
– Melissa Fischer, author of The Advocacy
Community Events
Ride With Rotary to benefit Reaching Out Now & Cars Changing Lives
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the first annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting two local charities: Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. This will be a multi-route charitable fundraiser Bike Ride through the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Saturday, April 9
- Rides will be staggered starting at 9 am ending by 3 pm
- Check-in will be at Rockland Park – 250 Rockland Park Court Front Royal, VA 22630
- $40.00 early bird admission going on now.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN: eventbrite.com
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older. To see route map details, waiver document, frequently asked questions, and more go to: warrencountyrotary.org/ride-with-rotary
The first 150 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt. (Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food after the rides.)
Take a moment to watch these two quick videos to meet your beneficiaries!
Watch this video to meet Samantha Barber, President of Reaching out now and fellow Rotarian. She explains the money received from this fundraiser will help two of their main programs.
1. Meals serving families in need.
Every Tuesday evening anywhere from 50-80 meals on average is personally delivered by community volunteers to families who just need a little help getting by. No questions asked. The meal program first became very important as Covid-19 changed our lives. Samantha and her crew looked for ways to make sure families had enough food to eat as the pandemic changed our normal way of life.
2. Girl of Destiny
The second program that falls under the Reaching Out Now umbrella is Girl of Destiny. The Girl of Destiny is a leadership program first developed for middle school-age girls. Once a girl begins to attend Girl of Destiny meetings and begins working with the very special mentors their lives begin to visibly change. This life-changing work is now potentially expanding into the high schools and opening up to boys as well. Helping these teens with confidence, focus, and motivation in the right directions…is the top priority. There are no limits to what they can achieve! Most recently there was a Senior Planning Night organized by Reaching Out Now to help high school students prepare and learn about options as graduation approaches.
About Reaching Out Now
“Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism.
We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
We serve by implementing mentoring and community support programs. Our program promotes leadership growth and challenges students and families we serve to rise above life’s experiences to become their best selves and provide unique opportunities for all volunteers to give back.” – reachingoutnow.org
Cars Changing Lives
About Cars Changing Lives
“Our mission is to change lives in our community by repairing and donating vehicles.
We work with area non-profit organizations to assist eligible candidates with their transportation needs.”
The first week of February, Cars Changing Lives is donating car number 24 to a grandmother of twins. This car will be used to drive to and from work, helping her get the family back on their feet and improve their lives. She even explained it will help them keep their home!
Bill and Sandy Long have the goal of donating one vehicle a month. They welcome all vehicle donations in any condition. They will work hard to fix it up and donate to a community member or organization in need. The House of Hope is very thankful to be the recipient twice so far. Two men who worked through the House of Hope program and graduated were so grateful for a vehicle that helped assist their passage into independent living.
Other organizations who have worked with Cars Changing Lives:
- Valley Assistance Network (United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley)
- Family Promise of Shenandoah County
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Front Royal
- St. Luke Community Clinic
- The Phoenix Project
- United Way and
- Valley Assistance Network in Winchester
Visit the website and Facebook page to learn more and follow along as cars are donated!
Considering donating a used vehicle? Cars Changing Lives is a 501 C3 IRS recognized charity and they will give you a donation letter for your taxes!
Community Events
What’s New at the 2022 Bloom – Part Two
“Bloomin’ Good Times” are just around the corner! Join the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival as we bring back many of the traditional events that our community has come to enjoy over the past 95 years. Our celebration will take place between Friday, April 22 to Sunday, May 1, 2022 and will include the return of parades, races and many of the events that festival fans have come to enjoy.
The What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part Two release below highlights tickets for events that are now on sale. Festival planners expect tickets to sell quickly for many events, especially those at venues with limited seating capacity. Festival goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.
Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief Contest
Since 1947, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and local fire companies have chosen an Honorary Fire Chief to represent them in our annual Firefighters’ Parade.
The Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief contest takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Daniel Morgan Middle School at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00/ea.
Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway
The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is your ticket to fun and excitement for all ages. From thrill seeking rides to midway games, the Apple Blossom Carnival offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased at the carnival site. Cash Only.
The Carnival will be located behind Ward Plaza on Valley Avenue and open on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Visit www.thebloom.com for open dates and times throughout the week.
**New Event** Apple Blossom Community Esports Event
The Apple Blossom Community Esports event is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event open to the public hosted at the Bright Box Theater in Old Town Winchester. Bring your friends and enjoy an afternoon of “gaming” with the Shenandoah University Esports Team.
This event is FREE to enter and will run from 11am to 3pm EST on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All ages are welcome, and no controller is necessary to play! Simply walk into the Bright Box Theater and sit down and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes including Respawn Gaming Chairs.
Food and drink will be available for purchase inside Bright Box.
Be on the lookout for another exciting Esports event in our next release!
Valley Health Business at the Bloom
Valley Health Business at the Bloom is one of the largest gatherings of regional business leaders during the entire year. Offering a terrific speaker and the opportunity to network with others in the business community, the luncheon is the perfect opportunity to entertain clients or reward valued employees. Business at the Bloom is a great way to kick off your Apple Blossom celebration!
The Valley Health Business at the Bloom will take place at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 am. Tickets are $50.00/ea.
Apple Pie Baking Contest
Do you enjoy baking? Is apple pie one of your favorite desserts? Then why not join others just like you who love a warm, delicious apple pie made from scratch, by participating in an apple pie baking contest! Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market and MidAtlantic Farm Credit will be hosting the event in conjunction with the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Spectators and family members are welcome to observe and show support to the contestants. The winners of this contest will ride in the Firefighters’ Parade and the Grand Feature Parade.
The event is FREE and is hosted by Marker-Miller Farm Market on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 am. The first twenty applications will be accepted due to oven space and judging time. If full, a waitlist will be created in case contestants cannot compete.
Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk
Back by popular demand, the Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk will take place on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25.00/ea.
This April 28th event includes a walk along the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley trails with views of pastures, wildlife, plants, and other natural elements, followed by a full breakfast outside, weather permitting, or under a tent. The walk will start and end at the Museum with breakfast served in the reception area and patio.
This is one of the first of many Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival weekend events with an opportunity to enjoy the Winchester great outdoors, visit with friends (or make new ones) and explore the museum and gardens free of charge.
Also, this is the first time it is being held at the MSV location and affords participants new and lasting adventures. Trails are easily accessible with paved and turf/mulched surfaces. Walkers may choose the length they prefer of the three miles of trails within the 90 acres. Maps will be given out and signage is located along the routes.
Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods
Join the enthusiastic crowd that gathers to “Bless the Bloom”! The interdenominational event has been a dynamic success with each Festival year since 2000 welcoming notable guest speakers Linda Davis, Ruth Graham McIntyre, Lisa Welchel, Kirk Cameron, Truitt Cathy, LaDonna Gatlin, Gigi Graham, Trudy Cathy White and Cissie Graham Lynch.
Celebrate the 23rd Prayer Lunch with attendees will be state and local dignitaries. Opening ceremonies will include a salute to the American flag by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Featured performing guests will be announced at a later date. Include a refreshing, inspirational dimension to your “Bloom Weekend”!
The Prayer Lunch will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fellowship Bible Church. Tickets are $40.00/ea.
Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest
Fire Engines – New and Old – at the Fire Truck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest. A day dedicated to fire trucks.
In addition to seeing all types of fire engines, take in the Fire Truck Rodeo as firefighters drive the huge machines backward and forward through tightly spaced cones to the tick of a stopwatch. This competition begins at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, and provides firefighters the chance to demonstrate their driving skills and improve the performance of their everyday driving.
Come on out for the chance to see antique and new fire engines, aerial ladders, and specialty vehicles up close. Many of the antique vehicles are more than 100 years old.
The Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest is a FREE event that takes place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Millbrook High School.
Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon
Ladies, are you ready for some “Bloomin’ Good Times?” Enjoy the festivities surrounded by your girlfriends with dancing and plenty of fun at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon! This ladies-only event will feature the music of Souled Out, a sit-down luncheon, and an open bar with a variety of draft beers and some selected wines. There will also be a cash bar available with a tantalizing selection of drinks. Enjoy yourselves surrounded by your friends at the Tolley Dental Zone, located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. General Admission tickets are $40.00/ea, which includes your reserved seat, meal, select open bar drinks, and entertainment! VIP Tickets are $80.00/ea and include everything listed with the General Admission ticket plus Apple Blossom swag, fast pass to skip the long entrance line, exclusive bar area and priority seating. ID’s will be checked at the door. 21 and older only.
Join your friends at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon on Friday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Realty ONE Group
The Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball returns to the historic George Washington Hotel Grand Ballroom in downtown Winchester on Friday evening, April 29, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am. Guests at this elegant event will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, while dancing the night away to the sounds of Souled Out.
Queen Shenandoah and her court will make a grand entrance during the evening and then stay to enjoy the ball held in the Queen’s honor. Festival celebrities will also visit the event. This year’s ball will provide the elegance and romance associated with one of the Festival’s oldest and most popular events and will be centrally located in the midst of other events.
Black tie optional. Tickets to the Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball are $80/ea.
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast has been a fan favorite since 1966 where Sammy Baugh, of the Washington Redskins and Hall of Fame Pro Football player and coach was the first Sports Marshal. Adults and children have the opportunity to “make a memory” as they eat and listen to their “heroes” in sports. The breakfast also honors outstanding local high school and college athletes chosen to represent their schools as well as 2022 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
To help create an exciting experience, video screens are mounted to give everyone a better look at their favorite sports celebrities. The drawing of door prizes will follow the breakfast.
The 2022 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will take place on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am (7:00 am for VIP ticketholders) at the James R. Wilkins, Jr Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Reserved Seating + Breakfast tickets are $45.00/ea and VIP tickets are $125.00/ea and include sports celebrity pre-breakfast meet and greet + breakfast + preferred seating. Only 50 VIP Experiences are available and will sell out fast!
Country Music Party
The Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102, an iHeartMedia Station, will be held at the Tolley Dental Zone located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Event Center at Shenandoah University on Saturday evening, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am.
Continuing its tradition of offering great country acts at an amazingly affordable price. General admission tickets are $35.00/ea.
The Country Music Party entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.
Wind: 11mph NW
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
46/32°F
63/45°F