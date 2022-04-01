Nathan James Jenkins (2005 – 2022)

Nathan James Jenkins, 17, of Front Royal, VA passed away on January 22, 2022, doing exactly what he loved: hunting, hanging out with friends, and having fun!

Born on January 13, 2005, to Jamie and Susan Jenkins, Nathan discovered a love for sports early on from his older brother and never stopped looking back. In his first eligible season of baseball at the ripe age of 4, he was given the nickname “Wheels”. He carried that nickname through his flag football days as well but then at age 8, his final and most known nickname came to him and it never left, he was forever known then as “Nate-Dawg”. He was a junior at Skyline High School where he lent his talents to the football and baseball teams. His passion for sports also included stints on the middle school basketball team.

Nathan loved life and all that came with it. He loved to fish, hunt, and kayak and he loved being loud. If you knew Nathan you know he was always smiling and laughing which could turn the whole mood in a room. He was adventurous which he paired with high determination and that allowed him to be fearless.

Besides his adoring parents he is survived by his brother and best friend, Justin Jenkins and his fiancé, Justice Henry; his sister, Taylor Jenkins and her fiancé, Cameron Rector; his nephew, Jace Dodd; his grandparents, Charles and Jennifer Sims and Leon Jenkins and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. As you can imagine, Nathan was blessed with many friends that he called brothers and sisters along with their families.

Nathan was predeceased by his Grandmother, Connie Jenkins, and his Grandfather, William O’Bannon.

There will be no formal funeral services for Nathan, instead, there will be a prayer vigil at Chincoteague Island Waterman’s Memorial located at Curtis Merritt Harbor on Chincoteague Island, Virginia on May 14th at 11 am.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Front Royal at a later date.

Donations may be made to reachingoutnow.org or by sending donations to First Bank 1717 N. Shenandoah Ave Front Royal, VA. 22630 payable to Reaching Out Now, Memo- “Nathans Fund”

Services are entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.