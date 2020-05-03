Interesting Things You Need to Know
National Hurricane Preparedness Week – May 3 to 9, 2020
National Hurricane Preparedness Week takes place this year from May 3 to 9 and is an opportunity for Americans to learn about the five major hazards associated with hurricanes. Determining which of these pose a threat to your community is a crucial part of preparing your household for hurricane season.
1. Strong winds
Hurricane-force winds range from 75 to upward of 150 miles per hour, even as the storm moves inland. At these speeds, wind can severely damage buildings and power lines. Uprooted trees can block roads and debris may sail through the air.
2. Inland flooding
As a hurricane moves inland and slows, it produces more torrential rainfall. This increases the risk of flash floods and long-term flooding. Mountainous terrain can also increase the amount of rainfall produced by a hurricane.
3. Storm surge
Hurricane-force winds can cause an abnormal rise in the coastal sea level, sometimes upward of 20 feet. A storm surge can travel several miles inland and pose a threat to life and property. This hazard is often exacerbated by natural tides.
4. Rip currents
Storm surges and strong winds may create dangerous waves along the coast. When the waves break, they can produce deadly rip currents. These narrow, powerful channels of fast-moving water can pull even the strongest swimmers away from shore.
5. Tornadoes
Hurricane weather conditions include the two ingredients needed to produce a tornado: warm, moist air, and wind shear, a phenomenon characterized by abrupt changes in wind direction and speed. Tornadoes typically form within the outer edges of a cyclone.
For information on how to best prepare for a hurricane, consult the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.
Green burials: how death is becoming more environmentally friendly
Increasingly, people who adopt ecologically sustainable practices during their lifetime are forgoing traditional burial practices in favor of those that are more environmentally friendly. Here’s what you should know.
Natural burials
Traditional burial practices rely on coffins and urns that release toxic chemicals into the soil. Plus, the carcinogenic compounds used in embalming and treating wood are likely to end up in the water table.
In contrast, natural burials are internment practices that return the deceased’s body to the Earth with a minimal amount of environmental impact. They use either biodegradable shrouds or coffins made of cardboard or untreated pine wood.
If cremation is preferred over burial, biodegradable urns that grow a tree can be used.
Eco-friendly cemeteries
An increasing number of cemeteries are eliminating environmentally damaging practices, such as using pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers to maintain their grounds. Many are also opting to use small, flat grave makers made of locally sourced stones or plants instead of large headstones.
If you want to be buried in such a graveyard, you’ll have to respect fairly strict rules. For instance, some green cemeteries prohibit the use of coffins altogether, or won’t allow embalmed remains to be interred on their grounds.
In order to help limit carbon emissions, it’s also common for these places to restrict the ways bodies can be transported to their final resting place.
If a natural burial is right for you, consider pre-planning your funeral to ensure your wishes are respected.
May celebrity birthdays!
Do you share a May birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Judy Collins, 81, singer, Seattle, WA, 1939.
2 – Jenna Von Oy, 43, actress (“Blossom”), Newtown, CT, 1977.
3 – Engelbert Humperdinck, 84, singer, born Gerry Dorsey, Madras, India, 1936.
4 – Erin Andrews, 42, sportscaster, Lewiston, ME, 1978.
5 – Chris Brown, 31, singer, Tappahannock, VA, 1989.
6 – Leslie Hope, 55, actress (24, Talk Radio), Halifax, NS, Canada, 1965.
7 – Peter Carey, 77, author (Oscar and Lucinda), born Bacchus Marsh, Australia, 1943.
8 – Stephen Amell, 39, actor (Arrow), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1981.
9 – Billy Joel, 71, singer, composer, born Hicksville, NY, 1949.
10 – Bono, 60, singer (U2), activist, born Paul Hewson, Dublin, Ireland, 1960.
11 – Matt Leinart, 37, sports analyst, former football player, 2004 Heisman Trophy winner, Santa Ana, CA, 1983.
12 – Frank Stella, 84, artist, Malden, MA, 1936.
13 – Lena Dunham, 34, writer, actress (Girls), New York, NY, 1986.
14 – Mark Zuckerberg, 36, founder of Facebook, White Plains, NY, 1984.
15 – Chazz Palminteri, 69, actor (A Bronx Tale), playwright, the Bronx, NY, 1951.
16 – Kirstin Maldonado, 28, singer (Pentatonix), Fort Worth, TX, 1992.
17 – Sendhil Ramamurthy, 46, actor (Heroes), Chicago, IL, 1974.
18 – Chow Yun-Fat, 65, actor (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Lamma Island, Hong Kong, 1955.
19 – David Hartman, 83, actor, broadcaster (Good Morning America), Pawtucket, RI, 1937.
20 – Timothy Olyphant, 52, actor (Justified), Honolulu, HI, 1968.
21 – Sarah Ramos, 29, actress (Parenthood), Los Angeles, CA, 1991.
22 – Naomi Campbell, 50, model, actress (Empire), London, England, 1970.
23 – Drew Carey, 59, actor (The Drew Carey Show), Cleveland, OH, 1961 (some sources say 1958).
24 – Bob Dylan, 79, Rock and Roll and Songwriters halls of fame composer, singer, born Robert Zimmerman, Duluth, MN, 1941.
25 – Cillian Murphy, 44, actor (Peaky Blinders), Douglas, Ireland, 1976.
26 – Lenny Kravitz, 56, actor, singer, musician, songwriter, New York, NY, 1964.
27 – Jamie Oliver, 45, chef, television personality (The Naked Chef), Clavering, Essex, England, 1975.
28 – Gladys Knight, 76, singer, Atlanta, GA, 1944.
29 – Carmelo Anthony, 36, basketball player, New York, NY, 1984.
30 – Cee Lo Green, 46, singer, rapper, record producer, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, Atlanta, GA, 1974.
31 – Chris Elliott, 60, writer, comedian, New York, NY, 1960.
How to volunteer as a family
Volunteering with your kids is a great idea. They’ll learn about social responsibility, acquire new skills and develop a strong work ethic. If you’re thinking about giving back to your community alongside your kids, here’s how to start.
Find the right cause
The right volunteer position shouldn’t feel like work. If your family loves to cook and eat together, consider helping out at a local soup kitchen. Young children may not be allowed to cook but they can set the table, clean up and perform other tasks. Alternatively, if you’re a group of animal lovers, a local shelter may be the right place to donate your time.
Put it on the schedule
Many families are busy with work, school, and extracurricular activities. Volunteering doesn’t have to take a lot of your precious time. You can choose to lend a hand on a daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly basis. No matter how often you choose to volunteer, make sure you put it on your calendar and stick to it.
Help out on your own
You don’t need to volunteer with an organization to make a difference in your community. For example, an older child can offer to mow the lawn of an elderly neighbor once a week. Or, encourage your children to organize their own food, toy or book drive to benefit people in your community.
For more information about family volunteering or for ideas regarding where you can donate your time, visit pointsoflight.org/get-involved.
20 ways to fight climate change in 2020
On April 22, 2020, more than a billion people around the world will celebrate Earth Day. This year’s theme is Climate Action, and it calls on governments, corporations and individuals alike to strengthen their response to climate change. Here are 20 ways you can take action in your daily life.
At home
1. Install a programmable thermostat
2. Unplug electronics when you’re not using them
3. Switch to energy-efficient lightbulbs and appliances
4. Wash clothes in cold water and hang them to dry when possible
5. Install double-pane windows and seal cracks with caulking
6. Eat local and organic foods
7. Opt for meat-free dishes
8. Grow your own fruits and vegetables
9. Cook with seasonal ingredients
10. Reduce food waste and compost organic materials
On the go
11. Live near your workplace
12. Walk or bike when possible
13. Take public transit or carpool
14. Buy a hybrid or electric car
15. Reduce air travel and purchase carbon offsets when you fly
In your community
16. Vote for politicians with strong platforms on the environment
17. Tell your government representative that you prioritize green policies
18. Support environmental movements
19. Volunteer for a non-profit organization
20. Encourage your family and friends to reduce their carbon footprint
Though it may seem that your individual actions won’t amount to much in the fight against climate change, the truth is that forward momentum is only possible when enough individuals decide to take action.
Reducing your ‘foodprint’ is a step in the right direction
To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Earth Day Network is launching Foodprints for the Future, a campaign that strives to revolutionize the food system in the United States. Here are four ways you can reduce your “foodprint” (the environmental impact associated with growing, producing, transporting and storing food) and help make our food system more sustainable.
1. Eat more plant-based meals. Livestock production accounts for nearly 80 percent of agricultural emissions and 70 percent of agricultural land use. Start with a few plant-based meals per week, reduce your meat portion sizes and build up your repertoire of vegetarian recipes.
2. Buy local and in season. Many of us are accustomed to eating the same fruits and vegetables year-round, but this significantly increases the number of transportation emissions released into the atmosphere. Instead, select recipes that use seasonal ingredients and shop at your local farmers’ markets.
3. Reduce food waste. Approximately one-third of the United States’ food supply is thrown out every year. Plan your meals, follow a grocery list and store food properly to ensure you buy only the food you need and that it doesn’t spoil.
4. Go at your own pace. Adopting climate-conscious food habits doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing commitment. Even small changes can have a significant impact on the environment. Opting for a plant-based burger is the emission-reduction equivalent of not driving 320 miles.
Without a sustainable transformation, the environmental harm caused by the global food system will nearly double by 2050. However, discovering new recipes and experimenting with fresh ingredients is a delicious solution to this serious issue.
Did you know?
Agriculture emits nearly one-quarter of the world’s anthropogenic greenhouse gases. It also accounts for about 70 percent of global freshwater withdrawals and uses half of the planet’s ice-free land surface to raise livestock and grow animal feed.
The origins of Earth Day: marking 50 years of eco-activism
In 2020, April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. What began in 1970 as a campaign to curtail air and water pollution in the United States is now the largest secular observance in the world.
Inciting influences
The 1960s were marked by an energetic counterculture of student activism and a widespread movement against the Vietnam War. At the same time, a series of disasters, including the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara and fatal air-pollution episodes in Los Angeles and New York City, fueled mounting public concern for the environment.
Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson, a United States senator, sought to fuse these societal currents and make environmental protection a national priority.
The first Earth Day
On April 22, 1970, an estimated 20 million people participated in rallies across the United States. The first Earth Day sparked bi-partisan support for environmentalism and united various activist groups.
This was a watershed moment for environmental politics in the United States. The government founded the Environmental Protection Agency and made significant amendments to the Clean Air Act in the same year. A more robust Clean Water Act and the creation of the Endangered Species Act soon followed.
Going global
In 1990, Earth Day became a global event, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries, and set the stage for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
This year, Earth Day will be celebrated by more than a billion people in 192 countries. To find out how you can join this movement that’s 50 years in the making, visit earthday.org.
