National Hurricane Preparedness Week – May 3 to 9, 2020

National Hurricane Preparedness Week takes place this year from May 3 to 9 and is an opportunity for Americans to learn about the five major hazards associated with hurricanes. Determining which of these pose a threat to your community is a crucial part of preparing your household for hurricane season.

1. Strong winds

Hurricane-force winds range from 75 to upward of 150 miles per hour, even as the storm moves inland. At these speeds, wind can severely damage buildings and power lines. Uprooted trees can block roads and debris may sail through the air.

2. Inland flooding

As a hurricane moves inland and slows, it produces more torrential rainfall. This increases the risk of flash floods and long-term flooding. Mountainous terrain can also increase the amount of rainfall produced by a hurricane.

3. Storm surge

Hurricane-force winds can cause an abnormal rise in the coastal sea level, sometimes upward of 20 feet. A storm surge can travel several miles inland and pose a threat to life and property. This hazard is often exacerbated by natural tides.

4. Rip currents

Storm surges and strong winds may create dangerous waves along the coast. When the waves break, they can produce deadly rip currents. These narrow, powerful channels of fast-moving water can pull even the strongest swimmers away from shore.

5. Tornadoes

Hurricane weather conditions include the two ingredients needed to produce a tornado: warm, moist air, and wind shear, a phenomenon characterized by abrupt changes in wind direction and speed. Tornadoes typically form within the outer edges of a cyclone.

For information on how to best prepare for a hurricane, consult the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.