Health

National Kidney Month: Ten things you should know about kidney health

Published

3 hours ago

on

March is National Kidney Month, a time to learn more about kidney health and encourage people to make kidney-friendly choices. Keep reading for ten things to know about kidney health and kidney disease.

1. The kidneys remove waste and excess fluid and maintain the water, salt, and mineral balance in your blood. Healthy kidneys filter about half a cup of blood each minute.

2. Kidneys also produce hormones to help control blood pressure, make red blood cells, and support bone health.

3. Damaged kidneys may filter blood less effectively or, in the case of kidney failure, very little or not at all.


4. Smart food choices, regular exercise and weight management, controlling diabetes and high blood pressure, and drinking plenty of water can all help support kidney function.

5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in seven adults is thought to have chronic kidney disease or CKD. As many as nine in 10 adults with CKD don’t know they have it.

6. The most common causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure.

7. People with chronic kidney disease often experience no symptoms until the disease is in its later stages. Your doctor can give you a serum creatinine level test that will help determine your kidney function.


8. Kidney failure is only treatable with dialysis (filtering the blood with a machine) or a kidney transplant.

9. NSAIDs like Aleve or Advil can lead to kidney damage if taken incorrectly or for too long. Do not take more than the recommended dosage or use for more than ten days.

10. People at risk of kidney disease should keep up with annual physical exams to stay on top of their health and detect kidney damage early.

Hospital-at-home: Lower costs, improved outcomes

Published

1 day ago

on

March 11, 2023

By

Patients with certain conditions may have a new care option that allows them to bypass longer inpatient stays and receive higher levels of care at home. Hospital-at-home, or HaH, is growing in the U.S. as demand increases for inpatient beds and health systems look for ways to control costs, according to Healthcare Finance. While the concept has been studied and utilized to some degree since the 1970s, interest has increased dramatically over the past few years as more baby boomers age into Medicare and the cost of care continues to rise.

How it works: In order to be eligible for HaH care, patients must be medically stable with conditions that can be managed remotely and have stable housing with functioning HVAC and climate control, according to the American Hospital Association. HaH patients also need reliable social support with caregivers who can assist them during their at-home hospitalization. Patients receive daily visits from providers in their homes or through telehealth appointments. Care teams can remotely monitor patients around the clock using devices that collect data (such as blood pressure or oxygen saturation).

For patients, the benefits include a familiar environment with their preferred foods and uninterrupted sleep. According to Forbes, the routine nighttime wake-ups, beeping machines, and fluorescent lighting in hospitals can be disorienting. And according to the American Hospital Association, a more restful environment helps prevent the onset of delirium, reduces infection and fall risk, and promotes greater mobility. In addition, for caregivers who spend long hours looking after their loved ones, patient homes are usually more comfortable and spacious than a busy hospital room with a couch or chair at most.

The benefits are increasingly clear as more hospitals and health systems adopt HaH programs. According to a study published in 2021 in JAMA Network Open, patients in HaH programs had a similar mortality risk as patients in traditional inpatient settings, but their readmission risk decreased by 26 percent, along with a decreased risk for admission into a long-term care facility.


Another study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that HaH reduced the odds of unplanned hospitalization by 55 percent and healthcare costs by 47 percent over one month.

Health

Caregiving: How to talk to someone with Alzheimer’s disease

Published

1 day ago

on

March 11, 2023

By

It can be difficult to communicate effectively with a parent or relative with Alzheimer’s disease. Here’s some advice from experts quoted in the Harvard Health Letter:

  • Don’t shout. Hearing is not the problem. Speak in a calm, warm tone of voice.
  • Include the person in conversation whenever possible. People in the early stages of the disease complain that others talk about them as if they aren’t there.
  • Use simple words and avoid too many pronouns: He, she. Use names instead.
  • Use leading statements rather than open-ended questions. Ask if he would like a cup of coffee, for example, instead of asking what he would like to drink.
  • Make eye contact, touch, and be conscious of your body language. Nonverbal cues become increasingly important as the disease progresses.
  • Say things that express positive emotions. As you leave, say that you enjoyed the visit so much.
  • Make the most of the last word. Sufferers often latch on to the last word in a statement, probably because it’s the easiest to remember. Ask which he wants to wear, red or blue. He will say “blue.” It makes him feel as though he has decided for himself.
  • Don’t make him wait. A shortened attention span can make waiting even a few minutes a trying time. Often, problems with grooming or eating are the result of waiting for a caregiver to get organized — not the activity itself.
Health

March is Workplace Eye Health and Safety Month: Where are you most likely to suffer an eye injury? At work

Published

3 days ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

In spite of safety programs and protective equipment, more than 2,000 working people in the U.S. suffer eye injuries each day.

Damage to the eyes is usually caused when something unexpected happens. It could be a sudden splash of a caustic chemical or an airborne sliver of metal.

Workplace injuries are the leading cause of vision loss and blindness resulting from an accident. Of the 2,000 injuries per day, 10 to 20 percent will be disabling because of temporary or permanent vision loss.

Many of those injured say they didn’t think they needed to wear eye protection or were wearing inappropriate eyewear.


Doctors at the American Academy of Ophthalmology say proper eye protection is vital, especially in construction, manufacturing, and automotive repair.

Eye health includes more than accident prevention. Eye fatigue and difficulty focusing have become common problems as more people use computers. But by themselves, computer screens don’t damage vision.

To reduce eye fatigue, computer users should take frequent breaks and rearrange their workstations for easier access to their computers. Wearing proper glasses or contact lenses can often relieve eye fatigue.

Sometimes, heating and air conditioning systems can make the eyes dry and scratchy. It could make you think something is in your eye. Over-the-counter eye drops usually relieve symptoms. If the problem continues, see your eye care professional for an evaluation.


There you have it: Wear eye protection when there is even the slightest chance of an injury, and make changes in your workstation to relieve eye fatigue.

Your eyes will be safer and healthier if you make the extra effort.

Health

What’s the difference between a crown and a veneer?

Published

5 days ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

Do you have a damaged tooth or want to improve the overall appearance of your smile? Depending on your situation, there are a few options available. Here’s a look at the difference between veneers and crowns and when each method should be used.

Crown
A crown is a natural-looking cap that fits completely over the tooth. It’s typically used to reinforce a tooth after a major cavity, severe fracture, or root canal, but it can also cover discolored teeth. The crown is made using an impression of the damaged tooth and those around it. The tooth is ground down to accommodate the crown. A temporary crown is typically fitted until a permanent one is placed.

Veneer
A dental veneer is a thin layer of porcelain bonded to the front surface of your tooth. Therefore, it leaves most of your original tooth intact. Veneers are typically used to beautify a tooth or repair a cavity. They can also be used to hide a tooth gap or change the color of your teeth.

To find out more, consult your dentist. They’ll be able to suggest and explain which treatment best suits you.


 

Health

5 conditions that benefit from platelet-rich plasma

Published

5 days ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a substance derived from whole blood. The blood is passed through a centrifuge, separating the red and white blood cells and platelets from other components.

The result is a golden liquid that can be re-injected into certain parts of the body to improve several conditions, including:

1. Alopecia and hair loss. Stimulates hair growth and reduces or stops hair loss.

2. Wrinkles and fine lines. Revitalizes skin, giving it a younger appearance and a healthy glow. Reduces the size of enlarged pores.

3. Scars. Fades the appearance of acne scars, stretch marks, and other imperfections left by injury or surgery.


4. Skin sagging. Increases the synthesis and regeneration of the skin’s elastic fibers. Stimulates collagen-producing cells and stimulates and firms the epidermis.

5. Skin texture and tone. Improves skin density and luminosity. Reduces redness and brown spots caused by sun exposure.

Visit your local medical esthetics clinic to determine if a PRP treatment suits you.

Health

4 reasons to see a registered dietitian nutritionist

Published

1 week ago

on

March 4, 2023

By

Here are four reasons to meet with a local registered dietitian nutritionist.

1. You want to manage a health condition. If you have a health condition like diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure, a dietitian can work with you to set goals and make changes to your diet, eating habits, and physical activity to improve your feelings.

2. You have a digestive issue. Do you suffer from a digestive condition like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or acid reflux? A dietitian can help you find nutritious foods to prevent or minimize uncomfortable symptoms like bloating, cramping, heartburn, and diarrhea.

3. You have a food intolerance or allergy. If you’re allergic to common foods like nuts, soy, or shellfish, a dietitian can help you find substitutions to keep your diet healthy and enjoyable.


4. You want to eat healthier. If you want healthier food choices, a dietitian can assess your diet and help you set goals to improve it. They can also teach you to read nutrition labels and create varied meal plans.

If you think you could benefit from the services of a registered dietitian nutritionist, visit eatright.org to find a nutrition expert.

