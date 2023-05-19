Interesting Things to Know
National Safe Boating Week is May 20-26: Don’t stow your life jacket: Wear it!
The simple pleasure of a summer boat ride can turn sour quickly with unexpected dangers.
Collisions, capsizing, and falls overboard are some of the more dangerous incidents that account for the 4,400 boating-related accidents and 700 deaths each year.
Among all the factors that figure into the 2,600 injuries per year — including alcohol use, leaving the boat voluntarily, high speeds, and machinery failure — there is one that figures into 83 percent of deaths: Not wearing a life jacket.
Safe boating advocates say the single most important thing you can do to prevent death and injury is to wear the jacket.
Some safe boating tips:
- Be weather-wise. Sudden winds, lightning flashes, and choppy water can mean a storm is brewing. Bring a portable radio to check the weather.
- Bring the extra gear in a container that floats, including a flashlight, extra batteries, matches, a map, flares, sunscreen, and extra sunglasses.
- Tell someone where you are going, who is with you, and how long you will be away.
- Check your boat, equipment, boat balance, engine, and fuel supply. Never overload your boat.
- Ventilate after fueling. Open the hatches, run the blower, and sniff for gasoline fumes in the fuel and engine areas before starting the engine.
- In a small boat, keep fishing and hunting gear well-packed. Bring an extra line to secure the boat or equipment.
- Stay warm and dry. Bring a waterproof covering. Never wear hip waders in a small boat.
- Be ready for higher-powered boats to pass you. Stay on your side of the channel and maintain a steady speed.
- Anchor from the bow, not the stern. Use anchor line length at least five times longer than the water depth.
Taking a safe boating course has long-lasting benefits. When you complete a course, you could earn lower boat insurance costs. In 75 percent of boating deaths in 2021, the operator completed no safety instructions.
Five ways to improve your partying skills
It happens to everyone sometimes: Standing on the sidelines at a party with a drink or appetizer in your hand, with no idea what to say or do. But party anxiety isn’t a life sentence — there are things you can actually do about it. Try these tips, and you might actually find that you like parties after all.
1. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. You are not obligated to be the life of the party or earn the undying affection of every party guest. It’s really just a party!
2. Start with people you know. A conversation with some familiar faces can loosen you up and make it easier to chat with new people later on.
3. Pick the perfect arrival time for you. Are you more comfortable with a lighter crowd, or do you like to slide in while the party’s in full swing, when lots of people are already talking, and you can just join a group? If arriving a couple of minutes early or late (within reason) lets you have a better time, then don’t agonize about it — just do it.
4. Create strategies to meet and talk to new people. You might ask your host to introduce you or just stick out your hand and do it yourself. Have a couple of funny stories or interesting facts in your back pocket as conversation starters.
5. Don’t be afraid to join groups of new people. It’s a party, after all. You can listen to the conversation, participate with easy questions and statements, and let it build from there. You could also just put it all out there with a simple “I don’t think we’ve met before. What are your names?” It’s easy to do and instantly initiates a conversation that includes everyone.
ChatGPT 3.5 is dead, long live ChatGPT 4
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, and ChatGPT 4 now stands on the shoulders of the wildly popular ChatGPT 3 and 3.5 AI tools. As ChatGPT 4 rolls out, it may prove even more disruptive.
Launched in late November, ChatGPT 3.5 was a resounding success. The bot’s website, Chat.openai.com, saw just 153,000 visitors in November. In December, visits climbed to 266,000,000, and then 616,000,000 in January. Since then, the website has seen a billion plus searches per month. Perhaps traffic will cool off, but ChatGPT 4 will drive even more engagement.
ChatGPT 4 may also drive revenue growth. OpenAI expects revenues to hit at least $200 million this year and projects that revenues will hit $1 billion in 2024.
OpenAI makes money by lending its AI solutions to various platforms for a price. The company has also rolled out a $20 monthly subscription plan that offers faster services and exclusive access to ChatGPT 4.
ChatGPT also could come in handy for everyday uses, such as checking prices, shopping, meal planning, and travel and vacation planning — nearly anything that takes aggregating data.
So what makes ChatGPT 4 a better solution than ChatGPT 3 and 3.5? As you might expect with AI, the newest iteration is just smarter. OpenAI claims that ChatGPT 4 is ten times more powerful than ChatGPT 3.5, although they haven’t fully explained how. Reported internal evaluations did find ChatGPT to be 40 percent more likely to produce factual responses, 60 percent less likely to make stuff up, and 82 percent less likely to respond to disallowed requests — producing violent and hateful content, among other things, is banned.
The secret life of milkweed
Even its name classifies it as unwanted, but milkweed plays a crucial role in nature — and the average garden.
Most famous for its role in hosting butterfly caterpillars, milkweed is the only plant that can support the lovely orange and black monarch butterfly’s caterpillar. Late in the summer, you can lift up a milkweed leaf and see the fat caterpillars feasting on the foliage.
According to the North American Butterfly Association, the 25 varieties of milkweed protect themselves with poisonous steroids called cardenolides, related to the chemical that illuminates fireflies. The monarch, in particular, stores the poison in its wings, making it an unpleasant treat for birds.
But monarchs are hardly the only creature that relies on milkweed. The plain Jane white milkweed tiger moth produces a lovely caterpillar with orange and black stripes and a fancy skirt. The tiger moth lays a cache of dozens of eggs in neat rows on the milkweed, which all hatch at once.
In late summer, milkweed produces lots of little flowers in a round ball. These blooms emit a strong and lovely lavender fragrance that can perfume an entire garden. The flowers turn into large, pointed seed pods that eventually break open and spill little seeds that float away on their fluffy parachutes.
American pioneers would collect the seed pods and use them to decorate their homes. The gold-painted pods can still be seen on Christmas trees.
Extreme golf: Yes, it’s a thing, and yes, it’s extreme
When you think of extreme sports, you probably think of something like wingsuit gliding or cave diving rather than, say, golf. But people love extremes, and they love golf, which brings us to extreme golf.
At South Africa’s Legend Golf and Safari Resort, the Extreme 19th Hole tees off from 1,500 feet up a mountain, accessible only by helicopter. So far, no one has sunk a hole-in-one on the green hundreds of feet below, but at least 14 people have scored a birdie. On other holes, you’ll have to beware of the wildebeest hazards.
Normally, knocking out 18 holes is typically a day-long affair of trekking across three or miles. If you decide to take on all 18 holes at the Nullarbor Links in Australia, you’ll need to set at least a few days aside. The course stretches for roughly 850 miles along Australia’s southern coast. To play it, you will go through a sheep station and dodge hazards like emus, kangaroos, poisonous snakes and wombat holes, naturally. Ambient temperatures can reach 122 degrees during the day.
Folks who live in a far northern or southern climate often think of golf as a summer sport. After all, you can’t grow grass for greens and fairways in the snow, right? Right. But who needs grass?
Each year, the World Ice Golf Championship tees off in Uummannaq, Greenland, with temperatures well below freezing. While golfing across icy, windswept landscapes, you won’t have to worry about shagging your shot into trees (there are none), and the water hazards are mostly of the frozen sort.
Golf courses often have strict rules when it comes to attire. Collars are usually required, and shorts are often frowned upon. Shorts certainly aren’t allowed at La Jenny in France. Nor are collared shirts, or pants, or anything at all — because La Jenny is a naturalist golf course, and only birthday suits are allowed (with some exceptions made for bad weather).
So if you ever find yourself thinking that the local country club or public course is a bit too mundane, consider sinking your putts somewhere more extreme.
New Zelda promises surprises
After years of anticipation and tantalizing teasers, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives on May 12, 2023.
The long-awaited sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild will likely consume hours upon hours of playing time and move millions of copies. After all, its precursor has sold roughly 30 million copies.
The original Zelda was one of the first games to hint at how expansive and engaging video games could be. Ocarina of Time showed the full potential of 3-D gaming. Breath of the Wild demonstrated how much freedom a game could offer. What will Tears of the Kingdom offer? Rumor has it that there will be floating islands and a chance to soar through the sky. But many surprises await.
The inspiration for Zelda came from Shigeru Miyamoto, the mind behind many of Nintendo’s most famous franchises, who was inspired by early childhood experiences exploring woods and fields and occasionally getting lost in daydreams. An older Miyamoto set out to build a video game that would tap into the wonder of exploring unknown places.
Many early video games were extremely simple. Pong, a tennis-like game, featured a few white paddles and a white ball with nothing else. The original Zelda, on the other hand, allowed players to explore a world complete with mountains, rivers, forests, and more. Beyond that, everyone wants to be the hero, and with Zelda, you could literally save the princess.
After the release of the first Zelda, essentially every generation of Nintendo consoles has enjoyed at least one major Zelda game. Many of these games went on to be bestsellers and sold millions upon millions of copies. Check out some best game lists for a Nintendo console, and at least one Zelda game will surely appear. Skim through some lists of the best video games of all time, and you’ll likely find Breath of the Wild, Ocarina of Time, and A Link to the Past at or near the top.
Treasure: The priceless missing sword of Japan
The fate of treasures in war: They are intentionally destroyed, stolen, or simply vanish.
One of those missing treasures may still exist. A legendary Japanese samurai sword called Honjo Masamune passed from shogun to shogun for centuries, becoming a symbol of authority and power.
Although legendary, the 700-year-old sword is not mythical. It existed as a national symbol in Japan until the end of World War II, outliving many other national treasures. The Japanese themselves melted down many of their metal treasures to fuel the war effort, including ancient temple bells — but not the Honjo Masamune. That remained a symbol until the day Japanese fighters and families ceremonially surrendered their swords to end the war.
Considered to be the greatest samurai sword ever made, the sword was forged by Goro Nyudo Masamune in the 13th century when Japan had a Mongolian horde problem. The Mongols had already subjugated much of China and intended to conquer Japan the same way. When the samurai attempted to beat back the invading army, their weapons broke against the Mongols’ armor.
The Japanese turned to Goro Nyudo Masamune to redesign the swords that the samurai wielded. For Honjo, the swordsmith folded hot metal 30,000 times to create an immensely sharp tapered edge.
Honjo was so beautiful that the Shoguns used it to cement their claim to power. Eventually, the sword fell into the hands of the powerful Tokugawa clan, which controlled the shogunate for more than 230 years and retained the sword even after the shogunate was abolished.
Treasure hunters have tried to locate Honjo for decades. It is said that a mysterious American sergeant from the 7th calvary accepted the sword from Prince Iemasa Tokugawa when he surrendered it to occupation forces after the war’s end. But no such sergeant has been found. Even the name of the sergeant is disputed, though the sword once showed up on a list of confiscated items. Some say the sword may still exist somewhere in America, or maybe even in Japan, where someone saved it from destruction and kept the priceless work of art.
