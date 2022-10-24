Local News
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year’s national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic.
Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th-grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth’s eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
“The NAEP results are another loud wake-up call: our nation’s children have experienced catastrophic learning loss, and Virginia’s students are among the hardest hit,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Every parent in Virginia is now acutely aware that when my predecessors lowered educational standards, those lowered expectations were met. Virginia’s children bear the brunt of these misguided decisions. These actions were compounded by keeping children out of school for extended and unnecessary periods. Virginia may lose a generation of children—particularly among our most in need. We are redoubling our Commitment to Virginians to prevent us from losing a generation, with additional steps to ensure that all children in Virginia have the tools and support structure to get back on track.”
NAEP Grade-4 Reading: Virginia’s 4th Graders at the National Average for the first time since 1994
Grade-4 Reading: % Proficient or Above:
Grade-4 Math: % Proficient or Above:
“Recent data from the SOLs, PALS, and now today’s heart-wrenching decline in Virginia’s NAEP scores are a predictable outcome of the decade-long systematic dismantling of a foundational commitment to excellence in education,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Nothing is more important than ensuring every child in Virginia has access to a quality education that is grounded in high expectations. Since Day One, our administration has worked to live up to that promise, and we will continue our efforts to raise expectations for students and schools, support them in meeting those high standards and hold schools accountable for results.”
“While the pandemic and long-sustained closures of schools accelerated the regression of student proficiency, deliberate decisions, pre-dating the pandemic, set our students on a downward path of declining achievement,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Taken together, the significant pre-pandemic declines we saw on the 2017 NAEP and these latest results have wiped out more than 20 years of progress Virginia students have made on the national reading and math tests since the commonwealth launched the SOL program in the late 1990s. Virginia’s plummeting trendlines since 2017 are a lesson to the nation and other states on the consequences for students when policymakers lower standards and fail to prioritize the needs of students.”
Our Commitment to Virginia’s Children
Action 1: Raise the Floor and the Ceiling
Action 2: Empower Parents with Emergency Support for Students
Action 3: Launch Tutoring Partnerships
Action 4: Hold Ourselves and Our Schools Accountable
Action 5: Strengthen Virginia’s Teacher Pipeline
Action 6: Provide Parents, Students, and Teachers with Actionable Information
Action 7: Challenge School Divisions to Spend Nearly $2 Billion in Remaining Federal K-12 Funds on Learning Recovery
Superintendent Balow’s presentation deck is available here.
The 2022 state NAEP report results can be found here.
In May, the Youngkin Administration released “Our Commitment to Virginians: High Expectations and Excellence for All Students” the report is available here.
Warren County Educational Endowment awards $65,225 in grants to Warren County Public Schools
The Warren County Educational Endowment awarded eighteen (18) grants for 2022 totaling $65,225 to the Warren County Public Schools system.
Endowment President George Karnes stated, “The Warren County Educational Endowment was formed in 1996 to provide seed money for creative learning ideas brought forth by Warren County teachers and staff. Since our inception, we have awarded 196 grants totaling $693,770.97 and are pleased to continue to support Warren County Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year with grant awards totaling $65,225.”
According to School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, “The Warren County Educational Endowment continues to be a great partner of Warren County Public Schools. Without this partnership, many programs and opportunities for our students may not be possible. The funding provided by the Endowment enables our school system to create exciting learning opportunities, develops strong community-based programs, and creates a supportive learning environment. I am excited to partner with such a dedicated group that has the vision and the desire to see our schools succeed. The Endowment’s direct impact on our division is immeasurable. We are thankful for their support.”
The following pages detail the grant programs/projects approved for funding in 2022:
- Electric Go-Kart Design and Build Project – Russell Sears/BRTC – $3,600 – The project goal is to give the students in various disciplines at Blue Ridge Technical Center a challenge in designing, building, and evaluating the performance of an electrical go-kart to be raced against various schools in the region. Blue Ridge Technical Center engineering students will design an electrical go-kart with the input from the teachers in the technical center. The design will then be passed to the welding students who will have to use the provided blueprints to form and weld the frame. The automotive students will add the mechanical features, and the electricity students will get additional exposure as they wire the 48V electrical system. The engineering students will act as the project managers and serve as the collaborators for this real world, multi-disciplined challenge.
- Hands-On Learning through Composting and Raised Beds – Katharine Lee Meadows/WCHS – $2,500 – The goal of this program is to create an outdoor learning lab for all WCHS students, which will provide hands-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math through construction and implementation of a composting system and raised garden beds, extending educational opportunities for high schoolers to share with the community and lower grade levels. The Applied Agriculture classes & FFA members will collaborate with Environmental Science classes to build compost bins, compost collection containers, and raised beds for the initial phase of the project. Once those items are constructed, students will collect compost from lunches and the grounds for breakdown in the bins and create signage explaining the decomposition processes used. In the second phase, the organic material produced will be added as soil amendment to the raised beds, which will be planted by students with a variety of crops for eventual harvest. Students involved in this phase will learn to calculate nutrient, space, and water requirements for the crops and plan for planting, amendment, and maintenance through the growing season.
- Wobble to Learn – Refa Blakely/RJES – $1,000 – The goal of this project is to place wobble stools for flexible seating into my Kindergarten Classroom to help students to focus and be able to learn in the classroom environment. The project will place wobble stools at each student’s seat to allow them to move, while paying attention to their lessons. By having enough seats for the entire class, it will not pinpoint out students that need these seating arrangements, and all children will be able to benefit from them.
- Recycling Carts – Jen Davis/WCMS – $600 – In 2021, the Endowment provided a grant to the newly created Recycling Club at Warren County Middle School, allowing them to purchase two carts. They started with a recycling club of 7 members, one cart (that was broken), and only recycled paper from classrooms. As students became accustomed to recycling, interest grew, and club membership has expanded 25 members with a waitlist. With the two carts purchased through last year’s grant, WCMS recycles paper, cardboard, and plastic. The WCMS Cafeteria has its own cart and recycles cardboard boxes (which easily adds up to 50- 70 boxes a week). This program will allow the club to purchase two more carts to make recycling all of these items less time-consuming.
- Bringing Life to Brighten our School – Kara Lewallen/Diversified Minds –$2,000 – The goal of this program is to get Diversified Minds/Brighter Futures’ indoor and outdoor gardening spaces thriving again. Indoors, they have two of the original tower gardens the County purchased years back. They are in need of supplies to get them running again. The ballasts on the fluorescent lighting systems are dying, and they do not have the net pots or rockwool needed to run the machines. The funds will go towards the purchasing of supplies for the indoor tower gardens, the outdoor garden, and greenhouse supply needs.
- Personality and Power – Michael Williams/EWM – $6,250 – The goal of this program is to assist underserved 4th and 5th Grade students throughout the 2022-23 School Year to understand their strengths and weaknesses, and to promote trust among these students with one another, while tracking their success as they progress throughout the school year and onto the next grade level. The ethos behind this program is to target/help 4th and 5th grade students, specifically at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, in the areas of growth, maturity and leadership, while identifying their personality strengths and weaknesses. This targeted group (approximately 50 students) will engage in weekly activities to enhance and maximize their maturity, growth, and ability to empathize with others, and the process will better help provide a rubric for each student to see where they can positively affect their own lives as they progress through school and life.
- Outdoor Environmental Learning Stations – Faith Falkenstein and Justyne Louk/WCPS – $5,000 – The goal of this program is to create environmental outdoor learning labs in order to spark scientific curiosity and offer opportunities for scientific exploration and discovery for students. Getting out of the classroom to work in the areas of STEM/STEAM helps to foster students’ abilities to be curious and ask questions. Taking care of our environment tomorrow means instilling a love of nature in today’s students. The project will help to foster growth in science and math achievement by:
- Developing higher-level thinking skills
- Developing creative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Developing effective and advanced communication skills
- Floral Coolers – Grace Bucklen/SHS – $4,475 – The goal of this program is to have a floral design cooler in the agriculture department at Skyline High School to be able to offer hands on floral design opportunities to students. Activities using the floral cooler would include, but are not limited to, staff make-and-take workshops, community make-and-take workshops, floral design services for SHS sports and other feeder schools of SHS, floral design services for County events, floral design services to community members, etc.
- Community Teamwork – Holly Deaner/WCMS – $1,800 – The project goal is to build communication and collaboration skills within students and surrounding community members with teamwork. In a world where technology dominates society, we find our community of students struggling with basic communication and collaboration skills. As educators we have found that this issue continues to add to behavioral problems. Students struggle with the vocabulary that enables them to build teams and networks that produce success. A Gaga Pit provides an activity that is unique and safe, and it promotes teamwork through the communication and collaboration skills needed to win; Gaga Ball is a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball played in a large octagon with a soft playground ball. This activity would be placed by the playground, where surrounding communities can reap the benefits as well. It enables children to teach their families a new activity, thus building on the desired skills.
- Zooming In for a New Perspective – Randa Vernazza/Brighter Futures – $1,300 – The project will purchase functional microscopes for the students of Diversified Minds/Brighter Futures. Students will be able to gain a new perspective on life by seeing things they did not know were there. Activities will include zooming in to observe both living and nonliving things.
- Unplug, Unwind, and Unite – Pam Waters/WCMS – $3,500 – In an effort to support families of students with disabilities and also work towards the Warren County Public Schools’ theme of Engaging Every Family, this grant will set up a family game night in which families will play board and card games together with other families of students in their child’s class. Family Game Night will be an unplugged event (no video games or internet required); board and card games will be used. Students can work on their social skills of turn taking, being a good sport and using appropriate conversations while families and parents can network and get to know the families of students in their child’s class (often there is a gap in these relationships and this grant would help bridge this gap). With grant money, the event can begin as an activity that occurs at least once per quarter, with the possibility of increasing the event to every other month for multiple years. As part of the funding, families who participate will be offered a new game to take home to continue the fun at home.
- Positivity Rooms – Emily Whitacre and Joey Adams/SMS – $5,000 – This project will create two separate environments within the school to foster a sense of safety and expression among students whose behavior exhibits school-related stress. Sensory Rooms create an environment which positively impacts various types of students, including students with disabilities, students who are overstimulated, as well as students who are in need of an unscheduled time to work on de-escalation techniques.
- Steel Drum Class – David Dingess/WCHS – $10,000 – The goal of this program is to create a Steel Pan Band Class in order to increase the opportunities for all students who are in the high school to learn and enrich their lives in music. In high school, many of the music classes that are offered follow up on knowledge and skills already learned at the middle school in band and choir classes. Other classes are offered for students who did not take a music class early, but they are often steeped in the traditional methods of western music. This program would expand opportunities for the community’s increasingly diverse student population who may not have had those opportunities in middle school to be a part of the band. Steel Pans were originated in Trinidad and have a unique African/Latino mix of culture and music that can not only increase the opportunities for students who are looking for additional musical options in high school, but may be a place for members of minority populations to experience music of their own heritage and history.
- Soar Shop: A Skyline School Store – Megan Moore/SMS – $4,000 – This program has two connected goals. First, students will learn responsibility, the value of work, and financial literacy skills by operating and shopping at the store. Second, the store’s earnings will be used to fund reading programs and the purchase of student-requested library books. The grant will be used to fund the start-up materials for a school store operated by members of the Student Government Association (SGA). It will offer general school supplies, stress-reducing fidgets, school spirit materials, vinyl stickers, and Chromebook accessories. These SGA members will learn business skills that will prepare them to be community leaders in the future. The proceeds of this store will help fund the library in uncertain times. Skyline Middle School also lacks a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) that would help subsidize these books. The school store would allow students to help fund the books they want most, helping to pull in reluctant readers. Sadly, we also realize that many of our students come from low-income households. By seeking grant money to fund the start-up of our school store, we would be able to distribute shopping vouchers to students with the most need. Students could earn vouchers through working in the library, teaching students the value of their work.
- STEAM Lab – Holly Deaner/WCMS – $2,000 – The project goal is to promote critical thinking skills and creativity within our students by integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. Building a STEAM Lab in WCMS for student and teachers to utilize will enable students to build upon and create connections across all content areas. STEAM also builds teamwork, collaboration, and communication skills, which are all necessary in today’s age where students are dominated by technology and limited in these areas. STEAM education is an approach to learning that builds on teamwork, collaboration, and creativity connecting across curriculum. Students apply content learned within the classroom through exploration, building, innovative thinking, and reflective opportunities to enhance designs in order to produce a greater result.
- Pathways and Connections Classroom Necessities and Improvements – Penny Cook/WCMS – $4,200 – This project’s goal is to update and supply the Pathways and Connections’ kitchen and classroom with much-needed equipment, cookware, bakeware, dinnerware, utensils, and a rolling cart/bar in order to store and sell products as students go around the school. This gives students an opportunity to learn, practice, and perform daily life skill goals per their Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). It is vital that these students learn to do as much as they can for themselves, on their own. The ultimate goal is for the students to learn how to perform everyday life skills and to be as independent as possible as adults. The Pathways and Connections classroom is self-contained, serving multiple-disabled students. In the classroom, it is an important goal for students to learn and practice everyday living skills such as cooking, baking, running the dishwasher, running the washing machine and dryer, and folding the laundry. These students are the school’s community helpers, so they go around and gather up any towels, washcloths, or rags that teachers have, and the students take care of the items weekly; then they return the clean items back to the staff. These students are young entrepreneurs; on Fridays they operate a mobile coffee and snack cart to each grade level hallway to sell their products to the staff. This task gives them knowledge of dealing with the public, customer service, and what it means to provide a good or product to someone for payment to earn money.
- Classroom Book a Day – Rita Werner/LFK – $6,500 – The goal of the project is to inspire everyone to read more and to find joy in books. Exposure to various types of texts will help young learners connect texts to themselves, to other texts, and to the world, deepening their understanding and helping them to grow as readers. The Book A Day project is to promote reading and engage our young readers every day with a new book. Being exposed to all types of books is important for building background knowledge which lends itself to better understanding. The Classroom Book A Day Project gives teachers the needed resources to read books to their students and be the role model for reading. This Books A Day Project would provide teachers with newest books available as well as incorporate content specific books along with the classics that we all know and love. There is no greater joy for a teacher than to see a student be engaged and intrigued by a book that is being read to them. This project would allow teachers to have access to more books and to expose their students to books they may not have access to at home.
- Pathways and Connections Transition Workboxes – Jessica Kelly/WCHS –$1,500 – The goal of this project is to provide functional activities to guide students with disabilities toward functional job and community interactions by using tools in the classroom to prepare them. Student-centered workboxes will be created that promote independence and foster abilities that will carry to the home and community. Task lists, materials, organizational spaces, printing, and lamination will all be used toward creating these special boxes. Students will have simulated real-life goals such as putting the correct batteries in the correct flashlight and making it work. They will also count money using the dollar up system, roll coins, take orders, provide change, and so much more. Students will have opportunities to sort, stock, and organize materials such as they would at a job site.
The Endowment is a catalyst for improving the education and learning environment in Warren County Public Schools. Sometimes it takes private support of public efforts to incubate an idea or a new approach that helps students compete in a global marketplace, instills passion for life-long learning, and sparks a vision to strive for success. Programs funded by the Endowment are sponsored by our school system and are consistent with its mission and direction. They are intended to initiate sustained improvement in the fundamental capability of the school system and enhance the attractiveness of the community through the promotion of educational excellence.
Persons interested in supporting the Endowment can contact the Endowment or make a donation by visiting www.wceducationalendowment.org.
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
“The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and childcare facilities. The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Governor Youngkin requested this legal opinion. A copy can be found HERE.
DL Community Market nears end of season; meet Mountain Tribe Homestead
The DL Community Market is where local farmers, crafters, and producers provide our community with locally grown and handmade products. The DL Community Market is located at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal (Parking lot at Dynamic Life Ministries).
Only two more dates in November – so mark your calendar for November 5th and 19th. The market will be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Our publisher Mike McCool was at the DL Community Market last week and met some wonderful people.
Meet Matt and Amber Lee from Mountain Tribe Homestead.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 24 – 28, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations and barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board
To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk and Andrea Lo voted to approve the part-time hourly rate increase for individual and group homebound instruction, while board member Melanie Salins voted against it.
WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch explained that there are multiple student populations served by homebound instruction, including students with disabilities and students who have significant medical issues.
“Homebound support is not a permanent placement — not by any stretch of the imagination,” Hirsch said. “Our goal is to get kids back in school every day; it is temporary.”
He estimated that about 50 to 60 Warren County students receive this support at some point in the school year. And for homebound students with medical issues, there is a 50-percent reimbursement from the state, Hirsch said.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said administrative homebound instruction also may be provided to students with disciplinary issues.
In presenting the action item to the School Board, WCPS Personnel Director Shane Goodwin said the $25 per hour rate at the program’s inception was helpful in attracting teachers to provide homebound education.
However, over the past several years, Goodwin said that WCPS has had trouble attracting certified teachers to provide homebound instruction, which is a part-time position for licensed Virginia teachers. He said that an increase in the hourly rate of pay could spur more interest in the program.
An hourly pay raise also would compare more favorably with surrounding divisions, said Goodwin, who noted that Clarke County pays $30/hour for homebound instruction, while Frederick County pays $34.50/hour, and Winchester pays $35/hour. And even despite those higher hourly pay rates, Goodwin said the school divisions still have challenges filling homebound education positions.
Goodwin said that while the proposed hourly rate increase is just above the rate offered in Winchester, “I would like to remind the board that a great deal of individualization has to go into the planning for instruction and also for the assessment of the work, and then, of course, there’s travel to take into consideration.”
“This is just another way to reach out and recruit people to the program and help out with the program at a rate comparable to the counties around us,” added Ballenger.
Goodwin said WCPS has a highly mobile workforce; 75 percent or more of WCPS employees do not live in Warren County, so they may not be interested in working homebound instruction and traveling more. “And post-COVID, it’s a little more difficult to get people to go into other people’s homes,” he said.
Salins, who sought to justify the additional expense, pointed out that the $40 hourly rate for homebound instruction would increase 60 percent and would put the WCPS hourly rate 15 percent above Winchester’s hourly rate and $10 above Clarke County’s. “What extra are we getting for this money,” she asked. “It’s a very large jump all at once.”
“We don’t actually have enough teachers as we’d hoped, or we wouldn’t be presenting [this item] tonight to serve the number of kids who need homebound,” Goodwin responded. “Without these folks, they’re not getting any services.”
“I get the fiscal question,” Hirsch said, “but from my lens,” attracting a licensed general education teacher to work with and develop a relationship with a homebound student from his or her school “would be gold.”
Following a motion by Lo and a second by Rinaldi, the motion carried with Salins the sole nay.
Rinaldi said the topic can be revisited to determine if the increased hourly rate is working well or if the situation needs further addressed.
More hiring needs remain
In another hiring-related action item, the School Board voted unanimously to approve the creation of a WCPS financial analyst/deputy finance director position for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
“Due to an increase in state and local requirements from the financial office, it has been determined that a financial analyst position is needed to support the growing demand for this office,” said Ballenger, who noted that the financial analyst will work under the WCPS Director of Finance and is budgeted by staff turnover.
During their work session portion of the meeting, School Board members also discussed the challenges WCPS continues to face in filling vacant teacher positions.
Goodwin told the board that several critical teaching positions still need to be filled, “and we have received limited applications for these open positions.”
As a potential solution, Goodwin presented the idea of working with an outside agency to secure teacher candidates in critical need areas, such as math, English, and special education. For instance, the school division currently needs five math teachers at the secondary level, he said.
And currently, Goodwin said, there are 16 employees teaching extra blocks. “And while that means they are being compensated, they don’t have planning time during the day,” he said. “And we know as educators… that they will experience fatigue.
“We need teachers now; we have not had a lot of success in finding candidates,” said Goodwin. “Would you be interested in forging a relationship with a company outside of how we normally do business? We are all looking for the same people; we are all looking to fill the same positions.”
Salins suggested that rather than hiring outside contractors, why not use that money to pay the teachers doing the work? Funk, meanwhile, who said she’s “not a fan of contracting out,” said such duties should be handled in-house.
Funk also suggested that maybe another human resources person with a marketing background could be hired to handle teacher recruitment and retention. “I understand your struggles 100 percent,” she told Goodwin. “We can do so much in-house if we just use our resources properly.”
Funk also acknowledged that the WCPS Personnel Department is small, and recruiting is a full-time job. “Maybe we should have another person to focus on recruitment and retention,” she said.
Teacher sign-on bonuses to work in highly critical areas like math, science, and special ed also were discussed, and Rinaldi suggested the idea of offering stipends similar to those received by coaches.
In conclusion, Pence said that Goodwin should bring up the issue again during the School Board’s November work session and include ideas about how the board might be able to help him.
In its other action item, the board voted unanimously to remove the gender specification for awarding the Warren County Educational Foundation Scholarship and the Thompson Scholarship.
Going forward, the two students at each high school with the highest academic GPA may receive the scholarships regardless of gender.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg said the scholarships traditionally have been awarded at each high school to the male and female students with the highest academic GPA who met the scholarship criteria.
Click here to watch the School Board meeting in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education classes
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Classes will be held on Friday, October 28th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm; Wednesday, November 9th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm; and Friday, November 18th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register for any of these three classes, visit nwprevention.org/revive-training.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. There has also been an increase of Fentanyl-laced “pressed pills” disguised as prescription medications such as Adderall, Percocet, and Oxycontin. These pressed pills have caused an increase in overdoses throughout the country. There is also concern that the emergence of brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” could increase the chances of accidental overdoses in children and youth, who might mistake the pills for candy.
This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend one of these free classes.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, vaping, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
