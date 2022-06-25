Nature quiz: find the odd one out

If you love nature, this fun quiz is for you. Try to find the odd one out in each of the following questions.

1. Which of these trees isn’t an evergreen?

A. Spruce

B. Yew

C. Poplar

D. Pine

2. Which of these mammals isn’t a rodent?

A. Beaver

B. Squirrel

C. Rabbit

D. Mouse

3. Which of these waterways isn’t a river?

A. The English Channel

B. The Seine

C. The Nile

D. The Mississippi

4. Which of these mushrooms isn’t edible?

A. Destroying angel

B. Porcini

C. Chanterelle

D. Shitake

5. Which of these constellations isn’t part of the zodiac?

A. Aries

B. Centaurus

C. Leo

D. Scorpius

6. Which of these mountain ranges isn’t in North America?

A. The Cascade Range

B. The Andes Mountains

C. The Appalachians

D. The Rockies

7. Which of these shrubs are thornless?

A. Sea buckthorn

B. Caper

C. Rhododendron

D. Rose

Answers

1-C, 2-C, 3-A, 4-A, 5-B, 6-B, 7-C