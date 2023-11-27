Navigating Life with Alzheimer’s: Key Strategies for Well-Being

FDA Panel Reveals Limitations of Phenylephrine in Cold Medications.

Cold and flu seasons come with a plethora of remedies, each promising relief from a range of symptoms. Yet, a recent revelation by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel suggests that some popular choices might not be as effective as many believe.

The core of the matter? Phenylephrine is a widely-used decongestant present in over 250 over-the-counter cold and flu solutions. The New York Times highlights that well-known brands such as DayQuil, Sudafed, Tylenol, and Theraflu include phenylephrine in their list of ingredients. However, the catch is that this decongestant has been deemed ineffective when consumed orally, a conclusion supported by numerous healthcare providers and consumers alike.

While this might sound like a significant cause for concern, especially for those who have relied on these remedies in the past, there is a silver lining. CNET notes that phenylephrine remains potent when used as a nasal spray. Moreover, even if oral medications have phenylephrine, they often contain other components that can effectively combat congestion or other typical cold or flu symptoms. Hence, these remedies remain safe for use as long as individuals follow the guidelines.

A look back into the history of phenylephrine, as shared by CNN, reveals that this decongestant received approval for over-the-counter distribution in the 1970s. Its popularity soared in the early 2000s, coinciding with the increasing regulations on pseudoephedrine by Congress and state authorities. Pseudoephedrine, another widely recognized and potent decongestant, unfortunately, became linked with the production of the illegal drug methamphetamine. This association led to tighter controls, resulting in medications containing pseudoephedrine being shifted behind pharmacy counters. In fact, two states even necessitate prescriptions for its acquisition.

While medications with phenylephrine will continue to occupy space on store shelves, those in search of genuine relief from nasal congestion might want to reconsider their options. Seeking medications with pseudoephedrine from behind the pharmacy counter could be more beneficial. Yet, consumers should be mindful of possible side effects like shakiness or feeling restless, as pointed out by CNET.