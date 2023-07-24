Real Estate
Navigating Student Loans and Mortgage Eligibility: Expert Insights
For many individuals, student loans have become a part of their financial journey. However, questions often arise about how these loans affect one’s ability to secure a mortgage. While student loans do not automatically disqualify you from obtaining a mortgage, they can have a significant impact on your financial situation, which directly influences your eligibility for a mortgage. In this edition of “Ask the Expert,” we explore the relationship between student loans and mortgage approval, providing insights from industry professionals.
One of the primary ways in which student loans can affect your mortgage prospects is through the Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio. Lenders utilize the DTI ratio to assess loan eligibility, calculating your total monthly debt payments (including student loans, car loans, and credit card payments) divided by your monthly gross income. Since student loans increase your overall debt, it is crucial to maintain a favorable DTI ratio. Most lenders prefer a DTI ratio of 45 percent or lower. Managing your finances responsibly and minimizing credit card debt while repaying student loans can help improve your DTI ratio and enhance your mortgage eligibility.
Additionally, student loans can impact your credit profile, specifically in terms of payment history, which constitutes 35 percent of your credit score. Timely payments are crucial to maintaining a positive credit history. If you have had any past missed payments, it is important to focus on building your credit score by consistently making on-time payments. Over time, current on-time payments will carry more weight than previous late payments, positively influencing your creditworthiness.
Another aspect to consider is the potential impact of student loan payments on your ability to save for a down payment. Accumulating savings is essential when purchasing a home, as down payments are typically required. Fortunately, there are government-sponsored loan programs available that offer low or zero-down payment options, such as zero-down payment VA loans for current and former service members and the USDA loan program for those buying in rural areas. These programs also tend to have more lenient credit score requirements, providing additional options for prospective homebuyers.
Furthermore, first-time homebuyer programs can provide valuable assistance and grants to facilitate homeownership. These programs aim to support individuals in achieving their homeownership goals by providing financial aid or other forms of assistance.
While student loans can impact your financial situation, they do not necessarily prevent you from obtaining a mortgage. By actively managing your debt, making timely payments, and exploring various loan programs tailored to specific circumstances, you can enhance your mortgage eligibility and fulfill your dream of homeownership. Remember, responsible financial practices and maintaining a healthy credit profile are essential. With the right approach and proper guidance, you can navigate the intersection of student loans and mortgage approval and take steps toward owning your own home.
Decoding the Mortgage Maze: Choosing Between Open and Closed Mortgages
Securing the right house is only the first hurdle in the home-buying process. The subsequent challenge involves choosing the ideal type of mortgage that best aligns with your financial needs and circumstances. Amidst various factors to consider, including the duration and interest rates, one of the fundamental decisions entails selecting between an open or closed mortgage.
An open mortgage is characterized by flexibility, allowing you to pay off the entire loan amount or a part of it at any given time without penalties for early payoffs. This flexibility gives you the power to adjust your repayment schedule according to your cash flow and save on interest costs over time.
Contrarily, a closed mortgage presents certain limitations on the annual repayments you can make. The additional amount you can pay towards your principal balance is often capped at a certain percentage of the original loan balance, a limit that varies by lender. Exceeding these limitations attracts penalties, restricting the speed at which you can close off your mortgage.
While open mortgages offer an undeniable allure of flexibility, they typically come with higher interest rates to counterbalance the risk associated with potential early payoffs. Closed mortgages, on the other hand, attract significantly lower interest rates, given the commitment you make to adhere to the lender’s repayment schedule over a set period.
Choosing between an open or closed mortgage isn’t a one-size-fits-all decision, and it hinges on both your short-term and long-term financial situation and goals. If you’re unsure about which type of mortgage suits you best, it would be prudent to consult a mortgage professional. Their advice can help tailor your decision to your specific circumstances, ensuring your home-buying journey is as smooth and financially sound as possible.
Community News & Real Estate (June/July 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Gazebo Gatherings Concert Series by Blue Ridge Arts Council:
- Downtown Front Royal at 7pm on Thursday nights! Free admission.
- See flyer for full schedule:
Drop Your Drawers
- NEW underwear collection to benefit Connected Communities. Please consider donating to this important cause that is often overlooked. All sizes needed! Men, women, girls and boys.
- Text or call Jen for details: 540-683-0790.
- Drop off locations: Ellen Aders, State Farm office at 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA or Aire Serv office at 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA.
- Amazon list: www.amazon.com/wishlist
Salvation Army Facelift/Donate
- Our local Salvation Army is in need of a facelift. There will be some much needed work done soon. Your support is greatly appreciated. Or your time and energy helping with landscaping or other jobs. Learn more: frontroyal.salvationarmypotomac.org
Celebrate Kids Day – Warren Coalition
- We are excited for Celebrate Kids Day again this year by the Warren Coalition. It will be held on September 24th. I will be participating in the PITCH BURST once again. My goal will be at least $500 to be given the privilege to sit under the exploding balloon!! The fundraising link will be available soon. Stay tuned!
Randolph-Macon Academy News
- New wrestling coaches are welcomed to R-MA! Looking forward to Billy Shannon, head coach and Nick Wallace, assistant coach joining our athletics team. Read more here.
- New R-MA athletic director is appointed, Chris Peter. Do you recognize that name? Chris is a soccer guru, coach, and athlete. Odds are, your child may have been coached by Chris on the soccer fields! Stay tuned for the press release soon.
Warren County Market Report for June 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for June 2023. In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -42.9%
- New Pending DOWN -29%
- Closed sales are DOWN -25.4%
- Average Median Sold $372,000
- Average Days on Market 32
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: May 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated July 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® "Your Happy Home Expert!"
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Survey reveals the impact of inflation and financial concerns amidst economic uncertainty
Inflation, the rising tide of prices, has become a growing concern for Americans as it casts a shadow over their financial plans and stability. According to a recent survey conducted by Real Estate Witch, over 70 percent of Americans acknowledge that inflation, currently running at approximately 6.5 percent, has significantly affected their aspirations of purchasing a home. This revelation sheds light on the challenges individuals and families face in navigating the real estate market amidst a backdrop of economic turbulence.
The survey also revealed that a staggering 70 percent of Americans feel that inflation has had a more profound impact on their finances compared to the hardships experienced during the pandemic. This sentiment highlights the tangible and immediate consequences of rising prices, which extend beyond the health crisis that gripped the nation for the better part of the last two years. As Americans strive to regain their economic footing, inflation emerges as a formidable obstacle to financial stability and long-term planning.
Concerns about financial resilience and emergency savings further underscore the strains felt by individuals and families. The survey unveiled that 45 percent of Americans have no emergency savings, leaving them vulnerable to unexpected financial shocks. Moreover, an alarming 38 percent express the belief that their existing savings will be depleted by the end of 2023. These findings illuminate the precarious nature of many households’ financial situations as they grapple with the mounting pressures of inflation and its subsequent ripple effects.
The impact of inflation reverberates through multiple facets of daily life, affecting purchasing power, saving capacity, and long-term financial plans. Rising prices for essential goods and services make it increasingly challenging for individuals and families to achieve their desired milestones, such as homeownership. With the dream of owning a home dampened by the weight of inflation, many are forced to reevaluate their options, potentially delaying or adjusting their plans in the face of economic uncertainty.
The implications of these survey findings extend beyond individual experiences, painting a broader picture of the economic landscape and its impact on society as a whole. As policymakers and economists grapple with the complex task of balancing economic growth with stability, the challenges faced by everyday Americans come into sharp focus. Mitigating the effects of inflation and fostering an environment conducive to financial resilience become imperative goals for the nation’s leaders and stakeholders alike.
In this era of economic uncertainty, individuals and families are called upon to adapt, strategize, and seek avenues of financial empowerment. As inflation exerts its grip on the nation’s finances, it is crucial for Americans to explore prudent savings habits, seek financial advice, and consider alternative approaches to achieve their goals in the face of this challenging economic climate.
Virginia’s Housing Market still favors sellers amid tight inventories and rising prices
A recent report released by Virginia REALTORS® illustrates a slower spring housing market in Virginia. This sluggish pace, attributed to hesitation from both buyers and sellers, has led to a decrease in home sales but not in prices. Indeed, the median sales price continued its upward trend, reinforcing Virginia’s status as a sellers’ market.
The Virginia Home Sales Report for May 2023 reported a total of 10,292 homes sold across the state – a marked decrease of over 21% compared to May 2022. This dip in sales returns the state to the sales totals last seen in 2015. The most substantial declines were observed in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and the Roanoke region.
Despite this sales slowdown, the statewide median sales price for May clocked in at $410,000, a 2.2% increase from the previous year. This price stability amid a slower market reflects the ongoing tight inventory conditions in the state.
Katrina M. Smith, the 2023 President of Virginia REALTORS®, maintains, “It remains a sellers’ market here in the Commonwealth. While homes are taking about a week longer to sell, on average, compared to this time last year, most sellers are still getting more than the asking price for their home.” In fact, the average sold-to-list price ratio in May stood at 101.4%, a slight increase from the previous month.
Further emphasizing the sellers’ market, active listings shrank in May, marking the second consecutive month of decreasing inventory after six months of growth. At the end of the month, 15,441 listings were available on the market statewide – an 8.5% drop from the same time last year.
According to Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price, “Despite the current mortgage rate conditions, which have kept some would-be buyers on the sidelines, the already tight inventory conditions worsened by stagnant seller activity has kept the market competitive for buyers here in Virginia.”
While the spring housing market in Virginia has seen lower-than-average activity from both buyers and sellers, local markets around the state remain highly competitive. Tight inventories and steadfast prices continue to characterize Virginia as a sellers’ market, a trend expected to persist in the face of current market hesitations.
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for May 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for May 2023. In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -37.6%
- New Pending DOWN -8.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -35%
- Average Median Sold $364,500
- Average Days on Market 26
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: May 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Different types of mortgage lenders
Unless you’re paying cash, getting a mortgage is essential for buying a property. Depending on your situation, you can choose between different types of lenders. Here are some of them.
• Banks. Large and small banks offer mortgage services. The larger ones may have strict qualification requirements for obtaining a loan.
• Private lenders. These are individuals or companies who set their own terms and rates. They’re not subject to regulation. Private lenders are more flexible and are a good option if you have poor credit.
• Monoline lenders. These lenders offer only lending services, hence their name. They may be publicly traded or unlisted mortgage investment companies. Their criteria are similar to those of banks.
• Credit unions. These non-profit organizations are subject to various rules. Credit unions put people before profits and always give back to their members or reinvest in local communities.
Whichever type of lender you choose, make sure you select the one that offers the best rate and most advantageous terms.
Need help finding a lender?
Mortgage brokers are certified specialists who will shop around and help you get a loan that best suits your situation. Ask about their services.
