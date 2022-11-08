Interesting Things to Know
Nearly resigned to the trash bin, super strong Kevlar now saves lives
They call Superman the “Man of Steel” because steel ranks among the strongest known materials. But modern synthetic materials, like Kevlar, are far stronger and lighter.
Kevlar is used to make bulletproof vests and other lifesaving protective equipment. However, it was discovered by accident and nearly ended up thrown in the trash.
In the mid-1960s, a chemist at DuPont, Stephanie Kwolek, was looking for a way to make lighter, stronger tires to improve fuel efficiency. Policy experts then feared global gas and oil shortages. In the lab, Kwolek noticed a batch of synthetic polymers that had formed into a cloudy, runny consistency rather than the usual and expected clear syrupy consistency.
Colleagues advised her to chuck it in the trash. However, Kwolek decided to investigate and discovered that the material could be spun into fibers of extraordinary strength and stiffness, especially given their light weight. Thus, Kevlar was born. Five times stronger than steel (based on equal weight) but lighter than fiberglass, Kevlar is a choice material when strength and light weights are needed.
These days, Kevlar is most famous for its use in bulletproof vests. Over a million Kevlar vests have been sold, and more than 3,000 police officers so far have been saved by the vests. Soldiers rely on Kevlar vests, but you’ll also find them in kayaks and spacecraft.
Guy Fawkes and the failed Gunpowder Plot
“Remember, remember, the fifth of November, gunpowder, treason, and plot,” the 19th-century English folk verse begins as it launches into the tale of Guy Fawkes and the notorious Gunpowder Plot of 1605. The verse, which exists in many variations, tells the story of a group of Catholic rebels who sought to blow up Parliament, assassinate King James I, a Protestant, and restore a Catholic monarchy to England.
The conspirators smuggled 36 barrels of gunpowder — nearly three tons — into a rented vault directly underneath the House of Lords, where the King and much of England’s political elite would assemble on November 5, 1605, for the State Opening of Parliament. But someone betrayed the conspirators in an anonymous letter that sent agents of the King directly to the door of the vault in the early hours of November 5, only hours before the planned slaughter. When the door opened, Guy Fawkes was caught, and a catastrophe was averted.
On that very day, Londoners lit bonfires to celebrate the King’s narrow escape, and a subsequent Act of Parliament ordered that every year, November 5 would be marked as a day to give thanks for the King’s deliverance. The celebration, often called Guy Fawkes Day or Bonfire Night, grew over the years to include fireworks and burning effigies.
The Act remained in effect until 1859, but more than 150 years after the last state celebration of Bonfire Night, Guy Fawkes has transformed from a reviled traitor into a pop culture creation that represents dissent and resistance. But even though Fawkes was rehabilitated as his co-conspirators faded into the background, the celebration itself lives on in the modern U.K., where a Protestant monarch still sits on the throne.
Inside the genius of the original Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto
198.4 billion dollars. That’s how much the video game industry drummed up in 2021, topping the record-breaking 2018 $41.1 billion movie box office. Yet while Hollywood personalities are well known, many folks have never heard of Shigeru Miyamoto, the mind behind Super Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong, Pikmin, Star Fox, and more.
Miyamoto helped cement home video game consoles as a mainstream form of entertainment. His works remain among the biggest franchises in gaming. Yet originally, Miyamoto wasn’t even a video game designer. Instead, Nintendo initially hired him to work on manga comics in 1977. When Nintendo plunged into the video game industry, they turned to Miyamoto to design their games.
In the industry’s early days, stories were often thin and hard to come by. Many “technologists,” as Miyamoto called programmers, would first design a game and then try to slap on a plot at the end. Miyamoto flipped the script by creating plots and designing games around them. This paved the way for “Donkey Kong,” which featured Jump Man, the character who would eventually become Mario.
Miyamoto leaned heavily into his own life experiences to design games. For example, the original Legend of Zelda was arguably the first open-world game that players could explore and get lost in.
Miyamoto leaned heavily on his childhood experiences exploring the Kyoto countryside.
Ultimately, Miyamoto argued that “inside every adult is the heart of a child,” and so by making fun, family-friendly games, Nintendo could appeal to a wide audience. Immersion is also vital, with Miyamoto noting that “players are artists who create their own reality within the game,” a fitting view for a video game design whiz who started his career as an artist.
How a bad decision can ruin your life
The things that can ruin your life have been passed down through the ages. They are not secrets.
You can find a list of the things you ought not to do everywhere, in the Bible’s commandments, the ancient wisdom of all religions, wise sayings, and boring life advice from grandma.
Lies, cheating, stealing, murder, drinking, drugs, gambling, debt, impulsivity, sloth, and promiscuity can lead to danger and ruin, sometimes as a slow drip and sometimes as a sudden end.
Unlike the circumstances of your birth, decisions are things you control, and they can make your circumstances infinitely worse or dramatically better, notes performance coach Blaz Kos.
You can make a very bad single decision that changes the course of your life for the worse. Go to Vegas, blow your savings, and come back to face no hope of buying that house you saved for. But if you still have your job, transportation, and a reasonable credit score, you can live through it, kicking yourself all the way.
Often, personal ruin comes from a series of bad decisions. You hook up with an attractive but dishonest person. The love interest steals from you, causing money problems. You forgive, then you fight. The person destroys your car in anger. Now you are broke with no transportation. You are depressed and don’t go to work. Now you are fired, broke, with no transportation. You lose your apartment, now you are homeless. It was a series of bad decisions that started with an untrustworthy person.
The voyage that fed the world
More than 500 years after Christopher Columbus landed in the Bahamas, his legacy is … complicated. But whether you revere or revile him, chances are very good that he shows up at your dinner table every night through the modern descendants of New World crops that Columbus and his contemporaries spread across the world.
Peru’s Inca people cultivated the first potatoes about 8,000 years before Spanish explorers took them to Europe. Hardy, nutritious, and easy to grow underground, potatoes fed Europe’s expanding population and traveled with the British into Asia, where they became a ubiquitous presence in the varied cuisines of India. Today. it’s one of the biggest crops in the world, with more than 4,000 varieties.
The Olmec and Maya people of southern Mexico started cultivating the earliest varieties of maize about 10,000 years ago, and experimentation continued throughout the Americas for thousands of years. Columbus himself brought a Caribbean variety back to Europe, and Portuguese colonists later brought it to Africa, where it quickly became a staple crop. Today, it’s the most-produced crop in America and the world.
The first wild tomatoes appeared in Ecuador about 80,000 years ago, but tomatoes, as we might recognize them, were cultivated about 7,000 years ago by the Maya and Aztec peoples. Tomatoes hit Italy in 1548, but Italians regarded the fruit with extreme suspicion for centuries. They finally hit their stride in the 17th century in Italy’s southern region and spread north through the Italian peninsula. But even today, northern Italian cuisine uses less tomato than southern dishes.
November Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Penn Badgley, 36, actor (Gossip Girl), Baltimore, MD, 1986.
2 – Karamo Brown, 42, television personality (Queer Eye), Houston, TX, 1980.
3 – Roseanne, 69, actress (Roseanne), Roseanne Barr, Salt Lake City, UT, 1953.
4 – Matthew McConaughey, 53, actor (Dallas Buyer’s Club) Uvalde, TX, 1969.
5 – Arthur (Art) Garfunkel, 81, singer, Forest Hills, NY, 1941.
6 – Emma Stone, 34, TV and movie actress (The Favorite), Scottsdale, AZ, 1988.
7 – Lorde, 26, Grammy-winning singer, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, Takapuna, New Zealand, 1996.
8 – Mary Hart, 71, television personality (Entertainment Tonight), Madison, SD, 1950.
9 – Eric Dane, 50, actor (Grey’s Anatomy), San Francisco, CA, 1972.
10 – Hugh Bonneville, 59, actor (Downton Abbey), England, 1963.
11 – Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, actor (The Departed), Los Angeles, CA, 1974.
12 – Neil Young, 77, musician (Buffalo Springfield; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1945.
13 – Steve Zahn, 54, actor (Rescue Dawn), Marshall, MN, 1968.
14 – Joseph “Run” Simmons, 58, rapper (Run DMC), Queens, NY, 1964.
15 – Jonny Lee Miller, 50, actor (Elementary), Surrey, England, 1972.
16 – Diana Krall, 58, jazz singer, Nanaimo, BC, Canada, 1964.
17 – Danny DeVito, 78, actor (Taxi), director (Matilda), Neptune, NJ, 1944.
18 -Susan Sullivan, 78, actress (Falcon Crest), New York, NY, 1944.
19 – Adam Driver, 39, actor (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), San Diego, CA, 1983.
20 – Dick Smothers, 83, comedian, folk singer, New York, NY, 1939.
21 – Lorna Luft, 70, singer, actress (Grease 2), Los Angeles, CA, Nov 21, 1952.
22 – Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 26, model, television personality (Drop the Mic), Tucson, AZ, 1996.
23 – Steve Harvey, 66, television personality (Celebrity Family Feud), Welch, WV, 1956.
24 – Brad Sherwood, 58, comedian (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Chicago, IL, 1964.
25 – Joel Kinnaman, 43, actor (For All Mankind), Stockholm, Sweden, 1979.
26 – Tina Turner, 84, singer, born Anna Mae Bullock, Nutbush, TN, 1938.
27 – Jaleel White, 46, actor (Family Matters), Los Angeles, CA, 1976.
28 – Ed Harris, 72, actor (Westworld), Englewood, NJ, 1950.
29 – Kim Delaney, 61, actress (NYPD Blue), Philadelphia, PA, 1961.
30 – Allison Williams, 35, actress (Get Out), New Canaan, CT, 1987.
Could Jupiter lose its spot?
Talk about bad weather. The forecast for Jupiter is a massive storm. That’s the same storm that has been hammering the planet for at least 350 years, as far as we know.
The storm is Jupiter’s famous red spot, an area of high pressure in the South Equatorial Belt that has produced the largest anticyclonic (counter-clockwise) storm in the solar system, with wind speeds up to 268 mph. Inside the spot are extreme acoustic waves that travel upwards for about 500 miles above the storm. In the upper atmosphere, energy from the wave is converted to heat, and temperatures reach 2,420 degrees.
The storm persists because, unlike Earth, Jupiter has no hard surface to slow it down. While it might have a rocky core, it is mainly gases, surrounded by at least 80 moons.
But what if the storm ends? It might happen in the next 20 years. In fact, scientists say the storm that creates Jupiter’s iconic red spot seems to have been getting smaller for a long time. The storm on the giant planet is larger than Earth — about 10,000 miles long — but in the 19th century, it might have been 30,000 miles long. If the storm has been subsiding, that means Jupiter’s iconic spot — that big red blotch — might actually disappear. As you might expect, scientists disagree on that.
