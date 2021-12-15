Need a little Christmas cheer? Enjoy the Community Band Christmas Concert

The Randolph Macon Academy (R-MA) Middle School Interact Club recently raised over $1000.00 in order to assist Skip Rogers and the Able Forces Foundation with their Adopt A Warrior project for Christmas.

This non-profit organization helps wounded warriors in our local area with a Christmas tree, a meal, and presents for the family. This has become an annual project for the Randolph Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club.

The Randolph Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club Warren County Virginia.

About the Adopt-A-Warrior Program

This is the largest charity program we sponsor each year and we expect to take care of hundreds of children and dozens of military families who would otherwise go without a Christmas. Families are drawn from all military services.

For various reasons, many of our Warrior families find themselves in financial crisis, especially during the holiday season. To give back, Able Forces is once again sponsoring the Adopt-A-Warrior Family Christmas Program.

As in years past, Able Forces will adopt families from each of the five Military Service branches. All adopted families are identified by military advocates on military bases or military recovery programs in the Washington, DC Metro area.

Based on each family’s need, support could include:

• A Christmas Tree

• Complete Christmas Dinner (for up to 8)

• Stocking Stuffers

• Presents for the Entire Family

Able Forces will provide each child with up to five gifts from a wish list provided by the parents. If they choose, Able Forces will provide gift cards to purchase their own gifts.

100% of all donations go directly to support this program. There are no administrative or overhead fees taken out of donations.

All donations contributed between 1 October and 15 December will go directly to support this program.

Also, if you use Amazon for Christmas (or whatever) you can sign up for Amazon Smile (no cost!!) and a percentage of every purchase will go to the charity of your choice. Maybe think about Able Forces Foundation.