Need a reason to head outside in the winter? Get a trail cam!

You know you shouldn’t hibernate all winter, but the motivation to get out in the cold can be hard to locate.

Here’s an idea: Get a trail cam.

These battery-operated cameras stay outside and take a picture or short video when something moves in front of them. You can access footage from your mobile device or pick them up and look at the photos it captured.

It can be a fun reason to dress up warm and leave the house, even if it’s only for 15 minutes or so. If you can’t go for a long walk, position the camera so you can reach it in a few steps.

Imagine the information you will get! Is that feral cat eating the food you left out, or is an opossum sharing it with him?

There are advantages to going out for short spurts when it’s cold (but not snowy or icy). Admittedly, it is not always pleasant when temperatures drop, even in warmer climes.

Still, it can be a fun project. Find a place where you can put the camera — about 200 steps give you a short, brisk walk back and forth. Choose a place where you think animals walk by — an outdoor water bucket, for example, or a feral cat food bowl.

You’ll get the following:

Natural light stimulates your nervous system, according to the Mayo Clinic. You get in touch with the seasons, stabilize your mood, and stimulate your body.

Improved balance. Being physically active reduces falls by 50 percent. Sitting makes balance worse!

Being in nature improves memory and increases alertness.

Better sleep from exposure to sunlight.

Fun. You might get a funny animal self-portrait to share with friends and family, if nothing else.