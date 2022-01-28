Neighbors helping neighbors stay safe during and after winter storms

Connect with us

Front Royal is reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to keep sidewalks clear in front of their homes/businesses, as winter storm conditions create safety concerns and impacts walkability in the community.

Per Town Code (142-4.1), property owners are required to keep sidewalks in front of their property clear of snow and ice while Town crews focus on keeping roads clear. Snow should not be shoveled or pushed into the street or public right-of-way. Failure to follow code may result in the property owner being charged for the cost for snow removal or the application of abrasives to establish traction. The Town does not plow sidewalks or driveways unless part of Town-owned property.

“There are many areas throughout the Town where sidewalks are still covered with snow and ice from the recent winter storm, making them unsafe for pedestrians,” said Town Manager Steven Hicks. “While the Town continues to focus on ensuring streets are plowed and treated, we need Front Royal residents and property owners to keep sidewalks clear.”

Property Owners, Residents and Business Owners Snow Removal Responsibilities include:


  • Keep sidewalks clear. All public sidewalks adjacent to private property are the responsibility of the property owner.
  • Sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the end of a snow or ice event.
  • Driveways – Town snowplows will not clear private driveways except under emergency conditions and with the approval of the Street Supervisor on duty. Snow from a private driveway may not be placed on or pushed across a Town street.
  • Snowplows may push some snow back onto part of a cleared driveway apron or sidewalk when plowing streets.

The Town appreciates your understanding and help in preventing accidents during and after winter storms.

Town Notice: Holiday closing – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.

The last day for Christmas Tree Collection and Wednesday Yard Waste Collection is January 26, 2022. Wednesday Yard Waste Collection will resume on March 30, 2022.

Town Notice: Town Hall lobby closed till January 18th

Published

4 weeks ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protect the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations are effective January 4, 2022:

The Department of Finance Lobby located in the Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors.

The Planning and Zoning Department will be accepting applications by appointment only. Please call the department’s main line for assistance at 540-635-4236.

Department of Finance drive-thru lanes located at Town Hall will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive-thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance.


The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.

To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:

Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)

By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799

By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630

Dropbox – There are drop boxes located on the outside of the building one just before the drive-thru window and one near the entrance of Town Hall. It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect until January 18, 2022.

Town Notice: Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) vacancies

Published

1 month ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Town Council is searching for citizens who are interested in serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) to fill unexpired terms ending May 1, 2023, May 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025. The BZA is a 5-member body appointed by the Judge of the Circuit Court of Warren County.

Applicants must live within the Town Limits of Front Royal and complete the Certified Board of Zoning Appeals program through The Land Use Education Program (LUEP) at VCU within one year of service to the Town.

Town Council shall interview candidates and recommend their nomination to the judge.

BZA meets once a month as needed. They are responsible for deciding whether variances from the Town’s zoning regulations can be granted and to listen to appeals of administrative decisions of the Zoning Administrator.


Applications will not be accepted without a resume attached. Applications are available on the Town’s website https://www.frontroyalva.com/ or by contacting the Clerk of Council.

If you are interested in serving on the BZA please send an application with an attached resume to:

Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630

tpresley@frontroyalva.com

 

 

Update: Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed until December 16th

Published

2 months ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Due to Railroad Maintenance:

Update: The Manassas Ave Extended site is now scheduled to reopen on Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at 9:00 A.M.

The Manassas Avenue Extended site will be closed on Monday, December 13th, 2021 and will reopen on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 9:00 A.M.

The Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed to the public on Monday, December 13th, 2021, beginning at 8 A.M. They will be available by phone.

We apologize for any convenience.


Should you have any questions, please call:

Public Works – (540)635-7819

Department of Energy Services – (540)635-3027

Town Notice: Holiday Closing – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Published

2 months ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, 2021, in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Trash and recycling for Thursday, December 23 will be collected Wednesday, December 22.

Trash and recycling for Friday, December 24 will be collected Tuesday, December 21.

All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.


The Manassas Avenue Extended Collection Site will be closed on Saturday, December 25, 2021

Town Business Offices closing early on Wednesday, December 8th

Published

2 months ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

Front Royal Business Offices will close early on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am so that employees can attend and enjoy their Christmas Luncheon.

This includes the Town Hall, the Departments of Public Works, Energy Services, and the Front Royal-Warren County Visitors’ Center. All business offices will open on Thursday, December 9th during their regular business hours. The 24-hour deposit box located at the back of the Town Hall is available for your convenience.

The Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, December 8th.

