Neighbors helping neighbors stay safe during and after winter storms

Front Royal is reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to keep sidewalks clear in front of their homes/businesses, as winter storm conditions create safety concerns and impacts walkability in the community.

Per Town Code (142-4.1), property owners are required to keep sidewalks in front of their property clear of snow and ice while Town crews focus on keeping roads clear. Snow should not be shoveled or pushed into the street or public right-of-way. Failure to follow code may result in the property owner being charged for the cost for snow removal or the application of abrasives to establish traction. The Town does not plow sidewalks or driveways unless part of Town-owned property.

“There are many areas throughout the Town where sidewalks are still covered with snow and ice from the recent winter storm, making them unsafe for pedestrians,” said Town Manager Steven Hicks. “While the Town continues to focus on ensuring streets are plowed and treated, we need Front Royal residents and property owners to keep sidewalks clear.”

Property Owners, Residents and Business Owners Snow Removal Responsibilities include:

Keep sidewalks clear. All public sidewalks adjacent to private property are the responsibility of the property owner.

Sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the end of a snow or ice event.

Driveways – Town snowplows will not clear private driveways except under emergency conditions and with the approval of the Street Supervisor on duty. Snow from a private driveway may not be placed on or pushed across a Town street.

Snowplows may push some snow back onto part of a cleared driveway apron or sidewalk when plowing streets.

The Town appreciates your understanding and help in preventing accidents during and after winter storms.