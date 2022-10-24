Obituaries
Nekia H. “Kia” Eberhardt (1981 – 2022)
Nekia H. “Kia” Eberhardt, 40, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Nekia was born November 1, 1981, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late William H. Eberhardt, Sr., and Erlinda F. Spriggs of Honduras.
She worked as a beautician most of her life. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends.
Surviving with her mother are her stepmother, Rita Eberhardt of Front Royal; one brother Robert A. Eberhardt of Front Royal; and one sister Egypt F. Eberhardt of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 27, from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Jeffrey Mark Teets (1960 – 2022)
Jeffrey Mark Teets, 60, of Linden, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Services will be private.
Jeff was born September 23, 1960, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late Jack Thomas and Willowdean Evans Teets. He owned and operated Cornwell Tools for many years.
Surviving is his wife, Stacy Lynn S. Teets.
Obituaries
Adele Hope Kline McDonald (1937 – 2022)
Adele Hope Kline McDonald, age 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice, surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 17, 2022, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s.
Adele was born on June 13, 1937, in Cook County, IL, to the late John Kline and Marie Pierce Kline Bridge moving to Virginia in 1946 when her parents divorced. After moving to Virginia, Adele would spend her summers in Harrisonburg visiting her father, living above and working at his business, Kline’s Frozen Custard.
Adele graduated from Warren County High School in 1955 and took a job as a secretary at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, where she worked until marrying and starting a family. Adele spent most of her life as a stay home mom caring for her children and later her mother, and the two of them shared a special bond, full of positivity and love. She was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. She was a true animal lover and always had dogs and cats.
Adele is survived by her son, Dean McDonald, and daughter, Meredith McDonald Evans, both of Front Royal. Grandchildren Keenan McDonald (Randall) of Winchester, Morgan Evans of Orlando, Florida, and Ocean McDonald Evans of Front Royal. She is also survived by her cousin, John “Buddy” Windsor of Orlando, Florida. Proceeded in death by her parents, sister Sandra Lee Kline, stepfather Clyde “Ted” Bridge, stepmother Bessie Long Kline, cousin Genevieve Miller Watson, and many other cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend the family night Monday, October 24, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. The interment will be private, held at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Carson Ray Shenk (1943 – 2022)
Carson Ray Shenk, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Woods Cove in Front Royal, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Carson was born June 20, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Fred Douglas and Mary Virginia Hoskins Shenk.
He was a 1961 graduate of Mosby High School and worked most of his entire life for the family business, Shenks, in Front Royal. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Surviving is a son, Darren Ray Shenk, and wife, Kathy of Front Royal; one brother, Douglas Shenk of Millwood; three sisters, Virginia Ann Nason of Massachusetts, Delilah Hughes of Florida, and Geraldine Bushong of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Ashley Shenk (Jason), Jennifer Shenk and David Shenk (Kasey), all of Front Royal; two great-grandchildren, Colten Harris, and Everleigh Ann Shenk; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Carson was married to the late A. Marie Kenney Shenk.
Pallbearers will be Larry King, David Shenk, Jason Harris, Michael Shenk, Eddie Lawson, and Glenn Downes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffery Nason, Kevin Nason, Tim Shenk, Gary Shenk, Allen Shenk, John Shenk, and David Michael Kenney, Sr.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Obituaries
Luis Ernesto Blandón (1956 – 2022)
Luis Ernesto Blandón of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was 65 years old.
He was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and immigrated to the US to pursue his American dream. He continued in his father’s footsteps, graduating in May of 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the West Virginia Institute of Technology.
Luis enjoyed three things above all else – spending time with family, building homes, and serving people. He built his dream home with his wife, Martha, for the ultimate cookout, family, and friend, hosting paradise. In his free time, he stayed busy doing home improvement construction for his home and around his community. He was a public servant, dedicating over half of his life to consulting and working for municipalities. He worked for The Town of Vienna for 9 years, retiring as a Water and Sewer Superintendent. He had a passion for public works and was recognized by the Rotary Club of Vienna for his commitment in 2014 with the “Service Above Self” award. He retired from The Town officially on October 2, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his father, Balbino, mother Blanca Ines, and sister Leonor. He is survived by his wife Martha, children Diego and Javier, step-children Perla and CJ, his siblings Balbino, Rosa Ines, and Andrea, their spouses, and many friends and family.
A mass celebrating Luis’s life will be held on October 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Vienna, Virginia.
Obituaries
Jean Ann Burke Johnson (1941 – 2022)
Jean Ann Burke Johnson, 80, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 24, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.
Mrs. Johnson was born November 13, 1941, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Wilson Jackson Burke, Sr, and Mary Mariah Whittebeck Burke. Preceded in death by Barbara Baer, Frances Beckner, Jackson Burke, Luther Burke, Susan Fischer, Mabel Updike, and William Burke Sr.
She was an accomplished seamstress who loved quilting and applique. She also owned and operated Draperies Etcetera for many years, was an active member of the Rivermont Volunteer Ladies Auxiliary, was very involved in the Front Royal Warren County community, and served with many organizations, including 4-H and Girl Scouts.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Lowane Richard Johnson, Sr.; one son, Lowane Richard Johnson, Jr., and wife, Florhline Annabella Johnson of Page County; one daughter, Cynthia Dawn Henry and companion Christian Jeffery Harvey of Warren County; one granddaughter, Sonya Henry of Front Royal; two great-grandchildren, Justice Nakia Henry and fiancé Justin Lynn Jenkins of Front Royal, and David Charles Carter, Jr. of Front Royal; two brothers, Stewart Burke of Front Royal and Thomas Burke of Warrenton; five sisters, Clara Thompson of Front Royal, Anna Baer of Warrenton, Peggy Scheetz of Richmond, Weltie Kelly of Beltsville, Maryland and Nancy Mottley of Bumpass; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 24, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Richie Johnson Jr., David Carter Jr., William Burke Jr., Bryant Burke, Chris Harvey, Chris Huffman, Marty Johnson, and Justin Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Dolores Mae Breinig Gawne (1934 – 2022)
On Friday, Oct 14th, 2022, Dolores Mae Breinig Gawne passed away peacefully at home in Front Royal.
Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Edward Gawne; her parents, Harry Luis Breinig and Jesse Smith McConnell Breinig; her siblings, Jesse, Harry, Helen, JoanDoris, Elaine, and Dorothy.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan M Ledbetter; son-in-law, Doug; sisters, Carol Thompson and Beth Nelson; 4 grandchildren, Ronnie & Rachel Johnson Jr, Nick, and Amanda Ledbetter, Sarah Ledbetter, and Katie Ledbetter; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Moten, Trey Wilson III, and Emma Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
She loved to sing, laugh, shop, travel, read, give generously, do crossword puzzles and spend time with her loved ones. She was a teacher and an accountant.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 20, from 9-10 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal.
Friends and family are welcome to a memorial lunch after the service at the Double Tree Hotel, 111 Hospitality Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.