Nelson “Nick” Donald Hickerson (1932 – 2022)

Nelson “Nick” Donald Hickerson, 89, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Virginia.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 1 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Hickerson was born on October 4, 1932, in Front Royal to the late Bud Hickerson and Louise Beatty Weakley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Donald Nelson Hickerson, and three brothers, Basil Hickerson, Daniel Hickerson, and Lawrence Hickerson. He was a member of and helped build the Vienna Seventh Day Adventist Church, an electrician by trade, and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his daughter, Diane Chadwick, and her husband, Tom; sister, Patricia Hickerson; granddaughter, Brittany Rutherford; great-granddaughter, Ariya Butts; niece, Lynn Sadler, and great-nephew, T.J. Sadler.

Pallbearers will be Tom Chadwick, Donnie Hickerson, T.J. Sadler, Josh Butts, Mark Kirk, and Chuck Pinson.