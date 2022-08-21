Networking to the rescue!

Job hunting is a full-time job in itself and requires a good amount of planning. Looking at the help wanted ads on local job sites is definitely an excellent place to start; however, much more needs to be done. Along with keeping an eye on advertised job offers, many people also look for work through networking, which basically involves telling as many people as possible that they are actively seeking employment.

There are three different types of networks: Personal networks that include family and close friends, professional networks made up of people encountered in the working environment or during the job hunting process, and virtual networks that can include the two preceding groups as well as online encounters, particularly through professional networks. Sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter have become extremely popular ways for people to communicate.

People who have a good network participate in other people’s lives by giving and receiving information, advice, support, and commitment. By making use of this network, you will greatly increase your chances of finding the right job quickly and easily. Therefore, go for it, be dynamic and… Start networking!