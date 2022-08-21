Job Market
Networking to the rescue!
Job hunting is a full-time job in itself and requires a good amount of planning. Looking at the help wanted ads on local job sites is definitely an excellent place to start; however, much more needs to be done. Along with keeping an eye on advertised job offers, many people also look for work through networking, which basically involves telling as many people as possible that they are actively seeking employment.
There are three different types of networks: Personal networks that include family and close friends, professional networks made up of people encountered in the working environment or during the job hunting process, and virtual networks that can include the two preceding groups as well as online encounters, particularly through professional networks. Sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter have become extremely popular ways for people to communicate.
People who have a good network participate in other people’s lives by giving and receiving information, advice, support, and commitment. By making use of this network, you will greatly increase your chances of finding the right job quickly and easily. Therefore, go for it, be dynamic and… Start networking!
Job Market
3 universal training courses
Corporate training is often aimed at increasing an employee’s knowledge in a specific area, such as mastering a software program. But some training programs can help improve the productivity and motivation of all categories of employees. Here are three you may want to consider.
1. Time management
As the saying goes, time is money. After all, your employees must effectively manage their time to help improve your business’ success. Poor time management can lead to stress, mis¬sed deadlines, and inferior-quality work. Consequently, time management training can help your employees stay organized, efficient, and productive by giving them the tools and techniques to use their time wisely.
2. Effective communication
Businesses need employees with good interpersonal communication skills to improve collaboration. Basic communication skills can help avoid bad working relationships that could hurt your company’s success. Whether targeted at face-to-face meetings, Zoom conferences, or email exchanges, a course on effective communication will ensure your employees have the necessary skills to interact professionally with each other and your customers.
3. Leadership
It’s not always easy to tell which employees have leadership potential. That’s why providing leadership training to all your employees, not only managers and supervisors, is important. By improving their leadership skills, you’ll be helping your employees grow within your company, giving them the capacity to take on new roles and responsibilities.
Remember that today’s employees are tomorrow’s leaders.
Job Market
Your resume is your calling card
Writing a curriculum vitae is a very important step for anyone looking for work. A CV describes your professional career, your skills, and abilities. While it should always be concise, a quick once over should attract the attention of prospective employers, encouraging them to want to know more about you.
You may think creating an eye-catching CV is easy, but nothing could be further from the truth! A few proven rules must be followed to allow you to stand out in this competitive world. There are no excuses for poorly written CVs these days: Countless examples and templates are available for writing, updating, or revising a CV for those who need a clear, concise document.
If you want more personalized help, many human resources consulting companies will, for a fee, write your CV with the information you will have provided, either in person or online via the Internet. These specialists study each client’s specific case, create new sections in the CV adapted to their particular situation, and build a strategic page layout with the predominant key points at the forefront.
No matter how you do it, your ultimate goal is to be called in for an interview. Therefore, be sure to put all the chances on your side!
Job Market
How to land your first job as a recent graduate
Did you recently graduate from university? Are you looking for your first real job? Although you may come across jobs that require several years of experience, don’t be discouraged. Here are a few tips to get your application noticed.
Inform your contacts
Tell your parents, friends, and former classmates about your job search. Try to name specific companies that interest you. Someone you know may have a close connection that can help you adjust your application accordingly and increase your chances of being selected. It’s a good idea to participate in networking activities and publicize your job search on social media.
Be humble
Be realistic. Don’t apply for high-level jobs with six-figure salaries. This will only leave you disappointed. As a new graduate, think of your first job as an opportunity to gain experience and prove yourself. If you work hard, you’ll eventually climb up the corporate ladder.
Take care of your paperwork
You’ll probably be up against several other candidates vying for the same position. Therefore, make your resume and cover letter stand out by incorporating relevant keywords and action verbs to capture the recruiter’s attention. You may want to hire a resume-writing specialist to help you launch your career.
Browse your local job banks to find a career that suits your skillset.
Job Market
Boredom-burnout syndrome
Burn-out syndrome, commonly known as burn-out, is generally associated with an overload of work and a high level of stress over a long period of time. However, a related phenomenon is increasingly observed in the working world: boredom-burnout syndrome or bore-out. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
You could develop bore-out if one or more of the following applies to your professional situation:
• The tasks you’re given at work are repetitive and boring
• There’s no possibility of advancement within your organization
• You’re overqualified for the position you hold
• Your employer doesn’t provide sufficient praise
• Your workload is insufficient
Solutions
Before you feel completely worn out and tempted to quit, try talking to your manager. If necessary, they can modify your tasks and responsibilities to increase your satisfaction.
If your employer doesn’t offer to improve your situation, consider changing jobs or careers. You may even want to return to school to find a stimulating and rewarding job that’s worthy of your abilities.
If you’re suffering from a loss of self-esteem, extreme fatigue, or depression, consult a healthcare professional.
Job Market
3 interesting jobs in senior residences
Are you a social person? Do you want a career in a field with a variety of job prospects? You may want to consider working in a senior residence. Here are three jobs that may interest you.
1. Social worker
As a social worker, you’ll help seniors experiencing the non-medical challenges of advanced age. For example, social workers facilitate communication between se¬niors, their families, and other care workers to ensure they receive their care.
2. Physical therapist
Over time, muscles and joints wear out. Consequently, many seniors require the help of a physical therapist to strengthen their bodies and improve their mobility.
3. Dietician
Many seniors have special dietary needs because of chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis. Geriatric dieticians help seniors optimize their diets to ensure they live the healthiest possible lives.
These three jobs only scratch the surface of all the possibilities available for work in seniors’ residences. For example, cooks, secretaries, drivers, cleaners, and nurses also play important roles in helping seniors live the happiest, most fulfilling lives they can.
If you’re looking for a new career, browse your local job bank to find employment opportunities in a senior residence.
Job Market
Do you have what it takes to be a sprinkler fitter?
The field of fire prevention has many exciting job opportunities. Do you care about safety and have a good work ethic? If so, sprinkler fitting could be the right job for you.
Tasks
Here are some of the main tasks performed by a sprinkler fitter:
• Inspect and maintain various sprinkler systems
• Connect pipes to water lines
• Hook up pump systems
• Measure and cut pipes
• Install valves, conduits, and supports
• Create openings in walls, floors, and ceilings
Qualifications
If you want to be a sprinkler fitter, you must be:
• Comfortable working at heights
• Resourceful
• Meticulous
• Physically fit
• Enjoy teamwork
Locations
Sprinkler fitters work indoors and outdoors in various locations, including factories, rental buildings, hospitals, and commercial buildings.
Are you interested in this fast-growing occupation? If so, find out about the training courses offered in your area.
Wind: 4mph S
Humidity: 78%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 7
84/63°F
84/64°F