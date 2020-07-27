Cars & Trucks For Sale
New 2020 Chevrolet BOLT EV 5dr Wgn Premier
Go farther than you think
From your weekday commute to weekend trips and all the places in between, Bolt EV is ready to take you wherever you want to go. This ride is an affordable all-electric vehicle that offers an EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge. Plus, it offers advanced safety technologies, plenty of space, and good looks on top of that. With Bolt EV, there’s nothing holding you back.
Test drive this new 2020 Chevrolet BOLT EV Wagon in Front Royal.
Visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for a great deal on this Chevrolet Bolt EV 5dr Wgn Premier. This model features an Electric engine, Automatic transmission, and is finished in Kinetic Blue Metallic paint. Regardless of what you’re looking for in your next vehicle, you can be confident that our sales department will assist you in finding the best model for your needs. Our financing experts can help find the lease or financing option that works right for you. You can find us at 125 S Royal Ave in Front Royal, VA 22630, only a short drive away from Winchester, Warrenton, and Woodstock. Reach out to us at (540) 551-4713 or come visit to test drive this Chevrolet Bolt EV today.
Certified pre-owned 2017 Chevrolet TRAX AWD 4dr Premier
GM Financial Off-Lease Vehicle. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned means that you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty and a 2 year/24,000 mile Standard CPO Maintenance Plan, but also up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection and reconditioning process, 24hr roadside assistance, and a complete vehicle history report. All prices exclude tax, tags, and processing fee of $399. See us for more details.
Test drive Certified pre-owned 2017 Chevrolet TRAX AWD 4dr Premier in Front Royal
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with the following benefits:
- 12-month/12,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty
- 6-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty
- Roadside Assistance
- Courtesy Transportation for warranty repairs for the life of the Powertrain Warranty. See participating dealer for details.
- Two Scheduled Maintenance visits
- Trials of OnStar® Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services and SiriusXM
- 3-day/150-mile Vehicle Exchange Policy
- Detailed 172-point vehicle inspection
2011 Toyota Tundra Grade
Edmund Reviews says the 2011 Toyota Tundra practically screams “one tough truck.” After all, it’s built-in Texas, named after an Arctic biome where only moss can grow, and sold by a company renowned for dependable vehicles. This perception isn’t merely lip service, as this full-size pickup has proven it has the guts to stand up to the established American players in the pickup segment in many of the tests Edmunds has conducted over the years.
The truck has:
- Door Handle Color – Black
- Grille Color – Chrome Surround
- Mirror Color – Black
- Rear Bumper Color – Chrome
- Tailgate – Lift Assist
- Steering Ratio – 18.1
- Turns Lock-To-Lock – 3.7
- Floor Material – Carpet
- Front Air Conditioning – Automatic Climate Control
- Front Air Conditioning Zones – Dual
- and more.
Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.
For more information check our website here.
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD 6-Speed Automatic
The 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is a solid bet if you want a reasonably sized crossover SUV with plenty of backseat space.
This car includes 4WD/AWD, AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Steering, Air Bag(s), Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Headlights, Cargo Area Tie-downs, Child Safety Door Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Brake Assistance, Fog Lights, Front Power Lumbar Support, Interval Wipers, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Power Brakes, Power Seat(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Premium Wheels. Click here for more information.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
For more information visit the Auto Center website.
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD 6-Speed Automatic
Edmunds’ Expert Review says the 2014 Cadillac SRX was a solid choice for an entry-level luxury crossover SUV, especially if you’re looking for one that’s well stocked with safety features.
The Luxury trim adds keyless/remote ignition, a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, a rearview camera, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate with adjustable opening height. Inside there’s leather upholstery, adjustable thigh support for the driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, and steering wheel, driver memory functions, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior wood trim, and accent lighting and a cargo management system.
Front Royal, VA 22630
(540) 622-2667
For more information visit the Auto Center website.
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4
Edmunds Expert Review says that for most of us, a half-ton pickup truck, such as Ford’s own F-150, is more than adequate, easily handling the occasional hauling and towing chores. Transporting goods from Home Depot, moving the kid to college and towing a pair of jet skis or snowmobiles aren’t a problem for a half-tonner. But for equestrians, owners of large boats and those who tow trailers that resemble rolling condos, a 3/4-ton pickup is a must. Ford’s entry in this class was the 2008 F-250 Super Duty. See more photos here.
Contact Jamie at Elite Auto Sales 540-631-7230, or stop by the lot at 1372 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA.
Click here to visit their website.
2013 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ
Edmunds’ Expert Review calls the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox stylish and comfortable. The 2013 Chevy Equinox is one of their top choices in the highly competitive segment of compact crossovers.
In an attempt to stand out in a crowded field, the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox goes tire-to-tire with its competition, including long-standing segment favorites from Honda and Toyota. It offers style, refinement, functionality, and comfort, plus additional high-tech features for 2013 that help it stand out in this increasingly electronics-heavy world.
Visit Jack Evans Chevrolet for a great deal on this Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ. This model features a 3.6L V6 engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission, all-wheel drive, and is finished in Crystal Red Tintcoat paint.
Click here for all the details.
Regardless of what you’re looking for in your next vehicle, you can be confident that their sales department will assist you in finding the best model for your needs. Their financing experts can help find the lease or financing option that works right for you. You can find them at 125 S Royal Ave in Front Royal, VA 22630, only a short drive away from Winchester, Warrenton, and Woodstock. Reach out to them at (540) 551-4713 or come visit to test drive this Chevrolet Equinox today.
