New box cranes arrive at NIT increasing the Port of Virginia’s ability to handle big ships, more cargo
The Port of Virginia on Friday, March 25, welcomed a pair of massive container cranes to Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) South, the final pieces of equipment needed to complete the South Berth’s $450 million optimization project.
“These cranes will expand our lift capacity, berth productivity and the ability to handle multiple ULCVs [ultra-large container ship] simultaneously,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This benefits the port’s users and it says, very clearly, to the ocean carriers and the industry that we are prepared to handle big ships and growing cargo volumes safely, swiftly and sustainably for decades to come.”
These cranes will be able to accommodate ultra-large container vessels, or ULCVs, that make regular stops in Virginia and even higher-volume ships of the future. These cranes have the capacity reach across a vessel that is 26 containers wide, which is three-to-four containers beyond the reach of most cranes.
The new cranes will go into service in late May giving the port 30 ship-to-shore cranes capable of handling ULCVs: Virginia International Gateway (VIG) has 12 cranes, NIT North has six and NIT South will have 12.
“These cranes complete the $800 million in land-side investments we made at both NIT and VIG,” Edwards said. “We started the effort in late 2016 and the result is 1 million units of additional lift capacity. We’ve modernized our terminals from the gate to the berth and created a twenty-first century, world-class port.
“Combine our land-side investments with the widening and deepening of the Norfolk Harbor and its channels, the expansion of NIT’s Central Rail Yard and our plans for optimizing and modernizing NIT’s North Berth and we will have all of the pieces in place to drive cargo growth, job expansion and economic development across Virginia for the next generation. It also means that, in parallel, we’re providing a high-level of efficiency, service, and care to our customers and users of The Port of Virginia.”
Crane Specifications:
- Builder: Shanghai-based Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, (called ZPMC),
- Crane height = 170’ (52m) lift above the dock
- Boom-out length = 226’ (69m) from the rail closest to the water
- Total height with the boom up = 446’ (136m)
- Width between the legs = 59’ (18m)
- Rail Gage = 100’ (30.48m)
- Unit weight = 1,827 tons
- Lifting capacity = 65 long tons under a twin-20-foot spreader or 100 long tons under cargohook
The port’s cargo operations remained fluid in February having handled more than 296,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 48 percent of which was loaded cargo imports.
February’s volume was more than 19 percent ahead of last February, which is an increase of more than 47,500 TEUs. Additionally, February’s volumes were a strong bounce-back from January, where volumes slipped because of lost workdays, Omicron-driven staffing challenges and a high number of vessels that were off schedule.
“We had a very high level of productivity in a short month,” Edwards said. “We are keeping our eye on a number of things that could have an impact on our operations. The Russia/Ukraine situation, inflation and rising oil prices are all things that require our attention, so we will watch and adjust if necessary.”
February Cargo Snapshot (2022 vs. 2021)
- Total TEUs – 296,201, up 19.2%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 88,582, up 1.3%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 143,476, up 30.5%
- Total Containers – 162,674, up 18.9%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 1,532 down 35.7%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 8,665, up 16.2%
- Total Rail Containers – 50,721, up 19.4%
- Total Truck Containers – 105,470, up 17.4%
- Total Barge Containers – 6,483, 45.8%
Virginia Department of Veterans Services and partners to hold National Vietnam War Veterans Day special ceremonies
In honor of the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this conflict from 1955 until 1975. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond.
All Vietnam War veterans and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend this ceremony. Every Vietnam War Veteran in attendance will be presented with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin in recognition of his or her service. For more information, please click here.
“It is especially important that all Virginians take the time on this special day to thank our fellow citizens who answered the call to serve our country,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “These veterans came back home, transitioned to civilian life, started families and became leaders in business, education, law, the arts, medicine, science, technology and public service throughout the Commonwealth. They deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment for their service and sacrifice.”
In addition to the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, DVS will partner with Chapter 957 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and James City County for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration and pinning ceremony to be held March 29 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in James City County. Details regarding that ceremony may be found here.
The Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment #329; the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Richmond Chapter 1965; the Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and Mission BBQ will be honoring Vietnam Veterans on March 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission BBQ Glenside location. Vietnam Veterans will be recognized, thanked, and honored for their service to the Nation during the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veterans who have not yet received their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin (VVLP) will be presented with a VVLP and other material in recognition of the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Details regarding this observance may be found here.
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is a proud Commemorative Partner to the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Winchester veterinarian Ayman Salem’s license to practice suspended
Following complaints dating back over 15 years, the Virginia Department of Health Professions earlier this month suspended the veterinary license of Winchester doctor Ayman Ahmed Salem, stating that “a substantial danger to public health or safety” warranted the suspension of Salem’s license.
The Order of Summary Suspension was signed on March 15, 2022, by Leslie L. Knachel, M.P.H., the executive director of the Virginia Board of Veterinary Medicine (VBVM); it cited five cases that contributed to the suspension.
Salem’s Winchester practice, Silver Spring Veterinary Hospital, and his Harrisonburg, VA practice, Harrisonburg Veterinary Emergency Clinic are both listed online as “closed.” Calls to both facilities went unanswered and a mobile phone number for Dr. Salem has been disconnected.
In a Tuesday email from Diane Powers, the spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health Professions, wrote that a two-day hearing regarding Salem’s license would be held on April 28 and April 29 in Richmond.
Salem has been cited by the VBVM eight other times, beginning in 2006, before this month’s suspension of his license. Moreover, those orders included disciplinary action ranging from monetary fines, ordered continuing education, and the loss of surgical privileges, except in emergent situations.
Following the two-day hearing next month, which will be held in Richmond, the Board could take several actions, including dismissing the case and exonerating Salem; reprimanding him; requiring him to pay a monetary penalty; placing him on probation and/or under terms and conditions; continuing the license suspension or revoking Salem’s license.
Belle Grove Plantation Open for 2022 Season – New Exhibit ‘Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove’ now on view
The Belle Grove National Historic site just south of Middletown off Route 11 has opened its 2022 season with a new, permanent exhibit with unearthed artifacts and supporting research reflecting the lives of the 270 slaves who worked the plantation owned by the Hite family. Belle Grove Executive Director Kristin Laise also announced a return to pre-pandemic operations, including daily tours. See the full March 23rd press release below:
Belle Grove Plantation is now open daily to the public. Guided tours of the Manor House are offered Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 pm, and Sunday 1-5 pm at 15 minutes past each hour. The Belle Grove grounds, and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (including the Museum Shop and exhibits) are also open during these hours.
“We are delighted to be open for the 2022 season and to debut a new exhibit about the individuals enslaved at Belle Grove, which is essential to understanding the full history here,” said executive director Kristen Laise.
The new, permanent exhibit, Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove, features the archaeology conducted at the Enslaved Quarter Site in 2015-2019. The 60,000 excavated artifacts, and supporting archival research, reveal details about the more than 270 men, women, and children the Hite family enslaved. They show how these individuals built lives for themselves, despite the oppressive conditions of slavery, and how their labors shaped the economy and history of the Shenandoah Valley.
“After seven years of research, it is rewarding to have the artifacts and project findings on display for the public to see,” said Matthew Greer, the lead archeologist for the project.
The historic site, which was opened to the public in 1967, has returned to pre-pandemic operations, including offering daily tours, school and group tours, event rentals, and special events. Belle Grove plans to host a full schedule of events in 2022, including the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on May 7. Now in its 27th year, this festival is Virginia’s longest-running Beer Festival, and tickets will go on sale in April. A full list of Belle Grove events may be found at www.bellegrove.org/calendar.
As a partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, Belle Grove also has programs led by National Park Rangers. The spring schedule includes 30-minute, free programs at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. One Sunday each month, the 2:30 p.m. program is Kneading in Silence: A Glimpse into the Life of the Enslaved Cook Judah, which discusses the life of that enslaved cook Judah, at Belle Grove. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/cebe.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia, and is conveniently situated to I-81 (exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). It is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Maryland becomes first state to lower gas prices with fuel tax moratorium
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland drivers got immediate relief at the pump Friday afternoon when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a 30-day gas tax moratorium, after the legislation was fast-tracked this week by unanimous votes in the General Assembly.
The law, which went into effect immediately, suspends the state’s nearly 37-cent gas tax. Prices at the Eastport Shell gas station in Annapolis dropped by 36 cents from $4.29 to $3.93 just minutes after the bill signing.
“This bipartisan action will provide some relief from the pain at the pump,” Hogan said at the bill signing. “This, of course, is not going to be a cure-all, and market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices.”
Jen Gaynor of Catonsville was one of the first customers to buy gas at the reduced price at the Eastport Shell station.
“I was pretty happy to see $3.93 pop up, because I do need gas,” Gaynor said. “Otherwise, I’ll need AAA to get me back to Catonsville.”
Gaynor said she fills her 13-gallon tank about twice a week, which means she will save about $40 with the lower price.
Hogan was joined at the signing by Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, who worked with the governor to introduce and pass the bill in just over a week.
“We are showing that Maryland leaders know that when there are problems that Marylanders are facing, we come together and we fix them,” Ferguson said.
Maryland became the first state to suspend its gas tax in response to soaring fuel prices. Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was expected to sign a similar bill Friday. The Georgia moratorium would suspend the state’s 29-cent tax until May 31.
At least 17 other states are considering a tax moratorium, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Maryland’s gas tax holiday is one of the rare incidences when such legislation has been enacted since policy makers and politicians began debating the idea more than 25 years ago.
Now, drivers across the state will wait and see how much of an affect the bill has on prices at the pump.
Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat running for governor, tried to put to bed concerns about price gouging, as consumer advocates this week raised concerns that gas stations might pocket the tax break intended for drivers.
Franchot, who was the first to propose the gas tax holiday idea in the state last week, said he did not expect there would be any trouble getting gas stations to cooperate with dropping their prices.
“I kept hearing that from people saying, ‘The gas stations aren’t going to pass it on,’” Franchot said at a press conference after the bill was signed. “Yes, they are. They are patriotic just like everybody else in the state.”
Two competing gas stations on opposite corners in Annapolis reflected confusion around prices in the law’s early going.
At the Shell station on the corner of Forest Drive and Bay Ridge Avenue in Annapolis, the price for regular gas had dropped to $3.91. Meanwhile, at the Exxon station across the street at Forest and Hillsmere drives the price stood at $4.19.
The Exxon gas station attendant, Parass Paudel, said he does not make changes to the price of gas without the owner’s instructions, and the owner had not been at the station Friday.
“The owner is responsible for everything,” Paudel said.
The moratorium comes after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle attempted to amend the bill this week to make the tax suspension longer.
Legislators argued that the tax moratorium should be extended to 90 days, but the amendment was defeated in both chambers.
Franchot thanked Hogan and legislative leaders for “indicating their openness to extending this gas tax holiday.”
Hogan said previously he wanted the holiday to be longer, but settled on one month in a compromise with legislators.
While prices dropped at stations in Annapolis, lobbyists for gas stations and fuel providers this week cautioned that people should temper expectations about the impact of the gas tax holiday and that drivers should not expect an immediate 37-cent drop.
Gas prices have been rising since January as relations between Russia, a major global source of crude oil, and Ukraine became unstable.
Prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Between the weeks of Feb. 28 and March , U.S. gas prices rose by 13%, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Between March 7 and March 14 prices shot up again by another 5%, the agency’s data shows.
Earlier this week, consumer advocates and tax experts sounded off on whether the gas tax holiday policy would lead to decreased fuel prices.
Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute, said consumers might not be able to tell if they are seeing the benefit of the tax holiday as initial price drops drive up demand, further increasing costs.
It will not be possible to tell if gas stations are pocketing some of the tax break, Gleckman said in an interview with Capital News Service, as prices continue to change quickly.
By STEPHEN NEUKAM and E. A. BREEDEN
Capital News Service
Broadway classic Godspell is coming to Fauquier County, March 25 through April 10, 2022
There’s a new community theater in town! For over a decade, Hope Theater has been producing week-long drama camps for high school and college students, staging full Broadway musicals in just one week’s time, receiving rave reviews from enthusiastic audiences.
Now, Hope Theater turns its attention to adult actors, staging its first full-scale theatrical production! With decades of experience both on and off the local community theater and professional stages, the production team behind Godspell knows how to create entertaining, professional quality shows. State-of-the-art Hope Theater provides a comfortable setting for audiences to relax and enjoy a break from the outside world.
Godspell tells a timeless story of people from all walks of life coming together as a community as they experience unconditional love from the character of Jesus. The musical is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. These ancient stories are interspersed with chart-topping songs set to new, rock-driven orchestrations, enhanced by energetic choreography. Composed by Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, with the book by John-Michael Tebelak, it has been well-loved for over 50 years, originally making its debut off-Broadway in May of 1971. Performed world-wide in all manners of venues, in 2011 it was revised musically and successfully brought back to Broadway. Both the original and revised versions continue to be performed world-wide.
Hope Theater’s Godspell production team includes many well-known locals: visionary story-painter Scott Heine serves as director, with music directors Margo Heine and Katy Benko Miner, award-winning choreographer Josie Carrado, and producers Scott and Hilary Pierce. Additionally, the cast is full of well-regarded local performers: Kelly Snow as Jesus, Josh Carias as John/Judas, and the company comprised of Dawn Gaynor, Betsy Hansen, Marty Kelly, Rachel Marineau, Katy Benko Miner, Alan Pierce, Hilary Pierce, and Rebecca White. The rock driven score is played by the local band, Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels, who will be on stage and part of the action for the entire show. Led by Drew Fleming, and featuring Chris Calavas, Joseph Evans, Lori Roddy, and Aaron Talley.
There will be nine performances at Hope Theater, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton.
March 25 through April 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm (no Saturday show on April 2). Sundays at 2pm. There will also be a Saturday matinee on April 9, at 2pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for students or seniors. Tickets are available at hope.theater or at the door until sold-out.
CDC releases new COVID-19 community-level tracker as cases decrease across the nation
As lawmakers lift mask mandates across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new COVID-19 community-level tracker that analyzes counties based on new cases, hospital admissions and available hospital beds. Using this data, counties are sorted as either having a low, medium or high COVID-19 community level.
The tracker is part of the CDC’s effort to analyze daily COVID-19 numbers by individual communities. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explained that this new system is intended to help guide research toward more efficient precautionary measures.
“This framework moves beyond looking just at cases & test positivity to evaluate factors that reflect severity of disease, including hospitalizations & hospital capacity,” she tweeted.
Along with the county-level tracker, the CDC released guidelines for counties depending on their COVID-19 level. For communities with low and medium levels, masks are not mandatory inside, unless an individual is part of an at-risk group. For communities with high levels, masks should continue to be worn indoors in public.
Users are able to search any county in the country and, although over 70% of the U.S. population was reported as having low or medium COVID-19 community levels as of February 25, Director Walensky warned not to get too comfortable without a mask on.
“I do anticipate that this is probably going to be a seasonal virus,” Walensky said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. “I would say put your masks in a drawer, anticipate you may need them again and hope that we don’t.”
She continued by saying that wearing masks may be necessary in order to be “vigilant” in the cold months when other respiratory illnesses like the flu are commonly spread.
Like the majority of the country, Maryland seems to be trending towards cases decreasing over time. The CDC identified Garrett County as the only county in Maryland with a high COVID-19 community level. On March 7, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland has recorded under 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and is experiencing its lowest case rate yet.
The total number of cases in Maryland has decreased by about 98 percent since January 9, on which there were 17,872 cases – the highest number of newly reported cases in a single day in the state this year.
As of March 16, only 332 new cases were reported in Maryland with the majority of these cases coming from younger age groups. Early on in the pandemic, senior citizens accounted for the most infections, but over time this has shifted.
Everyone who gets vaccinated and boosted in Maryland has the chance to win money from a $2 million pot with the lottery initiative, “VaxCash 2.0.” One fully vaccinated Maryland resident will be awarded a cash prize through a lottery drawing every Tuesday until May 3.
As of March 15, there were about 4.5 million fully vaccinated individuals in Maryland. An estimated 4.7 million people have received at least their first vaccination of two.
Governor Hogan has used the initiative as a way to motivate state residents into staying up to date with all COVID-19 safety measures.
“We continue to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the virus and to be eligible for tomorrow’s $50,000 drawing of our Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion,” he tweeted.
For more information about all state COVID-19 protocols visit: https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/faqs/#faqVP.
