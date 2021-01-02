Local News
New CEO named for Blue Ridge Hospice; COVID-19 rules updated for patients, families
Cheryl Hamilton Fried, whose last 18 years have been spent working in hospices in Colorado and Florida, has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Blue Ridge Hospice, effective January 4. Her new office is at Blue Ridge Hospice’s In-patient Care Center (ICC), 333 Cork Street, Winchester.
After an extensive, months-long search, Fried’s appointment was announced to staff, volunteers, and donors earlier in December. She replaces interim CEO Richard Kennedy.
Prior to accepting the Winchester post, Fried served as interim president and CEO of Pikes Peak Hospice in Colorado Springs following a term as Chief Operations Officer for Chapters Health Systems in Temple Terrace, Florida. A certified Hospice Administrator, she received her undergraduate degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and her MBA in Health Services Management from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri.
As of December 2020, according to its website, Blue Ridge Hospice continues to follow CDC recommendations while “serving our community and monitoring the COVID-19 in our region as it evolves.” New patients continue to be accepted and care for patients in their homes is continuing. The current visitation policy at the In-patient Care Center is confined to one visitor per patient every 24 hours.
Humane Society brings in the New Year with Spay-Neuter Clinic funding drive
Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Executive Director Meghan Bowers announced on New Year’s Eve a fundraising drive to help establish a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal as an adjunct to the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter operation in Happy Creek Technology Park.
The total cost of setting up the clinic in rented space with a full-time veterinarian, an assistant, and an office manager, is estimated by Bowers at $325,000, with a “down payment” of $125,000 required to open the doors before the fall of 2021. In a mid-November 2020 appearance before the Front Royal Town Council, Bowers said it is believed that after establishment the clinic will become self-supporting by taking on some regional spay and neuter business in the Northern Valley and into southern West Virginia.
After proceeding quietly with a detailed budget in hand, Bowers revealed that HSWC had $93,000 in hand toward her $125,000 goal, including $50,000 in up-front money from HSWC and $43,000 in already donated funds. She said that beginning January 1 through March 31, she would head up a community outreach committee to raise the remaining $32,000, then go on from there.
“At that time, we can target rental properties somewhere in the middle of town which will be a more convenient place for people to bring their animals,” Bowers said. Meanwhile, she plans an extended appeal to include individuals, businesses and the Town of Front Royal, and the County of Warren in reaching the ultimate $325,000 target. She addressed a meeting of Front Royal Town Council in December and is available for public presentations to businesses, clubs, and other organizations on request.
Until now, the local shelter has been running 40 animals at a time, often twice a month, to the 50-mile distant Anicira Clinic at Harrisonburg, which serves most northern Shenandoah Valley shelters requiring spay/neuter services. The Wagner Shelter has also, in the past 10 years, chalked up several noteworthy accomplishments, including achieving “no-kill” status for the shelter, establishing a free pet food bank, sought and earned grants for pet owner assistance. At the beginning of last year, HSWC changed its policy to ensure that every animal adopted from the shelter is spayed or neutered prior to adoption. This, and the new enterprise, will help reduce the number of feral cat colonies in the area.
“We live in a community full of pet lovers … however, we live in a community where people struggle to feed them, struggle to spay or neuter them and struggle to get them to the vet. We know what is needed, and we are willing to help … but the project is going to take significant start-up funding (and) we are asking for your (the community’s) support,” Bowers said, adding, “The vision of the shelter is to live in a community where every pet is a wanted pet. With your help, we can get there.”
To donate, or to help canvass for funds, call (540) 635-4734.
A late breaking WINTER weather alert – freezing rain from 10 AM Friday to 1 AM Saturday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC
120 PM EST Thu Dec 31, 2020
Washington-Frederick MD-Shenandoah-Frederick VA-Warren-Clarke-Rappahannock-Northern Fauquier-Western Loudoun-Hampshire-Morgan-Berkeley-Jefferson-Hardy-120 PM EST Thu Dec 31, 2020
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT… Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, with the highest amounts in the higher elevations. A small accumulation of snow and sleet is also possible at the onset.
* WHERE… Portions of north-central Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia, and eastern West Virginia.
* WHEN… From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow and sleet at the start, will move into the area Friday midday and then gradually change to rain
Friday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
EDA in Focus
EDA Board Chairman and Executive Director look back, and to the future
On Wednesday, December 30th this reporter sat down in the Royal Examiner/National Media studio with Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne and Executive Director Doug Parsons for a perspective on the long, strange, and productive year they have experienced as a newly aligned board and staff navigate the EDA into the future of economic development in this community, while attorneys focus on recovering from the past financial scandal.
The conversation began with two recent announcements – the landing, literally, of drone manufacturer Silent Falcon UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) in Warren County with the potential of eventually adding as many as 249 quality jobs to the local market; and the EDA’s heading into the final round of consideration, with experienced distributor Parallel LLC, to land the Eastern regional medical marijuana distribution contract. Should Parallel LLC score that contract, it would also entail the purchase of the huge Baugh Drive warehouse the EDA has been marketing for some time.
Hear how Randolph-Macon Academy’s drone program played into Silent Falcon’s decision to locate its manufacturing headquarters here, and how the drone manufacturer and operational services local presence might stimulate similar educational initiatives in Warren County’s Public School system. And learn why Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler got a big smile on his face upon learning Silent Falcon was bringing its operations to Warren County.
Questioned about the controversial Sheetz proposal at the base of Apple Mountain in Linden, they also explained the EDA’s role there – absolutely NONE.
Browne and Parson also noted that a conversation with the Town of Front Royal to finalize the sale of the Afton Inn property to developer 2 East Main LLC is continuing – and where there is a conversation, there is hope. And they hope those discussions are just the beginning of continued conversations that will lead to repaired relations with the town government to everyone’s benefit, not only at the intersection of East Main Street and Royal Avenue but countywide on both sides of the municipal boundary line.
Hear Browne and Parsons reflect on 2020 and look toward a productive 2021 for the EDA, Front Royal, and Warren County in this Royal Examiner video interview:
New law ensures $600 economic relief payments will not benefit debt collectors
~ Herring and Ayala won passage of a new law to protect payments after the Trump Administration left the initial round of relief checks vulnerable to garnishment and seizure ~
As $600 economic support payments begin hitting Virginians’ bank accounts and mailboxes, a new law from Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala will ensure that the payments help Virginians support themselves and their families during the COVID crisis rather than getting swept up by debt collectors and creditors. The bill was passed in this year’s special legislative session after it was discovered that the initial round of $1,200 support payments issued by Congress as part of the CARES Act was left vulnerable to seizure or garnishment.
“After nine months of economic fallout from the COVID crisis, these payments are even more important than ever for thousands of Virginia families who are counting on this money to help them make ends meet for another few weeks,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Though the payments would have been much larger if not for Republican obstruction, they nevertheless offer some much-needed support. I’m glad we were able to identify this problem and enact a solution that will keep this badly needed assistance, and other assistance that may come in the future, from getting scooped up by debt collectors and creditors. People should come first in this crisis, not debt collectors.”
“Attorney General Herring and I put forward this important protection for Virginians because we knew that thousands of Virginia families would struggle to support themselves during this economic crisis and that every dollar of federal support would need to go directly to food, rent, medicine, and other necessities, not just to the bottom lines of debt collectors and creditors,” said Del. Ayala. “Working together, we were able to identify and solve a problem to support Virginia families and to give them a little more security and support during these incredibly difficult economic times.”
When it was discovered that CARES Act relief payments were not explicitly protected from garnishment, Attorney General Herring urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to take steps to ensure the payments would benefit struggling Americans rather than creditors and debt collectors. When the Trump Administration failed to act, he pursued a state-level solution to ensure these payments benefit Virginians who need help.
In the 2020 COVID and Criminal Justice Reform Special Session, the General Assembly passed HB5068 from Attorney General Herring and Del. Ayala with bipartisan support. The bill exempts state and federal emergency relief payments from garnishment, attachment, and other legal creditor process seizures. It included an emergency clause ensuring it went into effect immediately upon Gov. Northam’s signature.
If anyone believes their economic relief payment has been unlawfully garnished or seized, they should assert their rights under “§ 34-28.3. Emergency relief payments exempt.” directly with the relevant collections agency or financial institution. Virginians can also reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for additional information and assistance if they believe their payment has been illegally garnished.
The bill was part of Attorney General Herring’s 2020 COVID legislative package that included garnishment/seizure protection for relief payments, new laws to protect Virginians and Virginia hospital and businesses from price gouging on PPE and other necessities, measures to help Virginians stay in their homes and keep utilities connected, and measures to ensure safe voting.
Governor Northam commits additional $20 million to Rebuild VA economic recovery fund
Governor Ralph Northam on December 29, 2020, allocated an additional $20 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund to meet demand for the program and fulfill pending grant applications. This new funding will bring the program total to $120 million and will enable more than 300 small business and nonprofit organizations that applied before the last round of funding was exhausted in early December to receive grants. Eligible applicants that are still in the pipeline have been notified via email that their applications have been re-opened.
Earlier this month, Governor Northam announced that Rebuild VA had fully committed the $100 million in federal funds previously allocated to the program, which provided grants to 2,500 small businesses and nonprofits whose normal operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 45 percent of the available funding was awarded to nearly 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits located in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities and about $50 million was awarded to women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses. To date, Rebuild VA has received nearly 20,000 applications and the average grant award was $35,636.
“Small businesses and nonprofits are among those hit hardest by the pandemic, and many are bracing for an uncertain few months ahead as the virus surges and we await the widespread availability of the vaccines,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia’s small business community remains diligent in protecting the health and safety of their employees and customers, and we must continue to support them in every way we can. With Congress finally acting on a long-overdue relief package, I am also grateful that Virginia businesses will now have another opportunity to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program in the near future.”
Administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD), Rebuild VA launched in August with $70 million in CARES Act funding. Governor Northam directed an additional $30 million to the program in October and SBSD expanded eligibility so that businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees could apply.
“Getting these dollars to more small businesses and nonprofits that have been impacted by COVID-19 is a top priority for our administration,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The large number of applicants still in the pipeline for Rebuild VA funding demonstrates the tremendous need for this and additional financial support.”
For additional information on Rebuild VA, please visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
New opinion from AG Mark Herring says state universities and agencies can require a “living wage” as part of contracts with vendors
~ Opinion says state universities and agencies can require a “living wage” as part of contracts with vendors; overrules prior opinions of Republican AGs that stated a living wage could not be included in state contracts ~
In an important official opinion issued at the request of Senator Jennifer Boysko, Attorney General Mark R. Herring concludes that Virginia universities and state agencies may require government contractors to pay their employees a living wage, or at least a wage above the federal and state minimum. This opinion will help empower universities and other state agencies to secure higher wages for working Virginians as part of their contracting efforts. The opinion overrules prior opinions issued by Attorney General Kilgore (2002) and Attorney General McDonnell (2006) which said that state agencies and universities could not require a living wage in their contracts.
“Even before the COVID economic crisis, far too many Virginia families were struggling to make ends meet, as stagnant, low wages failed to keep up with ever-rising costs for rent, groceries, healthcare, childcare, and education,” said Attorney General Herring. “The Commonwealth and its agencies can set a higher standard, promoting wages that allow more Virginia workers to support themselves and their families, and reaping the benefits associated with higher wages.”
“I really appreciate Attorney General Herring taking on this important question, and I’m tremendously grateful that his opinion makes clear that the Commonwealth can take a leadership role in ensuring a living wage for more working men, women, and families in Virginia,” said Sen. Boysko. “Virginians should not have to work two, three, or four jobs to make ends meet, or work a full-time job that still doesn’t cover the bills or allow them to provide for their families. With this opinion, we can help raise the wages of more Virginians and help make Virginia a more worker-friendly state.”
The MIT Living Wage Calculator estimates that a true living wage in Virginia greatly exceeds the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour or even the $9.50/hour that will take effect in Virginia on May 1. For example, MIT estimates the hourly wage necessary to support a family of four with two working parents is:
• $19.12 in Fairfax County
• $17.87 in the Charlottesville area
• $17.27 in Hampton Roads
• $17.15 in the Richmond Metro area
• $16.30 in Blacksburg/Christiansburg
• $15.46 in the Roanoke region
Attorney General Herring’s opinion makes clear that “nothing in the Procurement Act or other applicable law categorically prohibits public bodies from including such a [living wage] requirement in its solicitations.”
“There is no legal basis upon which I can conclude that public bodies lack the discretion to determine whether a living wage or other minimum wage requirement is properly included in solicitations under the Procurement Act… In fact, there is evidence demonstrating that the payment of a living wage by employers often improves the quality of goods or services produced. This is due to the effect a living wage generally has in making employees more productive, reducing turnover, and decreasing costs, which in turn often improves the quality of the goods and services produced,” Herring writes in the opinion.
Attorney General Herring concludes the opinion by stating: “It is my opinion that the Procurement Act provides public bodies with the discretion to determine whether it is appropriate to include in a solicitation the requirement that a successful bidder or offeror pay its employees or contract workers a minimum wage or a living wage, other than the wage levels required by federal and state law. Ample evidence exists to show that a living wage requirement can improve the quality of goods or services obtained by a public body.”
