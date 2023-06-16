Connect with us

Health

New generation of obesity drugs: Promising solutions with caveats

Published

8 hours ago

on

In a world where obesity has become an epidemic, the search for effective weight loss solutions continues. However, recent developments in the pharmaceutical industry have introduced a new wave of hope for those struggling with weight management. With drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro making waves, the question arises: Are obesity drugs finally here? Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve turned on your television lately, chances are you’ve come across commercials for Ozempic, a diabetes drug accompanied by a catchy jingle reminiscent of Pilot’s 1974 hit “Magic.” Although the onscreen text clearly states that Ozempic is not a weight loss drug, the commercial cleverly highlights its potential for weight reduction. This marketing strategy appears to be effective, as pharmacies filled more than double the number of Ozempic prescriptions during the last week of February 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

While Ozempic cannot be directly prescribed as a weight loss aid, a higher-dose variant called Wegovy has garnered attention. Developed specifically for weight loss, Wegovy received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year. Additionally, Eli Lilly, the drugmaker responsible for Wegovy, is eagerly awaiting FDA approval for Mounjaro, a drug that could potentially become the most potent anti-obesity medication on the market. If granted fast-track approval, Mounjaro may revolutionize weight loss treatments.

All three drugs belong to a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic hormones released after eating. These hormones help regulate blood sugar levels and slow down digestion, resulting in increased feelings of fullness and reduced caloric intake. Mounjaro, in particular, targets a second hormone that Eli Lilly believes can induce even more significant weight loss. Clinical trials for Mounjaro have shown remarkable results, with participants losing up to 22 percent of their body weight, compared to a mere 3 percent in the placebo group.

Despite their potential, these obesity drugs come with their fair share of caveats. Common side effects associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists include nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Moreover, Medicare and most private insurance plans do not cover weight loss drugs, leaving patients to bear the full financial burden. The cost can amount to over $1,300 per month, making it a substantial investment for those seeking treatment. Furthermore, discontinuation of these drugs often leads to weight regain, underscoring the need for long-term commitment and lifestyle changes.

The introduction of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy and the potential approval of Mounjaro offer a glimpse of hope for individuals battling obesity. The class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists shows promise in promoting weight loss, reducing the risks associated with obesity, and potentially revolutionizing obesity treatment. However, it is crucial to consider the potential side effects and financial implications before embarking on such a treatment. Obesity drugs might be here, but they come with important considerations that should not be overlooked.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Health

Unleash your fitness potential: The power of kettlebells

Published

1 week ago

on

June 6, 2023

By

In a world where fitness trends come and go, one unassuming piece of equipment has emerged as a true powerhouse in the realm of exercise: the kettlebell. With its sturdy build and a distinctive handle, this iron hunk offers a unique combination of strength and cardiovascular benefits, making it a go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels.

The allure of the kettlebell lies in its versatility and portability. From improving aerobic capacity in young athletes to alleviating knee arthritis symptoms and enhancing grip strength in older users, the benefits of kettlebell training are vast and varied. It comes as no surprise, then, that this fitness tool, once confined to the shores of Russia, has gained widespread popularity around the world in the past two decades.

Embarking on your kettlebell journey begins with choosing the right tool. When selecting your first kettlebell, it is essential to opt for a cast-iron one made from a single piece of metal. Steer clear of lower-cost alternatives made of plastic or vinyl, as they can cause skin irritation or slip from sweaty hands. Aim for a weight that challenges you but remains manageable. Generally, women may start with kettlebells weighing around 10 to 12 kilograms (about 22 to 26 pounds), while men may begin with around 16 kilograms (about 35 pounds). Remember, you can always progress to heavier weights or incorporate additional kettlebells as you gain strength.

As with any fitness endeavor, proper technique is crucial to prevent injuries and maximize results. Take the time to familiarize yourself with foundational kettlebell movements such as the swing, goblet squat, clean, and press. Before diving into high-volume workouts, it is recommended to learn these movements from reliable sources. Online platforms like Nerd Fitness or instructional books like “Simple & Sinister” by Pavel Tsatsouline offer step-by-step instructions and a range of workout options to suit your goals and fitness level.

What sets the kettlebell apart from other fitness equipment is its ability to deliver an invigorating and satisfying workout experience. The dynamic nature of kettlebell exercises engages multiple muscle groups, challenging your body in ways that traditional weightlifting or cardio routines may not. It’s a perfect blend of strength training and cardiovascular exercise, providing a comprehensive fitness solution in a single compact package.

So, whether you’re a fitness enthusiast looking to shake up your routine or a beginner eager to embark on a fitness journey, consider the kettlebell as your new companion. Unleash your fitness potential, one swing and squat at a time, and discover the joy and benefits that this unassuming iron tool can bring to your workouts.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

Cancer vaccines may save lives

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 2, 2023

By

Could vaccines turn life-threatening cancers into a thing of the past? Early research suggests that mRNA cancer vaccines, often customized specifically for individual patients, have the potential to significantly improve survival rates for certain cancers. So how do these potentially life-saving cancer vaccines work?

Vaccines work by teaching the body how to identify and fight microbes, according to cancer.gov. Traditionally, vaccines have targeted viruses, tiny and not-quite-living microbes that don’t respond to antibiotics. Viral vaccines don’t target the virus itself directly and instead teach the immune system how to identify and attack specific viruses.

For some time now, researchers at various universities, companies, and other organizations have been searching for a mechanism to teach the body how to more effectively find and destroy cancer cells. Because cancer is an internal process, the immune system struggles to fully differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells, which allows the cells to spread unchecked. While some cells in the immune system can identify the mutated cells, they are usually overwhelmed.

mRNA cancer vaccines may turn the tide, according to AJMC.com. While traditional vaccines typically use a whole virus or similar microbe, mRNA vaccines use smaller proteins to teach immune cells how to spot proteins present in cancer cells or on a virus’s outer coating. When the immune system can quickly identify rogue cells and viruses, it’s much easier to destroy them.

Meanwhile, traditional cancer treatments often target fast-growing cells. Chemotherapy, for example, kills cells as they split into two. Since cancer cells multiply more rapidly than healthy cells, chemotherapy tends to kill off cancer cells more quickly than healthy cells. Still, chemo will kill many healthy cells and damage the body. Cancer vaccines, however, may ultimately prove both effective and much easier on patients.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

Staying well: Meditation can improve memory, concentration and more

Published

4 weeks ago

on

May 20, 2023

By

Everyone knows that meditation can reduce stress. But researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital say it directly affects the function and structure of the brain. It increases attention span, sharpens focus, and improves memory.

With the aid of advanced brain scanning technology, one study showed that daily meditation thickens the parts of the brain’s cerebral cortex responsible for decision-making, attention, and memory.

The test subjects were Boston-area workers practicing Western-style meditation, called mindfulness or insight meditation. For 40 minutes a day, they focused on an image, a sound, or on their own breathing.

The Insight Meditation Society recommends just sitting in a chair. Close your eyes and follow your breath. Feel the rise and fall of your chest or abdomen. If your mind wanders, that’s all right.

Watch what happens when your mind wanders. Notice it, observe it, then let it go and return to breathing. Be aware of what you’re thinking, but don’t get caught up in it.

With practice, you can develop a state called mindfulness, which is being aware of what’s going on as it arises without jumping to conclusions, judgments, hopes, fears, or plans.

Meditation also improves productivity and reduces absenteeism at work, probably because it helps prevent stress-related illness.

Meditation seems to aid with emotional regulation, which helps people get along better. It acts on emotional intelligence, which neuroscientists say is more important for life success than cognitive intelligence.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

Collagen and greens: The truth about the hottest supplements

Published

1 month ago

on

May 13, 2023

By

Ads for collagen supplements imply big benefits — youthful skin, stronger bones, and reduced joint pain.

Simply add a scoop to your morning smoothie or mix it with water to turn back the clock. While you’re at it, add a scoop of powdered greens. It’s easier than eating kale but gives you all the nutritional benefits. For just $99 (per month), you can combine the two supplements into a single, convenient product. It’s easy, and it works, right?

Maybe, researchers say. But then again, maybe not. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, more research is needed to determine whether collagen supplements can help humans grow new collagen, which diminishes as we age. And as the New York Times reports, while some studies have indicated that taking collagen for several months may improve skin elasticity, those studies were small and received their funding from collagen supplement manufacturers.

Greens powders — which usually contain some combination of dried and ground leafy greens and seaweed, grasses, probiotics, and herbs — fare somewhat better under scrutiny, but experts still encourage skepticism. According to WebMD, greens powders can be useful to supplement a healthy diet with additional vitamins and antioxidants. One study linked greens powders with improvements in blood pressure. But greens powder is not equivalent to whole foods — some nutritional content, like fiber, is lost in processing, and over-consumption of some vitamins can be harmful.

Another thing for consumers to consider is: The supplement market is largely unregulated, and poor-quality products with inaccurate labels are common. In an interview with The Cut, Evan Reister, a doctor of nutrition science at American University, advises consumers to look for brands that are USP or NSF-certified. These certifications require that manufacturers label their products accurately and submit to third-party lab testing for certain contaminants.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

What is frontotemporal dementia?

Published

1 month ago

on

May 6, 2023

By

You may have seen or heard the words “frontotemporal dementia” more often than usual lately, or maybe for the first time ever, thanks to the family of Bruce Willis, which recently announced the legendary actor’s diagnosis. According to his family’s statement, that was the goal: “…that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Here are five key things to know about frontotemporal dementia, also called frontotemporal disorder or FTD:

1. Frontotemporal dementia is a catch-all term for a group of disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are associated with personality, behavior, and language, according to the Mayo Clinic.

2. FTD is one of the most common types of dementia among younger patients and affects men and women equally. Symptoms usually start between the ages of 40 and 65 but can also appear in younger or older adults, according to Johns Hopkins.

3. The two most common types of FTD are the frontal variant, which affects behavior and personality, and primary progressive aphasia, which has two subtypes. The first subtype, progressive nonfluent aphasia, affects the ability to speak, while the other type, semantic dementia, affects the ability to use or understand language.

4. The first symptoms are usually unusual behavior and difficulty with speech and language, according to UCSF Health. Later, many patients develop movement disorders or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

5. The cause of FTD is unknown, but researchers believe a genetic component may exist. There are no treatments available that can slow or reverse the progression of FTD, but medications and therapies may relieve symptoms and help preserve function.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

May is National Arthritis Month: How to reduce arthritis symptoms

Published

1 month ago

on

May 3, 2023

By

The most common form of arthritis, osteoarthritis, is a degenerative joint disease wear the protective tissue on bones wears down over time. It causes pain and inflammation.

If you are beginning to have pain in joints, like knees, one of the best things you can do is lose weight. Weight loss reduces joint stress. With weight loss, some joint pain may disappear completely.

In other cases, weight loss may have a moderate impact on pain.

If you already have osteoarthritis pain, increasing water intake often improves the condition after about four weeks, the time needed to rehydrate the joints. Drink half your body weight in ounces each day. If you weigh 160 pounds, drink 80 ounces or ten eight-ounce glasses per day.

Eat foods that fight inflammation, such as fish and nuts. Limit animal fats, which can trigger inflammation. Take a multivitamin.

Researchers have found that walking, riding a bike, tai chi, or swimming can help with pain and preserve some flexibility.

One of the keys is to do as much as you can. No one with arthritis likes getting started, but remember that walking can help reduce pain and inflammation. See arthritis.org for stretching exercises and advice on walking programs.

Glucosamine and chondroitin supplements are often taken for arthritis, but there have been mixed results in clinical studies. Some studies say the supplements seem to have little effect on mild to moderate arthritis. In cases of moderate to severe arthritis, however, some users report reduced pain.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
79°
Partly Cloudy
5:46 am8:40 pm EDT
Feels like: 81°F
Wind: 2mph W
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 29.64"Hg
UV index: 5
SatSunMon
81/52°F
86/54°F
90/61°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
17
Sat
8:30 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 17 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
BEE BLESSED WITH GOD’S BEE-ATTITUDES  Vacation Bible School | Saturday, June 17 Ages: 3 yrs. to 12 yrs. Registration at 8:30 a.m. VBS will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
9:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Jun 17 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Large indoor yard sale will be held in the Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Friday, June 16th, 9 am – 3 pm and Saturday, June 17th, 9 am – 2 pm. Gently used[...]
12:00 pm VA State Parks History and Cultu... @ Sky Meadows State Park
VA State Parks History and Cultu... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 17 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
VA State Parks History and Culture: The Enslaved Community at Mount Bleak @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. In 1860, nearly half of Fauquier County’s 21,706 residents were enslaved, with fourteen enslaved individuals living at the Mount Bleak Farm. Journey through these difficult stories alongside staff, volunteers and costumed interpreters. Explore[...]
1:00 pm Summer Show 2023: Aladdin @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2023: Aladdin @ Skyline High School
Jun 17 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Summer Show 2023: Aladdin @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts presents ALADDIN, An Adaptation for Dance of the Traditional Story, with music edited, compiled and arranged by Dr Ryan Keebaugh. Tickets are on sale only through our ticket agency SimpleTix, and not[...]
6:00 pm Connecting with the Sun & Season @ Sky Meadows State Park
Connecting with the Sun & Season @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Connecting with the Sun & Season @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Welcome Summer by watching the sunset across the Crooked Run Valley with a special solstice-themed Astronomy For Everyone. Join members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club as they use special technology to view the[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 17 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jun
18
Sun
10:00 am Native Wildflower ID and Invasiv... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Native Wildflower ID and Invasiv... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Native Wildflower ID and Invasive Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Buds are blooming all across the Crooked Run Valley. Explore these native wildflowers, herbaceous plants and pollinators with Virginia Master Naturalists and Native Plant Society members. Discover new ways to identify natives[...]
Jun
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
24
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 24 – Jun 25 all-day
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]
1:00 pm Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival @ Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival @ Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
Jun 24 @ 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival @ Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
10 wineries, 9 craft vendors, 3 bands and food trucks! $30 in advance: REGISTER ONLINE Ticket includes 20 tastings, a souvenir glass, and entrance to the museum and gardens.