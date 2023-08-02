Local News
New Greenway Fence Will Help Keep Happy Creek Clean
Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) is excited to announce the completion of a newly installed 250 ft split-rail fence along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway as it passes by Royal Plaza.
While the split-rail fence adds a beautiful aesthetic to the greenway experience, it serves an important dual purpose. A durable hardware cloth has been added to the entire length of the fence, spanning from the ground to the first rail. This mesh acts as a litter barrier for any wind-blown trash coming from the Royal Plaza shopping complex. The FR-WC Anti-Litter Council had previously identified this area as a contributor of pollution into our town’s Happy Creek watershed, and so the new litter barrier fence will serve as a physical barrier for any trash that is headed towards the waterway. Royal Plaza management and surrounding stores have been very receptive to improving the situation, and have been lead collaborators on this project.
ESAC wants to remind our community that we are all a part of the greater Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Whether your property is adjacent to the Shenandoah River, on a mountain top overlooking Front Royal, or an active farm in the surrounding rural landscape, we are all connected by the same overarching watershed. Our waterways are a shared resource that we can all have a hand in keeping clean.
Enjoy your next walk or bicycle ride down the strip of Royal Shenandoah Greenway between South Street and Criser Road. You’ll not only notice the new beautiful fence, but the rows of white crape myrtles planted last year are in full bloom!
ESAC would like to thank the following partners for their collaboration on another successful project:
The Front Royal / Warren County Tree Stewards and the Front Royal / Warren County Anti-Litter Council for their financial contributions. Additional thank yous go out to Royal Plaza and the Beautification of Front Royal Committee for their support, to Front Royal’s Department of Public Works for their donation of equipment, and to the Riverton Lowes for their generous donation of the fence materials!
Updated: Tragedy Strikes in Fauquier County: Investigation Launched into Fatal Train Crash
A Stolen Vehicle Collides with an Eastbound Norfolk Southern Train, Resulting in Fatal Injuries
A devastating accident in Fauquier County has left the community in shock and mourning. Virginia State Police are conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal crash involving a train that occurred at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade) on August 2nd.
August 2, 2023, in Fauquier County, began with a routine traffic patrol but rapidly descended into a heart-rending pursuit that would mark the day with sorrow and questions.
It was the early hours when Deputy Behm of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office clocked a 2015 Honda Accord hitting an alarming 97 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 17. The deputy, ever vigilant, attempted to halt the vehicle, but its relentless speed and unpredictable maneuvers made it a formidable challenge. Despite the best efforts and coordination between deputies, the driver’s audaciousness was evident as he nearly collided with the law enforcement vehicle on Free State Road. Pushing his vehicle to extreme limits, the driver hit speeds surpassing 115 mph, forcing the deputies to exercise caution and prioritize public safety by discontinuing the chase on more than one occasion.
The events took a horrifying turn in the vicinity of Delaplane. The fleeing Honda Accord, in its desperate bid for evasion, recklessly zipped past stationary vehicles at a railroad crossing on Highway 17 and Rokeby Road. In a shocking twist of fate, the car slammed into the side of an oncoming train. Quick on his feet, the deputy sprang into action, calling for emergency services and administering first aid, even as he doused flames that erupted in the vehicle’s engine bay.
The crash’s aftermath revealed heart-wrenching details. A young 20-year-old man from Leesburg was rushed to Winchester Medical Center, while an 18-year-old woman from Berryville was airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Tragically, she couldn’t pull through. Jeremiah Greenfield, the 19-year-old driver from Winchester, also received urgent medical care at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. In a revelation that added layers of complexity to the incident, the vehicle was identified as stolen from Winchester, prompting a detailed investigation by the Virginia State Police.
As Fauquier County processes the shock of this devastating event, the incident stands as a grim reminder of the consequences of reckless choices. The community, while grieving the loss, also rallies behind the unwavering commitment shown by the deputies who navigated an unpredictable and dangerous situation with professionalism and empathy.
The Virginia State Police have taken the helm of the investigations, delving into both the crash and the background of the stolen vehicle. As the community reels from the shock, there’s a palpable need for answers and closure for the families involved.
As the investigation progresses, authorities are carefully examining the circumstances surrounding the stolen vehicle, the actions of the driver, and the potential factors that contributed to the collision. Charges related to the incident are pending, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to determine the root cause of the tragedy.
Remarkably, no one on the Norfolk Southern train was injured in the collision. The crew on the train remained on the scene, cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.
The fatal train crash in Fauquier County has left the community heartbroken and in mourning. As the investigation unfolds, it is essential to remember the precious life lost and the serious injuries endured by others involved in the collision. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of obeying traffic laws and respecting safety protocols, especially at railroad crossings.
The incident also highlights the far-reaching consequences of stolen vehicles, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance in addressing vehicle theft and ensuring that communities remain safe for all residents.
As the community comes together to support the grieving families and those recovering from injuries, it is our collective responsibility to work towards safer roads and heightened awareness of the potential dangers posed by reckless actions.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake
This large-and-in-charge Eastern Ratsnake (weighing in at a whopping 1.2kg, or about 2.6lb) unfortunately consumed not one, but TWO ceramic eggs. Ceramic eggs are often used to show chickens where to lay in the coop – however, they look and smell exactly like the real thing and can be hazardous to wildlife.
Thankfully, the homeowner did the right thing and brought this snake into care after they noticed the two foreign lumps and general lethargy.
Upon exam, it became clear that this patient had GI obstructions, and radiographs confirmed the presence of two ceramic eggs. The snake was quickly prepped for surgery to remove these foreign objects, as prolonged blockages can cause tissue death, GI rupture, and even death.
We see dozens of patients (predominantly snakes) every year brought in due to mesh entanglement. Most of the cases we see, the netting wasn’t in use at the time and was not properly stored.
This snake did beautifully under anesthesia, and our vet team was able to remove both eggs and close without any issues. The associated tissues in the GI looked healthy, and we are hopeful for a full recovery for this patient! They are already very active, healing well, and being offered food (the digestible kind!).
If you use ceramic eggs, please make sure you glue them together into larger clumps. Or better yet, consider using real eggs to show chickens where to lay! Make sure your coops are secure and if you do have a snake visitor, gently show them the exit and double down on security.
If you think a snake may have ingested a ceramic egg, remember that it will NOT pass on its own! Please get that animal into care with a licensed rehabilitator ASAP.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Honoring Deceased Nurses: The Northern Shenandoah Valley Nurse Honor Guard
In a heartwarming tribute that mirrors the respect and honor bestowed upon fallen soldiers, a newly formed chapter called the Northern Shenandoah Valley Nurse Honor Guard (NSVNHG) has emerged to honor deceased nurses in the region. This compassionate group of nurses selflessly volunteers their time to pay their respects to their fallen colleagues, providing a solemn and dignified farewell that befits the dedication and service nurses render throughout their careers. With a mission to extend their services to the nursing community and raise awareness about their cause, the NSVNHG is seeking support from the public and media outlets alike.
The NSVNHG is inspired by the time-honored tradition of military Honor Guards, whose solemn duty is to pay their respects to fallen comrades and symbolize the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifice. In a similar manner, the Nurse Honor Guard performs a vital service by ensuring that nurses who have passed away receive a dignified farewell reflective of their significant contributions to healthcare and their patients’ lives.
Composed of dedicated and compassionate nurses, the NSVNHG aims to support grieving families during their time of loss. By offering their services at no cost to the families, the Nurse Honor Guard demonstrates their commitment to honoring their fellow nurses’ memory and easing the burden of funeral arrangements during a difficult period. The kindness and empathy they extend to families in mourning leave a lasting impact, highlighting the close-knit and supportive nature of the nursing community.
Jacqueline Fields, the President of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Nurse Honor Guard, is at the forefront of this noble endeavor. Armed with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a registered nurse (RN) license, Jacqueline leads the NSVNHG with dedication and compassion. Having witnessed firsthand the dedication of nurses to their profession and the challenges they face, she understands the significance of the Nurse Honor Guard’s mission and is determined to extend its reach to more nurses and communities in the region.
The NSVNHG invites the nursing community and the public to support their cause. By spreading awareness about their services, more nurses and families can benefit from their compassionate tribute. As the word spreads, the potential to establish similar chapters in other regions grows, allowing more nurses to be honored and their legacies celebrated. The Nurse Honor Guard is open to nurses of all specialties, embodying the inclusivity and camaraderie that are integral to the nursing profession.
In a world that often celebrates the accomplishments of those in the spotlight, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Nurse Honor Guard reminds us of the unsung heroes in healthcare who dedicate their lives to serving others. By providing a dignified tribute to deceased nurses, the NSVNHG showcases the unbreakable bond within the nursing community and honors the invaluable contributions nurses make to society.
As the NSVNHG seeks to spread the word about their selfless service, they extend an invitation to the public and media outlets to join their cause. Supporting the Nurse Honor Guard not only acknowledges the sacrifices of nurses but also ensures that their legacy lives on through the respect and honor bestowed upon them during their final farewell.
For more information, contact Jacqueline Fields, BSN, RN, Northern Shenandoah Valley Nurse Honor Guard President, by email at nsvnhg@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
Fauquier Health Welcomes New Robotically Trained OB/GYN Provider, Dr. Victoria McDonald
Fauquier Health is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Victoria McDonald, MD, to its team. Dr. McDonald will be providing exceptional obstetrics and gynecologic services to the residents of Fauquier and Prince William counties, including the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall, and Nokesville areas. This addition marks a significant step in enhancing healthcare access and expertise in the region.
Starting on August 7, 2023, Dr. Victoria McDonald will be joining forces with Dr. Barry Aron and Certified Nurse Midwives Monica Freidline and Kathleen McClelland at Fauquier Health’s two OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics. With a patient-centric approach, Dr. McDonald expressed her commitment to forging personal relationships with her patients, starting from adolescence and extending throughout pregnancy and adulthood. She is determined to empower her patients and ensure they are well informed about their health.
Dr. Victoria McDonald brings a wealth of expertise to Fauquier Health. She is robotically trained to perform minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, which offers patients the benefits of reduced scarring, shorter recovery times, and improved outcomes. Her areas of specialization include women’s health, labor and delivery, normal and high-risk pregnancies, adolescent gynecology, perimenopause, menopause, and chronic pelvic pain.
A native of Louisiana, Dr. McDonald completed her Bachelor of Science Degree from Louisiana Tech University in 2015. Subsequently, she earned her Medical Degree at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport in 2019. Her dedication to excellence led her to complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the same institution.
Dr. Victoria McDonald will primarily serve patients at Fauquier Health’s OBGYN & Midwifery office located at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive, Suite 101, in Gainesville, Virginia. Additionally, she will be available to see patients at the Warrenton office, situated at 253 Veterans Drive, Suite 210, in Warrenton, Virginia.
Fauquier Health is a community health system devoted to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique healing environment that respects the individuality of each patient. Serving the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties, the institution encompasses Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital, along with Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, the Villa at Suffield Meadows, the Wound Health Center, and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering various health and wellness programs.
Dr. Victoria McDonald is now accepting pre-booked appointments. To schedule a consultation at the Warrenton location, please call 540.316.5930, or for the Gainesville location, dial 703.743.7300. Additional details are available on FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
Samuels Public Library Adopts Increased Parental Control Cards
On the morning of August 1st, the Richmond firm of McGuire Woods Consulting LLC, working with Samuels Public Library on its policy review related to the call for removal of some 134 books related to LGBTQ+ themes cited as “pornography” by critics tied to the CSL (CleanUp Samuels Library) group, issued a press release on one result of that review. The announced result is the implementation of new youth library card categories giving increased parental oversight of library material youth may access or check out.
Contacted about the release, recently installed Samuels Library Board of Trustees President Melody Hotek and Samuels Operations Director Eileen Grady agreed that the new card categories were a means of the library giving parents more tools to control what their children may access through the library, on or off-site. And they noted the new card categories were in place on July 11, the day following the July Board of Trustees meeting heavily attended by members of the public on both sides of the library content and full funding debate.
Currently, the community’s public library is funded by the Warren County Board of Supervisors only through September 30, a quarter of the new fiscal year. That decision has been interpreted by many library supporters as the county’s elected officials, minus one dissenting vote by Cheryl Cullers, holding the library “hostage” to some level of compliance with the CSL demands. North River Supervisor Delores Oates, one eye firmly focused on Richmond and the new state delegates seat she is running for, has countered that partial funding was done to allow continued “good faith negotiations” on the library content issue. I guess we may now find out what Oates and colleagues Vicky Cook, Walt Mabe, and Jay Butler consider not only “good faith negotiations” but “good faith actions” as well.
Below is the McGuire Woods Consulting LLC press release on the Samuels Board of Trustees policy implementation in its entirety:
Samuels Public Library Adopts New Parental Controls
Front Royal, Va. (August 1, 2023) – The Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees recently approved and adopted two new types of library cards to address citizen concerns at its July meeting. The library has introduced a Juvenile Limited Card and Young Adult Limited Card, and both are designed to give parents options and control over the literature and reading materials their children have access to.
The Juvenile Limited Card ensures that a child younger than 12 may only check out materials from the physical collection of juvenile books at the library. It is important to note there is no access to online materials. The Young Adult Limited Card allows children 12 years of age and older to only check out materials from the physical collection of juvenile and young adult materials at the library. These cardholders will have limited access to online materials. A regular, unrestricted card also is still available for those who wish to have unfettered access to library resources.
A New Adult collection has been added for patrons 16 years of age through college age. Located on the adult side of the library, books intended for this age group are being moved out of the existing young adult section.
“Our mission has always been to enrich lives and serve the community. We encourage every parent to be actively engaged in their child’s reading journey,” said Board of Trustees President Melody Hotek. “We are fortunate to be able to offer amazing programs and provide a critical resource to so many citizens and families, thanks in large part to our continued cooperation and partnership with Warren County for the past 70 years. Our library strives to provide the highest quality service and reading options for all of our patrons.”
Along with the new parental controls, the Samuels Public Library has numerous other features to help parents navigate the more than 90,000 books included in its collection.
The children’s department was recently renovated to expand the Young Adult section so that all materials for that age group are in one location. The children’s section also now has its own checkout and a new larger children’s desk where staff are more accessible to assist with questions and selection.
Parents at Samuels Public Library can monitor their child’s account through the online catalog, and the library has a safe child policy that requires children under the age 12 to be accompanied by a responsible caregiver over the age of 16.
About Samuels Library: Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net.
Tragic Loss in Lake Holiday: 19-Year-Old Swimmer Found Deceased
Community Joins Together in Search Effort
In a somber turn of events, the serene surroundings of Lake Holiday witnessed an unfortunate incident over the weekend. A young swimmer, last seen off Beach 1, was later found to be missing.
Edil Borjes-Garcia, a 19-year-old resident of Sterling, Virginia, was reported missing on the evening of July 29th, around 8:08 pm. The Frederick County Emergency Communications Center received the distress call, which led to immediate action by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On their arrival at the scene, they started a search operation to find Edil.
Witnesses present at the site claimed Edil, known to be a competent swimmer, had been swimming without any visible signs of distress and wasn’t observed going under the water. The situation took a perplexing turn as he had vanished approximately an hour before the emergency call was placed.
Recognizing the severity of the situation, the FCSO Dive Team was called in for a comprehensive search and rescue operation. Their efforts were joined in the wee hours of Sunday morning by Search & Recovery teams from the Virginia State Police, the Stephens City Vol. Fire & Rescue Department, and the Frederick County Fire & Rescue. Many other volunteers from surrounding areas also came forward to assist in the search efforts.
Their combined efforts led to a heart-wrenching discovery on July 30th at 11:54 am. Divers found a body submerged in roughly 10 feet of water. Upon recovery and subsequent identification procedures, it was confirmed that the body was indeed that of the missing teenager, Edil Garcia.
Currently, the incident is believed to be a case of accidental drowning. Preliminary assessments show no indications of foul play or external interference.
This incident serves as a grave reminder of the unpredictable nature of water bodies. It’s crucial to ensure safety precautions are taken, even for seasoned swimmers.
The community’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Borjes-Garcia family during this immensely challenging time.
