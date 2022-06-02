Local News
New health insurance provider approved for WCPS; superintendent reviews safety actions
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, June 1 meeting unanimously approved a new health insurance provider for employees of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), and the superintendent highlighted how the division continuously works to mitigate any incident that could jeopardize the safety of WCPS students, staff, and employees.
School Board Chair Kirsten Pence, Board Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins approved a health insurance provider switch from Aetna back to Anthem The Local Choice (TLC). As of September 30, the WCPS and Aetna health insurance contract will be terminated, with the new WCPS Anthem TLC contract becoming effective on October 1 for a term of 12 months.
Ed White, senior vice president at McGriff Insurance Services in Winchester, Va., the health insurance agent for WCPS, reminded School Board members that due to a contract impasse in 2020,
WCPS chose to move from Anthem TLC to a contract with Aetna effective February 1, 2021, that was guaranteed for 20 months. The Aetna contract, which ends on September 30, will have saved WCPS a total of $1.28 million over the previous contract with Anthem TLC, White said.
Now, though, Aetna has indicated to WCPS that because medical/dental/vision claims are not running well, the school division could expect a possible large renewal increase in October, said White.
With that in mind, White said WCPS once again decided to solicit quotes through an RFP for the upcoming year hoping to keep the current benefit structure intact. In addition to the Aetna renewal rates, four other health insurers provided quotes: Anthem Direct, Cigna, United Healthcare, and TLC (with Anthem and Delta administering). The quotes ranged in cost from a high with Aetna of 34 percent to a low with TLC of 6.2 percent.
“All of the quotes are close, but The Local Choice is the most competitive,” said White, who noted that the combined savings from making the move to Aetna and back to TLC will have saved WCPS and its employees almost $1.7 million over the 32 months.
Equally important is that WCPS employees will be held harmless under the new contract, said WCPS Personnel Director Shane Goodwin, explaining that their current health insurance rates will not change when the provider switch is completed.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said that the increased premium costs in health insurance will be covered by growth in the division’s health savings account, which is expected to total almost $1 million by the fall.
With the recent massacre last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — where a lone gunman killed 19 students and two teachers and injured others — being top of mind, Ballenger said he wanted to take time to discuss what WCPS is doing to secure the safety of its facilities.
WCPS has a crisis management plan that gets developed and reviewed with input from the Front Royal Police Department, the County Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue, school administrators, and the local health department, among others. “There are a lot of entities involved in developing the plan,” he said, noting that the next meeting to review the plan for the upcoming school year is July 20.
“There are so many things we do when it comes to making sure our facilities are secure and a lot of that falls on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office,” Ballenger added.
For instance, Sgt. Burke directs the division’s School Resource Officers (SROs). “To be a School Resource Officer it takes a lot,” she told board members. “Not your normal Warren County Sheriff’s deputy can step into school resource. You have to have a love for kids.”
Burke and the SROs handle daily safety audits at each school in Warren County. Such audits, Burke said, include checking to make sure that windows, doors, and entry/exit points are secure.
“We’re constantly searching to make sure that there’s no way no one can get in,” she said.
SROs also check the outdoor areas around schools, as well as their camera systems, and each SRO also is issued a school radio to remain in constant contact with school administrators, she said.
“We stay pretty busy on a day-to-day basis checking the security of the schools,” said Burke.
At the same time, Ballenger said there are regular conversations between WCPS staff and SROs about what actions need to be taken to ensure WCPS facilities are safe.
One such conversation, for example, included discussions around the use of annual security grant monies, which help WCPS buy new or updated cameras and security systems, among other items.
Ballenger said that during one recent audit, he and the SRO decided that grant money might also go toward paying to expand the indoor intercom systems to the outside areas at schools. This would allow teachers and students to hear emergency announcements while they’re outdoors.
“We’re always improving and increasing the security of our buildings on a daily basis,” Ballenger said, pointing to lockdown drills that get conducted regularly, as well as updated policy for search and seizure (i.e. newly allowed canine searches), vehicle checks in the parking lots, and increased police presence during large events.
And prior to the incident in Texas, he said that training for school administrators had already been scheduled for this summer. Some of that training is going to include incident command, which is basically how to handle an emergency incident, as well as the roles and responsibilities of school personnel and first responders during an active shooter incident, for example. Specific SRO training also will be held, said Ballenger.
Additionally, Burke said there is an active shooter program held at the schools during the summertime or in the evenings twice a year “to keep our training fresh because we need to be ready.”
She added that there was “a huge shortage” this year with SROs. “But from my understanding, we will have a full house next year,” said Burke, “and there will be one SRO per school in the division.”
In other action
The School Board members at their June 1 meeting also unanimously approved:
1. A resolution authorizing the superintendent to reassign any teacher, assistant principal, or principal within the school division for the 2022-2023 school year.
2. A $55,430.59 contract award to OpenRDA for finance software support for the 2022-2023 fiscal year (FY); the contract is contingent upon the appropriation of sufficient funds once the FY 2023 budget is approved.
3. Title I, II, III, and IV grant applications, which now will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education.
4. An $18,010 contract award to School Insites to build, migrate, and maintain a new website for WCPS. The cost of the project will be $18,010 for the 2022-2023 school year for setup, migration, and training, and then $12,960 for hosting, monitoring, and support every year thereafter, according to WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant.
Click here to watch the School Board meeting in its entirety. The School Board will hold its work session on Wednesday, June 15.
Community Events
Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale
HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
Learn more about the Yard Sale on our Facebook Event Page.
Local News
Valley Health System welcomes new trustees, board leadership
The Valley Health System Board of Trustees has welcomed three new members, named new officers, and recognized two retiring trustees for their long and dedicated tenure. Changes approved by the Valley Health Corporation at its May meeting took effect June 1.
Joining the now-16-member Board are three professionals who bring varied expertise to their service to Valley Health:
- Jeff Boehm is President of Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. and has a 34-year career in construction and development. A graduate of West Virginia University, he lives in Martinsburg where he has been active in church and community life. He is a board member of the Winchester Medical Center Foundation.
- Julia Connell is Vice President of Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management. She earned degrees from Shepherd University and West Virginia University and was a hospital CFO for 10 years before completing graduate work in financial planning. She serves on the boards of Community Foundation of Northern Shenandoah Valley and Timber Ridge School and is a past President of Winchester Rotary Club.
- Thomas Wise, MD, is a board certified orthopedic surgeon. He received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from Wake Forest University, completed internship and residency at University of Minnesota, and moved back to Winchester to join Winchester Orthopaedic Associates in 2000. Wise is a team physician for John Handley High School.
“The skills and perspectives of these three individuals will enrich our discussion around the Board table and make a positive impact on those we serve,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO.
Retiring from the Board are Chairman Joseph F. Silek, Jr., of Front Royal, who has served 18 years on the nonprofit health system’s governing body, and Winchester neurosurgeon Patrick Ireland, MD, who has served for 16 years, most recently as Vice Chairman.
“These gentlemen have volunteered an amazing amount of time and energy to Valley Health during a critical period of system growth and maturation, technological investment, and change within the healthcare industry,” said Nantz. “We are grateful for their contributions and thank them for their dedicated service to the health of our community.”
The new Chair, Harry S. Smith, has been a Valley Health trustee for 11 years and also served 12 years on the Winchester Medical Center Board. A native of Winchester, Smith is currently the Market President of United Bank of Winchester, capping a long financial services career in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. He has served on the boards of a number of human service organizations, on the Winchester City Council for two terms, and on several joint city/county committees. As a member of the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board, Smith interacts with hospital system leaders in a six-state area.
“Harry has deep roots in this community, he knows our organization and the complexities of healthcare, and he understands how the Board can help lead Valley Health to an even brighter future,” said Nantz.
“We all share a love for our community and want to see it thrive,” Smith said. “Healthcare is a vital part of the equation. I am honored to lead this talented, hard working group entrusted to ensure the quality, accessibility and stability of our local nonprofit healthcare delivery system.”
Vice Chairman Thomas T. Gilpin is a retired businessman and lifelong resident of Clarke County. A Valley Health trustee since 2010, Gilpin chairs the investment committee, and sits on the Valley Health Quality and Medical Affairs Committee (QMAC), which oversees the system’s quality, safety, patient satisfaction and performance improvement activities. He previously served on the WMC Board for 11 years.
Steven E. Cluss is the new Secretary of the Board of Trustees. He is a retired business owner who joined the VHS Board in 2013 and is a member of the Valley Health Quality and Medical Affairs Committee. He helped forge Valley Health’s engagement to address addiction, which led to the formation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. Cluss also served for six years on the WMC board.
The members of the Valley Health System Board of Trustees, effective June 1, 2022:
- Jeff Boehm
- Steven E. Cluss, Secretary
- Julia M. Connell
- James G. Dale, DO
- Chad L. Dansie, MD
- Melody K. Eaton, PhD
- Thomas T. Gilpin, Vice Chair
- Marie S. Imoh
- Katherine Johnson, MD
- Thomas Leslie, DDS
- Mark S. Nantz, VHS President and CEO
- Mary Beth Price
- Clifton L. (Kip) Rutherford
- Harry S. Smith, Chairman
- Chris Turnbull, MD
- Thomas Wise, MD
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Local News
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational & Conference Center receives $1,000 Green Grant from Keep Virginia Beautiful for water bottle refilling stations
To help reduce the number of plastic water bottles used in its facilities, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational & Conference Center has been awarded a $1,000 grant as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 12th Annual Green Grants Program.
Every year, government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 that will help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on one of the following priorities: Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification.
“Green Grants provide financial resources needed to implement innovative and effective projects that will result in more clean, green, and beautiful places to live, work, and play. These initiatives bring people together, in partnership, to make positive differences in communities across Virginia,” says Cristi Lawton, Keep Virginia Beautiful’s Executive Director.
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center has offered programming to the youth and families of Northern Virginia since 1981. It hosts youth and adult volunteers from 19 counties in Northern Virginia and the City of Alexandria for 10 weeks of residential summer and specialty camps. They provide youth opportunities to have new experiences, form relationships, and develop life skills and independence in a way that few other experiences can. In addition to its acclaimed camps, the Center also hosts a variety of corporate retreats, festivals, team building programs, and outdoor recreation.
Funds awarded by Keep Virginia Beautiful will help replace antiquated and environmentally hazardous drinking fountains at the 4-H Center with new refillable bottle stations. The new stations include a counter to track the number of single-use plastic water bottles saved by using refillable bottles instead. A total of 15 new stations are planned for coverage in every lodge, shelter, and outdoor space. The first unit installed tracked a reduction of 1,275 single-use plastic bottles just in the first few weeks of usage. It is estimated that each new station will result in a savings of 10,000 fewer plastic bottles annually.
The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve the natural and scenic environment. Since 2011, the Green Grants Program has provided $254,500 for 355 programs and projects throughout the state. Funding is made possible through generous support from Altria, as well as additional sponsorships from WestRock and Village Bank.
Local News
Warren County High School Underclassmen Academic Awards
Warren County High School held its underclassmen academic award ceremony on May 31, 2022.
WCHS honors students in the grades 9th, 10th, and 11th who receive awards in the following areas:
- The student must have a 3.5-grade point average through the 3rd advisory of the school year.
- The student must carry a minimum of 5 classes for the year.
- The student must have no more than 12 absences. Appeals may be made for extended medical reasons.
- The student must not have any discipline referrals. Appeals may be made for only one referral.
- Lord Fairfax Community College grades for the first semester will be included as a separate GPA entity and used in the formula to calculate the 3.5 needed for the award.
- Perfect Attendance: Students do not miss any classes during the school year.
Local News
Warren County Public Schools Free Summer Meals Program, weekly on Wednesdays
2022 Summer Program Dates; no registration needed!
- 6/8 (meals for 6/8 thru 6/14)
- 6/15 (meals for 6/15 thru 6/21)
- 6/22 (meals for 6/22 thru 6/30)
Please participate in June as this program is expiring!
Option 1: Curbside Pickup at Skyline High School on Wednesdays from 9am – 1pm
Option 2: Bus route – Pick up at one of the following bus stops (times are below)
Sodexo Food Service Van:
- Royal Arms Apartments – 9:10am to 9:25am
- Royal Hill Apartments – 9:30am to 9:40am
- Kendrick Lane Apartments – 9:45 am to 9:55am
- Front Royal Church of the Nazarene – 9:55am to 10:10am
- Brinklow Trailer Court – 10:20am to 10:35am
Bus #61:
- Fetchett Rd/Skyline Trailer Ct – 9 am
- Browntown Community Center/South Warren Substation – 9:20 am
- South Warren Fire Station – 9:45 am
- Soccerplex – 10:15am
Bus #67:
- Rivermont Fire Station (the new building) – 9 am
- Fortsmouth Fire Station – 9:45 am
Bus #68:
- Shenandoah Shores Fire Dept. – 9 am
- Shenandoah Farms Grocery – 9:30 am
- Shenandoah Farms Fire Dept./Jim’s Country Store – 10 am
- Venus Branch/Old Oak Bus Loop – 10:30 am
- Backgate at Shenandoah Farms – 11 am
Bus #69:
- Lake Front Royal Bus Loop – 9 am
- Reliance Methodist Church – 9:45 am
- Shenandoah Commons – 10:15am
Bus #65:
- Dismal Hollow Kiss N Ride – 9 am
- Apple Mt Bus Loop – 9:30 am
- Freezeland Mt/Thompson Kiss N Ride – 10:00 am
WCPS Van:
- N . Warren Fire Station – 9:30 am
*Anyone age 1-18 years old can receive these free meals*
Please note: This program is ONLY through June 30, 2022. Details will be announced to the community as we have them; please listen to all school announcements for details!
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Groundhog
Our latest juvenile Groundhog patients want to remind you that relocating wildlife is NOT legal in Virginia!
Every year, humans create orphans by capturing and relocating parents, while leaving babies to die in dens. It is also inhumane to adults, as these animals do not survive well when relocated and can spread disease.
Though some consider groundhogs a nuisance, they play an important role in the environment just like everyone else! These guys dig dens that are used by a variety of native wildlife including foxes, rabbits, opossums, and others. Their digging helps to aerate the soil and buffers our land from severe flooding while the wastes and food scraps in burrows increase soil nutrients, helping our crops to grow. They also serve as prey species to many of our native predators.
If you have groundhogs that you do not want in a specific location, please consider waiting until September to attempt humane eviction methods. You can use techniques including ammonia-soaked rags, overnight lights and radios, and other deterrents to get these animals to move on willingly once their babies are grown.
Once they leave, you will need to fill the den entryways, ideally with concrete and fairly deep, as they are amazing diggers and will make their way back into a well-made burrow when possible. Consider using metal netting to wire off areas under sheds or decks.
Please call us if you need advice about deterring Groundhogs in specific situations. Creating orphans is never the best answer!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
