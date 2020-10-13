New homeowners break ground on the Parkview Town Home Project in Front Royal

On Saturday, October 10th, 2020 the Parkview Town Home Project was officially started when Mayor Eugene Tewalt broke ground at the site.

The Parkview Town Home Project is located at 714 Parkview Drive in Front Royal. This project offers homeowners a unique view of the town from above and back up to the newly constructed Ressie Jeffries Elementary Playground. Walking trails to Skyline Drive, Samuels Public Library, and a Burrell Brooks Park are just steps away. Restaurants, Grocery stores, and the bowling alley are all within walking distance.

Aaron Hike, of Hike Construction, joined with homeowners, employees, bankers, agents, family, and friends to watch the Parkview Town Homes project officially kick-off. It began with Mayor Tewalt, who made the first shovel of dirt, followed by each homeowner breaking ground where their new home will be built. Great memories were made as everyone watched these homeowners celebrate the start of what is going to be a huge part of their next chapter in life, their new home.

Hike said, “Parkview Town Homes is a million-dollar project, financed by First Bank. We would like to thank Mike McCool for joining us as the master of ceremonies, our town Mayor, Eugene R. Tewalt for his participation, and of course First Bank. It is with support and a great team that we are able to deliver these opportunities to the community. Hike Construction Inc. is looking forward to delivering these townhomes in the first quarter of 2021.”

Aaron Hike has been taking care of the Shenandoah Valley’s homeowners for over 10 years. As a (third) generation Carpenter, Aaron has extensive education and training in all phases of home construction and remodeling. Aaron has a true passion for blueprint design and 3-D modeling and loves the challenge of creating custom-designed homes for his clients. He also enjoys finding and developing land, creating partnerships with investors and realtors, including developing multi-unit condos and apartment buildings. His friendly and outgoing approach makes him easy to work with, and his knowledge makes him an asset to anyone looking for a new home or home remodel in Northern Virginia.