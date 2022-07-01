New law allows DMV to grant extended license validity to military and others

Effective July 1, 2022, certain license holders are able to apply with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for driver’s license extensions of up to six years for military and foreign service members serving outside of Virginia and government contractors working outside the United States; and up to two years for those showing good cause for extensions. Prior to July 1, those extensions were valid for up to three years and one year, respectively.

“We understand the challenges faced by our military, foreign service, and government contractor customers with deployments and assignments keeping them on the move,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Similarly, we know that things like long-term medical treatment or caring for a loved one in another state can create hardships for any of us. We’re pleased to be able to work with customers in these situations to further extend driver’s licenses, giving them one less thing to worry about.”

The change stems from HB 540, introduced by Delegate Danica Roem (D–Prince William), passed by the General Assembly during the 2022 session, and signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

In all cases, customers need to complete an application process and provide supporting documentation in order to qualify for a driver’s license extension. Currently, extended customers can apply for the newly enacted extensions, up to the six and two-year limits, via the same application process they originally followed.

More information, including complete application instructions, is available at:

https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#outsideva/military.asp (for military members)

https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#outsideva/diplomat.asp (for diplomats)

https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#outsideva/contractors.asp (for government contractors).

Customers who need information on hardship extensions may visit www.dmvNOW.com and click Contact Us.