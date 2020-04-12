Local News
New law caps the costs of prescription insulin copays at $50 per month
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed a bill to cap the costs of prescription insulin copays at $50 per month, one of the lowest caps in the country.
House Bill 66, sponsored by Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, originally aimed to cap the costs of prescription insulin copays at $30 per month. By the time the bill passed the Senate, the cap was amended to $50 per month.
Cheers and applause roared through the chamber when the bill seemed poised to unanimously pass the House until a lone delegate changed their vote and groans replaced the cheers. But they still had something to celebrate ––Virginia will have the country’s fourth-lowest insulin cap.
“For people that have diabetes, they tend to be on anywhere from five to eight medications. So even if they have good health insurance, paying copays anywhere from $5 or $10 per prescription adds up very quickly,” said Evan Sisson, professor at the VCU School of Pharmacy and vice-chairperson of the Virginia Diabetes Council. “So to be able to cap [insulin] is a huge benefit for patients.”
The Virginia Department of Health estimated in 2017 that 631,194 or 9% of Virginians have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.
The bill prohibits health insurance providers from charging a copay over $50 for a one-month supply, or from allowing or requiring a pharmacy to charge any more. The bill incorporates HB 1403, which was introduced by Del. James A. Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, and shares the same wording as Carter’s bill, but the copay amount was capped at $100.
“This bill is aimed at providing relief for those folks who have health insurance but can’t afford to use it, that is a vast swath of Virginia’s population,” Carter said during a Senate committee hearing.
Insulin prices have risen so much in recent years that some diabetics have resorted to rationing their insulin or traveling to Canada where the drug is much cheaper. According to Sisson, for someone with diabetes, especially Type 2, a lack of insulin can lead to major complications, and even be a matter of life or death.
“What the body does is it kicks into looking for other sources of energy other than glucose, and it starts to produce more fat,” Sisson said. “If you have more fat floating in the bloodstream, then you end up with more hardening of the arteries or atherosclerosis. What that means is you have higher blood pressure and a higher risk of heart attack or stroke.”
According to the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, approximately 30 million Americans suffer from diabetes, with that number increasing by about 1.5 million every year.
Prior to the advent of insulin in the 1920s, someone diagnosed with diabetes was expected to die in a matter of months, with restrictive dieting extending that to as long as a couple of years. When Canadian researchers completed the development of insulin in 1922, they sold the patent to the University of Toronto for $1, hoping that everyone who was affected by diabetes would be able to benefit from the life-saving drug.
Since then, the price has constantly increased, dramatically so over the past few decades. In 2009, a 10-milliliter vial of insulin cost between $90 and $100. Today, that same vial will cost between $250 and $300, even though little about the drug has changed.
When HB 66 was sent to the governor only two other states in the U.S. had hard caps for insulin copays. The first to introduce one was Colorado in May 2019, and the second was Illinois in January, both states have their caps at $100 per month.
In March, governors of six other states signed legislation capping the price of insulin. New Mexico, Utah and Maine set their caps lower than Virginia’s at $25, $30 and $35, respectively. West Virginia, Washington, and New York will set caps at $100.
The new cost in Virginia will be reflected in insurance plans starting Jan. 1, 2021, coinciding with plans purchased during the next round of open enrollment, Carter wrote on Twitter. He added,
“The fact that it had to be done this way is a reflection of how generally screwed up our healthcare system is.”
By Will Gonzalez
Capital News Service
Governor Northam signs bold new laws to reform criminal justice
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam has signed into law criminal justice reform legislation that he proposed in January. The package includes measures raising the felony larceny threshold; permanently eliminating driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines, fees, and court costs; raising the age of juvenile transfer to adult court, and reforming parole.
The Governor’s package also includes decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana and sealing the records of prior convictions. The Governor proposed that a study be completed to assess the impact of fully legalizing marijuana in the Commonwealth.
“Every Virginian deserves access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” said Governor Northam. “These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance. I thank the General Assembly for working with us to build a more just and inclusive Commonwealth.”
Governor Northam signed the following bills:
• House Bill 995 and Senate Bill 788 increase the felony larceny threshold from $500 to $1,000.
• House Bill 1196 and Senate Bill 1 repeal the requirement that the driver’s license of a person convicted of any violation of the law who fails or refuses to provide for immediate payment of fines or costs be suspended. The bill requires the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to return or reinstate any person’s driver’s license that was suspended prior to July 1, 2019, solely for nonpayment of fines or costs, without a reinstatement fee.
• House Bill 477 and Senate Bill 546 raise the age when a Commonwealth’s Attorney can transfer a juvenile to be tried as an adult without court approval from 14 to 16.
• House Bill 909 and Senate Bill 513 end the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for non-driving related offenses, including drug offenses and theft of motor fuel.
• House Bill 974 and Senate Bill 511 modify the current standards for writs of actual innocence. Currently, individuals may pursue writs of actual innocence under very narrow circumstances, which limits access to relief and places additional burdens on the pardon process.
• House Bill 277 and Senate Bill 736 provide that a court may permit an inmate to earn credits against any fines and court costs imposed against him by performing community service. Under current law, credits may be earned only before or after imprisonment.
The Governor proposed two amendments:
• House Bill 972 decriminalizes simple possession of marijuana and creates a $25 civil penalty. The bill seals the records of convictions and prohibits employers from inquiring about past convictions. The bill creates a workgroup to study the impact of the legalization of marijuana. Governor Northam proposes to require that report by November 30, 2021.
• House Bill 33 and Senate Bill 793, the “Fishback” bills, make individuals sentenced by juries between 1995 and 2000 eligible for parole consideration. Parole was abolished in Virginia in 1995, however, juries were not instructed of this change until 2000 following a court ruling. The Governor proposes adding an “emergency clause” to the measure.
“As a lawyer, I believe injustice, and that means we must aspire to a legal system that promotes equality under the law,” said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring. “I also believe in fairness, transparency, and compassion. These new laws strengthen our criminal justice system, and I thank Governor Northam for signing them into law.”
“Virginia’s old laws often led to too many black and brown people getting harsher punishments than the majority of Virginians,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “I appreciate Governor Northam signing these new laws that will help bring equity to our criminal justice system.”
“The Governor put forward a criminal justice reform legislative package that was historic and transformative,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “The elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fees and fines and non-driving related offenses will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and the raising of the felony threshold is a simple matter of justice and fairness. This administration continues to demonstrate its dedication to comprehensive criminal justice reform.”
Attorney General Herring celebrates advancement of cannabis reform legislation
~ Governor Northam advanced Herring’s legislation that decriminalizes possession of small amounts of marijuana ~
RICHMOND (April 11, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today issued the following statement celebrating Governor Northam’s advancement of the Attorney General’s cannabis reform legislation that decriminalizes possession of small amounts of marijuana.
“Our approach to cannabis has needlessly saddled Virginians, especially African Americans and people of color, with criminal records for long enough. It’s a new day in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “Decriminalization is an incredibly important first step and one that many thought we may never see in Virginia, but we cannot stop until we have legal and regulated adult use. With this legislation, we are moving Virginia forward to an even more fair, just, and equal place. This year, we showed that smart, progressive reform is possible here in the Commonwealth and we must continue on that path.
“I want to thank my colleagues in the House and Senate and the advocates for working with me this year to make this a top priority and I look forward to seeing what we are able to accomplish in the years ahead.”
Attorney General Herring has become the leader on cannabis reform in Virginia following his call for decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, action to address past convictions, and a move towards legal and regulated adult use. In his call for cannabis reform, he cited the unnecessary negative impact of a criminal conviction for possession, the expense and social costs of enforcing the current system, and the disparate impact on African Americans and people and communities of color.
Attorney General Herring reiterated his call for reform when data from 2018 showed a record number of arrests for marijuana possession. In the last decade, the number of first-time marijuana convictions in Virginia has risen 53%, from 6,533 in 2008 to 10,000 in 2017. Arrests for marijuana possession have increased by about 220%, from around 9,000 in 1999 to nearly 29,000 in 2018. The cost of marijuana criminal enforcement is estimated to exceed $81 million each year.
In December 2019, Attorney General Herring held a cannabis summit for policymaking stakeholders in Virginia that focused on policy and included experts from attorneys generals’ offices, state agencies, and legislative operations in states that have legalized cannabis, as well as cannabis policy experts.
Governor Northam signs sweeping new laws to expand access to voting
~ Legislation expands early voting, makes Election Day a state holiday ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam has signed landmark new laws to repeal Virginia’s voter ID law, make Election Day a state holiday in Virginia, and expand access to early voting.
“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” said Governor Northam. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I’m proud to sign these bills into law.”
Governor Northam signed these bills:
• House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 111, sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring and Senator Janet Howell, respectively, allow early voting 45 days prior to an election without a stated excuse. Virginia currently requires voters who wish to vote absentee provide the state with a reason, from an approved list, why they are unable to vote on Election Day.
• House Bill 19 and Senate Bill 65, sponsored by Delegate Joe Lindsey and Senator Mamie Locke, respectively, remove the requirement that voters show a photo ID prior to casting a ballot. Voter ID laws disenfranchise individuals who may not have access to photo identification and disproportionately impact low-income individuals, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.
• House Bill 108 and Senate Bill 601, sponsored by Delegate Joe Lindsey and Senator Louise Lucas, respectively, make Election Day a state holiday, which will help ensure every Virginian has the time and opportunity to cast their ballot. In order to maintain the same number of state holidays, this measure repeals the current Lee-Jackson Day holiday, established over 100 years ago to honor Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
• House Bill 235 and Senate Bill 219, sponsored by Delegate Joshua Cole and Senator David Marsden, respectively, implement automatic voter registration for individuals accessing service at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office or the DMV website.
• House Bill 238 and House Bill 239, sponsored by Delegate Mark Sickles, and Senate Bill 455, sponsored by Senator Bryce Reeves, expand absentee voting timelines to ensure access to the polls.
• House Bill 1678, sponsored by Delegate Joe Lindsey, extends in-person polling hours from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
“We need more access to the ballot box, not less,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “I am so proud to be a part of new laws that expand access to voting and make our Commonwealth more representative of the people we serve. Today is a historic day.”
“Our democracy relies on equal access to the ballot box,” said House Majority Leader Charniele Herring. “I’m grateful to the Governor for his partnership in breaking down barriers to voting, and ensuring all Virginians have the opportunity to exercise this fundamental right.”
“Virginia’s photo ID law was designed to make it more difficult to vote,” said Delegate Joe Lindsey. “It is past time we repealed this law, and I’m grateful to the Governor for helping us get it done.”
Town Talk: A conversation with Bret Hrbek, Front Royal Rotary Club
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Bret Hrbek, President of the Front Royal Rotary Club. Find out more on their website.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:
- FIRST. The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service;
- SECOND. High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society;
- THIRD. The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business, and community life;
- FOURTH. The advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – April 13-17, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 738 (Jennings Lane), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline: Coronavirus Update
Coronavirus Update
With the recent passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, I wanted to take a moment to provide you with some information on some specific sections of the bill, including the economic stimulus checks and changes to Medicare and Medicaid, as well as provide you with information on how to protect yourself from scams during this difficult time.
Medicare and Medicaid:
• Expanded Option for Medicare Accelerated Payments: Eligibility for Medicare accelerated payments will be expanded to critical access hospitals, children’s hospitals, and cancer hospitals. These providers, along with acute care hospitals, may request accelerated payments that cover a time period of up to six months.
• Medicare Inpatient Prospective Payment System (PPS) Add-on Payment: During the emergency period, the CARES Act provides a 20 percent add-on to the Diagnosis Related Group rate for patients with COVID-19. This add-on will apply to patients treated at rural and urban inpatient PPS hospitals to address the high costs associated with COVID-19 patient care.
Telehealth Access:
• Additional Funding for Telehealth: The legislation provides $200 million to the Federal Communications Commission to enable the provision of telehealth services.
• Improved Medicare Beneficiary Access to Telehealth: The legislation waives the requirement that a provider or others in their group must have treated the patient in the past three years to provide them with a telehealth service during the ongoing public health emergency.
• Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) as Distant Sites: The legislation allows RHCs and FQHCs to serve as distant sites to provide telehealth services to patients in their homes and other eligible locations during a national emergency.
• Telehealth for Hospice Recertification: Hospice recertifications will be able to be completed via telehealth, rather than a face-to-face visit, during the emergency period. In addition to physicians, nurse practitioners will be able to complete the recertification.
• Telehealth for Home Dialysis: The CARES Act also reduces requirements during the COVID-19 emergency that pertain to face-to-face evaluations for home dialysis patients.
On top of injecting funding into the economy to help American small businesses and industries, the CARES Act also provides stimulus checks to every American to keep individuals and families afloat as they cope with the effects of the crisis on both their health and economic security. The full rebate amounts are $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. Rebate payments start to phase out at the thresholds of $75,000 single, $112,500 head of household, and $150,000 married. An adult who receives Social Security income can get the full $1,200 stimulus amount, as long as they are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.
If you are not normally required to file a tax return, then you do not need to file one now in order to get a stimulus check. The government will use the information from your Social Security forms to determine how much you qualify for and where to send your payment. If the IRS has your direct deposit information on file, the payment will be sent straight to that account. If not, a physical check will be delivered to your last-known mailing address. You do not need to take any action. To learn more about the stimulus payments, please visit irs.gov/coronavirus.
Finally, please be aware that scammers are taking advantage of the fears surrounding coronavirus. There have been reports of scammers posing as IRS agents claiming to need your personal information to process the stimulus checks authorized by the CARES Act. As previously mentioned, you do not need to take any action to receive the stimulus check. Several tips to protecting your information include:
• Secure your accounts: Use multifactor authentication everywhere, especially with banks, phone, and email providers. This extra layer of security helps keep you safe.
• Stay vigilant: Scammers will contact you by phone, email, or text offering products, services, or humanitarian opportunities. They often pose as credible companies, “phishing” for login or personal information.
• Monitor your accounts: Stay close to your bank accounts, report suspicious behavior, and respond to alerts.
• Use trusted Wi-Fi networks: As more people transition to work from home, ensuring your Wi-Fi network is password protected is critical to safeguarding your information.
• Be informed: Visit gov/coronavirus to learn more about what the Federal Trade Commission is doing and what you can do to protect yourself from scams.
Rest assured, I will continue to keep you informed, monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country, and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Resources:
• Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Resources for Business:
• Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources
• Paycheck Protection Program FAQs for Small Businesses
• Paycheck Protection Program – Interim Final Rule
• Paycheck Protection Program Explained
Other:
• The FDA Has Not Approved Any Home Testing Kits for COVID-19
• IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
• The Virginia Department of Health Has Activated Call Centers Throughout the Commonwealth
• The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
• Social Distancing Guidelines Extended to April 30
• Army Asks Retired Soldiers in Health Care Fields to Come Back for COVID-19 Fight
• Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Schools
• Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
• How to aid the relief effort
“Do not be afraid! I know that you are seeking Jesus the crucified. He is not here, for he has been raised just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.” ~ Matthew 28: 5-6
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
