Connect with us

Local News

New law streamlines approval process for Virginia medical marijuana users

Published

7 hours ago

on

A new Virginia law that went into effect Friday, July 1, makes it easier for eligible patients seeking to buy medical marijuana. Patients will no longer have to wait for approval from the state pharmacy board.

The law permits patients, legal guardians, and parents of minors to go directly to a medical marijuana dispensary after receiving written certification from a registered practitioner. The need for a medical marijuana card has been eliminated, which should ease the state’s backlog of those who have been waiting for the card.

According to the state, thousands of patients had been backlogged and awaiting approval; there are currently more than 50,000 patients registered for medical marijuana use in the commonwealth.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed HB 933 and SB 671 earlier this year, seeking to make the process easier for patients. The change also eliminates the $50 medical license fee that was previously required.


A patient seeking approval for medical marijuana must visit a registered medical practitioner, in person or via a telehealth appointment. A database of providers can be found on the Virginia Board of Pharmacy website: Virginia Board of Pharmacy – Registered Practitioners

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Local News

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Chimney Swift

Published

18 hours ago

on

July 6, 2022

By

Renest is always best!

In the past few weeks, we have started taking more and more calls about Chimney Swift nestlings who have fallen out of their nests. Luckily, most have been successfully renested! Unfortunately it was not possible to renest these babies, so they were brought in for care.

Photos / Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

Chimney Swifts are specialized insectivores that eat and drink on the wing (in flight). As their name implies, they typically roost and nest inside brick or masonry chimneys, though they occasionally find natural sites in hollow trees.

Most of the calls we take about these birds come when their stick-and-saliva nests break off from the inside of the chimney and the babies fall to the fireplace.


Renesting is a bit different in these species compared to most other birds we treat. A makeshift nest (we recommend a small, wicker-style basket) must be placed on the smoke shelf, above the damper, or lowered down into the chimney from the top with the rope secured externally. The nest can also be secured to a stick or broom handle and wedged up the chimney.

Once these guys start to grow feathers and open their eyes, reuniting can be as simple as placing the baby over the smoke shelf – they are amazing climbers and can get themselves back up to the nest. There is a high success rate in renesting these babies when these techniques are used!

Use this excellent renesting diagram from our friends at the Wildlife Center of Virginia to better visualize these techniques:

If you cannot stand the sound of Chimney Swifts (they are quite loud), consider capping your chimney once the fireplace is out of use in late winter/early spring.

These birds are in decline and need many of these roosting sites—if you have a brick/masonry chimney and don’t mind these residents, consider leaving it uncapped and cleaning your chimney regularly in early spring so that they have a good surface to build upon.

If you don’t have a chimney (or prefer to keep your chimney capped) but want to help this species, consider building a nesting tower.

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

High school students explore health careers during annual Health Sciences Academy

Published

19 hours ago

on

July 6, 2022

By

Handley High School rising sophomore Blessed Makahanadze said the recent Health Sciences Academy held at Laurel Ridge Community College, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center, gave him a great insight into the world of health professions.

“It was a fun experience, and it was educational as well,” Blessed said. “We explored a lot of the health professions; we saw a cadaver lab. We also did a lot of other activities, such as helping with the birth of a baby. We sutured pigs’ legs. Everything at the camp was special, but I would probably say the cadaver lab was my favorite, just because of how much of an eye-opening experience it was.”

The camp, which was June 21-24, is a partnership among Laurel Ridge, SU, Valley Health and area public school divisions, said Brenda Byard, dean of Early College and High School Partnerships. It was open to students in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Rappahannock County, Shenandoah County, Warren County and Winchester schools.

The first camp was 10 years ago, but it wasn’t held in 2020 due to covid. Its purpose is to generate student interest in health professions, promote the health professions programs offered at Laurel Ridge and SU, and introduce students to an acute care environment.


Dean Byard said when the students were at Winchester Medical Center, they toured different hospital departments, discovered why different colors of scrubs were worn and learned about patient privacy laws. At SU, they visited the cadaver lab, the nursing school, the pharmacy school and the athletic training department. While at Laurel Ridge, the campers learned college skills and had sessions in health professions programs the college offers, including emergency medical services, surgical technology, dental hygiene, nursing, physical therapy assistant and medical laboratory technology.

This year’s camp attracted 31 students.

“The students were so excited,” Dean Byard said. “Usually, they’re kind of nervous the first couple of days, and by the end of the week, they’re all talking to each other, having a lot of fun. It’s great to see the lights come on.”

Blessed, who is considering becoming a pharmacist, said his biology teacher handed out flyers about the camp.

“I just read into it and thought it would be a great opportunity, and applied,” he said. “It really opened up my eyes to what possible health careers I could choose. Everybody who is interested in the health professions should do it.”

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Local Republican James Bergida enters race for Virginia Senate District 1

Published

1 day ago

on

July 5, 2022

By

Grassroots community leader and college professor James Bergida today announced his candidacy for the newly drawn Virginia Senate District 1. A campaign launch event will be announced soon.

James Bergida

“As a lifelong Virginian, a guy from a family of overcomers, a man of faith, and an educator, I passionately hold that now is the time to invest in our beautiful Valley and Commonwealth’s future.

I believe that Virginia and our Shenandoah Valley can continue to be the land of opportunity, a place where all our residents don’t just get by but thrive. I have what it takes to stand firm for the freedoms and conservative values that Virginians know and love. I look forward to representing the constituents of Senate District 1 and working with members in both the Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates to expand opportunities for all Virginians and protect our God-given rights. Let’s work together to achieve the future that Virginian families deserve.”


Bergida interned at the U.S. Department of Justice, worked in real estate and agriculture, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Northern Valley Young Republicans. In 2021, he led a grassroots team of staff and volunteers to flip the City of Chesapeake for Glenn Youngkin.

Having attended Shenandoah University and graduated from Christendom College, Bergida received his master’s and doctorate from the University of Oxford. He currently teaches Political Science and Economics at Christendom College.

To learn more about James Bergida and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit jamesbergida.com

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Warrenton Virtual CycleNation event raised $16,780 for American Heart Association

Published

1 day ago

on

July 5, 2022

By

The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association – the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, invited riders for a virtual CycleNation event to bring awareness to stroke and heart disease. Warrenton CycleNation, sponsored by Fauquier Health, was a vision that came to fruition in May 2022. In support of May as Stroke Awareness Month, the CycleNation event raised $16,780 in support of the American Heart Association & American Stroke Association.

Rich Pinson, Director of Cardiovascular Services for Fauquier Health has a passion for heart health, spreading awareness and education, and cycling.

“The past year has shown us that focusing on mental and physical health is critical,” says Rich Pinson, Director of Cardiovascular Services for Fauquier Health. “CycleNation offered Warrenton an opportunity to encourage more movement for better brain health, raise funds to support wellness in our community, and lifesaving educating on how to respond to a stroke or heart emergency.”

CycleNation is more than a program – it’s an active movement empowering people in a specific area to use road and stationary bikes to get the brain and heart healthy — all while raising funds to end the cycle of stroke and heart disease. Cycling helps maintain strong brain function, processing speed, and mental sharpness. Other movement activities from walking to running, and at-home exercising, were included as part of the event to encourage activity from all levels of fitness.


“After two years of stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, we collectively thought it was important as an organization to focus on healthy behaviors. Chronic or long periods of stress can lead to physical changes in the body which may increase stroke risk,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Fauquier Health. “We are so grateful to the community organizations that got involved to make this a success.”

After one full month of friendly competition, the Warrenton CycleNation contenders completed a grand total of 632 hours of fitness activity. The leaderboard teams consisted of Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus (OTAC), and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.

Kim Forsten, Partner, Old Town Athletic Campus, said, “It was an honor to participate in the Cycle Nation Event this year. Our members and staff members enthusiastically support these kinds of community activities. The challenge of raising funds for a great cause and accumulating miles gave us a compelling and valuable reason to do the work. The individual rewards of enjoying camaraderie and friendship with one another, and improving our own personal health while participating in this great event added to the joy and positive outcomes!”

Warrenton’s CycleNation event was a signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employees’ overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause, and have a lot of fun doing it.

About the American Stroke Association
The American Stroke Association is a relentless force for a world with fewer strokes and longer, healthier lives. We team with millions of volunteers and donors to ensure equitable health and stroke care in all communities. We work to prevent, treat and beat stroke by funding innovative research, fighting for the public’s health, and providing lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based association was created in 1998 as a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-888-4STROKE or visit stroke.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Warren County EDA vs. April Petty: First in string of EDA civil case trials this month poised to start Wednesday

Published

1 day ago

on

July 5, 2022

By

Jury selection followed by motions arguments on admissibility of evidence and witness testimony in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority versus April Petty civil case began Tuesday morning in Warren County Circuit Court. The first in a series of EDA civil liability trials beginning this month accuses April Petty of receiving a $125,000 check written by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald to pay off the balance on her home mortgage as part of the sales process on Petty’s home in which McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate sales agent in her employment role with Campbell Realty.

McDonald is the central figure in the $21-million EDA financial scandal that erupted in 2018-2019. The EDA is seeking recovery of that $125,000 it alleges was an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets.

A two-day EDA civil liability trial is slated to begin Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

As became apparent during the motions arguments, Petty and her defense counsel William Shmidheiser do not deny Petty’s receipt of the money from McDonald. However, the center of the defense case is that Petty had no idea the check she received from McDonald was, as alleged by the EDA’s civil case attorneys from the Richmond-based Sands Anderson law firm, an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets by McDonald.


Consequently, much of the motions arguments from the defense side made to presiding Judge Bruce D. Albertson surrounded the idea that like a preponderance of EDA, County, and Town officials between 2014 and 2018, April Petty was deceived by Jennifer McDonald. The difference noted by plaintiff’s lead counsel Cullen Seltzer is that unlike the EDA, Town or County, Petty benefited financially from that deception, rather than suffer an unauthorized loss of assets.

Much of the back and forth between plaintiff and defense counsel during admissibility arguments surrounded the plaintiff’s notion of a conspiracy between McDonald and co-defendants to misdirect EDA assets. Shmidheiser noted that his client was one co-defendant who had not been indicted criminally before the criminal cases were passed, first to a Special State, then Federal Prosecutor’s office.

McDonald has settled the EDA civil claims against her, though with a “no-fault” condition in which she does not admit to any wrongdoing in acquiring the real estate used to settle those claims. Her federal criminal trial was recently pushed from October-November of this year to May of 2023.

In earlier pre-trial motions hearings defense counsel Shmidheiser has argued that his client did not receive an “unjust enrichment” from what EDA counsel asserts was an unauthorized transfer of EDA money, because in the end she deeded her home to buyers Christopher and Tasha Leary. Or as Shmidheiser has argued in those earlier hearings, and is likely to again over the next two days – “In exchange for that $125,000 check, plus another $210,000 at Closing” his client deeded her house, which had been listed for $330,000, to Mr. and Mrs. Leary. – “She didn’t get money for nothing, she got money for her house.”

Prior to the extensive motions arguments on evidentiary and witness testimony admissibility at trial which extended late into the afternoon, beginning at 8:30 am a jury pool of 38 was reduced to 7 with 2 alternates. The selected jurors were dismissed at 11 am prior to the motions arguments with instructions to avoid further discussion or social media or news references to the EDA-Petty case and surrounding issues. They were told to report to the courthouse at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday for the trial slated for a 9:00 a.m. start and anticipated to continue into Thursday.

A potential witness list including Jennifer McDonald, former County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board Chairman Greg Drescher, former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, five county supervisors in place in 2018 – Dan Murray, Tony Carter, Ron Llewellyn, Archie Fox, and Tom Sayre, among others were cited during Tuesday’s pre-trial discussion. Sayre entered the courtroom and stood at the back for a short time listening to an early portion of the proceedings during the jury selection process.

EDA civil liability cases on the horizon listed on the Courthouse hallway agenda board for the 8:30 a.m. docket, included Donald Poe, Justin Appleton, Samuel North, Truc “Curt” Tran, and ITFederal, among others.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Amissville man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

Published

1 day ago

on

July 5, 2022

By

Shortly before 9:00 pm on July 4th, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a motorcycle driving recklessly northbound on Front Royal Pike around Papermill Road and attempted to stop it.

Deputy Jason Walther, in a marked police cruiser, attempted to stop this bike around Airport Road. The sight of the motorcycle was lost in the 300 block of Front Royal Pike where Walther cut his lights. Deputy Walther’s radio traffic had been monitored by Sgt. Bryan Smith who observed this same individual at the intersection of Front Royal Pike and Millwood Pike where he continued driving in a reckless manner including high speeds, running red traffic lights, and riding on the dotted white lines in the middle of the roadway cutting between multiple moving vehicles.

Sgt. Smith attempted, with emergency equipment activated, to catch up to the suspect but the motorcycle, once again, accelerated and pulled away and was last seen eastbound on Route 50 passing Sulpher Springs Road before dropping out of sight. Sgt. Smith continued eastbound on Millwood Pike, where he came upon the motorcycle crashed and unattended in the middle of the road just past Arbor Ct.

The male was found unresponsive and suffering from obvious physical trauma. Frederick County Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene where the rider was evaluated and prepped to be transported to Fairfax INOVA Trauma Center by helicopter.

Front Royal Virginia

The rider of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was identified as 44-year-old Dennis Jack Chapman of Amissville, Va. As previously stated, Chapman was airlifted to Fairfax INOVA where, at the time of this release, he has been reported to be in serious but stable condition and still undergoing medical procedures to address his injuries.

Lt. Warren Gosnell is leading this crash investigation along with Deputies James Glantz and Austin Stump of the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division and Troopers Gray and Ayres from the Virginia State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team. Eastbound Route 50 was shut down from 9:00 pm until Midnight when normal traffic flow was resumed.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
73°
Cloudy
5:54 am8:41 pm EDT
Feels like: 73°F
Wind: 1mph N
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
86/70°F
75/61°F
79/61°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
8
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
9
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 9 – Jul 10 all-day
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]
Jul
13
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 13 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
15
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 15 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:00 pm Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Jul 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Please join husband and wife duo Trevor (piano/harpsichord) and Bébhinn (violin) as they raise funds to adopt a sibling for Chloe (loud talking/toddler dance moves). The evening will include music by Biber, Corelli, Mozart, Beethoven,[...]
Jul
16
Sat
10:00 am Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 16 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
Jul
17
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
Jul
20
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]