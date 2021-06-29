Connect with us

New law takes effect July 1st: Motorists will be required to change lanes to pass bicyclists

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants residents to be aware of a new law, effective July 1, that requires motorists to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the lane of travel is not wide enough to accommodate three feet in distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle.

Current law allows but does not require, a motorist to move into the other lane when passing a bicyclist in order to ensure at least three feet of distance between the bicyclist and the overtaking vehicle. In addition to bicycles, this provision also applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device, moped, animal, or animal-drawn vehicle.

“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We all share our roads, and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”

The new law also removes restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This provision applies to people riding on electric personal assistive mobility devices or motorized skateboards or scooters.


Rotary Club of Warren County names Rotarian of the Year

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 29, 2021

By

The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to announce that Debbie Grove is the recipient of this year’s Rotarian of the Year award. A charter member of the Warren  County club, Grove is an active member of the Service Committee and has participated in numerous local service projects including, donating food for Blessing Boxes and books for Book Boxes, Tuesday’s Table, Community Shred Day, greeting cards for local nursing home residents, coordinating efforts for specific holidays, and teacher & school staff appreciation project.

She rolled her sleeves up to help in the planting for the Community Garden project (CHEO), Blue Ridge Opportunities projects, and school supplies for E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.

Grove received the Rotarian of the Year award from 2020-2021 Club President Melanie Barber at the club’s June 23 meeting.

Originally sponsored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal, the Rotary Club of Warren County was chartered in April 2005. For more information, visit warrencountyrotary.org.



Local News

Samuels Public Library introduces AWE Learning Computers

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 28, 2021

By

Samuels Library has added two AWE Early Learning Stations to its children’s area. AWE Learning computers are pre-loaded with more than eighty games and activities that are fun and promote learning for children ages 2-8. These award-winning programs cover many subject areas, such as science, math, reading, and geography.

“I am extremely pleased to have these stations because they provide a huge assortment of both educational and entertaining content. Content features a vast array of subjects: science, math, literacy, writing, typing, and more. The interface is simple, and the content is colorful and easy to use,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “I am super excited and proud to feature such a fantastic product to our community!”

The new AWE computers are available to young patrons in the Youth Services department. Children will appreciate the colorful, easy-to-read keyboards and child-sized mice. The computers can be used for one-hour sessions. Children are encouraged to bring in their own headphones or earbuds or purchase some at the circulation desk.

About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call
(540) 635-3153.


 

Local News

Town Notice: Year-End Processing

Published

1 day ago

on

June 28, 2021

By

Due to the Town’s Fiscal Year ending, online payments will NOT be accepted on the Town’s Website beginning Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm and ending Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:00 am.

There is a secure 24-hour depository located at the back of Town Hall (102 E. Main Street near the Drive-Thru) for your convenience.

If you have questions or concerns please contact the Town’s Finance Department Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at (540) 635-7799.

(Press Release from the Town of Front Royal)


Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 28 – July 2, 2021

Published

2 days ago

on

June 27, 2021

By

VDOT suspends most highway work zones and lifts lane closures on interstates and other major roads for Independence Day travel from noon Friday, July 2, until noon  Tuesday, July 6.

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement repairs and pavement marker installation, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 9.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 15 to 0, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.


INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed through August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Local News

Splash Pad is fun for kids and parents too

Published

2 days ago

on

June 27, 2021

By

The Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park is open for the 2021 season.

The Splash Pad is open daily for water fun from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.

Our publisher Mike McCool spoke to some parents at the Splash Pad as they relaxed in the shade and watched their children enjoy the cool water.

Things to do that were mentioned in the video:


Claude A. Stokes Community Swimming Pool

4H Center – Pool

Jig ‘n Jive Dance Studio

 

 

 

 

Local News

When disaster strikes, Warren County EmComm will be there, prepared and ready to go.

Published

3 days ago

on

June 26, 2021

By

Warren County EmComm is a group of Amateur Radio operators with a variety of backgrounds who have volunteered to help our community in times of emergency or disaster by providing multi-mode communications throughout the County, and between the County and other jurisdictions, as needed.

On June 26, 2021, the group participated in a national ‘field day’ at Fantasyland Playground.

 

 

Field Day is ham radio’s open house. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill, and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933 and remains the most popular event in ham radio.

Our publisher Mike McCool spoke with Greg Butler from EmComm at the event and learns more about amateur radio.



If you are interested in joining this group, contact  David Johnson by e-mail at WA4DJ@ arrl.net.

