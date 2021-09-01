State News
New opinion from Attorney General Herring says firearms prohibited at early voting locations
RICHMOND (September 1, 2021) – Attorney General Herring has issued an official opinion concluding that early voting locations are considered “polling places”, which means firearms are prohibited at these locations under Virginia Code § 24.2-604(A)(iv) while they are being used as polling places, however, those prohibitions do not apply to the whole building where the polling place is, but only to the 40-foot boundary around the part of the building that houses the polling place.
“No Virginian should ever feel unsafe when they are voting, whether they are voting in person on Election Day or whether they are voting in-person early,” said Attorney General Herring. “Last year, I made it a top priority to ensure safe, secure voting across the Commonwealth, and I intend to do the same during this year’s election cycle.”
As Attorney General Herring explains in his opinion, “[i]f the central absentee voter precincts, voter satellite offices, and offices of general registrars are designated locations for early voting in the locality, they are ‘polling places’ as defined in § 24.2-101…[I]t is my opinion that firearms are prohibited at central absentee voter precincts, voter satellite offices, and offices of general registrars where they are the designated locations for early voting in the locality, in the same way, that firearms are prohibited at polling places when the polls are open on Election Day.”
Attorney General Herring adds that Virginia Code “§ 24.2-604(A)(iv) prohibits the knowing possession of a firearm ‘within 40 feet of any building, or part thereof, used as a polling place.’ For those polling places that are not located in school buildings where the possession of a firearm is already prohibited by § 18.2 308.1(B), it is my opinion that the firearm prohibition in § 24.2-604(A)(iv) applies to the 40-foot boundary around the portion of the building being used as a polling place, including any entrances and exits, and not the entire building.”
Attorney General Herring concludes the opinion by saying, “It is my opinion that locations such as central absentee voter precincts, voter satellite offices, and offices of general registrars that are used as the designated location for early voting are considered ‘polling places’ such that the prohibitions of § 24.2-604(A)(iv) apply. Further, it is my opinion that the prohibitions of § 24.2-604(A)(iv) do not apply to the entire building that houses a polling place, but rather to the 40-foot boundary around the discrete portion of that building that is used as the polling place.”
Attorney General Herring’s Work Protecting Voters
Protecting Virginians’ voting rights has been a top priority for Attorney General Herring during his time in office. During the COVID pandemic, Attorney General Herring has worked hard to ensure that all Virginians could vote safely and easily, regardless of how they chose to vote, and protect voters from illegal harassment or intimidation at the polls.
Because of all the work that Attorney General Herring and his team did in preparation for Election Day 2020, including making it clear that absolutely no voter intimidation would be tolerated in Virginia and preparing and planning for any and all outcomes or potential legal challenges, the Commonwealth saw a remarkably smooth and uneventful Election day. In addition to the OAG attorneys who normally represent the Board of Elections and the Department of Elections, Attorney General Herring assembled a multidisciplinary team of attorneys from his Civil Litigation and Public Safety Divisions, Solicitor General’s Office, and other divisions across the OAG, who were on standby, ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice should the need have arisen. The OAG also had lawyers in every corner of the Commonwealth who were prepared to go into court to handle any potential legal challenges.
Virginia also saw historic turnout during last year’s election, especially in early and absentee voting. This increase in voter participation was really possible in part because of Attorney General Herring’s work to make voting as easy and safe as possible during this unprecedented election cycle by crafting agreements to waive the witness signature on absentee ballots, making it easier for disabled Virginians to vote safely at home, extending the voter registration deadline, and blocking the drastic operational changes at the USPS.
Last year’s election cycle brought numerous challenges that prompted Attorney General Herring and his team to develop solutions and put out guidance to make sure every Virginian had a safe, comfortable, easy voting experience, whether they chose to vote early absentee, early in person, or on Election Day.
Attorney General Herring and his team negotiated options to promote safe, secure voting for Virginians who could not or did not want to risk their health to vote in person, including:
• An agreement that waived the witness requirement for absentee ballots for Virginians who feared for their safety voting in person
• An agreement that made it easier for Virginians with disabilities to participate in the election safely at home
Attorney General Herring also successfully blocked the Trump Administration’s drastic operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service, when a federal judge granted his motion for a preliminary injunction, explicitly saying in his order that, “at the heart of DeJoy’s and the Postal Service’s actions is voter disenfranchisement.”
Additionally, Attorney General Herring put a lot of emphasis on ensuring that Virginians felt comfortable and protected at polling places across the Commonwealth by:
• Issuing an advisory opinion outlining the protections in both state and federal law against voter intimidation and harassment in response to some reports of potential voter intimidation at a polling place in Fairfax, the day after early voting began in Virginia
• Reiterating the voter intimidation protections and outlining the actual duties of poll watchers in Virginia, following President Trump’s alarming rhetoric at the first presidential debate where he urged his supports to “go into the polls and watch very carefully”
• Writing to key law enforcement and elections stakeholder organizations asking for their commitment to ensuring a safe, fair, free, and accurate election, and outlining protections in both state and federal law to prevent voter intimidation and harassment
• Producing a short training video that walks law enforcement and elections officials through his voter intimidation opinion and the various tools that they can use to address potentially unlawful conduct
Local Government
Virginia to receive $220 million in ARP Broadband Expansion funding Senator Warner’s Office announces
On Wednesday, September 1, the office of Senator Mark Warner announced that Virginia will receive just under a $220-million-dollar chunk of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding aimed at Capital Improvement Projects, specifically in this case broadband expansion. Broadband expansion was one of the infrastructure improvement topics raised at the August 23 Infrastructure Funding Roundtable hosted by the Virginia Port Authority at the Virginia Inland Port in Northern Warren County. Virginia’s U.S. Senator Warner was the primary speaker and fielder of questions from county officials invited to the Roundtable.
Broadband expansion has been a particular concern of the Warren County Board of Supervisors as they recently elected to join a municipal effort with a broadband provider to jointly approach broadband expansion in this region of Virginia. One question Senator Warner was asked at the Roundtable was whether municipalities should move ahead with investment in needed infrastructure improvements, or wait to see what would become available to them in federal program funding. Now it would seem, at least on the broadband front pending state government decisions on prioritizing regional needs, local governments may know sooner, rather than later about their potential cut of this piece of federal COVID recovery funding pie.
Below is Senator Warner’s Office’s release and his comments, with linked materials, in its entirety:
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department that Virginia is eligible to receive $219,812,354 from the American Rescue Plan to support broadband expansion in the Commonwealth. The funding is the result of a $10 billion investment Sen. Warner secured in the American Rescue Plan that will help states, territories and tribal governments carry out critical capital projects to enable telework, online education, and tele-health in connection with COVID-19. State governments will also be permitted to use funds to increase broadband efficiency and reduce the costs of providing broadband services.
“Broadband is to the 21st century what electrification was to the 20th. The COVID-19 crisis exposed that far too many Americans are being left behind without access to high-speed internet for work, school or telehealth. That’s why I fought to secure a record $10 billion in federal funding to expand broadband access and affordability as part of the American Rescue Plan,” said Sen. Warner. “Today the Treasury Department announced that Virginia will be eligible to receive at least $220 million of this funding in order to expand broadband to households across the Commonwealth.”
More information from the Treasury announcement today is available here.
Local News
Price gouging protections in effect ahead of Tropical Depression Ida
RICHMOND (August 31, 2021) – As Virginia prepares for potential impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“First and foremost, I want to encourage all Virginians to prepare for the potential impacts the Commonwealth could experience from Hurricane Ida and take any necessary precautions to stay safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sadly, bad actors will take advantage of hurricanes and other natural disasters by raising prices on necessary goods just to line their own pockets. No one should ever have to worry about paying more for things that they need when they are also worried about keeping themselves and their families safe.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, except for claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Attorney General Herring has, to date, taken three separate enforcement actions against price gouging this year, including two following the state of emergency declaration in response to COVID and one following the state of emergency declaration in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Additionally, in April, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Depression Ida
On August 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, which is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66 corridors. Localities in the southwest region have already experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to flash floods and complicating storm preparation efforts. In addition to the flood threat, there is also a risk of tornadoes across the Commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday.
“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Governor Northam. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”
Severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Monday, August 30, and is expected to continue as remnants from Tropical Depression Ida arrives in the Commonwealth. Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, with potential for additional flooding, downed trees, electrical outages, and impacts to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. Impacts are expected to be felt particularly along the I-81 and I-66 corridors.
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with our state and local partners. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.
The full text of Executive Order 81 is available here.
Local News
Virginia launches 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI Enforcement and public education campaign
On August 26, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam kicked off the Commonwealth’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI enforcement and public education campaign. The enforcement aspect of the traffic safety campaign will take place from August 20 through Labor Day weekend and resume throughout the 2021 winter holiday season.
“It is great news that restaurants are open again and everyone is eager to celebrate, but let’s all remember to do so safely and take care of each other,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The tireless efforts of Checkpoint Strikeforce over the past 20 years have been critical in reminding Virginians of the importance of getting a safe ride after drinking. This year, as they have for the last two decades, Checkpoint Strikeforce will help keep drunk drivers off the road and save the lives of countless Virginians.”
Last year in Virginia, nearly a third (32 percent) of all traffic fatalities in Virginia were due to alcohol-related crashes. 14,105 people were convicted of a DUI in the Commonwealth in 2020. During last year’s Labor Day weekend alone, Virginia State troopers arrested 55 drunk drivers, averaging a DUI arrest every 104 minutes. Checkpoint Strikeforce is a crucial joint effort between public and private partners that works to stop these fatalities through surround-sound persuasion campaigning and high-visibility enforcement that reminds Virginians to get a safe ride after drinking or face arrest.
Virginia State Police will work through Labor Day as part of Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police will participate in this program starting on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., and continue through midnight on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
“As a trauma surgeon, I’ve seen first-hand the destruction that impaired driving causes for families and communities,” said medical director of VCU Medical Center’s Level I Trauma Center and VCU’s Injury and Violence Prevention Program Michel B. Aboutanos, M.D., “Drunk driving-related injuries can be devastating for not just the driver but innocent people on the roadways. Treating injuries begins by preventing them from happening in the first place, and we need everyone in the community to play a role in preventing impaired driving.”
“The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program is proud to partner with Virginia for the 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign—marking two decades of saving the lives of Virginians from alcohol-related driving fatalities,” said President and CEO of the Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson. “Since Checkpoint Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2%, fatalities have decreased by 24%, and injuries have been halved.”
The campaign launch is supported by new research from local partner Lake Research Partners, who conducted a survey that found 21 to 35-year-old males are most likely to drive after drinking. The research also showed that in the last year, 90 percent of men surveyed admitted to having driven after having a few drinks or being driven by someone who had a few drinks. However, 93 percent of young men indicated that they believe it is important to make a plan to get home safely after a night of drinking. Of the men surveyed, 61 percent expect to need a safe ride after drinking.
128 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the first wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign. Law enforcement officers will conduct 559 individual saturation patrols and 74 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is continuing its advertising campaign called “Act Like It.” The 30-second ad is an updated version of the spot which debuted in 2018. To address the changing environment in 2021 with COVID-19 restrictions lifted and restaurants open, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character returns to the bar, considering dangerous choices after drinking. The spot was built on public opinion research that shows the campaign’s primary audience strongly agrees that “people who drink and drive are not acting like responsible adults.” The advertisements remind viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible—if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. The latest ad can be viewed here: http://actlikeit.org/.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero-tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using sobriety checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while impaired. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
State News
Attorney General Herring holds Virginia Beach-based foreclosure rescue lender accountable
RICHMOND(August 24, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that he is holding ANE Investments, LLC (ANE) and its Managing Member Richard A. Maxino accountable for violations of Virginia’s consumer finance statutes, following a lawsuit he filed against ANE and Maxino in December 2020. Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit followed a complaint referral from the State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Financial Institutions.
Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit alleged that ANE and Maxino made loans to distressed homeowners and charged interest or other compensation greatly exceeding an effective annual interest rate of 12%, without being licensed as a consumer finance company, or coming within another exemption to Virginia’s usury laws. Instead of charging traditional interest, ANE and Maxino sought compensation for certain loans through an above-market real estate listing and sales commission, or, alternatively, through a below-market option sale and purchase price.
“I will not tolerate any lenders who take advantage of Virginians who are in financial distress, especially particularly vulnerable homeowners who are trying to avoid potential foreclosure of their homes,” said Attorney General Herring. “My Consumer Protection Section and I remain committed to protecting Virginians from abusive practices and we will continue to go after predatory lenders who prey on vulnerable individuals.”
The Complaint provided details concerning a loan that ANE and Maxino made in 2019 to a Virginia Beach homeowner. As alleged, while in the parking lot of her bank, a representative of ANE presented the homeowner with an Agreement to sign late in the afternoon of June 3, 2019 before the foreclosure of her Virginia Beach home that was scheduled for the next day. The Agreement required the homeowner, in exchange for the $4,000 she needed to stop the foreclosure, to agree to: (1) allow Maxino and his then real estate agency employer to list and sell a separate piece of Virginia Beach real estate that the homeowner owned at the significantly above-market real estate commission rate of 21% (where 6% is more standard), and, alternatively, (2) if sale of the separate property did not occur for any reason, give ANE the option to purchase the separate Virginia Beach property at the significantly below-market price of $200,000. As further alleged, the separate property was appraised in April 2019 with a value of $430,000, which was known to ANE and Maxino. After the homeowner signed the Agreement, Maxino and his employer listed the separate property for sale and the property ultimately sold for the price of $420,000, with a closing that occurred around August 29, 2019. ANE and Maxino claimed in a separate lawsuit that the homeowner owed Maxino a real estate commission of $88,200 on the sale of the property pursuant to the Agreement.
The Virginia consumer finance statutes prohibit any person from making loans to individuals and imposing charges greater than an annual rate of 12%, without having received a license from the State Corporation Commission, or coming within another exemption to Virginia’s usury laws. As alleged in the Complaint, the consumer finance statutes make clear that they are intended to cover any person who seeks to evade their application by any “device, subterfuge, or pretense.” One example provided in the statute is “[t]he use of collateral or related sales or purchases of goods or services, or agreements to sell or purchase, whether real or pretended; ….”
In his Complaint, Attorney General Herring alleged that the extra amounts Maxino contracted to receive from the Virginia Beach homeowner in the form of an above-market real estate commission, or the below-market option sales price that ANE contracted to potentially receive for the purchase of the separate Virginia Beach property, constituted “loan interest, charges, compensation, consideration, or expense” for purposes of the effective interest rate limitations imposed by the consumer finance statutes. As further alleged, if the homeowner had repaid $88,200 (or $84,200 beyond the principal amount loaned) to ANE and/or Maxino on August 29, 2019 (the day of the closing), the $4,000 loan to the homeowner would have had an effective interest rate of 8,831%. Alternatively, even if one subtracted out from the amounts paid a full standard 6% real estate commission ($25,200), and assumed that the homeowner repaid only $53,000 to ANE and/or Maxino (or $49,000 beyond the principal amount loaned), the $4,000 loan to the homeowner would have had an effective annual interest rate of 5,139%.
Attorney General Herring’s settlement with ANE and Maxino takes the form of a Consent Judgment, which was entered by the Richmond Circuit Court on August 16, 2021. The Consent Judgment enjoins ANE and Maxino from violating specific consumer finance statutes, including by making any “loan requiring a collateral sale and/or purchase” to Virginia consumers where the total amounts of compensation collected beyond the principal amount advanced exceed an effective annual interest rate of 12 percent.
In addition to the injunction, the Consent Judgment requires:
• ANE and Maxino to reimburse the Commonwealth’s attorneys’ fees and costs in the amount of $11,000;
• ANE and Maxino to identify additional Virginia consumers with whom either of them or both collectively, made a loan requiring a collateral sale and/or purchase during the period from January 1, 2018 to the present; and
• ANE and Maxino to provide restitution and/or forbearance relief to any Virginia consumers who received loans requiring a collateral sale and/or purchase during the period from January 1, 2018, to the present.
Any Virginia consumer who received a loan requiring a collateral sale and/or purchase from ANE and/or Maxino during the period covered is encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.
This matter was handled by the Predatory Lending Unit of Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section. The Unit was established as part of Attorney General Herring’s reorganization of his Consumer Protection Section, which now includes a focus on predatory lending in addition to deceptive conduct, antitrust matters, charitable solicitation, and more. During Attorney General Herring’s administration, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has recovered more than $410 million in relief for consumers and payments from violators.
For additional information on the settlement or to file a complaint about a consumer protection matter, please contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Complaint Form
State News
Addressing an injustice of six decades ago, Virginia returns gravestones originally from Washington, D.C. to Maryland cemetery
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VIRGINIA (August 23, 2021) —Generations after gravestones were wrongly removed from a Washington, D.C., cemetery and dumped to control erosion on the Potomac River, Governor Ralph S. Northam of Virginia, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser today joined descendants to begin the process of honoring their family members by returning the gravestones to a proper memorial site.
The story begins in 1859 at Columbian Harmony Cemetery, which stood for a century as Washington’s most prominent burial site for Americans of African descent. In the 1960s, the cemetery was moved to make room for commercial development, which in time would include the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station. The remains were relocated to a memorial garden in Landover, Maryland. But in a dehumanizing act, most of the grave markers and monuments were sold for scrap or dumped for erosion-control rubble along the Potomac River.
Many of the grave markers were deposited in a two-mile stretch of King George County, Virginia, where Caledon State Park and the home of Senator Richard Stuart front the Potomac River. In 2016, as Senator Stuart walked along the river, he discovered the gravestones on the property he had just purchased. He turned to historians to learn about the gravestones and their origin, and then to other state leaders to determine how to return them to a proper memorial site.
“It’s our duty to make sure these headstones are returned to the graves they were intended to mark and honor,” said Governor Northam. “As we reckon with the many impacts of systemic racism, we must tell the full and true story of our shared history, including indignities inflicted on people of color even after death.”
Governor Northam, as part of a major investment in historic justice, proposed funding for the recovery and restoration of the gravestones and the creation of a shoreline memorial. Virginia has approved a total of $4 million for the project.
“We know that the 37,000 people who were laid to rest at Columbian Harmony Cemetery were the men, women, and families who helped build Washington, D.C. into the city we are today,” said District of Columbia Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. “They were talented soldiers, civil rights leaders, dressmakers, and so much more—they were moms and dads, grandmothers and grandfathers, friends and neighbors. They made and continue to make our families, our city, and our nation proud, and today we honor their lives.”
“As soon as we learned of the massive undertaking to recover these headstones, we offered the full support of our entire Maryland team,” said Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland. “We have no greater responsibility as leaders in a democracy than preserving for future generations the importance of clearly differentiating between right and wrong.”
“It was an incredibly special time for me to be able to buy back the property where my people came to America, literally, in the 1600s,” said Virginia State Senator Richard Stuart. “But if I were the descendant of the individuals whose stones landed on the river’s shoreline, I would be angry. The dead are supposed to be revered and respected. Today, we begin the work of righting this wrong and honoring these Americans.”
Today’s event included the ceremonial transfer of 55 headstones from Virginia to Maryland, beginning the effort to return the headstones to National Harmony Memorial Park in Landover, Maryland. The headstones will become part of a one-acre memorial garden honoring the more than 37,000 people buried in the original cemetery. Among them were two sons of abolitionist Frederick Douglas, Elizabeth Keckley—a confidante of Mary Todd Lincoln, Phillip Reid—who helped create the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol, many Black Union Army veterans, and one of D.C.’s first Black policemen.
Officials from Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia have partnered with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the History, Arts, and Science Action Network (HASAN), a restorative justice nonprofit organization based in Hyattsville, Maryland, for the project. This fall, crews from the National Guard in Maryland and Virginia will seek to unearth and recover additional headstones along a two-mile stretch of the Potomac near Caledon State Park, where the first ones were salvaged. HASAN has been leading efforts to work with the descendant community and research the personal stories of those buried in the cemetery.
The grave markers that have been rendered illegible from being worn smooth over time and cannot be removed from the water will become part of a living park-like memorial wall with protective shoreline vegetation. Boaters will be able to learn about the site through historic markers that will be placed at Virginia’s Caledon State Park.
“Ensuring these grave markers and the memories of those they recognized are treated with dignity and respect is another victory in our battle for historic justice in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “While we cannot undo the harm caused in the past, we can do our best to tell the stories truthfully, and strive to foster better understanding and a new harmony in the present and future.”
“HASAN is honored to be a critical part of this initiative, and to help elevate and center the voices of the descendants throughout the process,” said HASAN Representative Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz.
“We hope that this brings honor and respect to those buried in the cemetery, and to their families.”
“The desecration of the tombstones should never have happened. While we can’t correct that wrong, we can handle them with dignity and respect and try to reunite them with the people they are memorializing,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Clyde Cristman. “The Commonwealth is committed to the historic preservation of these gravestones as well as the protection of the shoreline with the new Harmony Living Shoreline memorial.”
