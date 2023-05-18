Local News
New school division HR director approved by School Board
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, May 17 work session, unanimously approved three action agenda items, including a recommendation for a new school division director of human resources.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk and Andrea Lo were present at the work session. School Board member Melanie Salins was absent on Wednesday.
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger introduced and recommended Jody Lee, who was born and raised in Front Royal, Va., and graduated from Warren County High School in 1992.
Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in 1997 from Frostburg State University and was hired by WCPS as a teacher and coach in 1998. Lee later became dean of students at Warren County Junior High School in 2004 before earning his master’s in educational leadership from George Mason University in 2006.
He became the assistant principal at Skyline High School when it opened in 2007 and has continued to serve in that capacity since then. He lives in Warren County with his wife and two children.
The board voted unanimously 4-0 to accept Ballenger’s recommendation to hire Lee for the HR director position, which he will start on June 1.
After thanking the board for its support, Lee said that as a life-long resident of Front Royal, he’s “invested as can be” in WCPS, where he said many of his life influencers, including teachers and coaches, had a positive impact on his life.
“I look forward to working with a great team,” Lee said. “I know how important it is to bring good people to our school system and also to retain them, and that’s going to be my focus. I’m looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”
Lee is stepping in for outgoing HR Director Shane Goodwin, who has been named Frederick County Public Schools’ new Assistant Superintendent for Administration.
The School Board also voted 4-0 to approve a solid waste removal contract totaling $95,472. Bryan Helmick, who is the incoming facilities director for WCPS, made the recommended action to the board to approve the annual service agreement for solid waste removal and dumpster service with Republic Services, which also holds the current agreement for solid waste pick-up and dumpster service that’s scheduled to expire on June 30.
The WCPS Facilities Department put the contract out for bid, said Helmick, and Republic Services was the only bidder with a price of $95,472. The 2022 cost for waste pick up was $92,475.22, he said.
“I guess with fuel and everything, they had to go up, I guess,” said Rinaldi prior to the School Board’s vote to accept the proposed contract.
Helmick explained that WCPS has also added a lot of pickups. “When our contract with them first started, we had a one-day-a-week schedule to pick up,” he said. “We’ve gone to two and three days a week for most schools now.”
At the same time, Helmick said that the summer schedule expanded from one day a week to two days a week to cover the expanded school lunches program during COVID-19.
In the last action item, WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell (above) recommended, and the board concurred, that it approves new radios that will be installed in school buses and all student transport vehicles. The purchase price of $32,410.13 from T Mobile was unanimously approved.
Mitchell said that the Transportation Department is attempting to update its current 20+ year-old radio system and wants to use the push-to-talk radio equipment.
“This would allow us to have radio transmission via cellular service, as well as wifi,” he said. “Our testing of different products showed T Mobile’s service served our needs best.”
Work Session topics
During its work session portion of the meeting, Mitchell also discussed a $13,600 grant award that WCPS received from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for bus driver incentives and retention.
Mitchell presented the board with four proposed options to consider for distributing the funds that are based on employee attendance. No motion was needed at the meeting as the item was only up for discussion.
While it’s a one-time grant, Mitchell said he hopes that WCPS could continue to incentivize drivers by using funds remaining from either unfilled or unneeded subcontracts, for instance.
Ballenger told School Board members that because it’s a salary-related item and the funds have to be expended by June 30, the board should probably consider it for action during its June meeting.
Mitchell said he wants to reward employees “because they did the right thing for no other reason than to do the right thing.”
Board member Funk agreed, saying she would like to see incentives given to employees who miss four or fewer days, noting that while situations do occur when a driver misses 10 days, that’s a lot, she said.
Lo pointed out that she thinks the options are fair since no one would be penalized for having to take off more than four days.
Another item discussed during the work session by WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Heather Bragg was the draft grant applications for Title I, II, III, and IV federal funds.
Bragg said the applications must be presented to VDOE by July 1. “However, we don’t yet have this year’s funding levels,” so the applications are based on this year’s numbers, she said, adding, “they will be adjusted for when we do get the state’s final numbers coming to us for these federal funds.”
The Title I-A, II-A, III-A, and IV-A applications seek federal funding to improve basic instructional programs, teacher and principal training and recruiting, support for language instruction for English Learners, and increase the division’s capacity to provide all students with access to well-rounded education, said Bragg.
Bragg also presented the second reading of the WCPS Revised Policy JED Student Absences/Excuses/Dismissals policy, which the division attendance committee worked on throughout the 2022-2023 school year to draft.
Members of the attendance committee included division and school administrators, school counselors, and attendance officers, and the revised policy has been shared with school attendance committees for feedback.
Bragg said that one of the goals has also been to make the policy more readable and understandable for parents.
Ballenger presented the last discussion item on restructuring WCPS Special Services, which he proposes being split into two separate programs: Special Services and Pupil Services.
“We want to make it more manageable by reducing the complexity of the department, reducing inefficiencies, responding to new demands, developing more effective programs, increasing accountability, and increasing student services provided by WCPS,” he said.
Under the Special Services umbrella would be special education, including speech therapists, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists, the pre-kindergarten program, the jail program, the medical homebound program, and the Learning Center’s tier II. Certain positions also would be reclassified.
Another goal for Special Services would be to have a registered nurse who oversees the nursing program. “We want to provide a stipend for that position,” said Ballenger, noting this would be an addition to the budget.
Pupil Services would be pulled out as a standalone program and would include most of the division’s alternative education settings, including Diversified Minds, Brighter Futures, and after-school programs, among others. The principal position also would become similar to the principal/director position at the Blue Ridge Technical Center, according to Ballenger.
The restructuring “would give us the opportunity to separate these two programs,” Ballenger said. “It’s really cumbersome right now.” And the separation would permit WCPS to be better able to serve students and create better programs, he said.
Watch the School Board’s work session in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Elementary school kids pay tribute to Warren County’s war dead at pre-Memorial Day ceremony
Flag-waving third to fifth-grade students of E. Wilson Morrison elementary school in downtown Front Royal on Thursday (May 18) paid an early Memorial Day weekend tribute to the fallen soldiers from World War II and the subsequent wars involving Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Led by teacher Michael Williams, the youngsters heard a message from wheel-chair bound Army Sgt. Bunky Woods, injured in the Iraq war some 15 years ago, urged the kids to “love your country” and remember the men and women who gave their lives fighting for it.
Williams gave a shout-out to the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), which on May 27 (noon) hosts a ceremony honoring “the dogs of war” and their handlers at a memorial garden recently established on the grounds of the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, 1245 Progress Avenue. This Memorial Day weekend event features an out-of-town speaker from Voice of America (VOA) and the Virginia Chorale. That gathering will specifically honor the service of the war dogs and those K-9s serving local police departments and sheriff’s offices throughout the county and the country.
Following the brief ceremony outside the front doors of the school, the children and a group of onlookers each planted flags on the outside lawn to remain there as a reminder of the upcoming holiday weekend and the accompanying ceremonials at the animal shelter and the county courthouse grounds on Main Street (May 29).
“The flags will stay in the ground until after the holiday,” Williams said.
(Editor’s note: The writer, a 90-year-old Royal Air Force (UK) veteran post World War II, established the memorial garden at the animal shelter just two years ago to give due credit to the dogs of war that saved many soldiers’ lives in the various conflicts while in many cases giving up their own. Barr was a military writer in the Pacific during the Vietnam conflict).
Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
R-MA Student Athletes sign letters of intent
Randolph-Macon Academy held college sports signing for three student athletes last week. Congratulations to Sophia Wagner, John English, and Nathan Kidwell!
Sophia Wagner will be attending Emory & Henry College in the fall. She will be playing Division II soccer. Sophia explains, “I look forward to spending the best 4 years of my life playing college soccer.” Soccer has been part of her life for 12 years and feels like a dream come true to continue playing at an even more advanced level! Go Wasps! gowasps.com/sports/wsoc
John English will be attending Methodist University where he will continue his promising baseball career next year! John is a capable ball player from anywhere on the diamond. Coach explains, “As a catcher he can frame the plate really well, and gets many called strikes on the borders!” Methodist University baseball is lucky to have John! Go Monarchs! mumonarchs.com/sports/baseball
Nathan Kidwell has committed to attending La Roche University for the new school year to play baseball! Nathan was new to the R-MA Baseball team this year. He is an excellent first base player and the team was thrilled when they learned he could also pitch. Can’t wait to see what Nathan brings to his new team! Go Redhawks! larochesports.com/sports/bsb
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu.
Baccalaureate service uplifts graduates, emphasizes importance of spiritual life
On an evening filled with reverence and celebration, the Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association presented an unforgettable Baccalaureate service on May 17, 2023. The Skyline Middle School auditorium was transformed into a sanctuary of inspiration as the graduating seniors from Warren County High School (WCHS) and Skyline High School (SHS) gathered with their families and the community to commemorate this significant milestone in their lives.
The Baccalaureate service, a spiritual tradition deeply rooted in the community, commenced with the captivating melodies of Mrs. Sue Riner, a talented pianist from First Baptist Church. Her skillful touch on the keys set the tone for a heartfelt and memorable event.
With hearts filled with anticipation, the graduates were warmly welcomed by Reverend Carrie Evans, Pastor of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church. Reverend Evans, a guiding light for many, acknowledged the accomplishments and dedication of the graduates, emphasizing the importance of embracing spirituality as they embark on their future endeavors.
The graduates joined together in the hymn, “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.” Their voices intertwined, harmonizing in unison, symbolizing their shared faith and gratitude for the journey that led them to this momentous day.
As the attendees settled into their seats, the voices of WCHS choir members resonated throughout the auditorium as they passionately sang the alma mater, evoking a sense of nostalgia and unity.
Prayers, overflowing with hope and blessings, were offered for the Class of 2023 by Sara Waller from Warren County High School and Brienna Scriva from Skyline High School. Their heartfelt words uplifted the spirits of all in attendance, inspiring the graduates to embrace the challenges that lie ahead with strength, grace, and unwavering faith.
The atmosphere grew even more enchanting as the WCHS Choir members, Heather Brookman, Isabela Erikisson, Amanda Genari, and Winter Kibler, took the stage to deliver a captivating performance of “A Future with Hope.” Their voices echoed through the auditorium, carrying a powerful message of optimism and resilience, reminding the graduates that their dreams and aspirations hold endless possibilities.
The Front Royal Presbyterian Church took this moment to honor the achievements of two remarkable individuals. With great pride, they presented the church’s scholarship to Ginger Gouda from WCHS and Ever Funes from SHS. This scholarship recognizes their exceptional dedication to both academic excellence and spiritual growth, affirming their potential to make a positive impact on the world.
Reverend Stephen Marut from YoungLife, renowned for his inspiring messages, delivered the keynote address that resonated deep within the hearts of the graduates. His words of wisdom urged them to hold fast to their faith, embrace their values, and fearlessly navigate the journey that lies ahead. The graduates listened attentively, inspired by his message of purpose and meaning.
As the Baccalaureate service drew to a close, members of the Ministerial Association gracefully distributed cords to each graduate. These cords, symbols of their spiritual journey, serve as a reminder of the support, guidance, and love they have received from the faith community throughout their educational pursuits.
In a touching conclusion, Captain Ann Hawk from the Salvation Army presented a Candle Lighting ceremony, symbolizing the graduates’ transition from their high school years to a future illuminated by their shared faith and guiding principles. The flickering flames served as a reminder that their spiritual light will continue to shine brightly as they move forward in their individual paths.
With hearts filled with gratitude, the Baccalaureate service concluded with a closing prayer and benediction by Reverend Valerie Hays, Rector of Calvary Episcopal Church. Her words invoked blessings upon the graduates, their families, and the community, encapsulating the collective hopes and aspirations for a bright and purposeful future.
The Baccalaureate service served as a testament to the profound impact of spirituality in the lives of the graduating seniors. As they prepare to embark on their next chapter, they carry with them not only their academic achievements but also the guiding light of faith, reminding them that their journey is one of purpose, hope, and infinite possibilities.
Watch the 2023 Baccalaureate Service in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red Fox
What to do if a fox has mange
This Red Fox kit was admitted to our hospital after a witness saw it get struck by a car. Thankfully on intake, this young patient did not show any major physical injuries, but her skin was looking a little crusty. After a skin scrape, we were able to confirm this fox had the beginning of a mange infection.
Despite treating the mites that cause mange, her skin continued to get worse, and required a bath with sedation in order to remove all of the built-up dead skin and matted fur.
After a thorough bath and grooming, this kit is looking so much better! We hope to be able to introduce this youngster to the other three fox kits we have in care once her mange treatment is complete.
We receive many calls from the public who have seen a fox with what looks like mange. However, not every fur loss case is mange, sometimes it is caused by ringworm, fleas, skin infections, older injuries, and other issues.
Please, do not put out medication for wildlife that have suspected mange. The medication that treats mange doesn’t treat the secondary infections or issues mange leads to, such as in this case.
Laws regarding adult foxes require us to release in the county they are rehabilitated in, which in most cases is relocating them to a new area, which generally doesn’t go well for wildlife. This time of year most adults have babies as well, so we don’t want to put the babies at risk of being orphaned if we remove one of two parents. We recommend calling us to talk to our staff about your specific situation so we can decide what is best for that individual.
If you have a concern for a wild animal, please give us a call at (540) 837-9000 before attempting any sort of intervention, so that we might advise you best for your unique situation.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Green Hill Cemetery retains memories of Stephens City’s past
Before the Civil War, funerals were managed by the deceased’s family. Once a province of the home, relatives cared for the deceased, hosting wakes, and burying loved ones in local church cemeteries or on the family farm. The body was washed and wrapped in shrouds. A local wheelwright supplied an ordinary pine box. Family and friends gathered with the minister and shared the appropriate church services before transporting the coffin to the graveyard.
In the time of the colonial revival, beginning in the 1870s¸ interest in beautifying public and private burial spaces began to emerge. Rural cemeteries became picturesque gathering places for family outings where people were motivated to visit their deceased love ones. A new focus on the natural environment created a popular culture where families were stirred by stately monuments and gardens set inside these cemeteries.
After the Civil War, the citizens of Newtown-Stephensburg (now Stephens City), began petitioning the Town Trustees for a new cemetery somewhere west of the town. The town meeting minutes of March 12, 1874, cite, a special meeting being called in the counting room of Steele and Bro. The Trustees were to consider a petition from the citizens and freeholders [landowners] of the town who are praying the Council would grant three acres of land for the purpose of laying out a cemetery to Green Hill N. T. Stephensburg Cemetery Company. On motion of Trustee John W. Beaty, it was unanimously resolved that this body grant and convey by deed to Green Hill Cemetery Company, three acres of land off the southeast corner of the Town Commons, for the purpose of laying out a cemetery. The Town Trustees present were John W. Beaty, James R. Campbell, M. W. Steele, Dr. Thomas M. Miller (president), and M. H. Albin (secretary).
On motion of James R. Campbell, the Secretary was requested to prepare a deed of conveyance to said Green Hill Cemetery Company for the purpose of laying out and establishing a cemetery thereon.[1]
Green Hill was designed as a private rural park-like setting cemetery with roads and picturesque vistas. Early visions of the cemetery emphasized naturalness of landscape, with man-made adornments such as granite and marble headstones, which would allow for a deceased person’s memory to live on for many more decades. Instead of a simple pine box, the deceased was often buried in an ornate mahogany casket, with silver-plated hardware and a silk-draped interior.
By the 1880s, most Stephens City churches began the process of transitioning their burials to Green Hill Cemetery rather than the church graveyard. In fact, some of the older graves were exhumed and relocated to the new cemetery at Green Hill. Burying families together became popular, family plots were established at Green Hill and family members previously laid to rest in church graveyards were then moved to the new family plot.
From the Stephens City Star, October 1881.
“Mrs. John H. Chrisman has removed the remains of her family from the family burying ground to Green Hill cemetery.”
“We are glad to notice that many workmen are engaged in repairing and beautifying the cemetery. Green Hill will in time be an honor to the instigators.”
“Albin & Brothers from the Winchester Marble Works have placed a few creditable tombstones in the Green Hill cemetery. We learn that they have orders for many more.”
From the Warren Sentinel, Volume 12, Number 37, 17 December 1880.
“M. D. Albin and Bro.’s City Marble Works, Market Street, near the Depot, Winchester Va. Manufacturers of Italian and American Monuments and cost at lowest prices. Designs will be furnished on application. All orders promptly attended to. Satisfaction always guaranteed. Call and examine our stock, the largest and best in the Valley.”
The illustrious families of the late 19th and early 20th century mercantile store and tavern owners, farmers, blacksmiths, wheelwrights, tanneries, saddle and harness makers, silversmiths, timbermen, and machine shops are all buried in Green Hill. These families decided to buy their own plot out of considerations for future generations. The family wanted members to have one convenient location to visit their ancestors. Cemeteries were becoming places for leisure, communing with nature, and creating a version of shared collective memories.
It is important to note that the rural cemeteries were built at a time when there were few public parks. Folks now had a large piece of ground, filled with artistic headstones and beautiful flower gardens. Huge Stephens City crowds began celebrating Decoration Day (flag day), established in 1868 to honor the war dead, by marching down Fairfax Street to the south cemetery entrance to clean and decorate the Green Hill Cemetery. On that day, both families of the living and dead convened and had a memorial service in the cemetery. A picnic-style dinner on the grounds and gospel music followed afterward. Gradually, Decoration Day became a way of establishing spiritual connections between present and earlier generations.
Robert Lee Ridgeway (1864-1946) was a farmer, cemetery caretaker and gravedigger during his life. Originally from Front Royal, VA, he moved to Stephens City and bought a two-room house on Germany Street (now Germain Street). Ridgeway expanded the house to include five rooms and maintained a barn in the backyard off Water Street on the east side of the cemetery where he kept his gravedigging tools.
According to Stephens City resident and granddaughter Patty Vann Snyder, Ridgeway lived with his wife, Carrie Baker Ridgeway, his sister, Pearl, and raised four children of their daughter Maggie, who died at the age of 30. “My grandfather owned cattle and the children helped him to move them to pastures that he tended around Stephens City. He kept horses for plowing and raised chickens. He was well liked in the community,” Snyder said. Snyder’s mother, Mildred Vann told her about a Mr. Stover, who owned a funeral home in Strasburg, and would visit and eat lunch with her grandfather after every burial service.
Joyce Blevins explains why she visits Green Hill several times each week. “I have family buried there. My maternal grandparents, Jesse and Lomie Racey are there as well as my parents, Robert and Hilda Braithwaite, Mom’s brother and my uncle Ralph Racey and his wife Helen. My youngest child, Ronnie Blevins, Jr. is resting there. These family members are all side by side. My mom’s oldest brother, Hugh Racey, his wife Alma, and son Alvin are buried in a Racey plot in a different section. I visit my son Ronnie because it makes me feel better and I make sure his flowers are not disturbed. When he looks down from Heaven, he knows I love and miss him. My daughters, Robin, and Jessica, make sure there are flowers for them, especially holidays and birthdays. I was taught this at a young age and have passed this on to my girls,” Blevins said.
“It is peaceful to walk around and view people’s burial plots and remember mostly good things about them. Growing up in Stephens City, there are a lot of people to remember. For myself and my daughters, the walk makes us feel close to my son and their brother,” Blevins concluded.
Many people left money in their Will to be used to maintain their grave site. Dr. Elmer Milton Steele’s 1939 Will states, “I desire a reasonable amount set aside from my estate for a tombstone for my grave. I bequeath to the Trustees of Green Hill Cemetery of Stephens City, VA fifty dollars, and direct the same be fully invested and the interest to be used for the upkeep and care of my lot in said cemetery.”[2]
In 1965, The Stephens City Cemetery Company, Articles of Incorporation were amended to read as follows:
The name of the corporation is Greenhill Cemetery Inc., and its duration shall be perpetual. It is hereby certified that this corporation is a non-stock, non-member corporation, organized under the provisions of Chapter 2, Title 13.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
The initial Board of Directors were Robert K. Stickley, James W. Golladay, H. E. Massey, Alfred L. Snapp, G. W. Lemley, Julian Carbaugh, Vernon Ridings, Frank Ewing, and David Petrie.
Such trustees and their successors shall have power to make such rules and regulations for the burial of the dead, the laying off, assignment and sale of burial lots, and the management, care, preservation, and improvement of the grounds, as they may deem proper. They may take and hold personal property and money for the purposes of the trust, and what is so acquired and all money received from the sale of lots shall be accounted for by them and faithfully applied to such purposes.[3]
John Petrie is the current President of Green Hill Cemetery. Petrie is supported by a secretary, a treasurer and six other trustees. Petrie is a retired United States Post Office rural letter carrier. He became a Green Hill trustee in 1981 and President in 2003. His father David Petrie, served as a trustee for many years until his death in 1978. “I have volunteered for so many years because I enjoy the work. My father and mother were always volunteering, and I just followed their example,” Petrie said.
“We have around eighteen or twenty family members buried here. Both great grandparents, grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins; the Bean’s, Wise’s, Ebersole’s, Petrie’s and Carbaugh’s are all buried in Green Hill. My father and I have served because it is very much a family affair.”
Petrie handles many of the administrative tasks at the cemetery. These include meeting with bereaved families to discuss cemetery policy, site locations and cost, and coordinating with gravediggers and monument installers to identify grave sites and review cemetery guidelines and regulations.
The trustees do not have any records regarding the architect who designed Green Hill or the manufacturer of the cast iron fence which surrounds the entire three-acre property. Sandra Bosley, Executive Director of Preservation Historic Winchester, virtually visited the Green Hill fence for some historical investigation. Using a catalog from Stewart Iron Works Company in Covington, Kentucky, Bosley discovered Post 20-A style looked like a good match for Green Hill. Style 20-A is made of heavy cast iron plates and the cast iron corner, end, and gate posts, (used with iron picket fence) are securely bolted together.
This design is more typical stylistically of pre 1900 cemetery fences. “It does not appear like they [Stewart] have any catalogs available online prior to 1900, but this at least confirms they had access to that style of post,” Bosley said. The company was founded in 1862 and incorporated in 1910. At one time, Stewart supplied much of the U.S.’s cemetery fences and gates. The installation of the fence probably took place around 1885-1890.
In 1906, a full lot (10 grave sites) cost $25. Today, a full lot cost $12,000. There are approximately 235 grave sites remaining for purchase. Most of the available sites are located on the western side of the cemetery near Grove Street. The older eastern side (hill section) of the cemetery near Water Street has been basically sold out. Petrie says there are about ten burials per year.
According to Petrie, the east side iron fence was removed due to the unruly vegetation that took over the Water Street hill section of the cemetery. The hill was bulldozed in the 1980s, and the remnants of the old Pittman family potters clay pit and stone staircase leading up the hill were buried under. There are six gates to enter the cemetery, two on Fairfax Steet, one on Grove Street and three on Martin Street. Petrie added the third entrance on Martin to provide gravediggers more access to burial sites. A gate was installed in 2018.
The cemetery is going through some property improvements. Since October 2022, contractors have been working to clear unruly vegetation, downed or dead trees, and provide more frequent grass cuttings to make the cemetery more attractive.
According to Petrie, Decoration Day, once a huge town event, has gradually become a remnant of Stephens City’s past. Where seventy-five people once participated in the 1980s, the crowd was reduced to thirty in the 90s. By the 2000s, less than twelve attended the event and it was finally canceled around 2015.
Green Hill is a privately owned cemetery. The trustees do not receive any funding from the state and all work done by the caretakers is strictly on a volunteer basis. Petrie is eager to reestablish the pioneer and community spirit of the people who live, love, work, and prosper here.
John Petrie acknowledges the many family donors who have assisted in the maintenance and overall preservation of the cemetery. He continually solicits donations from individuals, local businesses, churches, and civic organizations. Donations for Green Hill Cemetery should be sent to PO Box 208, Stephens City, VA 22655.
[1] Frederick County Deed Book 103, page 238, Green Hill Cemetery, April 18 1874.
[2] Document courtesy Stone House Foundation, Stephens City, VA.
[3] Code of Virginia Code – Chapter 3, Cemeteries, Title 57-24. Powers and duties of trustees.
Local agencies ban together to raise funds for emergency shelter for women and children
Warren County agencies, including Warren Coalition, Blue Ridge Housing Network and the Thermal Shelter, have come together to create a fund that will be used to provide emergency shelter for women and children. This is a critical need in Warren County, as there is no shelter for them in the immediate area. Women who have children and lose their homes suddenly need a place where they and their children will be safe while they look for long-term housing options.
The immediate goal of the group is to raise enough funds that a mother and her children can be placed in a hotel for up to two weeks. The long-term goal is to rent an apartment for a full year and make it available to these families in need, so that no Warren County mother keeps her kids in a car overnight or loses her children because of a temporary setback in life.
During the Wine & Craft Festival on May 20th, the group will host a booth to raise funds for this program. They will sell handmade paper bead bracelets from Uganda, donated by Beth Waller, for $10 each. They will also accept donations of any size at the booth. To encourage gifts, the donors will be entered into a drawing for various prizes. Names will be drawn throughout the afternoon, culminating in several large prizes being awarded at 5:30 pm. (The minimum donation to be entered into the drawing will be $5.)
The group has already gathered a homemade Afghan blanket, scented candle, tie-dyed handkerchief, and an iridescent tote bag, with additional items to come. Anyone who would like to donate a drawing prize to give out during the Wine and Craft Festival may contact the Warren Coalition Community Outreach Coordinator, Celeste Brooks, at celeste@warrencoalition.org or 540-660-3367.
To make a monetary gift directly to the program, write a check to “Warren Coalition” and write “Emergency Shelter” in the memo line. The check can be sent to Warren Coalition, PO Box 2058, Front Royal, VA 22630. Donations may also be made online at warrencoalition.org.
