Local News
New Sheetz at Shenandoah Motel
While there will never again be new, fresh sheets on the beds at the Shenandoah Motel on North Shenandoah Avenue, as we know there will be a new Sheetz convenience store at the site in the near future.
Demolition of the Shenandoah Motel on the northern entranceway into Front Royal began this week. Workers at the site estimated that demolition and clean up should be completed by the middle of the coming week. The opening of the Sheetz has been projected for mid to late summer if the project stays on schedule.
And what is this we hear about the possibility of a Wawa’s convenience store coming to Front Royal’s southside at a prominent location? We are investigating.
Stay tuned …
Local students thrive at Mountain Vista Governor’s School
The Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS) for Science, Math & Technology challenges area students to reach their full potential as independent thinkers who become capable of assuming leadership roles in an ever-changing global society.
MVGS — which serves high-achieving 10th, 11th, and 12th graders at the two Lord Fairfax Community College campuses in Middletown, Va., and Warrenton, Va. — offers a research-based, technology-enhanced, integrated program in math, science and the humanities.
“Recently, students from both Warren County middle schools attended a showcase at the Governor’s School and when they came back they were absolutely raving about the things and the projects that they saw,” Alan Fox, director of secondary education for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), told the Warren County School Board during its regular March 4 meeting.
Students attend MVGS during the morning and then attend classes at their WCPS home schools in the afternoon, said Fox, who on Wednesday introduced Dr. Rosanne Williamson, director of MVGS, to School Board members.
Williamson provided a presentation on the school, while several WCPS students discussed their classes and activities at MVGS.
“We just wanted to share with you some of the things that have been happening at the school,” Williamson told the School Board members.
MVGS opened in 2006 as one of the state’s 19 governor’s schools, she said, noting that Virginia is unique in that its governor’s schools operate via a regional program that requires at least three school divisions to come together to serve a community of learners.
MVGS was formed by seven northern Virginia school divisions that joined to serve gifted high school students from Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock at the Lord Fairfax Community College Fauquier Campus, and those from Clarke, Frederick, Warren, and Winchester City at the college’s Middletown Campus.
The sites are connected by technology for two-way interaction among teachers and students, and existing lab facilities support project-based and technology-enhanced learning opportunities, said Williamson.
“Students have opportunities to get together, to learn, to do projects, to do research — to do a different kind of program,” Williamson said.
The MVGS curriculum revolves around math, including math analysis, calculus, and statistics; humanities like English, philosophy and U.S. government, among others; science, such as chemistry, physics, and biology; and electives, which are comprised of research, computer science, psychology, and economics.
The collaborative, interdisciplinary environment also enables students to gain college credit while attending high school.
In fact, most classes are dual-enrolled, with students able to earn more than 60 hours of college credits, allowing them to graduate high school with an associate’s degree.
Currently, MVGS enrollment for the school year 2019-2020 is 210 students, a number that Williamson said has been the average for the last four school years.
To date, she said that 701 students have finished the MVGS program.
And once MVGS students graduate high school, they tend to go on to seek a four-year degree, with roughly 75 percent of MVGS alumni attending Virginia institutions of higher education and approximately 25 percent of alumni attending out-of-state universities, Williamson explained.
Of the MVGS alumni who opted to attend college in-state, she said 28 percent went to the University of Virginia; 16 percent attended Virginia Tech; and other top choices were William & Mary, James Madison University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and George Mason University.
Meanwhile, out-of-state choices have included Notre Dame, Harvard, Columbia, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Brown, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Georgetown, among many others, Williamson said.
While attending classes at MVGS, “not 100 percent of our students are hard-core math people,” said Williamson, who added that some students are more interested in the humanities or research, for example.
With MVGS daily instruction being on-site four days a week for 4.5 hours, every Wednesday is set aside as a Focused Learning Experiences (FLEX) day that includes seminars, field research, and special events, among others.
The MVGS Foundation continues to be successful, sponsoring two major annual events, as well as participating in the Give Local campaign, Williamson added.
She also said that MVGS is working to increase its diversity and this year made the student application available in Spanish and produced a Spanish-language video to encourage more diverse participation in the MVGS program.
School Board members James Wells and Kristen Pence thanked Mr. Fox for bringing in WCPS students to report on a variety of their educational opportunities.
School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., agreed saying, “It’s not the first time we’ve had students in here and it’s great to see… where we are, where we’re going, and how bright and intelligent these students are.”
“Kudos to those who raised them through our school system or outside our school system,” Williams said. “That’s a community and that’s what we’ve got to have. I greatly appreciate it.”
I-66 reduced to one lane in each direction in Centreville area tomorrow night, Saturday, March 7, for bridge demolition
Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 is being replaced as part of Transform 66 Project
FAIRFAX – Demolition of the old Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 in western Fairfax County will require reducing I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile from 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 East to allow crews to safely perform bridge demolition activities over the westbound lanes of I-66.
Posted travel speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour through the work zone. The Manassas rest areas on I-66 East and West near the work zone will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, until around 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in this area.
Details include:
Saturday, March 7: 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.
I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 Centreville
• Around 9 p.m.: The left-most lanes of I-66 East and West will close between Sudley Road and Route 29 Centreville.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 West traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right. Traffic will cross through a gap in the median barrier to travel west in the I-66 East roadway and will remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Westbound traffic will then cross back to the I-66 West roadway through a gap in the median barrier and resume normal travel.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 East traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right and remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Eastbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where westbound traffic crosses over to I-66 East.
• Between 10 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Two-way traffic on I-66 East will be separated by traffic barrels and two closed travel lanes. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.
• By 8:30 a.m.: Traffic will return to normal patterns with a single lane closed in each direction. All lanes will re-open by 9:30 a.m.
• Travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.
Similar overnight lane closures for bridge demolition over the eastbound lanes of I-66 are planned to occur next Saturday, March 14, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. Portions of the bridges not directly over I-66 will be demolished during daytime hours, and will not impact traffic on I-66. Demolition of the bridge piers will occur after the decking has been removed and will require the closure of multiple lanes.
The new Bull Run Drive bridge partially opened to a single, alternating lane of traffic in mid-February and will be fully open to traffic (one lane in each direction) in early March. The old bridge is being demolished to allow space for new highway lanes underneath.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following Saturday(s) if inclement conditions occur.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center warns against use of lead bullets in hunting
Last month, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) admitted four bald eagles, our country’s national bird, three with lethal levels of lead in their blood due to hunters’ use of lead-encased ammunition. The fourth eagle was treated for an electrocution injury.
It was only last July 10 that the Royal Examiner published an article – “Unlicensed, ignorant hunters poison environment with lead ammo” – under its “Local News” banner. The story, in effect, asked local licensed hunters to turn to non-lead ammunition if they hadn’t already done so; and suggested a previous disregard of available information concerning an outbreak of lead poisoning among the Valley’s wildlife, likely by unlicensed hunters, was at cause.
According to BRWC’s veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Riley, scavengers like hawks, vultures and eagles prey on shot animals and ingest poisonous lead and eventually die from lead toxicity. Last summer, Riley, who treats more than 2,000 mostly indigenous animals a year at the Boyce center, voiced alarm at the increase in lead toxicity among her patients, particularly birds, hastening to absolve licensed hunters who are “frequently ardent conservationists” and blaming illegal shooters.
In a release on March 1, BRWC again brought public attention to the dangers of lead poisoning “in our nation’s birds,” saying in regard to three of the four eagles under treatment, “These cases are very sad, but not unusual. We see lead poisoning cases every year… and these cases closely follow deer and bear hunting seasons.
“When ammunition that contains lead is used to hunt… ‘gut piles’ are left in the field (by hunters) containing lead fragments which are ingested by birds of prey,” the release noted, adding, “Any type of ammunition that contains lead can result in these fragments being left behind, including solid lead bullets, lead-tipped bullets, jacketed lead core bullets and shotgun shot.”
Riley was kept busy last month attempting to remove lead from the four bald eagles’ blood, as well as treating other issues including kidney disease and fractures. All were reported as stable and healing.
The release recognized several “news outlets” – but not the local online Royal Examiner – for “helping get out the message regarding the dangers of lead in our environment.”
Nonetheless, the Examiner is pleased to continue its assistance in getting the word out.
School Board OKs another A.S. Rhodes renovation contract, reviews proposed budget
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday approved another contract for the ongoing renovations at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and reviewed updated information from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff on the district’s proposed budget for the upcoming school year.
Front Royal-based Syntax Communications Inc. was awarded an $88,550 contract by the School Board to handle the renovation of the school’s network infrastructure.
Due to the overall new construction at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, the data closet must be moved to a new location and new cabling has to be installed in the renovated areas, explained WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant, who said the temporary classrooms at the school also will require network connectivity during construction.
“This will require installation of cabling in the temporary classrooms that then has to be removed after construction is completed,” Grant said, adding that when the permanent wiring is installed it will support the school’s telephones, Wi-Fi and intercoms.
Warren County School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower motioned to accept the recommendation that the contract be awarded to Syntax Communications, with a second from School Board member Kristen Pence. The motion carried with a unanimous vote from School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, Bower, and Pence.
Funding to cover the $88,550 cost of the project will come from construction funds, Grant said, while the services and materials will be purchased through the school division’s IT contract with the Town of Front Royal.
In other action during the Board’s regular meeting on March 4, members also unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lord Fairfax Community College and Northern Shenandoah Valley Adult Education to continue a partnership that provides GED classes to Warren County residents and citizens from surrounding counties.
The MOU for the 2020-2023 grant period requires that WCPS provide not less than a 15-percent local match of the federal funding allocated for the county, as well as the allocation of classroom space and technology resources. The local match for the first year is $9,510.80, said Jane Baker, principal for WCPS Career and Technical Education who also sits on the Shenandoah Valley Adult Education Board.
The grant sequencing will last for three years, taking effect July 1, the day after the current grant expires at the end of June, she said.
Lastly, the Warren County School Board unanimously voted to accept “with gratitude,” a $500 donation to the Skyline High School band and a $500 donation to the Warren County High School band from Gordmans, where the drum lines from both schools played last weekend during the new department store’s grand opening in Front Royal.
Following its regular meeting, the School Board members went into a work session where they received updated WCPS staff reports related to the school district’s proposed 2020-2021 operating budget.
George “Bucky” Smith, WCPS director of personnel, announced that the school district’s medical insurance provider, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will decrease employee health insurance rates by 6.7 percent for the next school year.
That’s an even larger decrease than the initial 5.9 percent decrease that Smith discussed during a previous School Board meeting and will allow WCPS to pass on the decrease to those WCPS employees participating in the health insurance plan.
Smith said WCPS also is considering adding another tier to the health insurance plans it offers to employees, as well.
The district’s objective with proposing to increase salary scales and provide solid benefits at reasonable costs to employees is to make Warren County, Va., more competitive so that it can retain skilled staff, he said.
“We’re trying to mirror the places where we’re losing people,” Smith said, pointing specifically to Frederick County, Va. “All of these things can be very impactful,” he said.
The Virginia General Assembly is set to adjourn on Saturday, March 7, according to WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine, who said lawmakers then will make school budget information available, allowing the state’s school districts to finalize their local budgets.
“It will be really nice to know where they stand,” Ballentine said.
WCPS Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard told School Board members that staff will present them with the finalized state budget, as well as final WCPS budget recommendations, during the Board’s March 11 meeting, which will be held at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office.
Fauquier Health welcomes new surgical robot
Fauquier Health is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. The da Vinci Xi robotic system was a $1.8 million capital improvement investment that arrived on February 4, 2020. The first three robotic-assisted procedures were completed on February 20, 2020 and included one hernia repair by Dr. G. Benjamin Wampler, General Surgeon, a second hernia repair by Dr. Andrew Gordon, General Surgeon and a gastric sleeve by Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, Bariatric and General Surgeon. The robot will be utilized at Fauquier Health to perform a spectrum of minimally invasive procedures to patients in the areas of bariatric and general surgery.
By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
Since robotic-assisted surgery is conducted by making tiny incisions and uses smaller surgical movements, there are many patient benefits when compared to traditional surgery methods, such as:
- Tiny incisions and smaller surgical movements mean less pain
- Shortened hospital stays
- Quicker recovery times
- Fewer complications like blood loss and infection
Not to mention, the benefits for the surgeons themselves. Years of traditional laparoscopic surgery generally cause some “wear” on surgeons. However, preliminary data for robotic surgery suggests that robotic surgery can take less of a toll on the body of the person actually performing the surgery. According to Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, “This could potentially prolong the professional lifespan of the surgeon. These findings, in conjunction with the prediction that there will be a very serious shortage of general surgeons in the next decade, suggests this technology could prove invaluable from a long term economic standpoint.”
The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access. Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health commented on the acquisition of the robot, “We are thrilled to bring additional options for minimally invasive procedures, through robotic-assisted surgery, to the residents of Fauquier County, and surrounding areas.”
For more information on surgical services at Fauquier Health visit FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
R-MA senior named one of the top two cadets in nation
Benjamin Kopjanski ‘20 has been named one of the top cadets in the nation by the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States (AMCSUS). The AMCSUS Leadership Award recognizes two high school cadets and two college cadets annually, providing a $1,000 scholarship for each cadet. The award recipients are acknowledged as well-rounded cadets who excel in the areas of leadership, character, service, academics, and athletics.
Ben has been at Randolph-Macon Academy since the eighth grade, and as the award would indicate, he has built up an impressive resumé for himself. His considerable leadership skills have been put to use in the Air Force Junior ROTC Unit VA-091, where he is the Deputy Group Commander (i.e., the second in command of all 190 students). “He has operationalized the Deputy Commander role for considerable value and leadership dimension,” R-MA Commandant LtCol Michael C. Starling ‘88, USMC, Retired, wrote on Ben’s nomination form. In addition, Ben has also served as captain of the cross country team, treasurer of the National Spanish Honor Society, and sergeant-at-arms for the Honor Council.
Ben’s focus on academic success has been proven with a weighted GPA over 4.0, numerous academic awards, and membership in three different national honor societies. He has performed over 154 hours of community service, serving as a camp counselor and a National Honor Society tutor, and serving an internship with Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas. His high school sports have included golf, wrestling, cross country, and swimming. He has earned varsity letters in all four, and has been the recipient of the Coaches’ Award in every sport except for wrestling. He also has received the “Most Improved” Award for golf and the “Most Outstanding Contributor” Award in cross-country.
It may have been LtCol Starling’s write-up of Ben’s character that set this young man apart from the other nominees for the AMCSUS Leadership Award. He described Ben as “peerless,” and went on to write, “He enjoys standing for truth and right… his maturity… and his self-discipline, teamwork, humility and respect for others combine for an effective and endearing leadership style. He has earned the trust and respect of his peers and the adult staff and faculty alike.” In conclusion, LtCol Starling wrote, “Ben Kopjanski represents the most complete military school leader: impeccable integrity and character, courageous leader of his peers, deep respect and capacity for education, open-hearted to serve others, and a specimen of fitness who hungers for physical challenge.”
The award was announced at the annual AMCSUS Conference on February 24, 2020. Each award recipient submitted a video of thanks to the Association. “During my time here on ‘The Hill,’ I have been inspired by the best mentors a cadet could ever have,” Ben stated in his video. “The teachers, faculty, and staff of R-MA have supported me through my journey here, and opened my eyes to opportunities I would never otherwise have seen.” He went on to recognize his family as the greatest influence on his life. “My mother and siblings are the pillars of my life, instilling in me the core values that I live by,” he said.
