NEW undies collection to benefit Connected Communities
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR, is hosting a Drop Your Drawers, new underwear collection for adults and children in need. Underwear is one of the needs that is often overlooked. Let’s please step a little out of our comfort zone and help donate this private, but very important item.
ALL SIZES | DIAPERS TO BOXERS | GIRLS, BOYS, MEN, WOMEN
The collected items will be delivered to Connected Communities, INC for use in a new closet they are putting together for their 410 S Royal, Front Royal VA location. If you would like to make a donation, two local businesses are willing to be drop sites:
- Ellen Aders, State Farm Insurance office: 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA
- Aire Serv office: 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA
Jen has also made ordering easy by creating an Amazon list to give examples of what is needed: Amazon Wishlist
Ruby Yoga and Battlegrounds Fitness are also local businesses who will be collecting undies before and after classes! We have such an amazing, supportive community! Love you, Front Royal!
To learn more about Connected Communities, visit: www.cciwinchester.com. Connected Communities is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization.
Community News & Real Estate (May/June 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Gazebo Gatherings Concert Series by Blue Ridge Arts Council:
- Downtown Front Royal at 7pm on Thursday nights! Free admission.
- See flyer for full schedule:
Rotary Club of Warren County:
- New officers begin their new year, starting July 2023. The Rotary Club of Warren County welcomes Michael Williams as the new Club President! We are excited for a fun new year! Stay tuned!
Drop Your Drawers:
- NEW underwear collection to benefit Connected Communities. Please consider donating to this important cause that is often overlooked. All sizes needed! Men, women, girls and boys.
- Text or call Jen for details: 540-683-0790.
- Drop off locations: Ellen Aders, State Farm office at 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA or Aire Serv office at 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA.
- Amazon list: www.amazon.com/wishlist
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for May 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for May 2023. In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -37.6%
- New Pending DOWN -8.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -35%
- Average Median Sold $364,500
- Average Days on Market 26
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: May 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Sound of Freedom”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
Skate for a Cause: Mac’s Roller Rink to host fundraiser for Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue
Don’t miss a fun-filled night of roller skating at Mac’s Roller Rink on June 30th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., all in support of a good cause – Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue (MSGBR), a dedicated canine rescue organization.
Mac’s Roller Rink in White Post, Virginia, is hosting this exciting event, promising not only a fantastic evening of skating but also a significant contribution to MSGBR. The roller rink will be donating 50% of the event’s proceeds to aid the rescue’s commendable work.
Operating as a foster-based rescue, MSGBR is situated in Front Royal, Virginia, and is home to many dogs waiting for their forever homes. Their model ensures that each canine is placed in either personal homes or thoroughly screened foster homes, providing a nurturing environment for the dogs.
Remember, if you wish to surrender a pet or are interested in adopting one, get in touch with MSGBR directly. Also, as there are no dogs housed at the business address, all meet-and-greet sessions with prospective pets are scheduled after the completion of an adoption application.
So lace up your skates and join the fun at Mac’s Roller Rink to support the fantastic work done by Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue. Your participation helps to ensure the care and welfare of these animals, providing them with the love they deserve. Let’s make a difference, one skate at a time!
The 2023 Shenandoah County Fair unveils revised lineup for grandstand concerts
The Shenandoah County Fair is hosting their annual fair, August 28th-September 2nd. This year’s fair includes performances by music artists Chris Tomlin and Russell Dickerson. Concert tickets for Russell Dickerson officially go on sale Friday, June 16th. The general fair schedule has not changed as visitors can enjoy the Demolition Derby, County Tractor Pull, Modified Truck & Tractor Pull, great food, children’s activities, entertainment acts, and more. Make sure to check it all out at the Shenandoah County Fair!
Highlights of 2023 Fair Schedule are below:
- Grandstand Concerts:
- Chris Tomlin – Friday, September 1, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Russell Dickerson – Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Grandstand Shows:
- Figure 8 Race – Monday, August 28, 7:30 PM
- Demolition Derby – Standard Derby – Tuesday, August 29, 7:30 PM
- Gas and Diesel Truck Drags – Thursday, August 31, 7:00 PM
Tickets for the Russell Dickerson concert go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023. To buy tickets visit www.shencofair.com. General admission tickets from August 28th through September 2nd will be available for online purchase prior to the Fair and on-site during the Fair.
International bestselling author and ultra marathon runner Dion Leonard come to Samuels Library
Samuels Public Library will host Dion Leonard, an international extreme ultra runner, motivational speaker and bestselling author and his now famous dog Gobi for a very special story time on Saturday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m., and presentation for all ages at 12:00 p.m.
Leonard is a New York Times Bestselling author of Finding Gobi, his non-fiction memoir of a stray dog he encountered during a 155-mile race across the Gobi Desert. The small dog ran 77 miles with Dion, across the grueling desert providing motivation and inspiration. He also turned his bestseller in to a children’s picture book, Gobi: A Little Dog with A Big Heart.
“Dion Leonard has been interviewed and featured on media outlets around the world for his athletic achievements and his powerful story, and we are so excited to be hosting him and of course Gobi, right here in Front Royal, Virginia,’’ said Michal Ashby, Samuels Public Library Children’s Reference Supervisor.
Leonard will read from his children’s book, answer questions and introduce Gobi during the story time at 11:00 a.m. At the 12:00 p.m. event, Leonard will share his inspirational story to a wider audience including his ultra-marathon experiences and finding Gobi again after their powerful encounter in the desert.
Samuels Public Library carries both Leonard’s memoir and his children’s book, and Leonard will have additional books on hand for sale the day of the event.
“We know this is going to be a special treat for the children and their families in our community to hear this sweet and inspiring story from the author himself,” said Ashby. “Make sure you mark your calendars for July 1st so you don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to hear Dion’s story and meet the amazing dog Gobi, right here, at Samuels Library.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media and digital resources, patrons checked out more 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs, staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, added a memory lab, board game section and more all while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Hot Strings and Cool Breezes: A music festival extravaganza!
Set amidst the breathtaking beauty of Shenandoah Valley, the 60th summer edition of the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival (SVMF) is set to enchant audiences with a lineup of eclectic performances. Kicking off in July and continuing through early September, the festival promises a musical odyssey that blurs the lines of genre. And to spearhead this journey is the Grammy-nominated acoustic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley.
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, hailed for their innovative amalgamation of bluegrass, country, blues, rock, and string band music, will headline the “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” mini-festival, part of the SVMF line-up, scheduled for September 3rd. Their signature blended sound, electrifying the acoustic music scene globally, perfectly encapsulates the festival’s ethos of genre-defying music.
Adding to the excitement, another artist will join the lineup at a later date. SVMF attendees can also look forward to the headline act, The Steel Wheels, an Americana band that thrills audiences with their musical synergy.
Before the mini-festival, attendees can enjoy the legendary band Three Dog Night, set to perform on July 21st. Known for their evergreen hits like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)” and “Joy to the World,” the band’s enduring appeal is a testament to their timeless music.
The very next day, Don McLean, the respected American songwriter, will take the stage. His classic hits such as “American Pie” and “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” have been deeply etched into the annals of American music.
As July rolls on, festival-goers can witness the musical evolution of Doo Wop with The Doo-Wop Project on July 28th. The journey doesn’t stop here, as 1964 -The Tribute and Forever Motown promise to transport audiences back to a golden age of music, with concerts scheduled for July 29th and August 18th, respectively.
On August 19th, Grammy-Award-winning band Steep Canyon Rangers will grace the stage, followed by the unforgettable country rock bands Pure Prairie League and Firefall on September 2nd, setting the perfect preamble for the “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” mini-festival.
The SVMF lineup is a testament to the eclectic nature of music, defying genre boundaries and bringing together artists from across the musical spectrum. As the event draws nearer, anticipation builds for the festival-goers, ready to lose themselves in the music under the stars. This summer, the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is the place to be!
