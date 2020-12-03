Local News
New Virginia laws seek to close ‘school-to-prison pipeline’
The near future of in-person schooling is uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Virginia students will return to a system where several penalties for misbehavior have been taken off the table.
Two new laws seek to stop criminal punishments in elementary, middle, and secondary schools. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, sponsored two measures that passed the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year. The bills went into effect in July but have not yet been widely implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 3 prevents students from being charged with disorderly conduct during school, on buses, or at school-sponsored events. SB 729 removes a requirement that school principals report student acts that constitute a misdemeanor to law enforcement. These are acts that may be considered misdemeanors, such as an assault on school property, including on a bus or at a school-sponsored event.
McClellan’s bills are a victory, said Valerie Slater, executive director of RISE For Youth, a group that seeks to end youth incarceration in Virginia.
“It gives the control back to principals in their own schools about what actions have to be taken further,” versus which actions can be handled within the school, Slater said.
Suspension and expulsion are used disproportionately against Black students, other students of color, and those with disabilities, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Those punishments, along with arrests at school, often lead to students having a criminal record, according to the NAACP. The trend is known as the school-to-prison pipeline.
McClellan said she was compelled to introduce these bills after looking at data released by the Center for Public Integrity in 2015 and seeing that Virginia led the nation in nearly three times the rate of referral of students to law enforcement. She then worked with the Legal Aid Justice Center to find trends in what kind of behaviors were being punished and whether there were discrepancies involving which students were being charged.
“When we started sort of digging into some cases that they had had, one of the biggest things kids were referred for was disorderly conduct,” McClellan said. “It was things like a kid on a bus in Henrico County was charged for singing a rap song and a kid in Lynchburg was sent to the principal’s office and kicked this trash can on the way out of class.”
McClellan was the co-patron of bills in 2016 which addressed these issues, including a failed bill that would prevent students from being found guilty of disorderly conduct if the action occurred on school property, school bus, or at a school-sponsored activity.
Lawmakers also passed McClellan’s measure that relieved school resource officers from the obligation to enforce school board rules and codes of student conduct as a condition of their employment. Now that the Virginia General Assembly has a Democratic majority, House Democrats felt that they could pass other legislation to curb the school-to-prison pipeline, according to McClellan.
“The thing that happened in between is we had started making progress on the discipline side with things like suspensions and expulsions,” McClellan said. “And once you saw we could make progress on that, that gave us the confidence to try again with a new Democratic majority.”
A statewide analysis by Virginia Commonwealth University Capital News Service found that Norfolk City Public Schools in the Tidewater district had the most out-of-school suspensions in the state over the past five school years. This includes short-term and long-term suspensions. The data is from the Virginia Department of Education. A student is not allowed to attend school for up to 10 days during a short-term suspension, according to Virginia law. Long-term suspensions last 11 to 45 school days. Virginia students suspended from school are more likely to fail academically,
drop out of school and become involved in the justice system, said a 2018 Legal Aid Justice Center report.
Norfolk’s school district issued 21,223 out-of-school suspensions in the past five years. Norfolk school officials did not respond to a request for a statement by the time of publication. Richmond City Public Schools was the second-highest district with the most out-of-school suspensions (19,768). Virginia Beach, Newport News, and Fairfax County public schools were also in the top five.
The majority of students in Norfolk, Richmond, and Newport News public schools are Black, according to VDOE 2020 fall enrollment data. Almost half of the students in Virginia Beach are white and about a quarter is Black. Nearly 40% of students in Fairfax County Public Schools are white and almost 30% are Hispanic. Black students face out-of-school suspension at higher rates at a higher rate than white students in schools throughout the Central Virginia region. Even in districts such as Henrico and New Kent counties that are a majority white student population, often Black students were issued suspensions at a higher rate. Black students in Henrico faced out-of-school suspension almost five times the rate of white students in the 2015-2016 school year. Such racial disparity was presented to the Henrico County School Board as far back as 2012, in a published report analyzing the disproportionate suspension rate.
Aside from incidents involving weapons, Slater said that instances of misbehavior in school should not be handled by law enforcement.
“We should not be so quick to involve children in the justice system,” Slater said. “We know that after that first contact, the likelihood that there will be continued engagement exponentially goes up. Once a child has been engaged with the juvenile justice system, they’re more likely to be involved with the adult justice system.”
Slater praised McClellan’s legislation for taking away schools’ ability to charge students with disorderly conduct, saying that the criteria for being charged with that crime is too vague.
“It basically says that ‘you have caused a disruption.’” Slater said. “Is wiggling in my seat causing a disruption? Is asking to go to the restroom, repeatedly, causing a disruption? Is clicking my pen a disruption? It’s so vague that it’s become a catchall for whatever a particular officer wants to say a student has done.”
David Coogan, a Virginia Commonwealth University English professor and author of the book “Writing Our Way Out,” teaches a writing workshop at the Richmond City Justice Center He said he has worked closely with incarcerated people whose criminal records stemmed from childhood.
“Most broadly, it starts in the structure of society, before you even get to school,” Coogan said.
Coogan said that he sees a pattern in the people he works with at the jail. Children who grow up with few resources and who experience trauma and violence in the school setting later develop addictions or become incarcerated—often both.
“We all do stupid things as kids, as teenagers,” Coogan said. “When you’re Black and traumatized and living in poverty, the stupid thing you do, to fight back at a school resource officer, is going to land you in a juvenile detention center and it’s not fair.”
Though Coogan says McClellan’s bills are steps in the right direction, he believes that more still needs to be done.
“If you think about all the money and time spent on school resource officers—who are like cops—we need to stop thinking about having cops in school,” Coogan said. “What if we had five times as many guidance counselors — people with training to intervene? What if we had five times as many programs to keep kids engaged after school?”
McClellan agreed with Coogan and said it starts with how adults in school treat kids. She pointed to cases in which kids with autism or other disabilities are treated unfairly or disciplined by adults who have no idea how to interact with them.
“Everyone in the school building that interacts with kids, but especially school resource officers and school board members who ultimately make decisions about the code of conduct and discipline, need to have basic training on child brain development,” McClellan said.
By Brandon Shillingford and Anya Sczerzenie
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Landsrath Fund donations for two area animal shelters announced
Two of the region’s animal shelters dealing with both wild and domestic animals received donations from the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund, located in Loudoun County, this week.
The Landsrath Fund, first set up 18 years ago and recently retooled upon the death of Ms. Landsrath last year, has distributed more than a million dollars for animal welfare. The most recent distribution of $46,000 among 20 Virginia animal rescue groups and shelters included $2,000 for Clarke County’s Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at Boyce, and $1,000 toward a planned low-cost spay and neuter clinic at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal.
According to Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers, the Wagner Shelter Spay and Neuter Clinic plan will move into high gear as the calendar year turns on January 1, 2021. Bowers recently appeared before the Front Royal Town Council to describe the reasoning and costs of the projected spay/neuter operation. She promised an appearance before the county supervisors on the same fundraising mission on behalf of the community’s pets and pet owners soon.
The Landsrath contribution to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center was earmarked for surgical equipment.
Thanksgiving holiday weekend crashes claim 10 lives
Over the Thanksgiving statistical counting period, preliminary data shows that speed played a factor in at least four fatal traffic crashes. Those four crashes led to the deaths of six people, including a teenager and 6-year-old boy. In addition, the teenager and young boy were not wearing appropriate safety restraints.
“Speed and lack of personal safety restraints continue to cost Virginians their lives,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “As we continue through the holiday season, I am pleading with Virginians of all ages to respect and comply with all traffic safety laws. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely.”
In total, during the five-day period which began at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 25, 2020, and concluded at midnight Nov. 29, 2020, 10 people lost their lives in eight traffic crashes in Virginia. The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Lynchburg, Newport News and Richmond and the counties of Frederick, Pittsylvania, Rockingham and Shenandoah. Of those crashes, one was alcohol related, four were speed related and one involved a pedestrian.
This is an increase from 2019 when there were eight traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period. There were 12 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2018.*
In an effort to prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E. – Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is an annual, state-sponsored, national program during which state police increases its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period.
The 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing 4,930 speeders and 1,706 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers charged 67 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 498 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.
State police responded to 733 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth, with 117 of those resulting in injuries. State police also assisted 1,609 disabled/stranded motorists during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
Warren County superintendent outlines pandemic-related changes for sports, SOLs
Local students, their families, and the community can expect changes regarding state Standards of Learning (SOL) tests and winter athletic activities at Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) this year.
Rather than requiring students to take all regularly scheduled SOLs, elementary and middle school students in the spring of 2021 will have the option of taking local assessments in history, social science, and English under waivers and emergency guidance issued recently by the state education department, said WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, December 2 meeting.
The waivers and guidance are designed to reduce the need for in-person testing this academic year as schools contend with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 51, emergency waivers have been issued allowing school divisions this year to replace the Virginia Studies, Civics and Economics, and Grade-8 Writing SOL tests with local assessments if they follow emergency guidance approved by the state Board of Education and report student performance data to the state. The SOL tests will continue to be available for school divisions that choose to administer them, according to the state education department.
In addition, the state Board of Education approved emergency guidance granting school divisions additional flexibility to award verified credits and to reduce the need for students to return to school buildings to retake end-of-course SOL assessments.
Under the guidance, school divisions may award a verified credit for a course taken in fall 2020 if the student achieves a score of at least 350 on the test and meets local criteria for course achievement.
WCPS staff will be discussing the new waivers and guidance over the next several days “to see in which direction we should move,” Ballenger told School Board members.
Interscholastic athletics
Ballenger also outlined new pandemic-related requirements for WCPS winter sports, which begin on Monday, December 7. The restrictions will meet guidelines set in the recently updated 2020-2021 Guidelines for Return to Participation released by the Virginia High School League (VHSL), as well as Gov. Northam’s amended Executive Order 67, which now limits spectators to 25 persons in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths locally and statewide.
Even with the restrictions, games still may be played, VHSL said. The governor’s order does not call for reductions in participants, just spectators.
According to a WCPS statement released on December 2, the number of tickets available to parents of student-athletes will be limited due to the definition of “participant” and “spectator.”
Participants are defined as players, coaches, officials, school event staff, and school administration who are critical to the operations of the contest, media, law enforcement, and medical services, according to the statement.
Spectators are defined as people who are not critical to the operation of the contest, including parents, grandparents, community members, cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups.
Ballenger told School Board members that WCPS will allow the parents and guardians of its student-athletes to have the first option to attend home games, and each player will be allowed to invite one person to each home game.
Per VHSL guidance, cheerleaders have now deemed spectators and must be counted as part of the capped 25 spectators at a game. That means while there will be sideline cheer, the number of cheerleaders will be limited to five per game and will have to be rotated between junior varsity and varsity games, Ballenger said.
WCPS and individual schools will release more information on the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend home games, according to the superintendent, who said that this number will be determined as teams are formed and there is a better understanding of the number of tickets that will be needed to allow parents to watch their children participate.
Additionally, both Skyline High School and Warren County High School will live stream the competitions to allow the community to watch games remotely, Ballenger said.
Watch the Warren County School Board meeting on this Royal Examiner video:
Winter sports to begin for Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools is excited to begin our winter sports on December 7, 2020. As with all other school events, sports this year will be different than in the past. Due to the limit on the number of persons allowed in a gathering, per Governor Ralph Northam’s amended Executive Order 67, spectators will be limited to 25 persons.
The number of tickets available to parents of student-athletes will be limited due to the definition of “participant” and “spectator.” Participants are defined as players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contest, media, law enforcement, and medical services. Spectators are defined as someone not critical to the operation of the contest which includes parents, grandparents, community members, cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups.
The number of spectators are limited to 25 persons, Warren County Public Schools will be allowing WCPS student-athletes’ parents/guardians the first option to attend home games. Each player will have the opportunity to invite one person to each home game. Both Skyline and Warren County High School will live stream the competitions to allow others to view the game remotely. Schools will release more information concerning the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend home games. This number will be determined as teams are formed and there is a better understanding of the number of tickets that will be needed to allow parents to watch their children participate.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released its “Guidelines for Return to Participation” for school divisions that provide recommendations meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel, and allowing for appropriate protective equipment. The guidance includes cleaning and disinfecting procedures, face-covering protocols, transportation recommendations, and information on running activities safely for individual sports and activities. WCPS will follow the VHSL “Guidelines for Return to Participation” to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and our school community.
The learning process continues to move forward as we continually modify our plan and adjust as needed. As new information is obtained, the school division will address those changes as we continue to do our part by mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Keeping our student-athletes safe is critical during this pandemic. Even though we are looking forward to the return of middle and high school sports, we need to ensure the health and safety of our athletes and our school community.
WCHS DECA inducts new members
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Warren County High School DECA inducted 12 new members during a virtual ceremony into its chapter for the 2020-21 school year. Makayla Grant, Chapter Vice-President of Membership, officiated the ceremony. The following students were inducted during the ceremony:
- Andrew Grant
- Catherine Farley
- Colin Von Barron
- Ella Cope
- Emily Mawson
- Faryn Gorham
- Ginger Gouda
- Landon Pond
- Lily Kashner
- Natalya Carter
- Anna Johnson
- Lucas Weber
Despite the challenges of the current COVID pandemic, the WCHS DECA Chapter currently has thirty (30) active student members and thirteen (13) alumni members for the 2020-21 year.
Boy Scout Troop 52 celebrates 52 years of selling Christmas Trees
The Boy Scouts of Troop 52 here in Front Royal are celebrating 52 years of providing a great start to the holiday season with their continued annual tradition of selling Christmas trees to the local community and to other holiday tree hunters from farther regions who come back each year to pick out their perfect, freshly cut, truly awesome Christmas tree!
Boy Scout Troop 52 has now been selling fabulous Christmas trees since December 1968. This is their main fundraiser each year and all profits go into the Troop operating account to cover costs of awards, programs, and events in the upcoming year. Donations each year provide the scouts with summer camp opportunities, advancement and merit badges, equipment, and uniforms for those that need assistance, activities each month as well as youth training programs with the local council. Troop 52 Scouts have enjoyed many camping trips to some fantastic places such as Gettysburg (with a side trip to Hershey Park), Virginia Beach with activities such as the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, Ocean Breeze Waterpark, Adventure Park with zip line and ropes course. Also, great hiking and seasonal trips for snow tubing. Scouts earn merit badges for cooking and other skills during these trips as they advance to each rank.
As noted by the troop’s go-to historian, “Hoss” Feldhauser, it has been estimated that the Troop has sold over 16,000 trees over the past 52 years and many of the Scouts have learned the basics of salesmanship, marketing, and commercial forestry through the Troop’s Christmas tree sales program. Many have also earned their merit badges for learning those skills.
The selling of Christmas trees by Troop 52 was introduced to the community of Front Royal in December 1968 by then Scoutmaster Ken Bovard and Assistant Scoutmaster Ken Fortune. During that first year, the Scouts purchased trees from a farm in Bentonville, then branched out to purchase more from the Rudacille Farm. In the following 20 years, Troop 52 purchased trees from varying tree farms throughout Virginia and Pennsylvania. In 1979 Dr. Craig Zunka, a long-time member and Eagle Scout of the troop, agreed that the troop could plant trees on his farm in Browntown. Dr. Zunka oversees the Scouts as they learn the skills on how to properly plant, trim, weed, and care for each of the different types of trees. Depending on the variety of trees as well as weather conditions, it may take anywhere from 6 to as many as 12 years before the tree is ready for sale.
Troop 52’s first tree sales were held on the “Weaver lot” across from the old Front Royal Volunteer Fire Station that was beside what was then our town hall. Peyton Street now runs through where the Troop’s lot was in those early years. It was just after the 1969 Christmas tree sales that Bill Ollinger, manager of the Safeway store in the Royal Plaza shopping center, invited the troop to set-up the 1970 tree lot next to his grocery store and Troop 52 has been selling Christmas trees for the last 50 years somewhere on the property, most notably in the past 10 or so years at the entrance lawn area where the current Rural King store and other businesses are located. Troop 52 has enjoyed and deeply appreciated the support from the merchants in the shopping center that they have received for all those years!
Today, local residents recognize the red and green shed standing in the front greenway entrance towards Rural King as a holiday tradition. Troop members are always excited and happy to see many of the same faces each year and welcoming in new Christmas tree hunters as they search for their perfect tree. The Scouts work hard to make sure that each person, family, or even business persons coming onto the lot finds that perfect tree for their home, office, or client. The Scouts are out there no matter what the weather to make sure no one is missed during lot hours and to be of service to all.
So with the Christmas season upon us, Boy Scout Troop 52, sponsored by the Front Royal United Methodist Church, would like to invite the community to visit their annual Christmas tree sales fundraiser being held at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center. Your generosity each year helps make it possible for these local youth to learn important life skills, attend summer camp, and grow as leaders. The Troop will be offering a variety of trees while supplies last through December 19, so stop by today. Hours are 4-8 weekdays, 8-8 on Saturdays, and 12-8 on Sundays. Youth and parents interested in the Scouting Program are also welcomed.
Merry Christmas from Troop 52!
